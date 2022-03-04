The best Fantasy Bundesliga players for Matchday 25

With Mainz vs Dortmund set to be postponed, this squad does not include any players from either team. Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland aren’t included, as usual.

GOALKEEPERS

MANUEL RIEMANN (5.8m), STEFAN ORTEGA (8.7m)

Bochum and Manuel Riemann have the best fixture of the week. They’re a side who are incredibly hard to beat at home – their 1-0 loss to Leipzig was just their third league loss at the Ruhrstadion this season. Whilst Greuther Fürth have been better of late, their away form is still incredibly poor. The third-highest scoring keeper this season, Riemann is a top pick this week.

Arminia Bielefeld and Stefan Ortega have been inconsistent but are unbeaten in their last five at home (although these have been quite kind fixtures). A Friday night game hosting Augsburg is a must-win game for Bielefeld and Ortega will be hoping to repeat his 12-point haul and clean sheet from Matchday 23 (MD23) against Union Berlin.

DEFENDERS

RAMY BENSEBAINI (10.9m), EVAN NDICKA (11.2m), DANILO SOARES (7.1m), BENJAMIN HENRICHS (7.5m), BENNO SCHMITZ (4.6m)

Since returning from injury, Ramy Bensabaini’s scores read 13, 19, -7, 11. Bar the drubbing at the hands of Dortmund, Bensebaini has been exceptional. Although there is a risk of him returning to centre-back with Marvin Friedrich out, the Moroccan is on penalties with there being no Lars Stindl.

Evan Ndicka has been consistently solid and is also a goal threat from set-pieces. He has scored three already and faces the Hertha Berlin that has one of the worst set-piece records in the league. Although Frankfurt are winless in their last three, Hertha are a very poor team and Oliver Glasner’s men should pick up three points.

Danilo Soares has won the most duels of any defender this season and has a home banker against Greuther Fürth in Matchday 25 (MD25). Bochum have five home clean sheets from twelve and, whilst Soares is unlikely to score big, the Brazilian should be a safe source of points.

Elsewhere, Benjamin Henrichs is nailing down a spot in Domenico Tedesco’s Leipzig line-up thanks to a few solid performances of late. He has a goal and an assist from the last two games, collecting 12 points in each. RBL have been much better at home this season and generally a lot better under Tedesco. Much improved at the back, Henrichs will hope to continue his good form against Freiburg.

The 4-0 loss to Bayern aside, Köln have won three of their last four home games 1-0. Benno Schmitz has been their best option at the back all season and, for just 4.6m, is a solid pick for MD25.

MIDFIELDERS

PATRICK WIMMER (6.6m), GERRIT HOLTMANN (5.8m), JONAS HOFMANN (15.7m), CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU (18.6m), CHRISTOPH BAUMGARTNER (12.4m)

Patrick Wimmer’s six points of last week was his first single-digit haul in six games. The young Austrian averages nine points per game and is integral to everything Bielefeld do going forward. Augsburg’s away record has been recently poor and Wimmer has also shown that he doesn’t need goals and assists to score big. He has the most points of any midfielder over the last five games.

Gerrit Holtmann is a real mercurial player. He couldn’t score to save his life in last season’s 2. Bundesliga, yet has four Bundesliga goals to his name already, alongside six assists. Being against Fürth is as close to a banker as you’ll get in this league and Holtmann has been Bochum’s best attacking player so far this season.

Meanwhile, Jonas Hofmann has the third-most average points of all players versus the bottom six this season and is about to visit 17th-placed Stuttgart. Yes, Gladbach have been very bad, but this doesn’t seem to stop Hofmann when he’s fit. The German is involved in everything for them going forward and could grab another 20+ point haul this time.

Even after Christopher Nkunku’s benching last week, Leipzig’s talisman came on and scored the winning goal. A brace in the DFB Pokal followed. Really, Nkunku needs no introduction into this team. The Frenchman averages 15.1 points at home – the highest of all midfielders. Nkunku should still continue his exceptional home form against Freiburg.

Christoph Baumgartner is hitting his stride for Hoffenheim, with 44 points from the last three games thanks to two goals and an assist. Hoffenheim have now won three on the bounce and come into their visit to Köln high on confidence. Baumgartner is something of a form player – thankfully, his is currently great.

FORWARDS

ALASSANE PLEA (14.9m), JONAS WIND (9.8m), LEROY SANE (17.3m)

A goal, three assists and 52 points from his last four games shows the form that Alassane Plea is in for Gladbach. His 22 points last time out was the second-highest score of MD24 and he now visits lowly Stuttgart. Although his opponents have looked somewhat better of late, they’re still nine games without a win. This is a good opportunity for Plea to continue his form.

Jonas Wind has 32 points and two goals from his three starts for the improving Wolfsburg. The big Dane has taken to the Bundesliga like a duck to water and now they host a faltering Union Berlin side, with one win from their last four league matches. A third consecutive game with a goal is on the cards for Wind.

Originally meant to be Marco Reus, picking this spot was tough. Instead, Leroy Sane comes in. Bayer Leverkusen’s games have been incredibly high-scoring of late and their MD24 clean sheet was their first from 11 league outings. Sane has been exceptional under Nagelsmann this season and the German should be afforded plenty of space in this encounter.

