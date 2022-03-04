Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 28

Sponsored by Fantasy5

Even if you’re left cursing a disastrous Free Hit or Wildcard in Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), winning a cool £10,000 will be a nice tonic come Sunday evening.

This is all thanks to the free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game, where there are various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot.

Fantasy5 has now migrated over to BoyleSports but the prizes remain as plentiful as ever and it’s still free to enter.

*above prize for UK/Ireland customers only

HOW TO PLAY

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 28 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money:

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot.

We have selected our own picks for Gameweek 28, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday 5 March.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 28 PICKS

A higher-than-usual 11 players exceeded their points targets last weekend, although five of these were Watford’s goalkeeper and defence for their unexpected 0-0 draw at Manchester United. Three came from Newcastle United, who continued their two-month unbeaten run by comfortably dispatching ten-man Brentford.

Ryan Fraser (6.5) was not one of these but marginally missed out, having provided the assist for Joelinton’s (5.5) header. The winger has started the last nine matches and has been rejuvenated under Eddie Howe, so he’ll be a strong threat that the opposing Brighton and Hove Albion defence must deal with.

Fellow Scottish international Andrew Robertson (7.5) has a lower target than other full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold (8.5), with the number getting higher for Mohamed Salah (12.5), Sadio Mane (9.5) and Luis Diaz (9.5). Liverpool are firmly in the title race and will be fully concentrated at both ends of the pitch against West Ham United, so Robertson has a fair chance of producing both a clean sheet and attacking return.

Sticking with left-sided Scots, Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney has been granted a 6.5 points target against Watford. The Hornets have scored just twice over their last seven outings and the Gunners haven’t gone more than two matches without a clean sheet – they recently conceded to Brentford and Wolves, so it’s time.

Although it was tempting to stick with Scots – in two ways – by picking Scott McTominay (4.5), the choice for Sunday’s Manchester derby is Jadon Sancho (5.5). An attacker signed for £73 million, with a goal and two assists from his last three league starts, being given such a low target is interesting. A combination of Manchester City’s strong defence and the random benching of Sancho last weekend likely contributed to this but he can definitely beat that.

Finally, Dejan Kulusevski (7.5) is selected for Monday night’s clash with Everton. Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have both been handed a target of 8.5 but the new signing has joined them both in scoring over 20 FPL points over their last three matches.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

