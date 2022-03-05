Leicester v Leeds team news: Bamford a sub as injured Maddison misses out

The first of 14 matches in Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at the King Power Stadium at 12:30 GMT.

It features one of the eight teams with a ‘double’, Leeds United, who are under the guidance of new coach Jesse Marsch for the first time.

The ex-RB Leipzig boss has plumped for a 4-2-2-2/4-2-3-1, formations he has used previously, and personnel-wise, there aren’t too many shocks.

Marsch’s first teamsheet indeed only sees two changes from Marcelo Bielsa’s last game in charge, with one of them enforced.

Defender Diego Llorente is injured and midfielder Adam Forshaw drops to the bench, with Rodrigo and Mateusz Klich brought back into the starting XI.

Patrick Bamford is amongst the substitutes, meanwhile, and could make a first appearance since early December.

“Adam didn’t train every day this week so we didn’t feel like he was fully at 100%. “[Patrick] is not fully fit but he’s back at least on the pitch and able to give us some minutes. If he plays today, it won’t be for a major spell. “You could call it a 4-2-2-2, you could call it a little bit of a 4-2-3-1. We’ll look like different things at different moments.” – Jesse Marsch

The Foxes also welcomed back a star striker this week, with Jamie Vardy scoring off the bench against Burnley.

The veteran forward returns to the starting line-up today in place of Patson Daka, with Brendan Rodgers’ only other change seeing Hamza Choudhury come in for the injured Ricardo Pereira.

James Maddison fails to make the squad with a hamstring/back issue.

Raphinha is the second-most-captained player of Gameweek 28 in the top 10k, having been handed the armband by just under 19% of these managers (via LiveFPL.net):

GAMEWEEK 28 TEAM NEWS

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Choudhury, Amartey, Söyüncü, Thomas, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Albrighton, Vardy, Barnes.

Subs: Ward, Soumaré, Brunt, Pérez, Mendy, Daka, Lookman, Vestergaard, Iheanacho.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, Dallas, Klich, Harrison, Raphinha, James, Rodrigo.

Subs: Klaesson, Forshaw, Bamford, Roberts, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Summerville, Greenwood, Shackleton.

