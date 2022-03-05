841
Dugout Discussion March 5

Leicester v Leeds team news: Bamford a sub as injured Maddison misses out

The first of 14 matches in Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at the King Power Stadium at 12:30 GMT.

It features one of the eight teams with a ‘double’, Leeds United, who are under the guidance of new coach Jesse Marsch for the first time.

The ex-RB Leipzig boss has plumped for a 4-2-2-2/4-2-3-1, formations he has used previously, and personnel-wise, there aren’t too many shocks.

Marsch’s first teamsheet indeed only sees two changes from Marcelo Bielsa’s last game in charge, with one of them enforced.

Defender Diego Llorente is injured and midfielder Adam Forshaw drops to the bench, with Rodrigo and Mateusz Klich brought back into the starting XI.

Patrick Bamford is amongst the substitutes, meanwhile, and could make a first appearance since early December.

“Adam didn’t train every day this week so we didn’t feel like he was fully at 100%.

“[Patrick] is not fully fit but he’s back at least on the pitch and able to give us some minutes. If he plays today, it won’t be for a major spell.

“You could call it a 4-2-2-2, you could call it a little bit of a 4-2-3-1. We’ll look like different things at different moments.” – Jesse Marsch

The Foxes also welcomed back a star striker this week, with Jamie Vardy scoring off the bench against Burnley.

The veteran forward returns to the starting line-up today in place of Patson Daka, with Brendan Rodgers’ only other change seeing Hamza Choudhury come in for the injured Ricardo Pereira.

James Maddison fails to make the squad with a hamstring/back issue.

Raphinha is the second-most-captained player of Gameweek 28 in the top 10k, having been handed the armband by just under 19% of these managers (via LiveFPL.net):

GAMEWEEK 28 TEAM NEWS

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Choudhury, Amartey, Söyüncü, Thomas, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Albrighton, Vardy, Barnes.

Subs: Ward, Soumaré, Brunt, Pérez, Mendy, Daka, Lookman, Vestergaard, Iheanacho.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, Dallas, Klich, Harrison, Raphinha, James, Rodrigo.

Subs: Klaesson, Forshaw, Bamford, Roberts, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Summerville, Greenwood, Shackleton.

  1. Hutchiniho
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anyone like Jorg over a Chelsea defender?

    1. G B
      • 10 Years
      just now

      No. 0%.

      I thought Jorg was dropped tbh. Tuchel criticised his recent performances and benched him for the final, and played him against Luton.

      Even so, the likes of James are far far superior FPL assets. Different stratosphere.

  2. JonSnow
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Time to hide behind the couch, no chelsea in my team and my 3 ML rivals all have rjames captain while I capped salah

    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      FYI i brought in Mendy so no Chelsea clean sheet

    2. boc610
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      burnley gonna score

    3. have you seen cyan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      No chelsea either, why do people always bring in bad teams just because they have a double? I dont get it.
      I wouldnt get a Chelsea player anyway out of solidarity for Ukraine.

    4. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Need Weghorst to get his brace today.

  3. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Alonso owner. Trent first on the bench. Could be worse

    1. Silecro
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same here but Digne instead of Alonso. Hope they dont feature in 2nd game

    2. boc610
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      benching trent/cancelo=Big Cahonies. could never do it.

      1. DandyDon
        • 3 Years
        just now

        did do it for the week but at least I retained both for future weeks. many have sold to accomodate dgw players.

    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Alonso (c) here.
      On BB
      *shrug*

  4. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    ML rival and leader had luck this season go his way which was mind boggling at times. Seems to have run out of it this week though. Brought in RAN, Digne, Jimenez on the WC this week.

  5. masewindu
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    So Maddison, Walker Peters and Jimenez are as leftfield as you get and all were in my starting eleven. Got Saka, Bowen and Wrghorst on the bench. Looking like I'm out of luck juding by Rafinha not getting hig points but u never know. Still have Reece James as Captain

  6. pundit of punts
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Salah 1st sub for me if Alonso misses Norwich as well 😀

    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Lol get out

  7. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Big rival played his FH and took out Schmeichal and Barnes and captained Lukaku....

  8. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Knew Maddison wasn't starting before the deadline. KWP had a known knock from the FA Cup. Jimenez has been in bad form and also benched last week.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Fail reply to MASEWINDU.
      Just meant it's not left-field.

  9. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    This is what happens when you try to be too smart. Went Alonso over Rudi last minute on my FH.

    1. G B
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I think that's being too harsh on yourself. You couldn't possibly have predicted Alonso getting covid.

      He would have surely started otherwise.

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      You got unlucky to be honest. Expected him to start. Nobody knew about the COVID.

  10. Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Amongst all the excitement I just seen eriksen is starting for Brentford today. Nice that

