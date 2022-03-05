218
Dugout Discussion March 5

Liverpool v West Ham team news: Diaz starts over Jota

218 Comments
The final Premier League match of the day takes place at Anfield where, for once, Mohamed Salah is not the runaway captaincy candidate of the Gameweek.

Both of these sides have only one fixture apiece in Gameweek 28 as eight other teams ‘double’, so the Egyptian has consequently only been captained by 14.8% of the top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, making him the fourth-most-popular option for the armband.

The Liverpool side shows only two changes from the EFL Cup final last weekend, with one of them enforced due to Joel Matip‘s injury.

Ibrahima Konate starts in Matip’s stead, while Alisson is in for Caoimhin Kelleher between the posts.

There is no Declan Rice for West Ham, who make three changes to the side that lost to Southampton in the FA Cup in midweek.

The Hammers skipper is replaced in midfield by Nikola Vlasic, while Aaron Cresswell comes in for Issa Diop and Lukasz Fabianski ousts Alphonse Areola in goal.

GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Diaz, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Origi, Elliot

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Vlasic, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Noble, Benrahma, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Kral, Okoflex, Chesters

  1. Nanoelektronicar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Livaaarpoool! FHs in the mud! TAA going strong!

    Open Controls
  2. Rains of Castamere
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Trent EO in top 100k? Surely still 90% plus

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Something like that

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Plenty on FH without

      Open Controls
  3. beric
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Hooray mane

    Open Controls
  4. sandman58
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Was Reece James injured when subbed or just a precaution?

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Just a little rest

      Open Controls
  5. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Thank goodness for TAA because my rank is going to completely tank after today

    Open Controls
  6. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    TAA on bench...

    Open Controls
  7. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Keita assist?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      2-0?

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        No, bust the Norwegian live score making mistankes, it seems

        Open Controls
  8. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Punish them Trent 😆

    Open Controls
  9. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Ah damn… Kilman over TAA is going to be punished so badly..

    Open Controls
  10. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Diaz wins Trent ranger

    Open Controls
  11. El Matador
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Trent range

    Open Controls
  12. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Might bring Diaz in this week…

    Open Controls
    1. Sim Simma
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Rotation risk with Jota.

      Open Controls
  13. EmreCan Hustle
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Almost benched TAA for Kilman. Decided against it at the end.

    Open Controls
    1. putana
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      what kind of team do you have to bench a wolves defender on a double

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 10 Years
        just now

        A better team?

        Open Controls
  14. putana
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    what are these commentators on about, trent was not going for a shot there. Clear pass

    Open Controls
  15. Thanos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    TAA SoT

    Open Controls
  16. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Posted it during last game but this is now getting hilarious. I have TAA, James, Fraser, and still below the safety score. What a wrong captain choice (Salah) can do!

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I still don't get that

      I'm sure you'll get green

      Open Controls
  17. Sif
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Trent first bench, sweating on Digne...

    Open Controls
  18. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Yesssssss Mane!!!!! 🙂

    Open Controls
  19. rupopo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Anyone else played Ait Nouri ahead of TAA? Sounds a bit silly now I write it down 😀

    Open Controls

