Liverpool v West Ham team news: Diaz starts over Jota

The final Premier League match of the day takes place at Anfield where, for once, Mohamed Salah is not the runaway captaincy candidate of the Gameweek.

Both of these sides have only one fixture apiece in Gameweek 28 as eight other teams ‘double’, so the Egyptian has consequently only been captained by 14.8% of the top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, making him the fourth-most-popular option for the armband.

The Liverpool side shows only two changes from the EFL Cup final last weekend, with one of them enforced due to Joel Matip‘s injury.

Ibrahima Konate starts in Matip’s stead, while Alisson is in for Caoimhin Kelleher between the posts.

There is no Declan Rice for West Ham, who make three changes to the side that lost to Southampton in the FA Cup in midweek.

The Hammers skipper is replaced in midfield by Nikola Vlasic, while Aaron Cresswell comes in for Issa Diop and Lukasz Fabianski ousts Alphonse Areola in goal.

GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Diaz, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Origi, Elliot

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Vlasic, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Noble, Benrahma, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Kral, Okoflex, Chesters

