1492
Tips March 5

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 28: Tips, captains, team news and best players

1,492 Comments
Share

The deadline for Double Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us – and we’ve got everything you need to help you with your transfers and captaincy decisions on this page.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 28?

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 28 WILDCARD: THE BEST PLAYERS BY POSITION

GAMEWEEK 28 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS: WHO WILL PLAY?

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 28?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PROJECTIONS

ADVICE AND TIPS FROM TOP FPL MANAGERS

TEAM REVEALS

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST

USEFUL TOOLS

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

[anon_only id="snack_dex5"]
[/anon_only]
Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

[anon_only id="snack_dex6"]
[/anon_only]

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,492 Comments Post a Comment
  1. thom830g
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    On WC. G2G?

    Ramsdale
    James(C)** - Alonso** - Coady**
    Ramsey** - Salah - Raph** - Mount**
    Broja** - Kane - Jimi**

    (Foster** - TAA - Saka - White)

    Right lineup?

    Open Controls
  2. HD7
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Bench one of Tierney and Foden mates

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Tierney

      Open Controls
  3. DycheDycheBaby
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    On WC. How is she looking?
    Sa
    Rudiger--James--TAA
    Raph--Ramsey--JWP--Salah
    Kane--Adams--Broja
    Dubravka, Saka, Schar, Tierney.
    James/Rudiger to VVD in GW29. FH in GW30.

    Open Controls
  4. james 101
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Tempted to cap Adams

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      don't go there

      Open Controls
      1. james 101
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Why? Form strong.

        Open Controls
  5. Look at his face!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Would you bring in Hwang or Broja for Dennis for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Broja

      Open Controls
  6. Taegugk Warrior
    • 3 Years
    just now

    How nailed hoever is..?

    Open Controls
  7. Big Col
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    On WC, which better

    A) Jimenez & Saka

    B) Lacazette & Kulusevski

    Open Controls
  8. Mahjongking
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Capt rjames anyone? Will he start both games?

    Open Controls
  9. allaboutthemagic
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Start 2 livra Ramsey broja?!

    Open Controls
    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 9 Years
      just now

      RB

      Open Controls
  10. Tmel
    • 11 Years
    just now

    On a BB:

    A) Robertson > James (-4)
    B) Cancelo > James (-4)
    C) Stick

    Open Controls
  11. Barryyuen
    • 8 Years
    just now

    De Gea
    TAA Robbo Cancelo Tierney Rudeiger
    Salah Saka
    Laca Dennis King
    Steele Bowen Moura Pogba

    1FT, 0.3m. Dismal rank, going for upside. Any recommendation lads?! 🙂

    Open Controls
  12. Wigflex
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Start Kane or Trent?

    Open Controls
  13. Bobby_Baggio
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Morning all. Plan is FH 30/33, WC35 & BB 36. Am I good to go or you think to use FH now?

    Foster
    Livra - Cancelo - TAA - Rudiger
    Foden - Willock - Son - Saka - Salah
    Broja

    (DDG) - Antonio - Lamptey - Weghorst

    Open Controls
  14. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Start:
    A. Kilman (have Sa)
    B. TAA

    Open Controls
  15. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Help me please.

    1) Havertz/Ziyech one week punt and move on to Son next week
    2) Just get Son now and stay grounded

    Open Controls
  16. FF Dirtbag
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Captain who?
    A) coutinho
    Or
    B) T.Silva?

    Open Controls
  17. Sid07
    • 7 Years
    just now

    1) Jimi + coady
    2) hwang + james

    Open Controls
  18. Jdpz
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Bench one:
    a) Foden
    b) Tierney
    c) Robertson

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.