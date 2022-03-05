The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 28: Tips, captains, team news and best players

The deadline for Double Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us – and we’ve got everything you need to help you with your transfers and captaincy decisions on this page.
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 28?
- FPL Gameweek 28 Scout Picks: Chelsea triple-up includes James gamble
- The Scout Squad’s best FPL players for Double Gameweek 28
- Three differentials for Gameweek 28 and beyond
DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 28 WILDCARD: THE BEST PLAYERS BY POSITION
- The best FPL goalkeepers for a Gameweek 28 Wildcard
- The best FPL defenders for a Gameweek 28 Wildcard
- The best FPL midfielders for a Gameweek 28 Wildcard
- The best FPL forwards for a Gameweek 28 Wildcard
GAMEWEEK 28 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS: WHO WILL PLAY?
- FPL team news: Gameweek 28 injury updates on Dias, Maddison, James and more
- FPL Gameweek 28 team news: Injury updates on Mee, Bamford, KWP and more
- Predicted Line-ups page
- Injuries and Bans feed
- Which FPL players are nearing a two-match ban?
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 28?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PROJECTIONS
- FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
- FPL points projections for Double Gameweek 28: James on top
ADVICE AND TIPS FROM TOP FPL MANAGERS
- The pros and cons of a Gameweek 28 Wildcard in FPL
- Assessing the best Chelsea players for FPL Double Gameweek 28
- How will Raphinha and Leeds’ FPL assets fare under new boss Jesse Marsch?
- The Newcastle players passing the eye test for FPL Double Gameweeks 28/29
TEAM REVEALS
- Mark Sutherns’ FPL Double Gameweek 28 preview and transfer plans
- Lateriser’s Gameweek 28 Wildcard draft – and the reasons he’s playing it
- Ex-FPL champion Simon March’s Double Gameweek 28 Wildcard
- Az: The players I’m targeting with my Free Hit chip in Double Gameweek 28
- Hall of Fame no. 18 Obay Eid: Who I’m planning to Bench Boost with in FPL Gameweek 28
BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for GW28 and beyond
- Season Ticker
- FPL Team Planner (request your own planner via the Premium Members Area sidebar)
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE
1 min ago
On WC. G2G?
Ramsdale
James(C)** - Alonso** - Coady**
Ramsey** - Salah - Raph** - Mount**
Broja** - Kane - Jimi**
(Foster** - TAA - Saka - White)
Right lineup?