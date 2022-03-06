698
Dugout Discussion March 6

Man City v Man Utd team news: Ronaldo ruled out through injury

698 Comments
In the final Premier League match of the day, there’s a small matter of a derby at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City take on Manchester United.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

For the visitors, Ralf Rangnick will have to cope without Cristiano Ronaldo who has picked up a hip injury, along with Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw, both of whom have tested positive for Covid-19, plus Edinson Cavani.

That means Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire feature at the heart of the defence, with Alex Telles operating at left-back.

Further forward, Scott McTominay comes in for Nemanja Matic, whilst Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho line-up in attack.

As for Man City, Pep Guardiola makes three changes to his starting XI, with Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez replacing Ruben Dias, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling.

Dias, meanwhile, will be missing for at least four weeks after injuring his hamstring at Peterborough on Tuesday.

Nathan Ake and Cole Palmer are City’s only other absentees.

GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Foden

Subs: Carson, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Delap, Mbete, McAtee

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho, Elanga

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Dalot, Jones, Hannibal, Lingard, Mata, Matic, Rashford

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

  1. Milkman Bruno
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Still have to sell Kevin for Salah this gw right? Thanks for saving my week though!

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Yep, I sold him a week early ...

      Open Controls
  2. denial
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Can someone reassure me that Digne will more than likely miss the midweek game too?

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      He won't play

      Open Controls
      1. denial
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Thank. Mahrez bench etc.

        Open Controls
        1. Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Jam

          Open Controls
          1. denial
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Yes. Believe me, I need a serious dose of it at this stage.

            Open Controls
            1. Warby84
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              Well done if it happens my bench boost gone to pot…

              Open Controls
      2. 2EyedTurk
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Really? Hope so, Saka on bench!!

        Open Controls
  3. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    23k rank drop today, Saka on bench hurt. On the bright side, on 80 with 10 to go (cap x2)

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      That’s still really good! I’m on 52 but with the same to play

      Open Controls
  4. PascalCygan
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Red arrow on wildcard, even after bringing in James and Rudiger.

    Benching Saka and captaining Jimenez hurting.

    Hope those doublers save me on Thursday…

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Too early for post analysis - enjoy the footie 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Ha, true. Cheers!

        Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      If you have James cappo, you are still very good.

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        If only. I talked myself out of a Chelsea captaincy by overthinking selection / rotation. Thought Jimenez could be a differential with those juicy fixtures. Need him to go big against Watford

        Open Controls
  5. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Massive rebuild required at United. Wonder if they’ll stay the course with Rangnick.

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        It’s almost as if they is a curse laid on Utd. No matter who comes, nothing can change that club. Even Zlatan said he thought Utd was a big club before he got there, then he realized he was at a small club.

        Open Controls
        1. Scots Gooner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          59 mins ago

          Just year after year of really bad business in the market. Other than Bruno, when was the last time they made a good signing?

          Open Controls
          1. jacob1989
              57 mins ago

              bruno is good? he just got famous tucking in penalties

              Open Controls
            • Bob.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              54 mins ago

              Varane looks good when he's not paired with Maguire

              Open Controls
            • GreennRed
              • 10 Years
              47 mins ago

              Keane.

              Open Controls
          2. ElChapo
            • 3 Years
            36 mins ago

            it's ridiculous to say we're "not a big club". Easily the biggest club in the country.

            Open Controls
          3. Bob.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            34 mins ago

            That's just Zlatan trying to be dramatic. United are a huge club

            Open Controls
        2. JoeTweaks
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            It depends on how many will be leaving in the summer,if no first team player goes,I don't think they need a massive rebuild,just get a striker,dm and cb...play dalot at rb and they'd be way better. They won't win the league but they also won't struggle for top 4

            Open Controls
          • el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            They need a top manager, that's all.

            Open Controls
            1. Scots Gooner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              And a striker, holding midfielder, centre back and wing backs.

              Open Controls
          • Bushwhacker
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Ralf was only ever a caretaker

            Open Controls
            1. Scots Gooner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              Caretaker manager, but supposed to move into DOF position in the summer

              Open Controls
        3. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours ago

          Spurs will get 4th then

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            Uh no Arsenal

            Open Controls
          2. Debauchy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Dreams will be your sustenance

            Open Controls
          3. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            I’ll date that Ariana Grande then

            Open Controls
          4. Bushwhacker
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Spurs are useless against anyone non attacking

            Open Controls
        4. Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours ago

          Thiago to Tierney or White??

          Open Controls
          1. Bob.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Prefer White and he's cheaper

            Open Controls
          2. TheTinman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            Tierney is all fart and no poop

            Open Controls
            1. NorCal Villan
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                Shart is the best of both worlds

                Open Controls
          3. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            Broja to lacca worth it?

            Open Controls
            1. TheTinman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              Yeah probably

              Open Controls
              1. Finding Timo
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                Ta

                Open Controls
            2. banskt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              Lacazette is too expensive in my opinion. Better value in defense and midfield. Depends on the structure of your team.

              Open Controls
          4. TheTinman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Got exacto cash to do Raphinha to Saka (which was planned even before today), should I go for it now that Saka has made it through just swathed? COVID is the risk I suppose. But I will have a very strong defence so an injury to a different player in the remaining games is no big deal.

            Open Controls
            1. jacob1989
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                but like digne who knows if we ll get to know covid before deadline

                Open Controls
            2. Atletico Junior
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              How serious does Bowen’s injury look?

              Open Controls
              1. Bob.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                Looked pretty bad he looked when he was coming off which usually means a good few weeks out

                Open Controls
              2. banskt
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                https://www.whufc.com/news/jarrod-bowen-injury-update

                Open Controls
                1. Bob.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 23 mins ago

                  Okay not that bad then!

                  Open Controls
            3. banskt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              Early but considering the following moves.

              A. Fraser > Saka
              B. Bowen > Barnes
              C. do both A + B for -4

              A means I can hold Bowen, bench GW29, FH in GW30 and then Bowen plays EVE, bre, BUR.
              Too much value locked in Bowen, I can't buy him back if I sell him.

              Open Controls
              1. CABAYE4
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                A seems sensible.

                Open Controls
                1. banskt
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 20 mins ago

                  Thanks mate! Your comments and the stats here in the members area made it easy for me to pick Fraser as a punt ahead of Willock for this week, although I had 6.5m. I know that still 90 mins left of the gameweek, but feels good to have the early lead. Could have gone either way.

                  Open Controls
                2. banskt
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  Fixture wise, both Fraser and Saka have difficult games in 29. Everton, on the other hand, got some great fixtures, but need to watch how they play against Spurs before making the final decision.

                  Open Controls
              2. TheTinman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                Why not Bowen to Saka

                Open Controls
                1. Atletico Junior
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 15 mins ago

                  This is my probable transfer, but depends when Bowen is back… bought him at 6.4M, and Saka’s fixtures are not the best

                  Open Controls
                2. banskt
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                  Then, I will be stuck with Fraser for his terrible fixtures coming up.

                  Saka + Barnes/Bowen is much better than Fraser + Saka/Barnes in the long term.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Old Bull
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 9 mins ago

                    Am I right in thinking Fraser has been able to operate in his favoured position while ASM has been out?

                    Open Controls
              3. Atletico Junior
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                A for sure, and monitor Bowen’s fitness… If he is out more than 2 weeks, Id do both transfers for -4

                Open Controls
                1. banskt
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Thanks mate. Bowen should be ok to play shortly as per the latest Hammers update. GW31 is more than 3 weeks away.

                  Open Controls
            4. threeputt
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              If you have a FH left when do you plan using it ?
              If you have a WC left when do you plan using it ?
              If you have a BB left when do you plan using it ?

              Open Controls
              1. banskt
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 27 mins ago

                Only have FHs left. I am planning to use them to navigate the blanks (30 and 33), because I think my team is strong enough for any possible DGW.

                Open Controls
              2. PascalCygan
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                Have one FH left, not sure when I’ll use it, maybe 33.

                WC28

                Undecided on BB, probably 36 if it’s as big a double as many expect

                Open Controls
              3. Pep's Money Laundry
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Used wc this week, bb29, fh36. Other FH will used either in 33 or alternative dgw or saved or gw38

                Open Controls
            5. Cornholi0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              Will Joshua King play on Thursday?

              Open Controls
              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                Hopefully

                Open Controls
            6. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              Positive news on Bowen is interesting.

              Keep Bowen or Maddison for GW30? I can afford to bench Bowen this week.

              Open Controls
              1. Pep's Money Laundry
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Maybe defer the decision until gw30 by then we might know more about Maddison's fitness

                Open Controls
              2. banskt
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Bowen has a high chance of getting fit before GW30. I would prefer Bowen over Maddison for GW30, just because Bowen is more nailed. Obviously, ideal situation is to have both for that gameweek.

                Open Controls
            7. AzzaroMax99
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              Mahrez first on the bench :O
              Please Ait, stay on the bench!!!

              Open Controls
              1. NorCal Villan
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  This one’s gonna hurt

                  Open Controls
                  1. AzzaroMax99
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    Yup. Alonso did it already this season so I am used to xD

                    Open Controls
                  2. banskt
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    Do you think Ait will play? I will prefer Dennis from my first bench.

                    Open Controls
              2. Atletico Junior
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                59 mins ago

                This is probably the most difficult transfer I have to choose… My bench is Digne, Ramsey, Williams and my FT will be Weghorst to Kane. Is Bowen to Saka for a hit really worth? Or should I just trust Digne/Ramsey

                Open Controls
                1. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  What is so difficult? Saka has dgw, so the cost is probably smaller than normally. I calculate it basically as only -2.

                  Open Controls

