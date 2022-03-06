Man City v Man Utd team news: Ronaldo ruled out through injury

In the final Premier League match of the day, there’s a small matter of a derby at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City take on Manchester United.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

For the visitors, Ralf Rangnick will have to cope without Cristiano Ronaldo who has picked up a hip injury, along with Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw, both of whom have tested positive for Covid-19, plus Edinson Cavani.

That means Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire feature at the heart of the defence, with Alex Telles operating at left-back.

Further forward, Scott McTominay comes in for Nemanja Matic, whilst Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho line-up in attack.

As for Man City, Pep Guardiola makes three changes to his starting XI, with Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez replacing Ruben Dias, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling.

Dias, meanwhile, will be missing for at least four weeks after injuring his hamstring at Peterborough on Tuesday.

Nathan Ake and Cole Palmer are City’s only other absentees.

GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Foden

Subs: Carson, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Delap, Mbete, McAtee

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho, Elanga

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Dalot, Jones, Hannibal, Lingard, Mata, Matic, Rashford

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT