FPL top 10k: Chip usage and players owned for Double Gameweek 29

Using LiveFPL’s vast array of tools, we look at the squad make-ups and chip usage of the world’s leading Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

We will examine the 1,000 names in LiveFPL’s ‘Legendary Managers’ list – the historic cream of the crop, much like our own Hall of Fame – but chiefly those in the top 10k in the current overall rankings.

Between the two groups (where there will of course be some overlap), these are the managers who can offer us a better gauge of FPL ownership and chip strategy, as opposed to the overall figures that are skewed by the growing number of untouched ‘ghost teams’.

There is heaps of useful information beyond overall and top 10k figures on the LiveFPL site, of course, such as ownership stats for different rank tiers.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: GAMEWEEK 28 CAPTAINCY

Captaincy stats among the top 1,000 ‘elite’ managers

The captaincy race was wide open this week, with no player getting more than 22% of the vote in either of the above graphics – hence the contrasting scores that we’re seeing in the FPL community.

The current top 10k, perhaps with a view to rank protection and ‘playing it safe’, favoured Antonio Rudiger (£6.1m) as their top captain for Gameweek 28.

The historic greats, however, were more inclined to back teammate Reece James (£6.2m) – and were amply rewarded with an 18-point haul.

All bar Mohamed Salah (£13.2m) of the above players still have a fixture to come in Double Gameweek 28, of course.

TOP 10K: CHIP USAGE

There were a fair few Bench Boosts deployed in the top 10k this week but the Wildcard was the most popular chip, with usage almost doubling (from 35.27% to 66.56%).

Just over one in three FPL managers in the top 10,000 still have three or more chips to use, whilst one in five of these bosses have either maxed out their allocation or have only one chip remaining.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: TEMPLATE SQUAD FOR GAMEWEEK 29

Entering the template squad were Chelsea’s two aforementioned defenders, while disappearing from view were Jarrod Bowen (£7.0m) and Burnley assets.

Joao Cancelo‘s (£7.0m) ownership plummeted, too, given Manchester City’s lack of a ‘double’ and the league leaders’ blank in Gameweek 30.

OWNERSHIP STATS FOR THE 1,000 ‘LEGENDARY MANAGERS’ IN GAMEWEEK 28

TOP 10K: TEMPLATE WILDCARD SQUAD

The template Wildcard squad for Gameweek 28 had three big success stories aside from widely owned Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m): James, Bukayo Saka (£6.5m) and Philippe Coutinho (£7.4m).

This template squad features seven assets with a ‘double’ in Gameweek 29 and nine players who play in Blank Gameweek 30.

TOP 10K: AVERAGE NUMBER OF PLAYERS OWNED PER TEAM FOR DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 29

Wildcarders are, unsurprisingly, a little ahead of their chip-dodging counterparts in terms of Double Gameweek 29/Blank Gameweek 30 preparation.

Those who didn’t deploy the Wildcard in Gameweek 28 have an average of 6.2 players who ‘double’ in the upcoming round, with Liverpool and Arsenal assets accounting for two-thirds of that figure:

