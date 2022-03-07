205
Metrics March 7

FPL top 10k: Chip usage and players owned for Double Gameweek 29

205 Comments
Share

Using LiveFPL’s vast array of tools, we look at the squad make-ups and chip usage of the world’s leading Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

We will examine the 1,000 names in LiveFPL’s ‘Legendary Managers’ list – the historic cream of the crop, much like our own Hall of Fame – but chiefly those in the top 10k in the current overall rankings.

Between the two groups (where there will of course be some overlap), these are the managers who can offer us a better gauge of FPL ownership and chip strategy, as opposed to the overall figures that are skewed by the growing number of untouched ‘ghost teams’.

There is heaps of useful information beyond overall and top 10k figures on the LiveFPL site, of course, such as ownership stats for different rank tiers.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: GAMEWEEK 28 CAPTAINCY

Captaincy stats among the top 1,000 ‘elite’ managers

The captaincy race was wide open this week, with no player getting more than 22% of the vote in either of the above graphics – hence the contrasting scores that we’re seeing in the FPL community.

The current top 10k, perhaps with a view to rank protection and ‘playing it safe’, favoured Antonio Rudiger (£6.1m) as their top captain for Gameweek 28.

The historic greats, however, were more inclined to back teammate Reece James (£6.2m) – and were amply rewarded with an 18-point haul.

All bar Mohamed Salah (£13.2m) of the above players still have a fixture to come in Double Gameweek 28, of course.

TOP 10K: CHIP USAGE

There were a fair few Bench Boosts deployed in the top 10k this week but the Wildcard was the most popular chip, with usage almost doubling (from 35.27% to 66.56%).

Just over one in three FPL managers in the top 10,000 still have three or more chips to use, whilst one in five of these bosses have either maxed out their allocation or have only one chip remaining.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: TEMPLATE SQUAD FOR GAMEWEEK 29

Entering the template squad were Chelsea’s two aforementioned defenders, while disappearing from view were Jarrod Bowen (£7.0m) and Burnley assets.

Joao Cancelo‘s (£7.0m) ownership plummeted, too, given Manchester City’s lack of a ‘double’ and the league leaders’ blank in Gameweek 30.

OWNERSHIP STATS FOR THE 1,000 ‘LEGENDARY MANAGERS’ IN GAMEWEEK 28

TOP 10K: TEMPLATE WILDCARD SQUAD

The template Wildcard squad for Gameweek 28 had three big success stories aside from widely owned Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m): James, Bukayo Saka (£6.5m) and Philippe Coutinho (£7.4m).

This template squad features seven assets with a ‘double’ in Gameweek 29 and nine players who play in Blank Gameweek 30.

TOP 10K: AVERAGE NUMBER OF PLAYERS OWNED PER TEAM FOR DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 29

Wildcarders are, unsurprisingly, a little ahead of their chip-dodging counterparts in terms of Double Gameweek 29/Blank Gameweek 30 preparation.

Those who didn’t deploy the Wildcard in Gameweek 28 have an average of 6.2 players who ‘double’ in the upcoming round, with Liverpool and Arsenal assets accounting for two-thirds of that figure:

1

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

205 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 10 mins ago

    I’m tempted to transfer Salah out for a hit in GW 30

    Thiago/Salah/Weghorst to Tierney/Martinelli/Kane

    Would then have 9 for 30.. And then Son back to Salah straight after??

    No chips left so don’t care so much about team value

    Open Controls
    1. Dead Balls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 3 mins ago

      Get Saka

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 hours ago

        I tried but would leave me short for Salah return.. I could go for another striker such as Vardy but slightly concerned by his form

        Open Controls
        1. Plonatron
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 hours, 57 mins ago

          Vardy is only just back from injury so he's not really in or out of form ...?

          He's a good option going forward with all their upcoming doubles

          Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 41 mins ago

      Never hokey cokey. It's almost never worth it.

      You're basically banking on Son scoring 8 points more than Salah in GW30. The chance of that working are very low.

      Open Controls
      1. Cheeto__Bandito
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 22 mins ago

        agree

        Open Controls
  2. No Kane No Gain
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 2 mins ago

    If chasing between 80-120 points depending on my ML, Is TC mane and no salah suicide or the way to go?!

    Or just TC salah and just gain the extra points he gets!

    Open Controls
    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 36 mins ago

      Look at Salah's last DGW.
      TC Salah especially if chasing

      Open Controls
    2. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 35 mins ago

      Double up and tc Mane possibly a way, but just a tc on Salah could be 20-30 points. Also tc Salah and own Mane could be good. I did in 26, saved my week.

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 hours, 33 mins ago

        Yer, this could be strong.

        Open Controls
      2. No Kane No Gain
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 15 mins ago

        If I went salah TC, who gets more points from Mane and Robbo?!

        Open Controls
        1. bench boost for every gamew…
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 58 mins ago

          I have No idea-)
          The way Brighton and to a lesser extent Arsenal has played bodes for goals in both ends, so for this week, maybe Mane.
          From eye test, Mane could overtake Salah last 10 gw as the go to guy. He won afc, Salah lost, that affects them.

          Open Controls
    3. Nomar
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 32 mins ago

      TC Kane

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 24 mins ago

        Don’t trust spurs in back to back away games that much.

        Open Controls
  3. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 51 mins ago

    Hope alonso recovers from his covid symptoms soon but pretty happy that I'll soon be welconing Trent's 12 points to my team. Got away with that one for sure.

    Open Controls
  4. rnrd
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 48 mins ago

    studying Barnes gametime for Leicester, all point to a him beoing a trap isn't he?

    Open Controls
    1. DavvaMC
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 41 mins ago

      This is also my concern, not sure if his past lack of game time was injury based? Any Leicester fans know?

      Open Controls
    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 hours, 40 mins ago

      I'm looking at bringing him in as my 5th mid. Thinking of going 4-5-1 for the rest of the season with 4 strong mids and a 5th that can be rotate with a second striker. Deciding between Maddison and Barnes.

      Open Controls
    3. Nomar
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 35 mins ago

      I think he's a decent pick.

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 hours, 20 mins ago

      Was a bit disappointing earlier in the season so his mins have been a bit erratic. My read is that he has just about displaced Lookman on recent form but he's not 100% nailed

      Open Controls
  5. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 48 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James
    Salah Son Sake Raphinha Bowen
    Laca Broja

    (Sa Livra Digne King)
    1 FT & 0.1m

    A) Bowen ➡️ Kulusevski
    B) Digne ➡️ Spurs def (Bench Bowen/Broja)
    C) Save FT

    Not using FH for BGW30. Plan to field 9 players.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 hours, 33 mins ago

      King is flagged and those two moves are GW30 for GW30, so at the mo you're on 7 or 8 players, right?

      Maybe A and then next week Livra --> ARS (tho' I'm wary of DEF double up) or WOL defender?

      Open Controls
  6. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 hours, 47 mins ago

    Who's VVD's first-choice CB partner? Matip? Konaté? Klopp on Matip: "Joel was only three or four days I think, so he is fine, I would say."

    Worth bringing in as the third LIV option? Cheaper and differential.

    Open Controls
    1. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 32 mins ago

      Matip is the usual partner, but Klopp rotates because 1. Matip stays fit if he gets some rests here and there. 2. Konate suited in some games better than Matip, with more speed and physicality.

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 hours, 29 mins ago

        Thanks, mate - that's helpful info. How do you feel he'll set up re: (primarily) BHA and ARS? Can see Matip vs the former and Konaté vs the latter with that rationale.

        Open Controls
        1. bench boost for every gamew…
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 9 mins ago

          Matip was sick, but reported fine. Difficult to say because it will depends who starts vs Inter.
          If you take it to analyzation, i would probably guess Konate plays Brighton, Brighton is physicality, with Dunk and co. And Maupay and Wellbeck are easier to deal with for Konate. LACAZETTE is a very smart and difficult forward to handle, and therefore i think Klopp will match him with Matip who is also a very patent and clever cb.
          But if Konate plays tomorrow because Klopp wants him to get some rythm, there is a chance Matip plays both games in 29.

          Open Controls
          1. bench boost for every gamew…
            • 4 Years
            6 hours, 8 mins ago

            Patient. Not patent

            Open Controls
          2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            6 hours, 3 mins ago

            Cheers! Nice insight 🙂 My FPL knowledge is really suffering this year from watching so few games.

            I’ll see what happens with the line up tomorrow 🙂

            Open Controls
    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 hours, 31 mins ago

      I'm looking at one of VVD or Matip: set pieces against BHA look a good source of goals?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 hours, 15 mins ago

        VVD's still the set piece beast. Matip occasionally makes a fun Rudiger-esque gallavant upfield.
        Answer above is spot on imo, would definitely go VVD if you can afford either (unless Matip is definitely ruled out to open up 2 safe starts for Konate)

        Open Controls
        1. bench boost for every gamew…
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 8 mins ago

          Looks like an old lady with some shopping bag in each hand!

          Open Controls
        2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 hours, 8 mins ago

          Thanks as ever for the input 🙂

          I’m leaning VVD but he does eat up my spare £. And after my safe choices not paying off last week I’m feeling reckless. Although there’s positive reckless and then there’s bringing-in Matip-over-VVD reckless…

          Open Controls
  7. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 43 mins ago

    Currently sat on 5 players for BGW30
    No brainer to use FH?

    Current chips
    FH, WC, BB

    Current team
    Ramsdale*, Gunn
    James, Rudi, TAA, Robertson, Cancelo
    Salah, Raphinha*, Saka*, Willock, Gilmour
    Jimi*, Watkins* Dennis

    Obviously planning not my strongest attribute 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 33 mins ago

      Depends how many BGW players you want. Many are going for quality as opposed to just putting 11 players out for the sake of it or taking huge hits just to field a team.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 25 mins ago

        With FH you can easily navigate it to good effect.

        It's only because people have used the FH, often to good effect that the chatter is this way.

        Bet people start hitting away closer to the deadline!

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 32 mins ago

      Yeah, play the chips in that order.

      Gw33 may be a decent BB or gw36 too.

      Anyone with FH2 as well could always play it for fun and games in gw38.

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 hours, 25 mins ago

        Where's a good place to play FH if only one left? Depending on what we know and when, I'm thinking FH32/3; WC33/4; BB36.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 hours, 58 mins ago

          FH in 32 doesn't have a lot going for it imo. Can avoid MCI v LIV & could be doubles for Burnley & Everton, but not many other fixtures to target if you already have Chelsea & Arsenal assets - maybe Man Utd V Everton?

          33 could be worth a FH depending on how fixtures shape up once we know FA Cup SF. Likely to use mine 33/36/37 but haven't decided yet

          Open Controls
          1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 hours, 50 mins ago

            Yer, very much agree. Chucked FH32 into the mix to avoid the MCI/LIV players for a week, of which I'll probably have 4 or 5 and maybe not too many CHE (1 or 2 - which is a risk, I know, but felt mitigated by blank 30 then bringing them in on a FH32 and WC33).

            But yes, when I use FH vs WC is very much dependent on what we know about GW33 and when we know it.

            Can't remember if you've use your BB already? Is that why considering FH36?

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              5 hours, 45 mins ago

              On BB this week yeah

              Open Controls
      2. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
          6 hours, 21 mins ago

          I'm a big fan of leaving a FH to GW38. Not only lots of rotation but you often find so many teams are on the beach that you can get some massive scorelines. I can't remember his name, but I had the Middlesborough forward who scored a ton in their 8-0 over City about 10-15 years ago.

          Open Controls
      3. waltzingmatildas
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 32 mins ago

        Hmm probably, yeah

        Open Controls
      4. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 31 mins ago

        Still 2 transfers to prepare, and a hit to get you to 8, bar injuries.

        Everyone's defenders will play vs their attackers, in most cases. So I think the difference between low and high scores won't be much. FH 33/36 could bring much more upside imo...

        Open Controls
      5. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Cheers folks. Much to think out!

        Open Controls
    3. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 35 mins ago

      Best move?
      A) Pope to Alisson/Ramsdale/Lloris
      B) Cancelo to Robbo
      C) James to Robbo
      D) Ramsey to Kulu
      E) Ramsey to Gordon
      E) Saiss, Raph to Robbo, Martinelli (-4)

      Sanchez
      TAA Cancelo James Tierney
      Salah Son Raph Saka
      Maupay Broja
      (Pope Saiss Ramsey Weghorst)

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 hours, 27 mins ago

        D or E for me, but then lots of people on here rate Raph. I've been advocating not Raph as I've taken the (considered) risk that he's not converting his involvement/chances, and have (luckily) been ok on the guess recently.

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 11 Years
          6 hours, 20 mins ago

          Cheers. Seems wrong to not have 3 Liverpool when they have a double....

          Open Controls
          1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            6 hours, 2 mins ago

            Agreed. I’m in same boat of choosing which 3rd. Won’t be robbo tho as can’t afford

            Open Controls
      2. Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 24 mins ago

        Robbo has no fixture in GW30.. will you FH?

        If FH GW30 i would do E.

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 11 Years
          6 hours, 19 mins ago

          Yeah I think it is leaning that way.... No keepers and 2FHs left

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            6 hours, 9 mins ago

            I also like E (the 2nd E!) if FH30

            Open Controls
    4. Ziyech on the Bench
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 34 mins ago

      Anyone taking a punt on Everton players for double 29 and upcoming doubles?

      Pickford / Holgate / Richy?

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 26 mins ago

        Gordon, Rich or DCL the only ones I’d care for. Will see how they look tonight

        Open Controls
      2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 hours, 26 mins ago

        Not for me, mate. I'm gonna wC in 33 or 34 - might get someone in then, mainly in prep for BB36.

        Open Controls
      3. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
          6 hours, 25 mins ago

          Have Gordon just because he is 4.5 and enables money spent elsewhere. Wouldn't go near others though.

          Open Controls
        • Firmino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 hours, 23 mins ago

          I got Pickford on my wildcard. Good for save points and might nick a clean sheet in one of the games

          Open Controls
        • Nomar
          • 12 Years
          6 hours, 22 mins ago

          Poor players taking up valuable spots, though.

          Realistically, who would you have from them. All of their mids look like a waste of an FPL sweetspot.

          There are way better keeper and defender options. DCL been crocked all season.

          To me it just seems like putting a DGW player in your team just for the sake of it.

          Open Controls
        • Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 45 mins ago

          Been there, done that, and it still gives me nightmares. Never again …

          Open Controls
        • G B
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 39 mins ago

          Going no where near their defence, and midfielder slots too precious for Everton players.

          If DCL starts and looks good tonight I might get him, but that seems unlikely given the length of time he's been out.

          Open Controls
        • NateDog
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 39 mins ago

          Richarlison is the only one I'd consider but I really am nor considering them. Brought DCL in for their last double, won't be wanting to rely on them again

          Open Controls
      4. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 29 mins ago

        Quite pleased so far with my chip use. TC Salah in GW26 clearly a success. On FH this week and on 63 with Sa, James, Silva, Rudiger, Saiss, Raphinha (C), Coutinho, JWP, Watkins and Adams to go. Non FH team would be on 32 (-4) with only Saiss, Coady, Son, Raphinha (C) and Dennis to go. FH, WC and BB left. Planning on WC31, FH33 and BB36.

        Open Controls
      5. dshv
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 28 mins ago

        Bowen to

        1. Kulusevski
        2. Gordon

        Open Controls
        1. rnrd
          • 7 Years
          6 hours, 16 mins ago

          there's a bit of a question mark over Gordon imo.
          We don't really know how everton will line up when Doucoure, Gray and DCL will be back.
          If you're planning on playing a MID 4, he's a good option but I don't think he is a good option in a mid 5

          Open Controls
        2. Stormbringer22
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 hours, 14 mins ago

          Kulusevski

          Open Controls
        3. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 hours, 8 mins ago

          1

          Open Controls
      6. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 20 mins ago

        Is this even worth the transfers?

        GW29 - Coutinho > Luis Diaz
        GW30 - Salah + Diaz > Son + Maddison -4
        GW31 - Son > Salah

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          6 hours, 2 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
          1. Stormbringer22
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            5 hours, 50 mins ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
      7. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 10 mins ago

        Any word on Bowen?

        Open Controls
        1. Stormbringer22
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 hours, 3 mins ago

          Saw a tweet yesterday (I think from West Ham, or West Ham supporters group) saying he's had a scan and there is "no significant damage" picked up on the scan,

          Open Controls
          1. DA Minnion (Former great)
            • 9 Years
            6 hours ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
      8. Rocky FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 8 mins ago

        Would you Bench Boost this lot? Already used WC.
        Dubravka | Jimenez| Kilman | Ramsey.
        Currently thinking Ramsey to Fraser. And maybe Jimenez out for a hit, but whom?

        Open Controls
      9. Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 7 mins ago

        How to best navigate GW29 and 30? (Want to save FH and WC/BB for later)
        1FT and 1.8 itb

        Ramsdale Foster
        TAA Digne James Targett Saiss
        Salah Raphinha Bowen Saka Foden
        Kane Dennis King

        GW29: If Bowen is injured: Bowen and Foden to Kulusevski and Martinelli/Ødegård (-4 and 8 DGW players)
        GW30: Targett and King to Vardy and 5.3 def (-4 and 10 players)

        Any suggestions?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 hours, 51 mins ago

          Seems a good plan. Bonus pts for your accenting of Martin's name!

          Open Controls
      10. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 59 mins ago

        For GW29:
        A) Weghorst (bre)
        B) Richarlsion/DCL (WOL, NEW) -4

        Open Controls
      11. GC123
          5 hours, 58 mins ago

          Any Leicester fans (or anyone for that matter) know who is more nailed for the next few game weeks out of Amartey & Thomas? Conscious a few of the big guns are coming back to fitness and need a cheap LCFC defender who plays GW30. Thanks in advance

          Open Controls
          1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 hours, 47 mins ago

            Bit of chat about this over the last couple of pages: Here for example: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/24800557

            Open Controls
            1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              5 hours, 47 mins ago

              pages :)*

              Open Controls
        • Malkmus
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 57 mins ago

          A'noon all. 1FT, 0.2 ITB, planning to wc in gw31. Any thoughts? Current tm

          Sa (4.0)
          TTA - Cancelo - Thiago - (Digne - Dalot)
          Mo - Jota - KDB - Bowen - Saka
          Watkins - Dennis - (Gelhardt)

          A - KDB to Son
          B - Above and Watkins to Laca (-4)
          C - Bowen to Kulu, Watkins to Laca (-4)
          D - other

          Ta!

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 3 mins ago

            You'd probably gamble on Son and Kane in the next dgw.

            There's an argument for shifting out Salah and perhaps Bowen too.

            Open Controls
        • Lewymac
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 7 mins ago

          Hi all. Surgery after shocking GW28. 1FT, £1.7m itb. Will be FH GW30

          Ramsdale, DDG*
          TAA, Robbo, Cancelo, Rudiger, Mee*
          Salah, Son, Bowen*, Ramsey, Maddi*
          Broja, Weghorst, Dennis*

          A) Bowen/Maddi>Saka, Wegs>Laca -4hit
          B) wegs>Kane, Bowen>Gordon, Maddi>Fraser, DDG>Foster -12hit

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 hours, 52 mins ago

            Maybe A with Bowen but fitness might dictate who goes out.

            Might want to repost this in new article for more replies

            Open Controls
        • The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 hours, 57 mins ago

          (Not so) new article:
          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/03/07/fitness-updates-on-james-vardy-maddison-fraser-and-bamford-after-gameweek-28/

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.