Dugout Discussion March 7

Spurs v Everton team news: Calvert-Lewin returns

Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Monday with Tottenham Hotspur v Everton, which gets underway in North London at 20:00 GMT.

Antonio Conte makes just one change from Gameweek 27, with Rodrigo Bentancur coming in for Harry Winks in central midfield.

That means Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon continue as wing-backs, with Dejan Kulusevski supporting Son Heung-min and Harry Kane in attack.

However, Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp remain sidelined.

As for Everton, the only change from their 1-0 home loss to Manchester City sees Dominic Calvert-Lewin return to the starting XI after recovering from a groin problem.

As a result, Richarlison will presumably shift to a wider role to accommodate him, with Alex Iwobi dropping to the bench.

Dele Alli, meanwhile, is also named as a substitute against his former club.

GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Reguilon, Sanchez, Rodon, Royal, White, Winks, Bergwijn, Moura

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny, Allan, Doucoure, van de Beek, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Begovic, Gomes, Branthwaite, El Ghazi, Townsend, Mykolenko, Alli, Iwobi, Rondon

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history

  1. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Hindsight bias.

    My team has James, Alexander-Arnold, Mahrez, Fraser, Son, Robertson. And guess who I captained? Salah. Would have been better to captain ANY other premium player in my team.

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Don't worry dude.

      You still smashed it.

    2. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Correct

    3. ZEZIMA
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Massive scoring week for you nonetheless, great team 🙂

      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Not so massive I am afraid. Don't have DGWers. Will be falling like a stone on Thursday.

    4. Zilla
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Salah being so consistent and some being burned by the previous double lead to this, wasn't a bad choice anyway.

      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Exactly. Can't actually blame myself for going Salah. Had I captained someone else and failed, then I would regretted much more.

  2. EL tridente
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    TAA, Saka and Son on BB!

    1. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nailed it

    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      You benched Trent and son?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Does it matter?!?

    3. Zilla
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bench wkery tho

  3. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Congrats fellow Son owners!
    Fellow Kane owners, we have time!

    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Can't see Kane blanking. Everton look woeful.

  4. Zilla
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Son goal is a good gain, hopefully another one.

  5. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is Coutinho to Kulu for 29 & 30 silly?

  6. C_G
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Kulusevski off the bench for me haha

  7. Nightcrawler
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Wish Everton get relegated

    Been a while since an ever present premier league club got relegated. Villa were the last one

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Deserve relegation just for signing iwobi for that price

      1. G B
        • 10 Years
        just now

        £30m for Michael Keane too.

    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Would rather they stay up than dinasours like Burnley to be honest

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Burnley will go down soon. Everton won't if they stay up this season

  8. C_G
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Kane and Kulusevski haul please

  9. tbos83
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Not so super Frank

  10. Dthinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bruno, Weghorst, Cucurella >>> Kulusevski, Kane, Sessegon...for -8

    Good moves? Or knee jerk?

  11. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    oh eff off Pickford you useless pr##k!

  12. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Son yellow

  13. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Surprised at low Son eo

    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Oh ffs yc

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Chill only -1

    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      He alone has dropped me 9300 places in OR with that goal

    3. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      He's killing me even with that ~40% mark

  14. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    YC Son

  15. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Son YC

  16. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Son red incoming

  17. jacob1989
      3 mins ago

      Not good my Son. Naughty and needless YC.

    • Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ffs what a pointless yellow to get

    • Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Son smh

    • Gudjohnsen
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Soft yc

    • ZEZIMA
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Could do with another Son goal to boost my rank a bit more before the inevitable James haul vs Norwich

    • tbos83
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Surprised Son's OR is so low

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        EO

        1. tbos83
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Ah yes silly me

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Poor people can't afford him and Kane.

    • PartyTime
        2 mins ago

        Hey Son. Go get some more!

      • Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Will end with 6 points now Son, nice one...

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          He just needs to score another

      • Nightcrawler
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Why did Everton get lampard again?

        The guy made ucl winning team look like a Europa league team

      • Ruinenlust
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Why Son yellow??

      • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Son misses a sitter

      • _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Son and Kane miss great chance.

