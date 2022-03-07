Spurs v Everton team news: Calvert-Lewin returns

Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Monday with Tottenham Hotspur v Everton, which gets underway in North London at 20:00 GMT.
Antonio Conte makes just one change from Gameweek 27, with Rodrigo Bentancur coming in for Harry Winks in central midfield.
That means Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon continue as wing-backs, with Dejan Kulusevski supporting Son Heung-min and Harry Kane in attack.
However, Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp remain sidelined.
As for Everton, the only change from their 1-0 home loss to Manchester City sees Dominic Calvert-Lewin return to the starting XI after recovering from a groin problem.
As a result, Richarlison will presumably shift to a wider role to accommodate him, with Alex Iwobi dropping to the bench.
Dele Alli, meanwhile, is also named as a substitute against his former club.
GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane
Subs: Gollini, Reguilon, Sanchez, Rodon, Royal, White, Winks, Bergwijn, Moura
Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny, Allan, Doucoure, van de Beek, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Begovic, Gomes, Branthwaite, El Ghazi, Townsend, Mykolenko, Alli, Iwobi, Rondon
