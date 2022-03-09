427
SoRare March 9

Compete for real prizes in the free-to-play Sorare Academy this weekend

427 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Sorare

Have you played the Sorare Academy yet?

We have just had another weekend that saw a record number of entrants, with 4,970 of you taking part. If you haven’t given it a go yet, maybe it’s time you had a look?

You can enter your team for free now ahead of Friday’s 11am GMT deadline.

This week, contributor MDJ is going to look at the winning line-ups from the previous week and preview the weekend of football ahead.

Last gameweek

Our winning manager last Gameweek was The BlackCat. This wasn’t just a case of ‘luck’ on their part, though: this manager employed a ‘stacking’ approach to devastating effect. Targeting Inter Milan’s soft fixture at home to Serie A strugglers, Salernitana, really paid off – as you can see below:

With a hat-trick from Lautaro Martinez, two goals and an assist from Edin Džeko, a brace of assists from Nicolo Barella and a further assist from Denzel Dumfries, every single member of that team pulled their weight to put 457 points on the board – winning TheBlackCat a top-tier Limited card from Sorare. 

Inter players were a feature across many of our top-scoring teams this Gameweek. The other standout players of the round were Kevin De Bruyne and Trent Alexander-Arnold, both of whom contributed a perfect score of 100 for the managers who picked them.

Remember, all our top 15 managers take home a Sorare player card prize, which you can build a team around to compete for more prizes in the main game, or sell and take the money – your choice!

Last week’s winning managers received some fantastic prizes including PSG star Marco Verratti (current value approx £470), Portuguese hitman André Silva (approx £165) and Rennes youngster Warmed Omari (approx £160). We look forward to seeing what prizes are picked out for delivery to our latest batch of winners…

To stack, or not to stack?

Stacking was a tactic used by our latest winning manager and is something we see often on the leaderboard, although rarely with a full team as was the case here. 

There’s a logic in targeting multiple players from the same team. By stacking players from teams you expect to do well, you’re relying on a correlation of actions to get you a super score and propel you to the top of the leaderboard. 

For example, where a team is going up against a low-scoring opponent, you might want to stack defensive players to double on the prospect of clean sheets. Where a team is facing a leaky defence, you might want to stack offensive players, in the hope that players will share the goals or supply each other with the assists (as was the case with Barella and Martinez). 

This can often be an all-or-nothing way to play the game – if the team doesn’t play well then you’ve got nothing to fall back on – but in a game as competitive as this, you’re really relying on those big performances to make the difference, so you need to take those kinds of risks.

This gameweek

Let’s have a look at the teams you might want to stack players from this coming weekend. 

Let’s start with the obvious contenders. Paris Saint-Germain are up against bottom-of-the-table Bordeaux, making them prime candidates for a stack. Bordeaux have the worst defence in the league (by some margin) and PSG have the best attack. Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi all look good for this but bear in mind that some players might be rested after the midweek Champions League game and be aware that they are rotating their goalkeepers at the moment. Also don’t be tempted to pick Marco Verratti – he’s suspended for this game.

In the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig play Greuther Fürth, another bottom-of-the-table team with little to offer up front or in defence. Christopher Nkunku is capable of hitting high scores and could potentially be paired with Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield and Angeliño in defence.

Lazio are often a good team to stack, and are up against Serie A strugglers Venezia. Their goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha could be paired up with Luiz Felipe in defence, or you could look at Luis Alberto, Sergej Milinković-Savić and Ciro Immobile as an offensive stack.

Manchester City are in a good vein of form at the moment and should have too much for Crystal Palace in the pick of the Premier League clashes. Could Kevin De Bruyne hit another 100 score? I wouldn’t bet against him.

Nothing really stands out from the La Liga match-ups but Real Sociedad should cruise past Alavés, so their goalkeeper Álex Remiro is perhaps worth a shout. Mikel Oyarzabal is on form at the moment, too.

With plenty to choose from, my team for the weekend looks like this:

Don’t forget to get your teams set before the deadline at 11:00am UK time and please tell your friends about Sorare Academy, so we can break the 5,000 mark next weekend!

enter your team for free now

#ad

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.”

427 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    A) Saiss -> Doherty
    B) James/Gordon -> Doc/Kulu -4
    C) James/Coutinho/Saiss -> Robbo/Kulu/Doc -8

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      James to Doc

      Open Controls
    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I would keep Gordon as he is a cheap bench fodder who at this moment is Everton's best player. They'll have so many doubles too

      C actually looks good

      Open Controls
    3. TMShear
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Super John McGinn-
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A for safety C for fun

      Open Controls
    5. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      51 mins ago

      Cheers all

      Open Controls
  2. L'Aeroplanino
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Only for GW29:
    a) Broja
    b) Doherty - 4

    Open Controls
    1. Jeremy Corbyn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    2. TMShear
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Jeremy Corbyn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    A) James to VVD
    B) Havertz to Saka
    C) Both (-4)
    D) Something else

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      This all depends on your team and what your plan for GW30 is.

      Open Controls
  4. CABAYE4
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Those saving their FH and not playing in 30, when do you expect to play?

    33 looks good for doubles, is there any other weeks people have identified where the fixtures look like they would suit a FH?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      36 probably the best bet, if you're not playing BB that week.

      33 could get messy so next best bet for FH, imo.

      Open Controls
    2. TMShear
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      33 and one of 36/37.

      Open Controls
    3. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I'll be playing them in 33 & 36, so I don't need to build for my team for any blanks or doubles

      Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      DGW36 is a lock for me. The other one will be 33 or 37, I guess I'll see how I'm set up for 33 without it.

      Ah just remembered I can't use them consecutively, I guess 33 is likely then

      Open Controls
    5. putana
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      it's really only 33 or 36 that we know of so far. Maybe games get thrown in another gw as well

      Open Controls
  5. Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Would playing Weghorst (bre) this week be actually decent?

    Open Controls
    1. sulldaddy
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      Im gonna run him out there.
      He is on chopping block for gw30 and beyond

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        He has a three of doubles coming up tbf so hold for the sake of appearance points imo lol

        Open Controls
    2. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yeah Brentford aren't great.

      Open Controls
  6. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Think its worth moving Son to Kane?

    Thinking Son & Jimenez to Kane & Barnes

    Open Controls
    1. putana
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    2. TMShear
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Solid moves imo - could consider Kulusevski over Barnes.

      Open Controls
    3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Wait until tomorrow. If Jiménez starts and finds form you'll want to keep him.

      Open Controls
    4. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Sideways

      Open Controls
  7. putana
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    think it's possible to survive next gw without kane?

    Would need to take -8 to bring him in, or could get in dohery and son for -4

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I am going with Son and no Kane

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      30 might be a bigger worry regarding Kane, he'll be top captaincy pick that GW.

      Open Controls
      1. putana
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        yea but it's against west ham so hopefully he wont do too much dmg there.

        It's tough because my only real reason for wildcarding would be to fit in kane and just seems a waste

        Open Controls
    3. antis0cial
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I hope so, I have no easy route to him

      Open Controls
  8. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Had an expected stinking two gameweeks after two good ones. Had enough of DGW dross, West Ham and Wolves. Think I'm going to wildcard. No point taking a -4 to get two extra doublers when I can wildcard and have a team of nine plus three great single gameweek options and a nice looking squad for GW31 onwards. Putting my team back to a proper one. No point waiting for GW31. Really like the balance of this team; if I include Kane then Son has to be Kulu which doesn't leave enough for Robbo... 0.5m left to switch in a Leicester mid when appropriate. Weghorst ready for the extra games and maybe BB which is my last chip after FH next week.

    Sanchez
    Trent Rudiger Robbo White Davies
    Salah(c) Son Saka Rapha
    Lacazette

    Foster Broja Weghorst Brownhill

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Brighton are a bit of a shambles at the moment. Sure you want Sanchez?
      Kane/Kulu over Son/Laca would be my preference but both are good

      Open Controls
      1. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I've had him all season! With only 0.5m any upgrade removes my safety net to get Barnes, Maddison etc in if I want to remove Rapha or Saka.

        Really wish Kane hadn't of just hit form!

        Open Controls
  9. Super John McGinn-
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Got wildcard, 2 free hits and bench boost left and most likely using free hit 30. Gone from top 10k to 27k in two weeks

    De Gea
    TAA, Cancelo, Rudiger, Livramento
    Salah (C), Son, Foden, Martinelli, Bowen
    Jimenez

    Foster, Dennis, Weghorst, Ait Nori

    1 FT 2.8 ITB

    A) Foden + Jimenez > Gordan + Kane (-4)
    B) Bowen + Jimenez > Saka/Kulu + Laca (-4)
    C) Foden + Bowen + Jimenez > Gordan + Saka/Kulu + Kane (-8)
    D) Cancelo + Bowen + Jimenez > Robbo + Saka/Kulu + Laca (-8)
    E) Other

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  10. DandyDon
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    ah my dream James captancy has come tumbling down. no more points this week from him it seems.
    I can cover next week presuming Cancelo recovers from his illness but will want him back in the team from wk 31 onwards!

    Open Controls
  11. No Need
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    James to Robbo gonna be big this week

    Open Controls
    1. TMShear
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Would you do the reverse transfer in GW31/32?

      Open Controls
      1. No Need
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        I think Robbos in long term then tbh. I have Rudiger too

        Open Controls
  12. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    James & Vardy owner 🙁

    Sell or keep, wanted Vardy for 30 & the run in

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Sell, sell, sell!

      Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Vardy could be out 3-4 weeks, sell

      Open Controls
    3. sulldaddy
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Vardy out till April. Too much $ to hold.
      WAS my key target for30

      Sell em both

      Open Controls
  13. George James
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Play one this week

    A) Weghorst
    B) Tarkowski
    C) Ramsey

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      Not great options, probably B but I would rather transfer in a dgw player then start any of those

      Open Controls
      1. George James
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yeah appreciate that. Already on -4 so won’t be taking another hit for a player I will want for GW30-33

        Open Controls
    3. TMShear
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      A out of those.

      Open Controls
    4. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      57 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. sulldaddy
      • 11 Years
      51 mins ago

      A for sure.
      Bet he scores. BRENTFORD!!

      Open Controls
  14. antis0cial
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    A) Guehi + Bowen to Doherty + Kulu (-4)
    B) Guehi + JWP to Doherty + Kulu (-4)
    C) Something Else? - Can't see any easy route to Kane

    RAMSDALE
    TAA ROBBO Cancelo
    SALAH SON SAKA jwp Bowen
    Watkins Broja

    De Gea Digne Dennis Guehi

    Open Controls
  15. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Digne to Doherty worth a -4?

    He's on my bench this week and only holding onto him for the Arsenal game in 30 which isn't that great anyway

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      54 mins ago

      Digne plays GW30 as well doesn't make sense

      Open Controls
      1. fantasyfog
        • 6 Years
        50 mins ago

        Docherty potentially 270 mins
        Digne 180 mins

        Open Controls
  16. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Contemplating this WC draft. Is it too reliant on bgw30 players? I'd have 10 so I can save my second FH for a dgw.

    Ramsdale, Schmeichel
    TAA, Doherty, James, Livra, Amartey
    Salah, Kulusevski, Saka, Raphinha, Coutinho
    Kane, Toney, Hwang

    Open Controls
    1. fantasyfog
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      Looks good, but things change so quickly with form injuries etc personally I would want one or two city on a wc

      Open Controls
  17. winchester
    • 1 Year
    58 mins ago

    hey guys! have 1ft and 0.9m itb. mount to who? Will not use fh on bgw30. BB now or gw36? Correct bench?

    ramsdale*
    taa* targett* white* james
    salah* saka* raph mount
    kane* jimi

    (dubravka* broja rudiger ramsey)

    a) mount -> kulusevski (will he play both, when moura is back?)
    b) mount -> diaz/jota
    c) something else?

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Jota and Diaz could share minutes. If Mount doesn't start tomorrow he may start on the weekend.

      Open Controls
  18. Scheister
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    On WC with a few minor choices left:

    Davies or Dier
    Dewsbury or Luiz
    Antonio or Bamf

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Those all sound terrible.

      Open Controls
      1. Scheister
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        …midfielder is for bench obviously. Spurs defender to be rotated. Forward would play, and not sure either if those 2 are terrible?
        All have GW 30 fixtures

        Open Controls
    2. TMShear
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Davies (prefer Doherty over both)
      Dewsbury (prefer Gordon over both)
      Bamford (if he gets significant minutes against Villa tomorrow)

      Open Controls
      1. Scheister
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  19. Well you know, Triffic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    Son missed a couple of good chances vs. Everton. People selling him to fund Kane might get burnt

    Open Controls
    1. fantasyfog
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      Madness

      Open Controls
  20. fantasyfog
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    Surely Docherty plays with his form? How many minutes from next 270 minutes....

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      He should do but its still a slight risk.

      Open Controls
  21. RedLightning - The Last Ten…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    50 mins ago

    New Article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/03/09/the-newcastle-everton-and-brighton-options-for-fpl-double-gameweek-29/

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.