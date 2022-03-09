85
FPL Daily: New injury for James, Vardy out for 3-4 weeks, Bowen latest

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily – and injury news was dominating talk in the Fantasy world on Wednesday.

JAMES INJURY LATEST

It’s looking like 18 points and out for Reece James (£6.2m) in Double Gameweek 28 as the defender picked up a fresh muscle problem in the win over Burnley on Saturday.

James was unable to train on Wednesday and is set for further examination on the injury, which at least isn’t a recurrence of his previous problem.

“He has a bit muscular problems after the last three matches, not in his [previously] injured leg but in his other leg. We need examination – we thought he could maybe be on the pitch today but he couldn’t.

“He felt it during the [Burnley] match, that’s why we took him out – and it didn’t get better. So we are worried but still, we need more details and information. Today will be further examinations. A setback, for sure – I hope not a big one”. – Thomas Tuchel on Reece James

Bar Ben Chilwell (£5.6m) and James, Tuchel said that everyone else was on the training pitch for the trip to Norwich – meaning that Marcos Alonso (£5.6m) and Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.6m) could be back in contention at Carrow Road.

VARDY OUT OF GAMEWEEK 30

The Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) Gameweek 30 party has been unceremoniously broken up after the veteran striker was ruled out until after the March international break by his manager on Wednesday.

The veteran striker picked up another injury on his first start of 2022 last weekend, which now means that he’ll be unavailable for Leicester’s clash with Brentford a week on Sunday – which was arguably the stand-out fixture of a four-match Blank Gameweek 30.

“Vards will be out. He unfortunately got injured in the last game so is going to be out for a few weeks, which is a shame. He just got a knock towards his knee, but hopefully in the next three to four weeks, he responds okay.

“He felt a soreness on it after the game the other day. It’s very frustrating for both [the club and the player]. For him in particular, having been out, working so hard to get back, you can see the difference he makes to the team.” – Brendan Rodgers

There was better news elsewhere as James Maddison (£6.7m) and James Justin (£4.9m) were passed fit for Thursday’s UEFA Europa Conference League clash with Rennes, while Ricardo Pereira (£5.2m) and Wesley Fofana (£4.3m) are on the cusp of a comeback despite this match coming a bit too early.

“James Justin will be back. James Maddison will be back. Ricardo is probably not quite ready for tomorrow but we’ll see for the weekend. Apart from that, everyone else has come through the last game.

“[Fofana] picked up COVID. It’s just been our season, right the way through, with injuries. It’s unfortunate circumstances. He’s not going to be able to feature tomorrow, but we’re hoping for the weekend now.” – Brendan Rodgers

BOWEN UPDATE

Jarrod Bowen (£7.0m) will miss West Ham United’s Europa League clash against Sevilla on Thursday but the Hammers are confident that the midfielder won’t be sidelined for too long, potentially returning for the second leg of tomorrow’s tie – and if he does that, he’ll be available for Blank Gameweek 30.

“We hope Jarrod can make it [for the second leg], we do not see it being a [long] injury… we’ve had three or four scans and we’ve not seen anything severe but we are also just trying to find out the cause because we’re a bit concerned what it might be. But we’re hoping to get Jarrod back because he’s been a really important part of the team recently.” – David Moyes

PRESS CONFERENCE ROUND-UP

Seven other Premier League managers faced the media on Wednesday ahead of their respective sides’ second Double Gameweek 28 fixtures.

There weren’t any real bombshells in any of them, with no fresh injury concerns reported that we didn’t already know about.

The headline news came from Aston Villa, with Steven Gerrard saying that Ezri Konsa (£4.9m), Lucas Digne (£5.1m) and Carney Chukwuemeka (£4.5m) are all back available ahead of Thursday’s game against Leeds after missing out at the weekend.

“We’re in a good place. We’ve got the majority of the team fit and available. There’s only Marvelous Nakamba who we’re waiting for to come back into the group.

“Carney Chukwuemeka will join the group, Ezri Konsa’s back available, Lucas Digne’s back, so I’ve got some tough decisions from now until kick-off. That’s the position I like to be in.” – Steven Gerrard

The Whites’ head coach, Jesse Marsch, promised that Patrick Bamford (£7.7m) would get onto the field of play on Thursday, while Diego Llorente (£4.5m) and Adam Forshaw (£4.5m) are now fully fit after recent minor problems.

“Patrick [Bamford] will play for sure, tomorrow. He won’t start but he will be ready from the bench. I think [Llorente and Forshaw] are both possibilities from the start.” – Jesse Marsch

Josh King’s (£5.7m) fitness will be assessed after training today, with the striker having missed out at the weekend as a precaution.

Ismaïla Sarr (£5.7m) remains out, while Nicolas Nkoulou (£4.4m) could return to full training in the next few days. Jeremy Ngakia (£4.3m) is targeting Gameweek 29 for a return, while tomorrow’s game against Wolves likely comes too soon for William Troost-Ekong (£4.3m) despite today’s return to training following a minor groin problem.

Bruno Lage confirms that Nélson Semedo (£4.8m) and Ki-Jana Hoever (£3.9m) are the only absentees for Wolves’ clash with Watford tomorrow.

Mohammed Salisu (£4.5m) will be assessed by Southampton for their meeeting with Newcastle, with nothing else changing on the team news front at Saints despite Nathan Tella’s return to training.

Matt Ritchie (£4.9m) is back in training for the Magpies but Callum Wilson (£7.2m) and Kieran Trippier (£5.0m) remain out.

“We had a few niggles as I said after the Brighton game. We’ve had Matt Ritchie return to training which is a really good thing but no major (injury) problems.

He’s (Allan Saint-Maximin) not 100% fit. He did one day’s training [before Brighton]. I think it was his first day’s training in three weeks before the previous game so we’re very keen to obviously have him back at his best.

“I think when he came on in, he did well and I thought he actually, at a key moment in the game, gave us a bit of a lift but we’re trying to build up his fitness so he’s nearly there.” – Eddie Howe

Andrew Omobamidele (£3.9m) and Adam Idah (£4.9m) remain out for Norwich and Billy Gilmour (£4.3m) is ineligible to play against his parent club but Max Aarons (£4.3m) and Lukas Rupp (£4.4m) are fit.

  Shark
    2 Years
    6 hours, 44 mins ago

    Play up Pompey

    Open Controls
    1. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Always the best top of the page

      Open Controls
    DycheDycheBaby
6 Years
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      why tho

      Open Controls
  GreennRed
10 Years
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Is Poch Old Trafford bound after tonight's result?

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Perfect fit.
      Pochetti-No Trophies

      Open Controls
      GreennRed
10 Years
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        True story. Longford Town could win the French League. What trophies have other coaches linked with the job, like ten Ha, won?

        Open Controls
  Kaptenen
5 Years
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Somehow I still have Jota in my team, Should I give him one more chance or for someone like Kulusevski or Martinelli?

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I also have him. Contemplating getting him out for Kulusevski or Saka. I'm treating Jota as a SGW player this week.

      Open Controls
    2. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I’m keeping, he should get 90 mins combined over the 2 games at least.

      You’ll kick yourself if he hauls and you got rid.

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        James and possibly Cancelo being out might mean he stays.

        Open Controls
    GreennRed
10 Years
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Sell him for doubler.

      Open Controls
    European Bob
9 Years
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Kulu, kulu kulu, kulu kulu, kulu Kulusevski

      Open Controls
    House Frey Wedding Planner
3 Years
      • 3 Years
      1 hour ago

      Did Jota to Kulu yesterday.....that 0 point cameo was the last straw.

      Jota's not nailed and there are better options

      Open Controls
  Feed tha Sheep
9 Years
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Would you BB?- Sanchez, Coutinho Weghorst Ramsey

    I imagine people will say no but I have used WC and kind of want BB out of the way. If I don’t I will have to BB 36 when a FH might be more beneficial??

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      I understand the urge to get rid of it. I'm on BB28 - got 16 points and have one more Foster fixture to go.
      Given I didn't do too much planning it's not bad.

      I say play it and get rid - it's a relief to not think about.

      Open Controls
    Big_Andy_GAWA
10 Years
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      No chance would I even contemplate doing that.

      Open Controls
    DycheDycheBaby
6 Years
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Most teams will get a double in 36, so bench boost would be more beneficial then.

      Open Controls
  5. Oooo Matron
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Stick with Foden or transfer him out for Kulusevski?

    Open Controls
    European Bob
9 Years
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Kulu, kulu kulu, kulu kulu, kulu Kulusevski

      Open Controls
  6. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Look on the bright side Reece James owners.

    You can simply use some of the 18 or 36 (C) points he earnt you take a -4 to get him back out and still be in points profit. You are welcome.

    Open Controls
  7. Aaa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    WC thoughts?

    Ramsdale/Foster
    TAA/Rudiger/Saiss/Tierney/Doherty
    Salah/Havertz/Saka/Kulusevski/Ramsey
    Kane/Jimenez(or Watkins)/Broja

    Open Controls
  Man Chest Hair United
7 Years
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Not free hitting in 30.

    Is it worth doing Rudiger to Doherty this week? 3 games hopefully vs 1?

    Open Controls
    European Bob
9 Years
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Ye

      Open Controls
  9. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Who scores more across GW29 / GW30:

    1. Robertson Son Jimenez
    2. Saiss Coutinho Kane

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    Man Chest Hair United
7 Years
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      2 for me

      Open Controls
    House Frey Wedding Planner
3 Years
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
      Big_Andy_GAWA
10 Years
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        2.

        Open Controls
  Stimps
8 Years
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    How's this -8 sound?

    Bowen, James, Vardy -> Saka, Robertson, Lacazette

    Open Controls
    European Bob
9 Years
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      No brainer

      Open Controls
    rjcv177
6 Years
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Lacazette? U sure? Already on Kane?

      Open Controls
      1. Stimps
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Can't afford Kane unless it's -12, have Son.

        Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Looks good- wait for news on Laczatte. Probably will be fine by Partey wiped him out in training game

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        * but

        Open Controls
  Champions League Varane
3 Years
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    JWP and Bowen -> Saka and Kulu -4??

    Open Controls
    European Bob
9 Years
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    rjcv177
6 Years
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Easy

      Open Controls
  rjcv177
6 Years
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Evening scouts
    Gw29+gw30

    A) Kane, broja, raph 29
    Kane, Jim, raph 30

    B) Mané, broja, Adams 29
    Kane, Jim, barnes 30

    Open Controls
  13. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    James to Doherty?

    Open Controls
    1. FCSB
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Seems to be the move this week or Robertson

      Open Controls
  House Frey Wedding Planner
3 Years
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Digne to Doherty worth a -4?

    Only holding onto Digne for 30 and can get an extra game from Doherty plus better fixtures from 31 onwards

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      54 mins ago

      yeah i like it.
      Digne is a perpetual disappointment.

      Open Controls
      House Frey Wedding Planner
3 Years
        • 3 Years
        50 mins ago

        Really have had it with Digne. Just know he's gonna get a 1 point cameo this week and deny me my Saka bench points.

        Open Controls
        No Kane No Gain
3 Years
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Poor bloke had covid and people calling for his head lol

          Open Controls
  15. SH1M1
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Just realised Kane is 3rd overall in Forwards - Total Points & only 3 points off the top ..

    Mad when you think about the slow start he had & also emphasises how bad Forwards have been, in general this season.

    Open Controls
    Brehmeren
11 Years
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Antonio still number 1 with 2 goals in the last 18 game weeks. Crazy.

      Open Controls
  FCSB
6 Years
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Saiss >> Robertson worth -4

    I think I’ll run with TAA Robertson Salah until the end of the season barring injury so makes sense right?

    Open Controls
    1. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      100%

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 6 Years
        just now

        So who scores more across GW29 / GW30:

        1. Robertson Son Jimenez
        2. Saiss Coutinho Kane

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  DycheDycheBaby
6 Years
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Tempted to put the TC on Kane for GW29.

    Open Controls
    Big_Andy_GAWA
10 Years
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      He could bag one or two against that United defence for sure!

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      Yes but think will end up on Salah

      Open Controls
    jonnybhoy
9 Years
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Id do it if I were you

      Open Controls
  TeddiPonza
11 Years
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    Coutinho to Kulusevski worth it for free? Extra game this week and better fixtures going forward

Thanks

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    jimmyharte
4 Years
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Ye

      Open Controls
  jimmyharte
4 Years
    • 4 Years
    52 mins ago

    Bowen, Varane, Weghorst to Kane, Saka, Amartey (-8)?

    Open Controls
    jonnybhoy
9 Years
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Easy

      Open Controls
  20. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 2 Years
    48 mins ago

    I made 3 transfers yesterday for a -8.
    With James and Cancelo both potentially out for the next GW, should I just WC?
    I was hoping to save for a later GW

    Open Controls
    1. gogs67
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I had no intention of wildcarding and was on -8.
      Hit the button and feel so much better for it reshaping the squad.

      Open Controls
  21. Hibbopotamus
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    WC draft. 0.0 ITB with this. having two Everton players is dumb, right?

    Ramsdale (Foster)
    Trent, Robertson, Davies, Holgate (Amartey)
    Salah, Son, Saka, Gordon (Ramsey)
    Kane, Laca (Hwang)

    potentially gives me 9 for BGW30 before transfers.

    Open Controls
    1. sulldaddy
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Can you get to Zero Everton players?
      TbH I didnt do math for you, but I wouldnt want any assets in my roster

      Open Controls
    2. jonnybhoy
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Id get barnes in that midfield if i was on wc + get rid of all eve

      Open Controls
  22. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Just checked for the first time how many hits I’ve taken this season. An insane -96!

    How many hits have you guys taken?

    Open Controls
    1. Firmino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      44

      Open Controls
    2. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      28 points worth.

      Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      That is ridiculously high

      Open Controls
      1. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        It is. I’m usually quite hit happy, but even for me, that’s very high. Think it’s the COVID blanks and rolling doubles which have caused the spike.

        At 60k rank overall though, so not too bad considering.

        Open Controls
        1. schlupptheweek
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          That's impressive! I love a hit but my 64 points feels a bit measly now

          Open Controls
        2. Yank Revolution
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Glad to see a fellow adventurer...but boy I only have 36 points in hits this season, less than usual (but about to up that to 44 pts soon)..Let's keep this our secret (Hits, they work!)

          Open Controls
  23. sulldaddy
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Easy move this is right?
    Sell Watkins and James
    Buy Doherty and Kane
    -4
    Other FWDs are Weghorst and Broja

    Open Controls
  24. jamesjoseph2770
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Son and Jimi> Kane & Kulu for -4?

    Open Controls
  25. smash
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    Do we think James avoids a drop tonight? - need to sell James and buy Saka - potential 0.2 swing but want to get tomorrow's games out the way first, the changes do seem more unpredictable recently, anyone else in same boat?

    Open Controls
    1. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      FPL Statistics isn’t loading for me, but if I remember correctly he was close to a rise this afternoon

      Open Controls
      1. smash
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Think he was very high last night also... then Armarty went up out the blue? Guess the chips being played has some effect, fingers crossed nothing too significant happens tonight with changes.

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Yank Revolution
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      It will be verrrry close. If you're in need of the cash, do not hesitate and get rid before tonight's changes.

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      James is on +96 so nowhere near a drop. In fact, was probably expected to rise the last few days. Only didn't due to WCs/FHs I imagine.

      Open Controls
      1. smash
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Think I can take the swing in price but not ideal, will haunt me further down the line no doubt, just wish everyone else could hold tight and leave it one last night, I'd take a 0.1 difference now tbh

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  26. Firmino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    James -> Robertson
    Coutinho -> Kulusevski -4
    Digne -> Doherty -4

    Any of these moves not worth -4?

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I'm leaning towards doing a -4 to do Digne to Doherty myself.

      The other two are good moves as well

      Open Controls
  27. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Saiss Rudiger James
    Salah Son Coutinho Raphinha
    Lacazette Broja

    Dubravka Ramsey Jimenez Kilman

    1FT, 0.2itb

    I think this is the most stuck I've been with transfers in weeks, does anyone have any suggestions please?

    Open Controls
    1. jonnybhoy
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Coutinho to Saka

      Open Controls
      1. jonnybhoy
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        James to Doherty too

        Open Controls
        1. jonnybhoy
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Or robbo if doing coutinho downgrade too

          Open Controls
  28. Golazo1357
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 mins ago

    Hard time finding the funds for Kane right now. Planning on saving the WC for GW31 or GW34 and the FH for either GW 33 or GW36.

    Current Squad: Foster, TAA, Cash, Rudiger, Jota, Coutinho, Salah, Saka, Laca, Dennis, Broja
    Bench: Guita, White, Cancelo. Bowen

    Looking at moves that help GW29 and GW30. Is this worth a -4?

    A) Jota to Sonaldo and Cancelo to Doherty

    B) Jota to Kulu and Bowen to Sonaldo

    Other thought was -4 in GW29 for Cancelo to Doherty + Jota to Raphinha and then another -4 in GW30 for Salah to Sonaldo and Dennis to Kane?

    Open Controls
  29. jonnybhoy
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Evening guys which one?

    A) James to Doherty
    B) James + Ramsey to Doherty + Kulu -4pts
    C) Digne + Ramsey to Doherty + Kulu -4pts

    Open Controls
    1. Yank Revolution
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      B or C

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.