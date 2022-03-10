1026
Members March 10

Mark Sutherns’ FPL Double Gameweek 29 preview and transfer plans

1,026 Comments
As the full-time whistles blow across the Premier League, Mark Sutherns and Andy North react to the events of Double Gameweek 28 and look ahead to the weekend’s games.

The pair both played their Bench Boosts this week and will be reflecting on their fortunes in tonight’s video.

They’ll also be discussing their own team and transfer plans for Double Gameweek 29, with a bit of chip talk thrown in too.

The dulcet-toned duo are live from 9.30pm GMT with this latest video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout, which you can watch via the embedded video below.

Free seven-day trials are still available for non-subscribers, which you can get here.

1,026 Comments Post a Comment
  1. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    GW of horrors done and done. Team in crumbles:

    Ramsdale
    TAA Robbo Saiss Cancelo
    Foden Salah JWP Son Saka
    Broja

    Foster Weghorst King Johnson

    Do I go:
    A) JWP -> Kulu -4
    B) JWP -> Coutinho -4

    Other suggestions welcomed.

    1. ILOVEBAPS
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Go the doubler

  2. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Can't believe my Wood punt paid off lol

    1. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Enjoy.. Well done!

      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Thankyou good sir 🙂

  3. sully29
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Terribly drawn to going with DCL on wildcard and then switching to Bamford in GW30 if he looks like starting. Even though I would say they actually have less than zero form.

    It's literally just the fact that they're the same price.

  4. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    On BB
    James and Ramsey to White and Kulu for a hit, yes or no?

  5. Bubbles inc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Surely with spurs form and fixtures next game week triple (c) on Kane is an option worth seriously looking at

  6. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Sorry bottomed.
    James ➡️ Doherty

    Wilock ➡️ Kulu - 4

    (have Kane)

    1.3itb to do Rudiger➡️James when he's fit again.

    Means I can keep Havertz + Raphina for their 'easy fixture'

