Thursday team news: Digne, King + Jimenez return, Rudiger benched

After a two-day breather, Double Gameweek 28 returns this evening with four Premier League fixtures.

Norwich City v Chelsea, Southampton v Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford get underway at 19:30 GMT, followed by Leeds United v Aston Villa quarter of an hour later.

The big team news arrives at Carrow Road, where Antonio Rudiger is surprisingly named as a substitute.

That’s one of four changes for Thomas Tuchel, with Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Mateo Kovacic and Timo Werner named in the starting XI.

Reece James, meanwhile, misses out as expected through injury, along with Marcos Alonso who fails to make the bench.

Dean Smith also makes four changes for the home side, with Christoph Zimmermann, Ozan Kabak, Max Aarons and Pierre Lees-Melou coming in.

Billy Gilmour is amongst those dropping out as he is ineligible to face his parent club.

There are two changes for Southampton from the side that began the 4-0 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday, as Mohammed Salisu and Kyle Walker-Peters return in place of Jack Stephens and Romain Perraud, both of whom drop to the bench.

As for Newcastle, January signing Bruno Guimaraes is handed his full debut in the only change from the home win over Brighton.

Allan Saint-Maximin is absent through illness.

Switching focus to Molineux, and there are four changes for Bruno Lage’s outfit.

In come Willy Boly, Jonny, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Raul Jimenez, with Max Kilman, Ki-Jana Hoever, Marcal and Pedro Neto making way.

Watford, meanwhile, make just the one change, with Josh King returning in place of Joao Pedro who misses out.

Elsewhere, Adam Forshaw starts for Leeds at Elland Road, with Mateusz Klich dropping to the bench, while Lucas Digne returns from a bout of Covid for the visitors, in the only change from Saturday’s win over Southampton.

That means Philippe Coutinho, Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins continue up front in Steven Gerrard’s new 4-3-1-2 formation.

GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

Norwich City XI: Krul, Zimmermann, Hanley, Kabak, Aarons, Normann, Lees-Melou, McLean, Williams, Sargent, Pukki

Subs: Gunn, Gibson, Giannoulis, Rupp, Sorensen, Rashica, Placheta, Dowell, Rowe

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Saul, Mount, Werner, Havertz

Subs: Kepa, Rudiger, Sarr, Kenedy, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Vale, Ziyech, Lukaku

Southampton XI: Forster, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Adams, Broja

Subs: Caballero, Stephens, Long, A Armstrong, Perraud, Djenepo, Smallbone, Diallo, Valery

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Willock, Guimaraes, Murphy, Fraser, Wood

Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, De Bolle

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Hwang, Jimenez

Subs: Marcal, Neto, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Ruddy, Kilman, Dendoncker, Cundle

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Louza, Sissoko, Cleverley, Cucho, King, Dennis

Subs: Etebo, Masina, Sema, Bachmann, Kabasele, Kalu, Sierralta, Kucka, Kayembe

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, Dallas, Forshaw, Raphinha, Harrison, James, Rodrigo

Subs: Klaesson, Bamford, Llorente, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Summerville, Greenwood, Klich, Shackleton

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Konsa, Sanson, Buendia, Traore, Young, Bailey, Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam

