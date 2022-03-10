1193
Dugout Discussion March 10

Thursday team news: Digne, King + Jimenez return, Rudiger benched

After a two-day breather, Double Gameweek 28 returns this evening with four Premier League fixtures.

Norwich City v Chelsea, Southampton v Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford get underway at 19:30 GMT, followed by Leeds United v Aston Villa quarter of an hour later.

The big team news arrives at Carrow Road, where Antonio Rudiger is surprisingly named as a substitute.  

That’s one of four changes for Thomas Tuchel, with Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Mateo Kovacic and Timo Werner named in the starting XI.

Reece James, meanwhile, misses out as expected through injury, along with Marcos Alonso who fails to make the bench.

Dean Smith also makes four changes for the home side, with Christoph Zimmermann, Ozan Kabak, Max Aarons and Pierre Lees-Melou coming in.

Billy Gilmour is amongst those dropping out as he is ineligible to face his parent club.

There are two changes for Southampton from the side that began the 4-0 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday, as Mohammed Salisu and Kyle Walker-Peters return in place of Jack Stephens and Romain Perraud, both of whom drop to the bench.

As for Newcastle, January signing Bruno Guimaraes is handed his full debut in the only change from the home win over Brighton.

Allan Saint-Maximin is absent through illness.

Switching focus to Molineux, and there are four changes for Bruno Lage’s outfit.

In come Willy Boly, Jonny, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Raul Jimenez, with Max Kilman, Ki-Jana Hoever, Marcal and Pedro Neto making way.

Watford, meanwhile, make just the one change, with Josh King returning in place of Joao Pedro who misses out.

Elsewhere, Adam Forshaw starts for Leeds at Elland Road, with Mateusz Klich dropping to the bench, while Lucas Digne returns from a bout of Covid for the visitors, in the only change from Saturday’s win over Southampton.

That means Philippe Coutinho, Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins continue up front in Steven Gerrard’s new 4-3-1-2 formation.

GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

Norwich City XI: Krul, Zimmermann, Hanley, Kabak, Aarons, Normann, Lees-Melou, McLean, Williams, Sargent, Pukki

Subs: Gunn, Gibson, Giannoulis, Rupp, Sorensen, Rashica, Placheta, Dowell, Rowe

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Saul, Mount, Werner, Havertz

Subs: Kepa, Rudiger, Sarr, Kenedy, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Vale, Ziyech, Lukaku

Southampton XI: Forster, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Adams, Broja

Subs: Caballero, Stephens, Long, A Armstrong, Perraud, Djenepo, Smallbone, Diallo, Valery

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Willock, Guimaraes, Murphy, Fraser, Wood

Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, De Bolle

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Hwang, Jimenez

Subs: Marcal, Neto, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Ruddy, Kilman, Dendoncker, Cundle

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Louza, Sissoko, Cleverley, Cucho, King, Dennis

Subs: Etebo, Masina, Sema, Bachmann, Kabasele, Kalu, Sierralta, Kucka, Kayembe

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, Dallas, Forshaw, Raphinha, Harrison, James, Rodrigo

Subs: Klaesson, Bamford, Llorente, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Summerville, Greenwood, Klich, Shackleton

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Konsa, Sanson, Buendia, Traore, Young, Bailey, Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam

  1. The 12th Man
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Not taking another -4 cost me this week.
    Bottled Bowen > Havertz. Probably would have captained him too instead of JWP.
    Time too commit to some hits I think with these doubles.

    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Unfortunately the hits you take won't pay off, sods law but GL

      1. The 12th Man
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Ha ha, your probably right. More fun though.

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        I have taken -4, -16, -8 and -12 during last 4 game weeks and climbed from 70k to 30k.

  2. ILOVEBAPS
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Where’s my Hwang CS point? I really need it! Terrible week

    1. ILOVEBAPS
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Kidding. 😉

  3. jacob1989
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Horror horror day. Bench boost and red arrow. Happens each season.

      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Today could not have gone any worse

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Do you just find out what went wrong every week and claim to have the players involved?

    • Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      That Norwich penalty goal v my keeper while my rival captained Sa for a clean sheet is the killer

      1. jacob1989
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Watkins ramsey and digne doing nothing while cash and Coutinho do everything was the killer for me. And 1 get foster 1 pointer on bench boost along with that needless norwich penalty. Not to mention i got in raphinha thinking of new manager bounce.

      2. wulfrunian
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        129 points with Raphinha(c).I love this game!

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          131-12 = 119 with C Salah and no Coutinho. BB played.

      3. Riverside Red
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Is James set to miss Newcastle

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Most probably yep

      4. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        sell james or kilman for doherty?

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Kilman imo

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            Thanks

        2. sulldaddy
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Id sell either TBH. James is a lot of $ dead on your bench

      5. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Saturday I switched out Robo for James
        Any guesses what my next transfer is?

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          James > Robbo?

      6. jacob1989
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Rage transferred out watkins and pathetic raphinha for lacezette and Kulusevski for - 4.
          Watkins and raphinha are players i never wanted. Missed all the Coutinho pts thanks to me getting wickets.

          1. jacob1989
              2 hours, 10 mins ago

              *getting watkins

          2. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            My OR dropped like a stone today. Any of these worth a hit? I'm willing to take a -12, will be using FH in GW 30 so which ones would you do?

            A) Foden > Kulu
            B) Saiss > Doherty
            C) Sa > Ramsdale

            Sa
            TAA Robbo Cancelo
            Salah Son Foden Saka Willock
            Broja Weghorst

            Foster Saiss Dennis James

