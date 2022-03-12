Mini Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 28

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after GW28, a high scoring Double Gameweek when various chips were played and many different players captained with varying degrees of success.

We report on the two main FFScout Leagues, the Mods & Cons and FFS Family mini-leagues, Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and a selection of other community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Srecko Kurtovic tops the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code gsnskx) for a 20th week after playing his Wildcard and captaining Havertz.

He is now third overall, only seven points behind the new world number one.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Håkon Mangersnes is the new leader of the Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league after playing his Wildcard, despite captaining Raphinha, and is now 14th overall. He finished 2,413th in 2019/20 and is 848th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Long time leader Daniel Masson-Abraham had a disastrous week, scoring only 68 and plummeting to 12th in the league and 118th overall

This league is also open to all and the league code is visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in, but only those with a registered FFS account (paid or free) will be eligible for prizes.

MODS & CONS

Chaz Phillips (Az) tops the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league for a 15th week after playing his Free Hit and captaining James, and has risen to 1,101st overall.

17 teams played their Bench Boost (average after hits 111.9, top score after hits 144), five played a Wildcard (average 108.0, top score 136), three played a Free Hit (average 115.0, top score 133) and the other 13 did not play a chip (average after hits 86.9, top score after hits 122).

Eight of these teams captained Raphinha(3*2), seven captained James(18*2), seven captained Coutinho(23*2), four captained Rüdiger(6*2), four captained Salah(3*2), three captained Jiménez(9*2), two captained Havertz(26*2), one captained Mount(16*2), one captained Thiago Silva(8*2) and one captained Willock(4*2).

FFS FAMILY

Obay Eid (FPL_Milanista) tops the FFS Family mini-league for a 25th week after playing his Bench Boost, and has risen to 55th overall.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 28 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (see https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/26234/standings/c and https://torresmagic.webs.com/lmsupdate.htm) was 68, with 56 teams to be removed and 282 going through to Gameweek 29.

The highest scorer after hits was Turtle Bear, who played his Bench Boost and captained Mount for a score of 152.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Martin Stubbs still tops League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues and has a four point lead over Justin Spiegel.

Viktor Torkelsson in League 9 Division 72 is the new highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 76 points out of a possible 84. He has had three top 4k finishes and is 186th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOPS AND VETS

Ian Walker is the new leader in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code kgmryk) after playing his Wildcard and captaining James, and is now 221st overall. His best previous finish was 7,283rd in 2014/15.

Carl Evans tops my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 03t1fd), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes, for a sixth week after playing his Bench Boost and captaining James, and has risen to 107th overall.

Tony Yorath is the new leader in PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code 01ef8y) after playing his Bench Boost and captaining Coutinho, and has risen to 413th overall. He finished 670th last season and is 218th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Jonathan Tan tops Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code pztxjt), for an 11th week, and is now 4,571st overall.

2018/19 FPL champion Adam Levy tops Simon March’s FPL Champions League for a tenth week after captaining Havertz, and has risen to 5,149th overall.

Dan Bennett is the new leader in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code 1zpaad) after playing his Bench Boost, despite captaining Raphinha, and has risen to 925th overall. He has had nine top 10k finishes in the past twelve seasons, the best of which was 917th in 2014/15, and is 16th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Gerry Kerley and Callum Croal are now joint leaders in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (league code hz9bz2) and have risen to 5,238th overall after both of them played their Wildcards and captained James. Gerry had previously led from Gameweek 11 to Gameweek 18 and again after Gameweeks 20 and 24, while Callum had previously led after Gameweeks 22, 23 and 27.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE & THE LAST TEN

Roel Fleskens is the new leader in my January to May League (league code fy0acw) after playing his Wildcard and captaining Coutinho, and has risen from 397k after Gameweek 20 to 51k now. He came 6,781st in 2019/20.

The Last Ten mini-league (league code ybm1kd) will start scoring in Gameweek 29. 323 teams have already entered.

