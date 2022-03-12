Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 29

Sponsored by Fantasy5

There was a winner of the £10,000 Fantasy5 jackpot last week, with ‘Chazzastrip’ turning a free entry and a few clicks of a mouse into a lucrative payday.

All the lucky user had to do was correctly choose five Fantasy players to exceed their assigned points target in the Gameweek just gone – and that’s something you can do for Gameweek 29 by clicking here and entering for free.

Last season, Fantasy5 had one instance of back-to-back winners, so let’s see if history can repeat itself in Gameweek 29!

This is a free-to-play weekly game, where there are various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot.

Fantasy5 has now migrated over to BoyleSports but the prizes remain as plentiful as ever and it’s still free to enter.

*above prize for UK/Ireland customers only

HOW TO PLAY

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 29 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money:

Brentford v Burnley

Man Utd v Spurs

Chelsea v Newcastle

West Ham v Aston Villa

Arsenal v Leicester

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot.

We have selected our own picks for Gameweek 29, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday 12 March.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 29 PICKS

Last week brought a higher-than-usual 11 players that successfully exceeded their points target and Gameweek 28 raised that even further to 14. Our picks were two short of joining ‘Chazzastrip’ amongst the jackpot, as Ryan Fraser, Jadon Sancho and Dejan Kulusevski were rightly backed.

First up this time is Burnley’s Connor Roberts (6.5), as it’s hard to back Brentford’s Ivan Toney into more than one goal involvement against Sean Dyche’s side. The Clarets kept four clean sheets from six matches between Gameweeks 23 and 26 but were destroyed by Chelsea in the second half last Saturday. Dyche will be adamant that they get back on track with an ugly win and Roberts has the attacking capabilities to also provide crosses for Wout Weghorst.

The last time Spurs travelled to Man United, it was a 6-1 win where Son Heung-min bagged two goals, an assist and 18 Fantasy Premier League (FPL). Even if he just delivers 50% of that, this weekend’s 7.5 points target will be eclipsed. Reece James would have been Chelsea’s pick against Newcastle United but has had another injury setback, so it now goes to fellow wing-back Marcos Alonso (7.5).

Pictured back in training, Alonso should recover from illness to face the Magpies and provide Thomas Tuchel with attacking width. Whilst at Chelsea, he has two goals and two assists from six appearances against Newcastle.

West Ham host Aston Villa and it is tough to call. Jarrod Bowen (8.5) is an injury doubt, Michail Antonio (6.5) has two league goals from 19 games, whilst Danny Ings (6.5) has never scored against the Hammers. Sticking with Steven Gerrard’s side, both Philippe Coutinho and Jacob Ramsey come with a 7.5 target that likely requires multiple attacking returns. Therefore, box-to-box midfielder John McGinn (6.5) might be the answer.

Finally, the injury to Jamie Vardy has cost him a chance to improve his impressive goal scoring record against Arsenal. Because of the high targets given to Alexandre Lacazette (9.5) and Gabriel Martinelli (9.5), perhaps Bukayo Saka (8.5) is the least bad option. He certainly has the form to justify this, having bagged six goals and three assists from his last ten league matches, including one of each at Watford last Sunday.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

