Dugout Discussion March 14

Palace v Man City team news: Cancelo fit to start after illness

Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues at Selhurst Park this evening, with Crystal Palace hosting table toppers Manchester City at 20:00 GMT.

Pep Guardiola sticks with the same XI that beat Manchester United so convincingly in Gameweek 28.

That means Joao Cancelo recovers from illness to feature at left-back, while Nathan Ake also returns to the matchday squad as a substitute.

Further forward, attacking trio Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden all start in Pep’s usual 4-3-3 formation.

Ruben Dias, meanwhile, misses the trip through injury as expected.

As for Palace, they are unchanged from the side that beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 last time out.

Nathaniel Clyne retains his place at right-back, while the returning Joel Ward is named as a substitute.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher, Olise, Zaha, Mateta

Subs: Butland, Matthews, Ward, Tomkins, Ayew, Eze, Benteke, Edouard, Riedewald

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Foden

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mbete

  Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Up the Cancelo!

    The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Cancel up Cancelo?

      Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Cancelo culture

  BeWater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    I need a hero
    I'm holding out for a hero 'til the end of the night
    He's gotta be strong, and he's gotta be fast
    And he's gotta be called Cancelo

  Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Cancelo Strong

  Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    A lot of pressure for Cancelo this evening seems to be ...

  Feanor
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    This means I just get Hwang off my bench, and not Digne as well.

    I spent ages picking who to bench this week and it didn't even matter.

  Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Interesting times when Cancelo is quite a differential.

    Random Name
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I really hoped he wouldn't play because i benched Coady. ahh well

  Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Oh, balls. Welp, that's Coady officially benched, then.

  THE SHEEP HUNTER
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    10/1 The Palace at home!
    Bookies out on a limb here.
    C'mon the Palace!

    Random Name
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Until you realise Palace haven't won a pl home game since december 28

      Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Only not scored at home twice though. One of them was Chelsea, too.

    Paulo67
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      I’m sure the 2-0 loss to palace at home will be in pep’s head tonight and revenge

  Random Name
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Really really hard to see City losing the title from here

    Paulo67
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Let’s see what happens when they play Liverpool first. Granted they’re in the driving seat but still not done and dusted

      Random Name
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        True. But if they can win these next 2 before liverpool, even a loss against pool i'd still have city as favourites. City have too easy of a run after pool

    Top Mark.S
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Fix your glasses mate

      Random Name
        • 6 Years
        just now

        haha

  EffPeeEll
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    William Hill offering Man Citeh at 2.0 instead of 1.28.

    They know summat.

    No clean sheet for Citeh tonite Ladies.

    Paulo67
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Bookies sometimes get it wrong. Let’s hope they lose their shirts in Cheltenham this week!

  Totti
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Any news on salah?
    Will he play against arsenal or i lost my triple captain? 🙂

    Echoes
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Not seen in training today apparently

