Palace v Man City team news: Cancelo fit to start after illness

Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues at Selhurst Park this evening, with Crystal Palace hosting table toppers Manchester City at 20:00 GMT.

Pep Guardiola sticks with the same XI that beat Manchester United so convincingly in Gameweek 28.

That means Joao Cancelo recovers from illness to feature at left-back, while Nathan Ake also returns to the matchday squad as a substitute.

Further forward, attacking trio Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden all start in Pep’s usual 4-3-3 formation.

Ruben Dias, meanwhile, misses the trip through injury as expected.

As for Palace, they are unchanged from the side that beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 last time out.

Nathaniel Clyne retains his place at right-back, while the returning Joel Ward is named as a substitute.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher, Olise, Zaha, Mateta

Subs: Butland, Matthews, Ward, Tomkins, Ayew, Eze, Benteke, Edouard, Riedewald

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Foden

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mbete

