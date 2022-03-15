195
Interview March 15

Meet the Manager: Inside the minds of FPL managers

Joe chats to academic Daniel Whittaker about how Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers think and reach their decisions.

Librarian and information studies academic Daniel (@FPL_Tikka) has just completed his Masters’ dissertation on how FPL managers consume information and use it to decide on their weekly transfers, captain calls and strategies for the weeks ahead.

For this, he has surveyed and interviewed a raft of managers, from ‘hardcore’ content creators, who spend hours each week consuming statistics, to ‘casual’ managers, who spend only a few minutes each week playing the game.

He has kindly agreed to exclusively share the initial findings from his unique research with Joe for the latest in the Meet the Manager series, where we meet interesting managers with a story to tell and who are offering a unique take on FPL.

Among the most eye-catching headlines from his findings is that the FPL community model of gathering data, statistics and news each week is so successful that it could be the future of how all people use information.

He recounts some prominent examples where FPL managers in the community are outpacing mainstream sports journalists and pundits in terms of predicting player availability, tactics and the scheduling of postponed matches across the season.

Who knew last season when Jack Grealish would be available for an extended period first? Who has accurately predicted team line-ups each week? And who knows when extra games will fit into the broadcast schedule, even before the clubs themselves sometimes? These examples are just some of the ways FPL managers are teaching the world how to successfully use information, says Daniel.

Across Joe’s fascinating chat with Daniel, they consider FPL managers’ ‘high levels of information literacy’, the skills they have to refine huge chunks of data each week and the systems and strategies they put in place to help them make key decisions.

Daniel looks back on his own career history to illustrate his points, showing the exact season when he discovered trusted sources of information such as those provided by Fantasy Football Scout and key voices in the FPL Twitter community.

This interview was filmed ahead of Saturday’s deadline, so Daniel also talks through his Gameweek 29 team and transfer plans as he targets a strong finish.

Joe’s chat with Daniel can be viewed below.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

  1. Bruno Commando
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Looking to ship out Digne and/or Dennis for BGW30 but not sure who's the best player to get...

    A) Saiss
    B) Coady
    C) Jimi
    D) Toney
    E) Take hit and sell both of them. For A/B and C/D?

    1. Confusedleedsfan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Wolves is difficult. Their defensive stats still aren’t good so investing for the long haul is probably not the best, and most of the top 10k are shifting wolves assets out. Their attacking returns also spread through the team.

      So maybe just Dennis to Toney if you can?

      1. Bruno Commando
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Thanks mate! Didn't know that the top 10K are shifting Wolves assets out. Yes, I can do Dennis to Toney.

        I guess no need for a hit then, given that there are not many good defenders left. Already have Doherty and Tierney for the BGW, and not looking to sell any of TAA and Cancelo...

  2. Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Very interesting interview, thanks for posting, and thanks to FPL_Tikka for the really helpful insights.

    My own concern about the future of FPL is that as algorithmic models get better, and as FPL managers we develop a better understanding of our own biases, the predictive side of the game will get so good that playing FPL will be a simple case of trying to second-guess team selections. This hands a huge bias to industry professionals and others in the know.

    It's a small dataset, but since I started being much stricter in my statistical approach around halfway through the season (if you are familiar with my statistical analyses such as they are on the community pages from time to time you will know that I believe there are certain stats which I find more predictive than others) and tried to ignore knee-jerks and bandwagons, my rank has improved massively (500-600k to 72k currently). And my method is far from perfect. It's not even a model, just a key stat selection process really. As algorithms (free and paid) get better and more and more managers begin to use them, I think it's going to be harder and harder for decent managers to differentiate between themselves and the rest. I don't think we're there yet, maybe five seasons away, but I think the game is set to change dramatically from what it once was.

    1. Confusedleedsfan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Yep, the art of the game is being squeezed out a little isn’t it. It’s still fun mind 🙂

      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        It's still fun! But we may need to temper our expectations a bit. A couple of years ago I thought 'never again finishing outside the top 100k again' would be a reasonable expectation. I have since finished outside the top 100k twice in a row..

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I think this season has been much kinder to stat heads than in the past. There is still so much variance. And football is not like some other sports that can be analyzed and grinded down to the numbers. There are still no stats that can measure things like predatory instinct or understanding of space.

      From a fantasy side there are still loads of points that the 'template' doesn't pick up. Matty Cash for instance or Toney now. Bowen earlier in the season before we finally bought him.

      There is still an edge for managers willing to take some risks. Timing is also hugely important in FPL. If you owned Reece James for his run of amazing form vs getting him after it for a string of 1s and 0s.

      I'm not worried about FPL being solved if that's the concern.

      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour ago

        FPL? Completed it mate...

        I hope you're right Camzy. I think my pessimism comes from consuming more and more FPL-related content than ever before. You get exposed to more statistical models and more and more people who claim, either themselves or in relation to others, anecdotally, that they are on the verge of if not beating the system then something pretty close. The logical follow-on to that would be for people to monetise it, and for those paying for that help to end up occupying the top OR tiers.

        As you say, this season has been a bit of a godsend, even though I have not followed my own advice nearly enough.
        The key thing I have learned is that you can't mix two strategies. If, like me, you don't watch football much if at all you have to decide where you get your information: stats, word of mouth etc. I go heavy on stats, but I have learned you can't pick a good player based on good underlying numbers and then ditch him for someone like Cornet because the latter has scored the more actual points in the last few and he becomes a bandwagon. I actually started the season with Bowen and ditched him for Benrahma, I got on James before most people, just in time for his first injury in September and then was late to him when he started returning. I need to follow my own philosophy and not abandon bits of it it I don't see immediate returns.

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        36 mins ago

        I agree. New manager bounces, tactical twists, player's behaviour, class, form, sharpness etc will be very difficult to predict. Therefore this game will continue to get tougher, but good fpl managers will still usually win those aren't as good. No matter how much computing, stats would have suggested Ramsey over Coutinho for example, I believe. I have heard that were times when following FFS template was enough to get into top 10k. More players and more YouTube channels have already made this game more difficult, but I can't see any algorithm solving the puzzle anytime "soon".

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I would like to think that there would at least still be a place for human intelligence in collating these stats & applying them to specific matchups between teams/players, i.e. using them in a more predictive sense rather than just analytically. But maybe algorithms could simulate this effectively soon?

      Really interesting question & post. Haven't been able to watch the video yet but will definitely check it out at lunch

      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        55 mins ago

        I think the one thing algos have is limitless patience! Not something we as FPL managers are famous for being blessed with...

        I don't want to misrepresent the video with my post though, this aspect is only one of many discussed, a lot of the discussion is around decision making, bias, information sources etc., but it's still a very interesting factor and discussion to be had.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Ville Rönkä has been famous with that approach, but it hasn't worked out that well lately. Another significant strategical decision is when to make transfers. Which bandwagons are worth jumping on and which not. Late transfers give more time for better decision making, but early ones give higher TV, which can be very helpful during last quarter of the game. Those who make correct early transfers that don't backfire are likely to have advantage. There won't be model for this anytime soon.

    4. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      For so long, scouting players in the real world was about the eye test. Now, big data has almost completely taken over the process

      Heck, 21st Century Medicine is basically data in motion. It's one of the reasons I left: if I innovate freely on my patients, I'd probably lose my licence and/or end up jailed (maybe rightly so). That was more normal in the pre-1960s. You have to follow what the evidence shows; all the steps laid out for you. No biases or "big brain" ideas. Just adjust the data to your current situation

      It's not just FPL or places where you expect stats to rule. It's humanity as a whole, and it's been sped up exponentially by the Internet

      I consider it a good thing, though. More time to focus on creativity

      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        For the FPL part: I agree with Camzy and co: there are still aspects of this game (and humanity in general) where creativity and instincts come in, and there are still things that the popular stats don't pick up (yet)

        The game's still fun. It's still about the template and a few differentials, and the huge variance of captains, chips and absences

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        One area where think eye test may still give an edge on stats though is movement off the ball. Obviously this is tracked to some extent by heat maps but there's still the classic situation where e.g. a player takes up a dangerous position in the box but the player on the ball makes bad decision / the pass to him doesnt quite pan out

        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Classic example: Vardy's stats

        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          46 mins ago

          I agree with this. Then there are also some other facts that stats don't tell. Cancelo for example used to shoot a lot two seasons ago, but his shots were soft and often direct to gk, so they were flattering but deceived. Yesterday his shot on the post was exact opposite.

      3. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        54 mins ago

        Very interesting, yes, I think the FPL parallel to being struck off as a medical practitioner (not really comparable!) is the 1m+ rank which will sit forever on the scorecard should any of us try a genuinely maverick approach to a given season.

        Case in point - the ONE time I actively tried to push for a top 10k finish on the last day of the (19-20) season, I was on about 50k and went for a maverick Sterling captaincy rather than the template KdB. KdB did well, Sterling flopped, and I ended up on 108k - the first finish outside of the top 100k for five years.

        On the whole we are an incredibly conservative community for reasons such as this - fear of being too different and being left behind.

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          48 mins ago

          Stats get you a high score, they dont win

        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          26 mins ago

          Lesson learned. Don't be in so risky position before last gw 😉 During my best season so far I didn't attack with differential C when I should have and thought that I'll be able to climb to top 10k with the safe pick. I ended up missing top 10k with exactly 1 point. Lesson learned, don't be too risk averse either.

          1. Make Arrows Green Again
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            This is an interesting lesson actually in the subjective value we place on tiers - the idea the the next rank with one fewer digits has significantly greater value.

            E.g. if you finish 10,001, the value of those two 'lost' places is significantly more than if you finish 38,001. This is an artificial construct, but considering how FPL managers tend to place the same value on OR tiers it helps us too.

            If you are at 11k going into week 38 you can throw the kitchen sink at a good rank with an 89k safety net between you and the the six-figure rank tier. If you are at 50k and you take the same gamble you risk losing more. The second manager might lose 51k places in the gamble and feel worse about it than the first manger who loses, say, 80k places.

  3. Confusedleedsfan
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Morning everyone. Advice please, if you don’t mind?

    I’m missing Coutinho and maybe a few others, but also trying to take some calculated risks / maximising the upsides on what will probably be a low scoring GW e.g. Kane and Son and Kulu will be a differential in itself

    Team…

    Ramsdale

    Cash - Saiss - Justin

    Saka - Maddison - Son - Kulu

    Kane - Laca - Bamford

    (Meslier - Barnes - Coady - Struijk)

    1. Bruno Commando
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      That's a good FH draft! I'm concerned about Bamford's minutes given he was subbed at HT.

      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        As a Bamford owner I'd agree, although what I will say is that that was his second game in 4 days after a long time out, but he now has a 5 day break from that second game until the Wolves one so I think Marsch and he will be hoping for 60-70 mins. The question is whether he's a better choice than other Leeds assets, but even in that 45 mins against Norwich he set up Raphinha for a great chance which he hit the bar with and had a 1-on-1 himself which he should have finished. I guess it's a bit of a punt versus reliability decision. I think on FH you have to have a punt or two so it could work but have to be prepared for 1pt as well

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Bench order with Barnes and Bamford is incorrect. I would still have Raph over Bam anyway.

  4. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Ramsdale* Foster
    TAA Robbo Cancelo Saiss* Johnson*
    Foden Salah Kulu* Son* Saka*
    King Broja Weghorst

    Currently on 6 for GW30.
    1,5 ITB. 1 FH & WC.

    Foden/Weghorst -> Coutinho/Lacazette -4?

    All suggestions welcomed!

    1. Confusedleedsfan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Laca is a good shout

  5. james 101
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    On a FH

    A. Tierney
    B. Gabriel

    And why?

    1. Confusedleedsfan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      B for goal threat and differential. But A is probably the sensible option

  6. LiamK17
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    I’ve currently got 9 players and 2FH: is this transfer a no brainer this week?

    Willock —> Barnes/Madders

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      Pretty much so...

  7. boc610
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    As a pool fan I feel it would be remiss of me not to send Harry Kane's brother a luxury hamper if we manage to win the title

    1. TopBinFC
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        What about Guaita's brother?

    2. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Would you make the move Bowen > Barnes for free? to field 10...

      Ramsdale
      White-Coady-Doherty
      Coutinho-Kulusevski-Saka-Bowen**
      Kane-Jimenez

      Guaita-TAA-Cancelo-Salah-King

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Why not?!?

        1. Bavarian
          • 4 Years
          58 mins ago

          Maybe I will need him back or probably fit

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            You need him to be in form also. Sell Coutinho for him when you are disappointed with him blanking. You will want Lei assets for their doubles and you just can't bench many mid priced players for long periods of time.

    3. Cilly Bonnolly
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Is the free hit worth saving if you can get eight out with a hit d’you think?

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Generally speaking, if you have 1 FH left & 8 players for this week with no hits, I'd be inclined to save it

      2. The Tinkerman
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Probably, as long as you can cover the highest owned players. I only lack Kane really, and plan to not play mine. Have Son and Doherty for spurs.

      3. Bruno Commando
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Depends on who your 8 are...But I think if you have Kane, Son/Kulu, Reguilon/Doc, Rams/Sa, Tierney/Gabriel, Saka/Martinelli as part of your 8, you should be fine.

        1. Cilly Bonnolly
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          It’d be Ramsdale, Coady, Davies, Son, Saka, Martinelli, Raphinha and Toney.

          1. Bruno Commando
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            I think you are pretty good. Save the FH!

            1. Cilly Bonnolly
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              Cheers.

          2. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            57 mins ago

            Definitely good enough to hold

    4. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Gallagher is a top player.
      If Chelsea cannot find a place for him next season, he won't lack suitors.

      1. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Class. Has skills, hunger and atitude. Shouldn't have been carded last night either.

      2. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        55 mins ago

        The only issue with him is how little he actually gets involved on the ball over the course of a match. I think The Athletic pointed it out a few months ago, this category of PL players that actually have very few touches of the ball per game but are still quite effective and opportunistic (think Vardy). It works well for a side like Palace but I'm not sure what role he'd have at Chelsea, he'd need to make himself available for the ball a lot more as Chelsea would dominate the ball more than Palace do in most games

    5. The Tinkerman
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Worth -4? Digne, Willock > Thomas, Barnes

      Would give me this for BGW30:

      Ramsdale
      Doherty, Coady, THOMAS
      Son, Saka, BARNES, Coutinho
      Lacazette

      Sanchez; Maupay, Broja, Salah, TAA, Cancelo

      1. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        no worth in Thomas really, or he will be your 5th defender?

        I would get Barnes though.

        Maupay to Jimi also an option

    6. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Which teams will possibly have a double GW33?

      1. King Kohli
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Rumoured to be Arsenal and Spurs

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        57 mins ago

        Leicester, Burnley, Arsenal v Spurs, maybe Man Utd, Newcastle, Brighton.

        https://mobile.twitter.com/MikkelTokvam/status/1503126087450214405/photo/1

        1. Sgt Frank Drebin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Cheers.

    7. King Kohli
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Currently have 7 playing in gw 30.
      Would you do
      A. Lowton > White to make it 8 in gw 30
      B. Save FT in gw 30 and do Sa + Lowton + Son > Ramsdale + Cancelo + Havertz(-4) in gw 31.

      Sa
      Gabriel Doherty
      Son Raphinha Saka
      Kane
      (Sanchez Salah TAA James King Broja Gordon Lowton)
      0.1 ITB
      1 FH and BB still to play

      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        A

      2. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        A.

    8. TopBinFC
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Really fancy Liverpool going to the Etihad. Definitely not something they will fear, the atmosphere is hardly intimidating. As a neutral I'd love to see Liverpool smash them. Until City buy a proper striker they can forget about winning Champions League.

        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          51 mins ago

          Chelsea won it without a proper striker, to be fair

        2. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          49 mins ago

          Looking at thei defence last night if Palace can make headway there the remaining CL teams can do damage. Could get Liverpool in the quarter finals.

      • dshv
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        FH thoughts??

        Sa
        Saiss doherty tierney
        Saka son coutinho barnes
        Lacazette Kane Toney

        1. Invincibles
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Coady over Saiss

      • Kodap
        • 4 Years
        1 hour ago

        On a FH, 6.6m in the bank.. any changes?

        Sa
        Tierney - Doherty - Coady
        Son - Saka - Barnes - Coutinho
        Kane - Jimi - Laca

        Raya - Amartey - Thomas - Fornals

      • Rains of Castamere
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        57 mins ago

        What do you reckon's best to have left? (Based on two different teams, both ranked around 50k, both not free-hitting in BGW30).

        a) Two Free Hits
        b) Free Hit & Bench Boost

        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          42 mins ago

          A for sure, but that's not to say that you couldn't get by and still do well with just one

      • Rains of Castamere
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        57 mins ago

        Who takes pens for Villa? Ings?

        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          38 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/fantasy-premier-league-set-piece-takers/

          According to FFS: Ings, then Watkins

        2. Crazy Train
          • 10 Years
          34 mins ago

          Not nailed on could be any one of Ings, Watkins, Coutinho or Buendia.

          El Ghazi was on pen duty but I don't think we've been awarded one since he left.

      • HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        56 mins ago

        Possible FH33 WC34

        With Dennis and Broja not wanted, who are the best forwards to own for the next 3-4 weeks (not including Kane).

        Assume majority will say Toney but curious who else would you buy?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          48 mins ago

          At this point I think my transfers can be much more effectively used on mids rather than hopping between the likes of Broja/Toney/Cucho so Im sticking with Kane Broja Gelhardt 451

          1. HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            46 mins ago

            Sure. I can only get Kane via Salah in two moves or wait til WC34
            Otherwise midfield is Son Saka Raph Kulu so no wiggle room this week. Dennis has Liverpool 31 so happy to move on

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              37 mins ago

              Tried looking at the ticker to see if I could come up with any other ideas for 31-3... only one is Bamford, at a push

              1. HMC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Ha maybe I’m better off playing 2-4-1 this week and having 2FT for 31

        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          42 mins ago

          There are only 2 strikers worth owning imo.

          Kane and Lacazette.

          1. HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Fair. Already own Ramsdale White Saka

      • BubbaTT
        • 1 Year
        52 mins ago

        Team for 30:
        Sa
        Tierney Doherty TAA Cancelo
        Saka Kulusevic Coutinho Salah
        Kane Toney
        (Foster, Rudiger, Dennis, Willock)

        8 to play this week, already made 2 transfers (-4)
        1FH, 1BB left

        Consider transfer out Dennis and Willock for Ødegaard/Eriksen/Martinelli/Barnes and another striker.
        is it worth takling more hits?

        1. BubbaTT
          • 1 Year
          45 mins ago

          Made this transfer
          Forster to Sa
          Adams to Toney

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          36 mins ago

          Only if you want that mid (or maybe Lacazette) long-term, otherwise would cap the hits & go with 8

          1. BubbaTT
            • 1 Year
            9 mins ago

            Tx

      • Invincibles
        • 8 Years
        51 mins ago

        Extra DEF this week:

        A) Saiss
        B) Doherty

        Have Coady and quite like the upside of double Wolves.

      • Crazy Train
        • 10 Years
        49 mins ago

        Who to swap Digne out for?

        5m budget, other playing defenders Doherty & Ait Nouri (if he plays!).

        GK is Ramsdale

        1. Invincibles
          • 8 Years
          38 mins ago

          Coady/Saiss

          1. Crazy Train
            • 10 Years
            33 mins ago

            Was thinking Coady.

            1. Invincibles
              • 8 Years
              31 mins ago

              Better of the two for sure.

              1. Ze_Austin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                23 mins ago

                I wonder what happened. It used to be Saiss with the attacking threat and Coady always camped in his own half

                Ah, well. Growth 🙂

      • Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        30 mins ago

        NEW ART:

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/03/15/the-best-fpl-goalkeepers-and-defenders-for-a-gameweek-30-free-hit/

      • Pablitto
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        ..bottomed (from yesterday)..
        Guys please advise ..
        James (CHE) and Idah (dead wood) to XXX and Toney (-4)

        XXX is max 5.9 DEF out of:

        A Coady
        B White
        C Cash
        D Regulion / Doherty

        have Tierney Ramsdale Cout Jimmy Son Kulu
        ThX 😉

