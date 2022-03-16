215
Podcast March 16

Scoutcast: FPL Blank Gameweek 30 preview and Double Gameweek reaction

215 Comments
Share

Joe, Seb and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Blank Gameweek 30 and beyond.

After a flurry of Double Gameweeks, the next set of fixtures offers a welcome relief of sorts as only four matches take place.

But there are further doubles on the horizon for FPL managers to tackle, with the Premier League this week announcing a raft of extra fixtures to be squeezed into Gameweeks 31 and 33.

The Scoutcast trio assess the best options for Gameweek 30’s limited fixture list, including the best players to target based on the latest Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members’ Area statistics.

This chat also includes a mock-up of their ideal Free Hit team for the week, both for those deploying the chip and to assess the best players.

During their chat, it emerges that quality rather than quantity may be the key strategy, with the best captain options and likely scorers set to carry teams with less than a full starting XI.

Planning for forthcoming Double Gameweeks is also key to any decisions ahead of this Friday’s deadline.

While the Scoutcasters are less keen on investing in some of those players from teams with two fixtures, others are certainly exciting them. Burnley and Everton’s extra game in Gameweek 31 is certainly not catching their eye but Leicester’s additional fixture in Gameweek 33 is among those that appeal.

The impact of this weekend’s FA Cup results on some of the rearranged games is also taken into account. The Southampton and Manchester City tie in particular looks pivotal to FPL managers’ plans.

This latest show, which was streamed live on the evening of Tuesday 16 March is slightly different. Andy and his Yeovil internet kindly take on hosting duties for a few weeks while Joe updates his tech.

There’s also time for all the usual features from quickfire questions to team reveals and an update on the progress of the community they are running on behalf of a top manager.

Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

The Complete Guide to FPL Blank Gameweek 30: Tips, captains, team news and best players

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

215 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TN
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 53 mins ago

    Currently have 8 starters:

    Sa
    Doherty RAN
    Coutinho Saka Kulusevski
    Watkins Kane (C)

    A) Roll FT and just make do
    B) Take a -4: Coutinho and Broja --> Barnes and Toney?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 52 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 50 mins ago

      Might as well get another starter in for free?!

      Open Controls
    3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 50 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Trane84
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      Have you got funds for just Broja to Toney?

      Open Controls
      1. TN
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Sadly not, 0.3 itb cos I got kane last week.

        Open Controls
    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours ago

      Coutinho plays, why would you take him out?

      Open Controls
      1. TN
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        To fund a move for someone else, he's not got great fixtures going forward.

        Open Controls
  2. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 51 mins ago

    Reposting this coz it got lost in the DGW madness yesterday.

    I decided to take a look at rest days for the GW30 teams.

    Wolves 5-5 Leeds
    Villa 6-3 Arsenal
    Leicester 3-8 Brentford
    Spurs 4-3 West Ham

    There's a big mismatch for Brentford vs Leicester. I would back Brentford to get a result here for sure. I'd also go for a Spurs captain knowing they have an extra day's rest and are at home.

    The Villa-Arsenal game is an early kick off on Saturday. That's a pretty steep turnaround for Arsenal from Wednesday night > Saturday lunch. I'm not confident they will beat Villa as a result. Especially since they're playing away.

    I think the biggest thing here is I'd probably go for double Brentford attack if on FH. Get your knockoff cellphone out... Toney-Eriksen.

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Coutinho (C), 3 more days rest for villa plus home turf and arsenal will put alot of effort in against liverpool

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Interesting angle, thanks. And the Toney Eriksen joke bears repeating 😉

      Open Controls
    3. Reinhold
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Nice little pun there

      Open Controls
    4. Ragin Cajun
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      This is excellent Camzy, thanks.

      Open Controls
    5. Flair
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      I don't think this matters much.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        I think you may be surprised how much extra days rest matter.

        Spurs especially have a markedly worse record with fewer days rest.

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 14 mins ago

          I don't think I would.

          Correlation doesn't imply causation.

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 10 mins ago

            The Athletic literally did an entire article on this...

            Managers have complained about tight schedules affecting their players. There is no way that shortened rest periods between games doesn't have a negative effect.

            I don't understand why I even have to defend this stance. It's common sense.

            Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 56 mins ago

          Spurs historically walking through a match in 1-0 lead after having short rest is something I haven't forgotten. Whu could be in trouble. At least I hope so with triple Spurs attack 😉

          Open Controls
  3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 50 mins ago

    Which option:

    A) Broja + Tierney
    B) Weghorst + Davies

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 33 mins ago

        Thanks! Leaning that way.

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 33 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  4. trick9
      5 hours, 46 mins ago

      GW30 only:

      Play 2:

      1) Tierney
      2) Maddison
      3) Saiss
      4) Raphinha
      5) Lacazette

      I'm not entirely sold on Arsenal players. Will keep Saka on the field but not sure about Tierney and Lacazette because 3 games in 7 days is a lot. Same goes with Leicester though as they will be busy too.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        4&5

        Open Controls
    • el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      Best Wolves defender to own this week and bench going forward ?

      Open Controls
      1. trick9
          4 hours, 42 mins ago

          Coady. Locked and pretty cheap.

          Open Controls
        • Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 33 mins ago

          Gamble on Ait Nouri

          Open Controls
        • el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 22 mins ago

          Ta

          Open Controls
      2. Reinhold
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 37 mins ago

        Y'all think getting Coutinho in is worth the Salah hokey-cokey?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 34 mins ago

          I don't think so when you factor in the transfer costs and future transfers

          Open Controls
        2. Flair
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 32 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
        3. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 30 mins ago

          Not me. Locking in transfers is asking for trouble

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 52 mins ago

            Or basically -4

            Open Controls
        4. Arteta
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 30 mins ago

          I don't think so.

          Open Controls
        5. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 53 mins ago

          If you have only one ft now, definitely not. With 2 ft:s it might need more consideretion.

          Open Controls
      3. jimbo90
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 34 mins ago

        A) Broja to Toney
        B) Willock to Barnes

        Planning to FH GW33

        Ramsdale
        Doherty Tierney Saiss
        Saka Kulu Raph Salah*
        Jimenez Kane(c) Broja*

        Open Controls
        1. jimbo90
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 34 mins ago

          *Willock is a non playing sub

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 32 mins ago

          B - better fixtures including doubles after 30

          Open Controls
          1. jimbo90
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 29 mins ago

            Good point, cheers

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              4 hours, 27 mins ago

              Also Broja doubles in 33 if City beat them in the FA Cup

              Open Controls
              1. jimbo90
                • 6 Years
                4 hours, 25 mins ago

                After looking at it could probably stretch to Maddison. Worth it?

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 3 Years
                  4 hours, 24 mins ago

                  Prefer Barnes over maddison. Maddison mins in recent games have been inconsistent

                  Open Controls
        3. redsallstars
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          A for me. Lei europa conference game on thurs, could be a few rotated. Plus broja only doubles in gw33 if sou lose to city and che lose to boro

          Open Controls
      4. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 31 mins ago

        9 hours to go and I'm already so nervous. Just gotta go for the win, play our game, avoid red card and unnecessary mistakes. If we lose, we will still come out with our heads held high knowing it wasn't because of the lack of intent or attitude.

        Open Controls
        1. jimbo90
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 29 mins ago

          chill out mate you're still getting top 4

          Open Controls
        2. No Kane No Gain
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 29 mins ago

          Red card for sure tonight for the arsenal

          Open Controls
      5. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 25 mins ago

        If fully fit James or Cancelo?

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 23 mins ago

          Cancelo, more nailed.

          Open Controls
        2. Pops15
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          Very tough as James has games to make up but continues to have injury trouble.

          Cancelo - Safe pick
          James - Punt

          Open Controls
      6. tokara
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 22 mins ago

        Willock if u are reading this, PLEASE DONT PLAY.

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 15 mins ago

          Fellow Ramsey bencher? I doubt we'll be that lucky, but Willock could still score well.

          Open Controls
          1. tokara
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 13 mins ago

            Cancelo owner 🙁

            Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          Eddie Howe: "Willock, yes, I think he should be OK. He had an illness but returned to training yesterday.

          Open Controls
          1. Wild Rover
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 4 mins ago

            Ah well, at least I will have interest in the televised game and he could potentially match Ramsey..

            Open Controls
            1. tokara
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 46 mins ago

              Not if he start from the bench or play 45mins like JOSHUA F UP KING.

              Open Controls
      7. Indiegold
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 20 mins ago

        It's a curious balance between accomating manager trend and advice currently. Clearly this isn't a free hit week (whether you have 1 or 2). Feels like conent driven practices may sway some, but it would be good to be decisive. Don't free hit now, better options later.

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 17 mins ago

          If that's the best you've got to offer, stick to lurking.

          Open Controls
        2. Ask Yourself
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 55 mins ago

          I have 3 players this week but this has convinced me to save FH

          Open Controls
        3. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 hours, 50 mins ago

          I’ve seen loads of people with 3 players this week. Are you seriously suggesting that they shouldn’t even be considering a free hit even if they have 2 left?

          Open Controls
        4. Indiegold
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          All good comments. Its on the low side that you'd have 2 or 3 playing. Typically this viewpoint talks to higher playing coverage. But interesting to scenario a very low player base. With 2 FT left clearly upside, 1 would be a tough call

          Open Controls
      8. Rhysd007
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 9 mins ago

        Any improvements I could make here on FH with 2.3 itb

        Sa
        Doherty / Cash / White
        Maddison / Son / Saka / Cout
        Toney / Kane(c) / Laca (vc)

        subs: Ruddy / Raph / Amartey / Johnson

        Thanks 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Ask Yourself
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 52 mins ago

          Why have you chosen white on purpose ? Otherwise Barnes over Mad dog and you’re nice

          Open Controls
          1. Rhysd007
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 13 mins ago

            I just haven't removed him from my team as he's in the normal one. Replacement for him? Wolves def?

            Open Controls
      9. Ëð
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        On a FH...

        A) Maddison
        B) Barnes

        1) Jimenez
        2) Toney

        Open Controls
        1. A-L
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          B1

          Open Controls
      10. A-L
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 31 mins ago

        Does anyone else get an issue with accessing the members area any time your membership renews? And if there are any quick fixes you'd use if so? I keep having to ask the FFS team to reset my account.

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.