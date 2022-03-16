Scoutcast: FPL Blank Gameweek 30 preview and Double Gameweek reaction

Joe, Seb and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Blank Gameweek 30 and beyond.

After a flurry of Double Gameweeks, the next set of fixtures offers a welcome relief of sorts as only four matches take place.

But there are further doubles on the horizon for FPL managers to tackle, with the Premier League this week announcing a raft of extra fixtures to be squeezed into Gameweeks 31 and 33.

The Scoutcast trio assess the best options for Gameweek 30’s limited fixture list, including the best players to target based on the latest Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members’ Area statistics.

This chat also includes a mock-up of their ideal Free Hit team for the week, both for those deploying the chip and to assess the best players.

During their chat, it emerges that quality rather than quantity may be the key strategy, with the best captain options and likely scorers set to carry teams with less than a full starting XI.

Planning for forthcoming Double Gameweeks is also key to any decisions ahead of this Friday’s deadline.

While the Scoutcasters are less keen on investing in some of those players from teams with two fixtures, others are certainly exciting them. Burnley and Everton’s extra game in Gameweek 31 is certainly not catching their eye but Leicester’s additional fixture in Gameweek 33 is among those that appeal.

The impact of this weekend’s FA Cup results on some of the rearranged games is also taken into account. The Southampton and Manchester City tie in particular looks pivotal to FPL managers’ plans.

This latest show, which was streamed live on the evening of Tuesday 16 March is slightly different. Andy and his Yeovil internet kindly take on hosting duties for a few weeks while Joe updates his tech.

There’s also time for all the usual features from quickfire questions to team reveals and an update on the progress of the community they are running on behalf of a top manager.

It is also available as a podcast.

