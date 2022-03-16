1845
Dugout Discussion March 16

Wednesday team news: Salah benched, Spurs and Arsenal unchanged

Two more Double Gameweek 29 matches take place this evening and there is plenty of interest in both of them from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur gets underway at 19:30 GMT, with Arsenal v Liverpool kicking off 45 minutes later.

The headline team news comes from the Emirates, where Mohamed Salah is only among the substitutes after his injury scare at the weekend.

Diogo Jota takes the Egyptian’s place in the front three.

Jurgen Klopp’s only other alteration from the win over Brighton sees Naby Keita drop out and Thiago Alcantara come in.

Mikel Arteta keeps faith with the same 11 players that saw off Leicester City on Sunday.

As for the match on the south coast, there are no real shocks on either teamsheet.

Spurs are unchanged from their 3-2 loss at Manchester United, which means starts for well-owned assets like Son Heung-min, Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevski and Matt Doherty.

There are two alterations to the Brighton starting XI, meanwhile, one of which sees Tariq Lamptey drop to the bench – a now-common occurrence when the Seagulls play twice within the space a few days, such is Albion’s management of his minutes.

Shane Duffy and Pascal Gross both start as Steven Alzate also makes way.

Above: FPL assets sorted by ‘effective ownership’ in the top 10k. All bar Martin Dubravka of the players in green above are in action this evening.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Duffy, Cucurella, Gross, Bissouma, Mac Allister, March, Maupay, Trossard.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Mwepu, Moder, Alzate, Welbeck, Caicedo, Leonard, Sarmiento.

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Gollini, Sanchez, Winks, Royal, Rodon, Bergwijn, Moura, White, Scarlett.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette.

Subs: Leno, Smith Rowe, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Swanson.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jota, Mane, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Keita, Firmino, Salah, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino.

  1. jonnybhoy
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Thomas or White long term?

    Open Controls
    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      White 133%

      Open Controls
  2. Henryyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Would you save FT with this team?

    Ramsdale
    Kilman Saiss Doherty
    Saka Raph Kulu Son
    Laca Jimenez

    10 players, 1FT and 0.5 ITB

    Foster - Salah Robbo TAA Broja

    Thanks lads

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Yes I would, the only one remotely worth selling is Broja and you can't upgrade to Toney and now he has a double. Easy roll.

      Broja to Gelhardt to get Reece James money would be the only possible move imo.

      Open Controls
    2. SAY MY NAME
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      i'd save, no obvious moves, great team for this week

      what do you reckon on my team below?

      Open Controls
    3. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Cheers lads

      Open Controls
    4. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Add Kane and it would be a decent FH team, so definitely save the chip for another day.

      Open Controls
      1. Henryyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers bro

        Open Controls
  3. SAY MY NAME
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    1 X FH left, (no WC) save FH for a double GW, or use for this blank GW?
    tempted to save it, don't see too many gains, although i do have BB left so would likely want to play that in one of the doubles - any thoughts??

    Sa
    Saiss/Davies
    Son/Saka/Martinelli
    Kane(c)

    DDG/TAA/VVD/Cancelo/Salah/Gordon/Dennis/Broja

    0.1 ITB 1FT

    can't see any obvious moves, even for a hit, would be nice to have Toney but can't any way without selling good players i'll need next week, is the FH worth the few extra points i might get this week, fixtures pretty meh...

    Open Controls
    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Id save FH for 33/36 mate

      Roll FT, you got the most important players, many others in same position no biggie

      Open Controls
      1. SAY MY NAME
        • 4 Years
        just now

        thanks mate

        Open Controls
    2. pakornk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      keep FH for doubles.

      Open Controls
      1. SAY MY NAME
        • 4 Years
        just now

        cheers mate

        Open Controls
  4. Taegugk Warrior
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Kilman,Tierney
    Saka, Raphinha,Kulu,Ramsey
    Kane,Jim

    Dubravka,Salah,TAA,Cancelo,James,Broja
    1FT
    A. James to Doh
    B. Broja to Hwang
    C. James+Broja to Doh+Toney
    D. Save FT

    Open Controls
    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      D

      Open Controls
  5. smash
    • 12 Years
    50 mins ago

    Is keeping Broja and play 7 worth it? (don't really fancy any other strikers this week) so I'll have Broja for Leeds and and extra FT following week, weighing this up currently, any in the same boat?

    Open Controls
    1. pakornk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      same boat. thinking of keeping Broja until gw33.

      Open Controls
  6. pakornk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    I know this is team dependant but which is better to BB, in gw33 or gw36?

    Open Controls
    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      36

      Open Controls
    2. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      My plan is fh 33, WC 35, bb 36 fh 37/38

      Open Controls
      1. SAY MY NAME
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        so many chips! i'm jealous lol 🙂

        Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      36

      Open Controls
  7. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    I see Gelhardt rested in Leeds U 23 game to be ready if Rodrigo not fit for Wolves game. Will be listening out for early team news on Friday as if could start him in 30 then becomes a great bench option and enabler for rest of season to boost spending elsewhere. Anyone else thinking about him?

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      already got him in and looking at his points on the bench

      Open Controls
    2. Bojam
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      Yes. Downgrading Broja -> Gelhardt frees up valuable funds for moves in GW31. I also have Adams so not worried about losing Broja for the Leeds game in GW31 or the likely DGW in 33.

      Only thing holding me back is whether using the FT this week on Gelhardt is worth it. I mean he might start and could even return. But a 1/2 pointer is the likely outcome. And that FT might be better rolled over in case something unexpected happens - i.e. an injury to an important asset before GW31. Holding 2FTs would give me more flexibility.

      I currently have 9 players for GW30:

      Ramsdale
      Doherty, White, Kilman
      Kulu, Coutinho, Raphinha, Saka
      Kane

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        Probably most will say save transfer as 2 into 31 is valuable but if we hear he starts I would do it as will release extra cash to spend on team- perhaps to get in James /Rudiger or Cancelo assuming you don’t have. And makes watching Friday game fun! Despite having Kilman.

        Open Controls
        1. Bojam
          • 4 Years
          17 mins ago

          It is tempting!

          Open Controls
  8. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Who to get ?
    Maddison
    Barnes

    Open Controls
    1. Bojam
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Million dollar Q

      Open Controls
      1. Bojam
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        Barnes seems a more secure starter recently and has been quietly returning without hauling. Maddison has spent time on the bench. There is also an argument that Maddison plays better / returns better with Vardy in the team. But Maddison on his day is capable of big scores. I'd probably lean towards Barnes for GW30 but it might end up being the wrong choice over the run-in.

        Open Controls
  9. FFSbet.com
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    55-year-old Kazuyoshi Miura made his debut for Suzuka Point Getters in the Japanese fourth tier on Sunday, attracting a sell-out crowd.

    He’s playing in his 37th season

    Open Controls
    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Legend

      Open Controls
  10. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    When do we reckon is a good time for a WC? 31? 33? 36?

    Open Controls

