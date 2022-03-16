Wednesday team news: Salah benched, Spurs and Arsenal unchanged

Two more Double Gameweek 29 matches take place this evening and there is plenty of interest in both of them from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur gets underway at 19:30 GMT, with Arsenal v Liverpool kicking off 45 minutes later.

The headline team news comes from the Emirates, where Mohamed Salah is only among the substitutes after his injury scare at the weekend.

Diogo Jota takes the Egyptian’s place in the front three.

Jurgen Klopp’s only other alteration from the win over Brighton sees Naby Keita drop out and Thiago Alcantara come in.

Mikel Arteta keeps faith with the same 11 players that saw off Leicester City on Sunday.

As for the match on the south coast, there are no real shocks on either teamsheet.

Spurs are unchanged from their 3-2 loss at Manchester United, which means starts for well-owned assets like Son Heung-min, Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevski and Matt Doherty.

There are two alterations to the Brighton starting XI, meanwhile, one of which sees Tariq Lamptey drop to the bench – a now-common occurrence when the Seagulls play twice within the space a few days, such is Albion’s management of his minutes.

Shane Duffy and Pascal Gross both start as Steven Alzate also makes way.

Above: FPL assets sorted by ‘effective ownership’ in the top 10k. All bar Martin Dubravka of the players in green above are in action this evening.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Duffy, Cucurella, Gross, Bissouma, Mac Allister, March, Maupay, Trossard.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Mwepu, Moder, Alzate, Welbeck, Caicedo, Leonard, Sarmiento.

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Gollini, Sanchez, Winks, Royal, Rodon, Bergwijn, Moura, White, Scarlett.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette.

Subs: Leno, Smith Rowe, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Swanson.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jota, Mane, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Keita, Firmino, Salah, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino.

