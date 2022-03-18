Wolves v Leeds team news: Raphinha out with Covid, Kilman benched

Blank Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway this evening as Wolverhampton Wanderers play host to Leeds United at Molineux.
Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.
For the visitors, Jesse Marsch will have to cope without Raphinha, who is not involved after testing positive for Covid.
As a result, Jack Harrison comes into the starting XI, in the only change from the side that started the 2-1 win over Norwich City in Gameweek 29.
Patrick Bamford, meanwhile, leads the line, with Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper returning to the bench after long-term injuries.
As for Wolves, Bruno Lage makes three changes with Willy Boly, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Daniel Podence replacing Max Kilman, Marcal and Hwang Hee-chan, all of whom drop to the bench.
GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS
Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Dendoncker, Podence, Jimenez
Subs: Marcal, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Ruddy, Kilman, Gomes, Hwang, Cundle
Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Klich, Forshaw, James, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford
Subs: Koch, Cooper, Klaesson, Phillips, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Summerville, Greenwood, Kenneh
1 min ago
Guess Raphinha being out is great news for us non-owners.
Looks like people won't be getting any jammy bench points either. 😛