Wolves v Leeds team news: Raphinha out with Covid, Kilman benched

Blank Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway this evening as Wolverhampton Wanderers play host to Leeds United at Molineux.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

For the visitors, Jesse Marsch will have to cope without Raphinha, who is not involved after testing positive for Covid.

As a result, Jack Harrison comes into the starting XI, in the only change from the side that started the 2-1 win over Norwich City in Gameweek 29.

Patrick Bamford, meanwhile, leads the line, with Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper returning to the bench after long-term injuries.

As for Wolves, Bruno Lage makes three changes with Willy Boly, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Daniel Podence replacing Max Kilman, Marcal and Hwang Hee-chan, all of whom drop to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Dendoncker, Podence, Jimenez

Subs: Marcal, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Ruddy, Kilman, Gomes, Hwang, Cundle

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Klich, Forshaw, James, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford

Subs: Koch, Cooper, Klaesson, Phillips, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Summerville, Greenwood, Kenneh

