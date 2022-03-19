476
Dugout Discussion March 19

Villa v Arsenal team news: Ramsdale injured and Martinelli ill

476 Comments
There’s only one Premier League match taking place today and it’s a lunchtime kick-off between Aston Villa and Arsenal.

After some high-profile absences and low scores for key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets in the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United game last night, there is more misery for some Fantasy managers this afternoon.

Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel Martinelli are both missing from the Gunners’ matchday squad altogether, so in come Bernd Leno and Emile Smith Rowe into Mikel Arteta’s starting XI.

The north Londoners confirmed before kick-off that Ramsdale has a hip injury, while Martinelli is out through illness.

“He’s got a muscle injury and he will be out for a few weeks.” – Mikel Arteta on Aaron Ramsdale

“He’s been sick the last few days so he’s out of the squad, unfortunately.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Martinelli

Those are Arteta’s only alterations from the midweek loss to Liverpool.

Aston Villa make three changes from last weekend’s defeat at West Ham.

One of those is enforced as Ashley Young comes in for the injured Lucas Digne.

The other two tweaks to the starting XI see Ezri Konsa and Emiliano Buendia replace Calum Chambers and Danny Ings, who both drop to the bench.

Above: Ramsdale and Martinelli add to the list of notable absentees, blankers or non-starters in Gameweek 30. One manager in the top 10k owns all of the above and Hwang Hee-chan.

GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, J Ramsey, Coutinho, Buendia, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Sanson, Traore, Chambers, Ings, Bailey, Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam, O’Reilly.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lacazette.

Subs: Okonkwo, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Swanson, Hutchinson.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

476 Comments Post a Comment
  1. tokara
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Cmon Odegaard!

    Open Controls
    1. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      We just own him for the clean sheet points, right?

      Open Controls
  2. Giggs Boson
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Saka rested for England. Still can't believe this kid is only 20. Incredible talent. Going to be a big player in the World Cup.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Only if he plays CDM

      Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      And a massive player for man city

      Open Controls
  3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    When Arsenal keeps a rare CS I bring Ramsdale and Tierney out on FH 😎

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Rare?

      Open Controls
    2. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Has the game finished?

      Open Controls
  4. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    This cleanie is going to make Ramsdale’s injury even worse

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nice try

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        No way arsenal keep a clean sheet here

        Evened it out

        Open Controls
        1. JONALDINHO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          So annoying that they’ve kept another clean sheet. Great defence though

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Horrible defence, bunch of Harry Maguire's

            Open Controls
    2. Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Villa never ever going to score in this game........

      Open Controls
  5. KANTEnders
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Ashley young competing with Neymar right there!

    Open Controls
  6. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Come on villa, score a goal!

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Come on Villa, score an own goal!

      Open Controls
    2. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Great win if Arsenal hold out.

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Every win a great win at this point of the season!

        Open Controls
        1. DavidBadWillie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          True. Spurs go to Villa in a couple weeks too. Not easy at all

          Open Controls
  7. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    How is saka doing for BAPS?

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Should get 2 or 3

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      On 3 for now

      Open Controls
    3. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Expect 1 or 2

      Open Controls
  8. JBG
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Why is Starfish not bringing Ings on?

    Open Controls
  9. EmreCan Hustle
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Lacazette was in a very similar situation to Jimenez last night but decided to back out of the challenge earlier.
    Maybe Jimenez should have done the same.

    Open Controls
  10. Viprin
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Come on Tierney get some BAPS

    Open Controls
    1. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      It’s frustrating he’s last for defenders

      Open Controls
  11. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Lacazette absolute donkey not passing to Odegaard there.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      My front 3 of Lacazette, Jiminez and Weghorst is the who's who of FPL donkeys

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Wow that's an absolute wagon

        Open Controls
      2. Gudjohnsen
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        I got the same front three

        Open Controls
      3. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cherry on top was Jimi in this week for Dennis

        Open Controls
  12. Differentiator
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Cmon VILLA

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      concedeeeee

      Open Controls
  13. Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Do we know why Martenelli not even in the squad ??

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      illness, quote above

      Open Controls
    2. Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      ignore that just needed to use my own eyes!!!

      Open Controls
  14. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Lackofthreat off

    Open Controls
  15. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Lacazette subbed for Nketiah

    Open Controls
  16. Differentiator
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Likeisaid 2 pointer

    Open Controls
  17. EDUARDO DA SILVA
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Matty Cash still without yellow,man is magician.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      no, cashier

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I didn't want to bring him in because he's on 8 YCs. He just hoovers them up. I can definitely see him getting that 2 match ban.

      Open Controls
  18. Kodap
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    A tierney assist here could be huge

    Open Controls
    1. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Or just a chance created would get 2 bps

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Be lucky if he can even get the ball in Villa's half

      Open Controls
  19. Free Hat
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Villa are flatter than my girlfriends chest.

    Just kidding,
    I dont have a girlfriend.

    Open Controls
    1. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Boyfriends have flat chests.

      Open Controls
  20. Firmino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Come on White, get those two bonus points!

    Open Controls
  21. EmreCan Hustle
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Random Nketiah and Bertrand Traore goals will be perfect.

    Open Controls
  22. Differentiator
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Xhaka is an embarassment. Doesn't get touched but goes down holding head

    Open Controls
  23. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    I have FH, WC and BB left - what is the current consensus for use of remaining chips?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      just now

      WC GW34/35 to set up BB GW36 and FH last GW.

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Don't worry about a 'consensus'. Do what is best for your team. For me, FH33, WC34-35, BB36.

      Open Controls
    3. Neto
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I'm the same position Currently thinking of
      FH-33
      WC-34/35
      BB-36

      Open Controls
  24. Planet Jo
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Ramsdale - check
    Martinelli - check
    Double Wolves defence - check
    Jimenez - check
    TAA - check
    Raphinha - check
    Ramsey - check

    Come on Hojberg - rescue my game week!

    Open Controls
  25. JBG
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Happy I didn't take a hit this GW
    Considered Martinelli, Lacazette or Jimenez.

    Open Controls

