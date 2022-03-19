Villa v Arsenal team news: Ramsdale injured and Martinelli ill

There’s only one Premier League match taking place today and it’s a lunchtime kick-off between Aston Villa and Arsenal.

After some high-profile absences and low scores for key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets in the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United game last night, there is more misery for some Fantasy managers this afternoon.

Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel Martinelli are both missing from the Gunners’ matchday squad altogether, so in come Bernd Leno and Emile Smith Rowe into Mikel Arteta’s starting XI.

The north Londoners confirmed before kick-off that Ramsdale has a hip injury, while Martinelli is out through illness.

“He’s got a muscle injury and he will be out for a few weeks.” – Mikel Arteta on Aaron Ramsdale

“He’s been sick the last few days so he’s out of the squad, unfortunately.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Martinelli

Those are Arteta’s only alterations from the midweek loss to Liverpool.

Aston Villa make three changes from last weekend’s defeat at West Ham.

One of those is enforced as Ashley Young comes in for the injured Lucas Digne.

The other two tweaks to the starting XI see Ezri Konsa and Emiliano Buendia replace Calum Chambers and Danny Ings, who both drop to the bench.

Above: Ramsdale and Martinelli add to the list of notable absentees, blankers or non-starters in Gameweek 30. One manager in the top 10k owns all of the above and Hwang Hee-chan.

GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, J Ramsey, Coutinho, Buendia, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Sanson, Traore, Chambers, Ings, Bailey, Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam, O’Reilly.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lacazette.

Subs: Okonkwo, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Swanson, Hutchinson.

