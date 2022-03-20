Leicester v Brentford team news: Eriksen out with Covid

Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with Leicester City v Brentford at the King Power Stadium.

Kick-off is at 14:00 GMT.

Brendan Rodgers makes four changes from the team that started at Rennes in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Caglar Soyuncu, Timothy Castagne, Nampalys Mendy and James Maddison all come into the starting XI, with Wesley Fofana, Luke Thomas, Wilfred Ndidi (knee) and Marc Albrighton (groin) dropping out.

Popular Fantasy picks James Maddison and Harvey Barnes support Kelechi Iheanacho up front, while Ricardo Pereira and Patson Daka are named as substitutes.

As for Brentford, Christian Eriksen misses out having tested positive for Covid-19, with Mathias Jensen replacing him in the Bees engine room.

That’s one of Thomas Frank’s two changes, with Yoane Wissa also coming in for Sergi Canos, who drops to the bench.

Ivan Toney – who has seven goals in his last five Premier League outings – leads the line as expected.

GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Castagne, Mendy, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Barnes, Iheanacho

Subs: Jakupovic, Evans, Perez, Choudhury, Pereira, Vestergaard, Daka, Thomas, Soumare

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry, Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Wissa, Toney

Subs: Fernandez, Canos, Onyeka, Jorgensen, Baptiste, Fosu-Henry, Sorensen, Roerslev, Young-Coombes

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT