Dugout Discussion March 20

Spurs v West Ham team news: Conte names unchanged XI

The final match of Gameweek 30 sees Tottenham Hotspur play host to West Ham United in north London.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

A lot of captaincy hopes will be pinned on Spurs duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, both of whom feature as Antonio Conte names the same XI that beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 on Wednesday.

David Moyes, meanwhile, makes two changes from his team’s 2-0 win over Sevilla in the Europa League.

Lukasz Fabianski returns in goal in place of Alphonse Areola, while Arthur Masuaku is in for Pablo Fornals.

Winger Jarrod Bowen is again sidelined by a heel injury and Vladimir Coufal is still recovering from a hernia operation.

GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Sanchez, Winks, Royal, Rodon, Bergwijn, Moura, White, Scarlett

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Johnson, Soucek, Rice, Masuaku, Lanzini, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Fornals, Vlasic, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Kral, Perkins

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

  1. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Now then ... should I do Son > Salah FT? 😛

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nice Move dude Hi Five

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        😆

    2. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
      • 6 Years
      just now

      It’s what I’m thinking. Decided last minute to do Salah and Maupay to Maddison and Kane and deal with the Salah issue later. Glad I did.

  2. Gudjohnsen
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    What's this talk about a Son assist?

    Did he even touch the ball?

    1. PartyTime
        4 mins ago

        Yeah. Just watched the replay again.

        If the assist isn’t given, it would hurt so bad

      • putana
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        No. Just desperate son owners

        Open Controls
    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      -20%/-30k drop. A bit surprised how bad even though had Kane C and Saka.

      Fh would have given approx Son + Maddison more but would have only used if Ramsdale and Raphinha out was certain before deadline.

    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Early prediction of 45 to be safe in LMS.

      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        I am cutting it fine. 45 all out.

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          6 mins ago

          46 for me.

          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Congrats! On 48 so probably through, unless Kane looses his assist

      2. Fantabulous KdB
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Still standing!
        How many players started this in the beginning? First time this far, usually it's always 1 early week that kicks me out in past

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          228 - 47 left

          https://torresmagic.webs.com/lmsupdate.htm had 3513 entries for the season.

          1. Fantabulous KdB
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Cheers, thought it's more than 3513 but excited to still be in. Top 200 it is !

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Will be less next season as it's harder to run manually outside the scoreboard.

      3. TheDragon
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        I went out last week

      4. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Lovely. Safely through

    4. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      So do we think the fixtures lost from 33 are brought forward or pushed back?

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 mins ago

        Back (to 36/7). Cant be forward for Chelsea & City as they have UCL

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 mins ago

          And Liverpool obv

          1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Probably means I hold on to my WC a little longer.

    5. Cheeto__Bandito
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Classic reactionary fpl experts claiming Kulu was suddenly a better asset than Son

      1. TheDragon
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Dennis is a better asset than King though

      2. Van der Faart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        He was the form player and it made sense to pick him. For the price it also made sense. Son however is a proven FPL pick.

      3. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Have you seen their price difference?

      4. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Kulu is Bowen level

      5. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Assets are only as good as their last game that's the rule.

    6. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      60(-8) held my rank. Would have been close to breaking into the 100k if Son hadn't hauled or Kulu had gotten something. Happy with that considering

    7. Kane Lane
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      77pts if only Kane get one.

      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Standard FH score

    8. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Can we all agree to chill with our transfers over the international break? 😆

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Havertz already rose lol

      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        No chill in FPL, emotion is running high ...

    9. dansmusen
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      70 on FH is ok but bummed i went Coutinho over Saka last minutes.

    10. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      45 from 4. Got to be happy with that really

      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        No way! Kane (C), Saka?

      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        just now

        46 from 10 lol.
        Wish I took another hit for Kane 🙁

    11. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      It’s not time for rough or smooth yet but very happy to finish on 49 (no hits) after the mayhem earlier. Rivals have either FH and gained around 10-20 or not bothered (seen some very low scores in my ML.

    12. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Someone captained Ayling ha

