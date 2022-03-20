Spurs v West Ham team news: Conte names unchanged XI

The final match of Gameweek 30 sees Tottenham Hotspur play host to West Ham United in north London.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

A lot of captaincy hopes will be pinned on Spurs duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, both of whom feature as Antonio Conte names the same XI that beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 on Wednesday.

David Moyes, meanwhile, makes two changes from his team’s 2-0 win over Sevilla in the Europa League.

Lukasz Fabianski returns in goal in place of Alphonse Areola, while Arthur Masuaku is in for Pablo Fornals.

Winger Jarrod Bowen is again sidelined by a heel injury and Vladimir Coufal is still recovering from a hernia operation.

GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Sanchez, Winks, Royal, Rodon, Bergwijn, Moura, White, Scarlett

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Johnson, Soucek, Rice, Masuaku, Lanzini, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Fornals, Vlasic, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Kral, Perkins

