Mini Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 30

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after GW30, a low scoring one for those who didn’t play their Free Hit and didn’t captain Son or Kane.

We report on the two main FFScout Leagues, the Mods & Cons and FFS Family mini-leagues, Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the FFS Members Cup and a selection of other community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Srecko Kurtovic tops the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code gsnskx) for a 22nd week and is now 13th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Joacim Lengroth is the new leader of the Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league. This League is also open to all, and the league code is visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in – but only those with a registered FFS account (paid or free) will be eligible for prizes.

Joacim also wins the monthly prize for March and should email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk to claim his prize (an Amazon voucher). He scored 335 points in Gameweeks 28 to 30, with 142 (Wildcard, with double-digit hauls from Havertz, Coutinho, Kane, TAA, Wood and captain James) in GW28, 131 (Bench Boost, with hauls from Robertson, TAA, Kulusevski, Salah and captain Kane and 18 from a genuine bench) in GW29 and 74 (Free Hit, with hauls from Son, Saka and captain Kane) in GW30. He finished 4,843rd in 2019/20 and has shot up from 279th in the world after Gameweek 27 to second now.

Fantasy Football Scout Members is now the fifth best league in FPL, based on the average scores of the top five teams in each league. Our top five teams are all in the overall top 44.

Joacim is now number two in the world, only two points behind world number one Anders Dugstad. The top three are all from either Norway or Sweden. There are currently 107 teams from Norway in the top thousand and 78 from Sweden.

MODS & CONS

Chaz Phillips (Az) tops the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league for a 17th week, and has risen one place to 555th overall.

All but three teams in this mini-league captained Kane or Son, but only three of them played their Free Hit.

FFS FAMILY

Obay Eid (FPL_Milanista) tops the FFS Family mini-league for a 27th week and has risen to 44th overall.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 30 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (see https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/26234/standings/c and https://torresmagic.webs.com/lmsupdate.htm) was 45, with 47 teams to be removed and 179 going through to Gameweek 31.

The highest scorer was Alex Welstand, with 86 points from his Free Hit, who has risen to 5,235th overall.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Justin Spiegel is the new leader in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, two points ahead of long-time leader Martin Stubbs. He has had four top 10k finishes and is 170th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Viktor Torkelsson in League 9 Division 72 is still the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues, with 82 points out of a possible 90, and is now 9,711th overall.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 30 was the qualifying round for the second FFS Members Cup of the season. 256 teams will compete in round 1, including two seeded previous winners (Mohd Rodzi and Scrumper).

TOPS AND VETS

Uroš Lorbek tops my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code kgmryk) for a second week and is now 146th overall.

Carl Evans tops my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 03t1fd), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes, for an eighth week and is now 389th overall.

Tony Yorath tops PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code 01ef8y) for a third week after triple captaining Mo Salah and is now 483rd overall.

Jonathan Tan has regained the lead from Chris Atkinson (RMT’s Professor) in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code pztxjt) after playing his Free Hit and is now 3,948th overall. He previously led after Gameweek 8 and again from Gameweek 20 to Gameweek 28

2018/19 FPL champion Adam Levy tops Simon March’s FPL Champions League for a 12th week after playing his Free Hit and has risen to 3,937th overall.

Chaz Phillips (Az) is the new leader in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code 1zpaad).

Gerry Kerley tops Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (league code hz9bz2) for a 13th week and is now 5,168th overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Diyar Kocdemir is the new leader in my January to May League (league code fy0acw) and has risen from 4,939th after Gameweek 20 to 219th now. After a late First Wildcard in Gameweek 18, he played a Bench Boost in Gameweek 26, Free Hit in Gameweek 27, Second Wildcard in Gameweek 28 and triple captained Harry Kane in Gameweek 29.

Roel Fleskens is level on points but has made more transfers since the league started scoring in Gameweek 21.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league FOR WHICH YOU ARE ELIGIBLE, simply enter the League code in the ‘Join private league‘ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or comment below this article.