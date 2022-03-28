70
Team News March 28

Early team news and injury updates for FPL Gameweek 31

70 Comments
Share

As always seems to be the case over international breaks, the illness and injury flags are slowly stacking up in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The pre-Gameweek 31 press conferences on Thursday and Friday will hopefully tell us more about the condition of the Premier League players who have picked up issues over the international fortnight but for those Fantasy managers thinking of making early transfers or wanting to hear the latest in advance of the end-of-the-week pressers, we’ll round up what we know already here.

ARSENAL

The Gunners have had a decent run on the fitness front for most of 2022 but some new concerns have arisen in the last week or so. The latest news is mostly positive, however.

Gameweek 30 absentee Gabriel Martinelli recovered from coronavirus to play a quarter of an hour for Brazil at the back-end of last week, so barring any new issues will be available to face Crystal Palace on Monday.

Football London also reports that Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf), who hasn’t kicked a ball in over two months, is expected to be in contention for that trip to Selhurst Park.

Bukayo Saka, meanwhile, dropped out of the England squad after testing positive for coronavirus last Thursday. Providing he produces negative test results early this week, he should be out of isolation well in advance of the trip to Selhurst Park. The Covid protocols were even confusing national team boss Gareth Southgate:

“I’m lost on the rules really. I can’t sit here and give a medical download of all that. I’m not quite sure why he is out because I think you can carry on now with normal life.

“I think people have an ethical responsibility if they’re positive to stay away from others and stop the spread but by the normal rules of life he could carry on. Football rules are a bit different but I’m in a maze of confusion frankly.” – Gareth Southgate on Bukayo Saka

Emile Smith Rowe missed England’s win over Switzerland on Saturday with a minor problem but was pictured back in training on Monday.

The biggest concern for Arsenal right now is Aaron Ramsdale, who Mikel Arteta previously ruled out for “weeks” with an oblique muscle problem that led to his absence in Gameweek 30. We’ve not had an update since on the goalkeeper, who was pulled out of England’s squad with the issue.

ASTON VILLA

Lucas Digne‘s hamstring injury was short-lived as he returned to training with the France national team days after missing out against Arsenal. He was also on the bench for the friendly against Ivory Coast on Friday.

Kortney Hause (abdomen) should recover in time for Gameweek 31, while Marvelous Nakamba is set to resume first-team training this week after well over three months out with a knee problem.

BRENTFORD

Christian Eriksen sat out Gameweek 30 because of a positive Covid-19 test but has since featured for Denmark, scoring within two minutes of being introduced against the Netherlands on Saturday.

Saman Ghoddos was the second Brentford player to miss the defeat to Leicester City because of the virus but he subsequently withdrew from Iran’s squad.

The Bees had no injury problems entering the international break.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Tariq Lamptey pulled out of the England under-21 squad late last week with an illness, so the right-back has just over a week to recover as Brighton get set to face Norwich City.

Adam Lallana could be in contention for that fixture, with his hamstring injury described as “minor” by boss Graham Potter, while Adam Webster (groin) was also poised to return to training after a six-week absence.

“Lallana has a minor hamstring issue, so good news but obviously not ready for the game. We will need to think about how much time he gets in terms of training time before introducing him into a game. Adam Webster has made progress. Hopefully, he will be training with the team next week.” – Graham Potter, speaking after the Gameweek 29 loss to Spurs

BURNLEY

Sean Dyche last faced the media ahead of Gameweek 29 and expressed hope that the international break would “benefit” Ben Mee (calf), Matej Vydra (elbow) and Erik Pieters (knee).

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) is a longer-term absentee, however, and Nathan Collins is suspended for Gameweek 31.

CHELSEA

Andreas Christensen (muscle), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles) and Reece James (muscle) all missed Chelsea’s final match before the international break, an FA Cup win over Middlesbrough, although the fact that Thomas Tuchel said that the trio were involved in some sort of training ahead of that game and were in a “tight race” to feature sounds positive for their Gameweek 31 chances.

Tuchel got his wish when James pulled out of the England squad, while Christensen was similarly expected to miss out on both of Denmark’s matches over this break.

“He is still in individual training, otherwise, we would have brought him to Lille and we would have brought him here for sure.

“There is no doubt about it. He is still in individual training, he needs one more week of rehabilitation and I think we can provide this much better than – it is not the job of the national team to do this.” – Thomas Tuchel on Reece James, ahead of the FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Saul Niguez both missed out against the ‘Boro due to illness, so should be back for Gameweek 31, but Ben Chilwell (knee) is out for the season.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) and James McArthur (unspecified) were the only two Palace players sidelined for the cup win over Everton just before the international break, with Ferguson’s original timeline putting him on course for a Gameweek 31 return – but we’ll take that with a pinch of salt after his injury-ridden last two years.

Of more significance on the injury front was Sunday’s news that Michael Olise had withdrawn from the France under-21 squad with a foot inflammation that left him unable to train.

EVERTON

FPL’s cheapest midfielder, Fabian Delph, has rejoined training over the international break after two months out with a thigh problem.

He’s the only previously sidelined Everton asset who is nearing a return in Gameweek 31, with Yerry Mina (thigh) set for a comeback later in April and Andros Townsend ruled out for the season with a knee injury sustained in the FA Cup defeat to Southampton last weekend.

LEEDS UNITED

Patrick Bamford could be out for the rest of the season after scans confirmed that the striker had ruptured his plantar fascia (the sole of the foot).

Bamford will be out for a minimum of six weeks, taking him into May, so a best-case scenario is the injury-ravaged forward returning for the final two or three matches of the campaign.

Even bigger news from an FPL perspective was the club confirming that Raphinha had joined in training after recovering from the illness that kept him out of Gameweek 30 and international duty with Brazil.

Mateusz Klich (concussion) and Diego Llorente (back) have trained this week and, alongside the recently returned Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper, are available to play against Southampton next week.

Illan Meslier is also expected to be fit for the visit of the Saints, despite sitting out training because of severe bruising to his upper thigh and lower torso.

Junior Firpo (knee) and Tyler Roberts (hamstring) are out, the latter for the season.

LEICESTER CITY

No club has more Premier League matches remaining than Leicester City, whose players are now legitimate Fantasy targets for the run-in – albeit with a big rotation risk tag around their necks due to the frequency of fixtures and involvement in the Europa League.

Jamie Vardy (knee) isn’t someone we’ve been able to call on much lately but his miserable start to the year may be coming to an end, with a return to training expected over the break.

“The likes of Jamie, it’s a week to a couple of weeks, so that’s looking much healthier for us.” – Brendan Rodgers, speaking just after the 2-1 win over Brentford in Gameweek 30

“Hopefully Jamie should be back training with us within the next week or so, which is great news, and he might be not be too far away after the international break.” – Brendan Rodgers, speaking before that match

Marc Albrighton (groin) is on a similar short-term timeline to his fellow long-serving teammate but Wilfred Ndidi (knee), Danny Ward (knee) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) could all be out for the season.

LIVERPOOL

Andrew Robertson made a return to national team training on Monday after illness had kept him out of the friendly against Poland, while the foot problem that prevented Mohamed Salah from featuring in the FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest cleared up enough for FPL’s leading points-scorer to start for Egypt against Senegal on Friday.

As for Liverpool’s ‘other’ full-back, the situation around Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring) remains a little vague. Jurgen Klopp had previously ruled him out for “weeks”, with the Liverpool Echo – among others – suggesting that the England international is “unlikely” to face Watford in Gameweek 31. A comeback against Manchester City in Gameweek 32 is reportedly the target.

Naby Keita was forced out of the Guinea squad with a knee problem last week, meanwhile.

MANCHESTER CITY

Ruben Dias isn’t too far away from a return as he recovers from a hamstring injury sustained at the beginning of this month.

A 4-6 week timeline was placed on his comeback when he succumbed to the muscle problem in the FA Cup win over Peterborough United on March 1 but Pep Guardiola looks likely to err on the side of caution in Gameweek 31.

“They told me five or six weeks. I think he will be short [of that] after the international break. They told me it is getting better, his symptoms are very good but the problem is that when he got injured, the doctors told me to be careful – it looks like you are good at Burnley but falling down again means the season is over.” – Pep Guardiola on Ruben Dias, March 19

John Stones pulled out of the England XI on Saturday after feeling muscle tightness in the warm-up ahead of the Switzerland game but was back in training on Monday, while the illness that forced Ederson out of the Brazil squad early last week was thought to only be gastroenteritis.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Luke Shaw returned from illness to feature for England over the international break but Paul Pogba (foot) and Raphael Varane (foot) are fresh concerns for United.

Pogba was forced out of training with France on Sunday with a “contusion” on his left foot, although the issue is not believed to be serious.

Varane, meanwhile, lasted less than an hour of Les Bleus’ 2-1 friendly win over Ivory Coast on Friday after suffering a ‘small problem’ in his foot.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Two Newcastle players have returned early from international duty: Fabian Schar and Martin Dubravka.

There was some confusion about Dubravka’s exit from the Slovakia national team, with ‘angina’ initially and worryingly reported. However, there appears to have been a word or two lost in translation along the way, with a mere infection now suggested as the cause.

Schar, meanwhile, suffered an adductor problem in training for Switzerland ahead of the weekend’s clash against England.

Kieran Trippier (foot) and Callum Wilson (calf) were part of a Magpies squad who went away to Dubai over the break but neither player featured in a friendly victory over local side Gulf United and won’t be back in Gameweek 31, with a return to play later in April mooted.

NORWICH CITY

Adam Idah (ankle/knee) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) are still on the sidelines for the Canaries, while fitness issues were thought to be behind the exclusion of Brandon Williams (ankle) and Max Aarons (hamstring) from the England under-21 squad.

SOUTHAMPTON

Alex McCarthy (hamstring) and Lyanco (hamstring) were the only two players absent for Southampton’s final match before the international break, and neither player is scheduled for a return in Gameweek 31.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Ben Davies (thigh) pulled out of the Wales squad at the weekend but local reports suggest that the withdrawal was merely precautionary due to thigh tightness and that the defender should be available for Gameweek 31.

Oliver Skipp (groin) is expected to remain on the sidelines for the visit of Newcastle, while Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) won’t be back until the middle of April at the earliest and Japhet Tanganga (knee) is out for the season.

WATFORD

Ismaila Sarr looks set to return to Premier League action in Gameweek 31, having recovered from a hamstring injury to first feature in a behind-closed-doors friendly for Watford and then Senegal’s World Cup qualifying play-off against Egypt on Friday.

Jeremy Ngakia (hamstring) had been close to a return in Gameweek 29, so should be fit, while Nicolas Nkoulou built up match-sharpness with a run-out for the under-23s in the middle of March after four months out with a hamstring injury.

WEST HAM UNITED

There have been mixed reports on Jarrod Bowen‘s (foot) recovery. The Athletic were among the outlets suggesting that the midfielder may even struggle to make the two-legged Europa League tie against Lyon that falls either side of Gameweek 32, but the usually reliable club insider ‘exWHUemployee’ more recently indicated that a return for Bowen and Vladimir Coufal (hernia) against Everton in Gameweek 31 isn’t out of the equation.

Angelo Ogbonna (knee) is a longer-term absentee.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Ruben Neves suffered a medial collateral ligament injury in the match against Leeds United in Gameweek 30, with Wolves reporting that he will be out until May.

Nelson Semedo (hamstring) has started modified training, while Pedro Neto (knee) should return to full training this week. Ki-Jana Hoever (hamstring) is further behind in his rehab.

Raul Jimenez‘s suspension meanwhile means that we won’t see him before Gameweek 34.

THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO GAMEWEEK 31

INJURY AND TEAM NEWS
SCOUT PICKS
DIFFERENTIALS
WILDCARD: BEST PLAYERS POSITION BY POSITION
CAPTAINCY DISCUSSION
TEAM REVEALS
EXPERT OPINION
RMT/POINTS PROJECTIONS
TOP 10K ANALYSIS
VIDEO CONTENT

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

70 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    So If you only have 1 FH chip left, this sums up pros and cons of Free Hitting in 33 or 36 right?

    FH33 Pro: Load up on differentials that you wouldnt otherwise have from Newcastle, Southampton, Man United etc and focus on transferring in players from Chelsea, City, Liverpool for weeks around 33 and prep for 36

    FH33 Cons: The doubles are pretty bad relatively, and you dont really want to depend on players from Burnley and on the beach Southampton

    FH36 Pro: Optimize budget to get the perfect doublers from the big teams

    FH36 Cons: Alot of the players you're going to want before and after anyways, as the big teams have great run ins and maybe less room for differentials on the FH?

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Yep sums it up

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        pain, this is a hard call lol

        Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Yup . Still have 2 FH’s here and BB and may end up using one in 38 if 36 falls nice for BB.

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Biggest FH 36 pro for me is not about quantity, it's about quality. Spurs assets look like nice to have, but not on 36. At least now I don't want to sell any of their attackers, but their total price is over 29 million. That alone is quite big budget to spread.

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Right right, I guess thats what i meant by optimizing the budget, so that we can get players like KDB Sterling etc etc

        Open Controls
  2. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Sa
    TAA* James Doherty
    Salah Saka Kulu Raph Bowen*
    Kane Laca

    (Ramsdale* Broja Digne Livra)
    2 FTs & 0.2m

    Assuming TAA is fit which is best option out of these?

    A) Laca, Bowen & Digne ➡️ Weghorst, Sancho & White -4
    B) Ramsdale, Digne & Bowen ➡️ Dubravka, White & Foden -4
    C) Bowen ➡️ Barnes

    WC34 & FH between 35-38.
    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  3. AC Yew
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    If you have all chips still intact (WC, BB x2FH) what is the best strategy to use the chips. Not really sure when to play my WC and trying to work around it.

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      that's a lot of chips!

      I'd do this -

      FH33
      WC34
      BB36
      FH37/38

      31/32 take some punts - a bit of fun.
      By 34 we should know the fixtures for the run in.

      Open Controls
      1. AC Yew
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        It is. I've saved them with the intention of going all out the last few weeks but cant forward plan in FPL to save my life! Thanks for your response, this sounds like a viable plan, and i like the idea of having fun for the next few weeks before WC!

        Open Controls
  4. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Thoughts on vvd to robbo - 4?

    Surely pays itself back over remainder of season?

    Or just stick with vvd?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      i think it pays off.

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Cheers.....so do I

        Open Controls
    2. DavvaMC
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Do it.

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        I may. Depends on other moves!

        Open Controls
  5. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Great article above, chaps! 😎 🙂

    Open Controls
  6. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Unless there's a definite update, and there is a week to go, it looks like Ramsdale is a risk for now in gw31 at least.

    Is it best to go for someone else in goal with a wildcard, if so who at his price point?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      On WC I might consider having Pope. Besides Saka I would probably have Martinelli and either Tierney or White.

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I think Mendy is the way to go.

      Extra fixtures and trust Chelsea to keep clean sheets. Hard to know which defenders to get.

      I know folks are scared of spending money on keepers - but it's not for a long time and there's money around now with good value elsewhere.

      Mendy
      TAA, Robbo, Cancelo, James, White/Tierney

      Best back 6 in the game for me.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        55 mins ago

        I disagree. There is still the rest of the season to go without that money. This game is not about the best defense, it's about the best possible squad.

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          50 mins ago

          fair enough - we can think differently.
          For me it's the extra Chelsea fixtures, plus he's the only nailed player effectively even if they end up playing dead-rubber fixtures.
          As good a value as Rudiger and there aren't any other keepers who I think are particularly better value. (For sue someone else will be).

          I'm 99% moving Sa > Mendy this week for a hit.

          Open Controls
          1. The 12th Man
            • 8 Years
            41 mins ago

            I’d definitely be on one of Mendy or Ederson if I had a WC left.
            The lack of forward options for one making it easy to push money back enabling a virtually nailed on player form City or Chelsea for a double up with Say Cancelo or James/Rudiger.

            Guess it’s just a matter of personal choice. I’m stuck on Pickford and Sá. Those two with a probable double in 37 might make me BB then.

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • 6 Years
              just now

              I had Ederson before and there's a lot to be said for a decent Keeper.

              Allison and Ramsdale been strong options too if you can fit them in.

              I'd like Ramsdale to finish the season with.

              Open Controls
          2. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Cheers.

            That's a good idea, if Chelsea defense has sorted itself back out with clean sheets in an easier run of league fixtures for now.

            Open Controls
    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      change you second keeper ?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        I'm looking at that too, the 3 options all have tough away games at Chelsea, Spurs and Liverpool next to cover Ramsdale.

        Open Controls
        1. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Guaita has a great run in and rotates well with Ramsdale

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Good call, was also looking at him.

            Will need to look at gw36 fixtures again.

            Open Controls
  7. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    If James is passed fit by TT.

    Best option;

    A) Play Doherty
    B) Saiss, Jimenez > James, Weghorst (-4)

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. VIVA_RONALDO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      A + Jimmy to Weghorst. James get at most 3 out of 5 games in the next couple of weeks IMO

      Open Controls
      1. Ronnies
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Rudiger a better option than James ?

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      You'd have to bench Doherty?

      Just do Jimi > Weghorst.

      Open Controls
      1. Ronnies
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Tnks for the reply.
        What if Reece gets a 20 pointer like he is very capable of ?! Chelsea fixtures are so good too.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          It's still a -4 for a rotation risk defender. It breaks all conventional FPL rules.

          Open Controls
  8. VIVA_RONALDO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Ramsdale to:
    a) Pope
    b) Schmeichel

    Open Controls
    1. HD7
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Pope for me

      Open Controls
  9. HD7
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    When we use the BB, can we still use saved transfers from last GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      58 mins ago

      Yes: "Please note that when playing either a Wildcard or your Free Hit chip, any saved free transfers will be lost. You will be back to the usual 1 free transfer the following Gameweek."

      Open Controls
      1. HD7
        • 5 Years
        51 mins ago

        Thanks. So BB is like them?
        If you had saved transfers, you lose them with BB toov

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 8 Years
          45 mins ago

          Using BB or TC chip does not involve using any transfers.
          If you have 2 FT’s when you use either and only use 1 that week you will roll the unused FT and have 2 FT’s the week after.

          Open Controls
          1. HD7
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
  10. The 12th Man
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Good enough to save FT and look at some Chelsea in 32?
    Pickford
    TAA,Cancelo,Tarkowski,Doherty
    Salah,Saka,Odegaard,Kulu
    Kane,Lacazette

    Sá,Barnes,Broja,Digne 1FT 0.5m itb. 2FH’s and BB remain.

    Open Controls
    1. Ooh Ah Cantona
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Chelsea's next two games look pretty tasty though

      Open Controls
  11. marcos11
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Activate WC or postpone a week?

    DDG
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger White
    Son Maddison Raph Kulu
    Laca Watkins
    3.9 Sanchez Gilmour Jimenez

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      just now

      You look okay.

      Raphinha to Saka?

      Lacazette and Jimi to Kane and Cucho?

      Open Controls
  12. sentz05
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Best time to play FH and TC?

    Also, which teams should we buying players from to build for the next DGW or BGW?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      TC Salah gw 26 is difficult to beat without hindsight.

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      TC most likely in DGW36 (possibly 37 in the case that City or Chelsea double then instead if you prefer one of those to choose from)

      Open Controls
  13. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Who would you take out for Cancelo
    A Digne
    B Saïss

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Digne

      Open Controls
    2. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  14. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    Covid looks like becoming an issue. Numbers seem to be rising and number of illnesses also. I don't fear cancellations but while many if us are moving money from starting after XV (after BB) to starting XI, we may perhaps need to think our benches and rotation risks more. What do you think? What is optimal team structure and what kind of bench is good enough?

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      1-2 playing bench is what i'm doing (no BB left).

      it would be Ramsey/Gordon, Broja and Gelhardt I think.

      Going 5-4-1 probably.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yea, that sounds decent. My fwd line is Kane, Broja and Gelhardt now. I sold Ramsey (to Kulusevski I think) and I am happy to keep all my mids barring Raphinha long term, so it looks like 4-5-1 for me.

        Open Controls
  15. sentz05
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    I don’t want to fall into a trap but Jimi out for Weghorst seems too hard to resist. He’ll potentially play 6 games over the next 3 weeks!

    Open Controls
    1. You’re on mute
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Calculated risk. No form but more games. Go for it

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      I was happy to have him when he first scored, but he is also a booked transfer out. Yes, he may get something and has high floor, but probably low ceiling with those underlying stats. Likes of Robbo and R James or even Sancho or Mahrez are better upgrades long term imo. So it's not only one transfer out, it can be also change of formation later and getting rid of him may cost two transfers.

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      There's no trap if there isn't a good alternative.

      Tell me what other striker you'd back to get more than: 4, 2, 4, 4 in the next 4 weeks.

      That is likely what Weghorst would get if he blanked every game and got a DGW in 34. I think he's value! Although that says more about how garbage forwards have been all season.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        I agree that he is probably the 2nd best striker to have for that period. I also expect him to get most likely one return, maybe even two during that run. However, we can change our formation. Kane owners can play 4-5-1 or 5-4-1 or some sort of hybrid. So he must be compared with players in other positions also. That money allows defender or midfield upgrade, and this makes things more complicated. Should we get him or Robbo for example?

        Open Controls
  16. Basic_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    40 mins ago

    Best cheap forward? Thinking Cucho

    Son and Jimenez -> Salah and Cucho (-4)

    Good call?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Many think Mateta, but I'd personally prefer Cucho.

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Mateta nailed enough? Palace got some nice fixtures but picking anyone other than Zaha from that front line feels like a lottery

        Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Im going all the way to Gelhardt. Dont need the 3rd to play

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I have Kane, Broja and Gelhardt atm. I am considering Broja to Cucho to afford Kilman to Robbo. However, I could get R James for free.

        Open Controls
  17. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Looking at the goalkeeper package with tight budget on a current wildcard.

    Would you have:

    A Ramsdale and Havertz

    B Mendy and Maddison

    Tbf, both picks are probably European rotation risks in midfield. Also looking at Mahrez or Foden but current budget would mean Silva or Gundogan from Man City.

    What would you do?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Kinda think you want both kids eventually so probably A due to nicer GW31 fixture, although Ramsdale may be out.
      Don't fancy Mendy - he got rotated a lot back end of last season once Chelsea were safe in league so same could happen this year

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Looking at it, with a Liverpool slot i may as well pay 6 mil for Allison over 6.1m Mendy et al.

        Open Controls
  18. HD7
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    What do you say, mates? I realized BB looks more feasible in 33.

    Pope Dubravka
    Robbo Cancelo White Schar WalkerP
    Salah Saka Maddy Kulu Fraser
    Kane Weghorst Laca

    Open Controls
    1. HD7
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Thanks, Camzy and waiting for your thoughts again so we can discuss with the others:)

      Open Controls
  19. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    With Bamford out does that mean Rodrigo is pretty much nailed for Leeds United in their relegation fight?

    If using FH33 you could gamble in the next 3 fixtures v Southampton, Watford and Palace.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.