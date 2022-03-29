179
Big Numbers March 29

FPL Gameweek 31 preview: Key player and team stats

Our Big Numbers piece looks at the key player and team statistics ahead of Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

4.4 points per start for Nick Pope (£5.4m) in this calendar year. That has gone up from 3.1 points per start before that. Burnley have the joint-most number of games and Double Gameweeks left out of all the clubs in the league. Only two starting ‘keepers have more points than Pope this calendar year, with the Burnley custodian’s six bonus points in this period bettered only by Alisson (£6.0m).

+4.50 is the xG prevented (xGP) by Kasper Schmeichel (£4.8m) in 2022. While Leicester aren’t exactly known for their defensive ability, they have two clean sheets in the last four matches and have key defenders like Wesley Fofana (£4.3m), Jonny Evans (£5.4m), Timothy Castagne (£5.3m) and James Justin (£4.9m) coming back to fitness. Leicester have the most number of games pending in the league (along with Burnley and Everton) but are also placed 10th in the league, so not having much to play for will invariably prioritise their European tie against PSV.

73 points for Andrew Robertson (£7.3m) in the calendar year, the most of any FPL defender. He averages a staggering 9.1 points per start, the highest rate amongst all Premier League players. He’s second only to Harry Kane (£12.5m) for total points in 2022 and the England striker has played 360 minutes more in this period.

60 shots for Joao Cancelo (£6.9m) in 2021/22, which is 19 more than the second-best defender. He’s also ranked 13th amongst all outfielders for goal attempts and is second only to Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) for bonus points this season, having registered 26 of fthem. If you sold him in the Gameweek 26-30 period, like me, I’d look to prioritise him as a transfer in.

8 returns for Joel Matip (£4.9m) in the last six matches, which includes one goal, two assists and five clean sheets. Are we overlooking him as a value option in that Liverpool defence? The state of the title race also means that he should start more often than not in the run-in.

Just like my previous article where I look back at Gameweeks 26-30, there is an overriding theme with this article: “Good players, good teams.”

Be sure to catch our latest episode of The FPL Wire by clicking here.

  1. TKC07
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Start one among these options?

    A) Tierney (cry)
    B) Maddison (mun)
    B) Broja (lee)

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      First B

    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours ago

      A

  2. Takin the Schmeichel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    These key stats articles are why I pay my membership great stuff!

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Yer, I've recently re-joined as a member after a few years not playing and am quickly remembering how addictive all the numbers/stats are,

  3. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Is it foolish to leave Salah out of my team for the next couple of weeks? Would prefer to do Kulu --> Liv mid; but could do Son --> Salah & Digne --> Matip (or plenty of other options) for a -4.

    Ramsdale (Foster)
    Coady Cancelo Rudiger TAA
    Son Kulu Mount Saka Martinelli
    Kane (Broja, Toney)

    Will most likely WC33 or 34.

    1. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Not foolish at all. Even if Salah is 'fit' again, CL and key games against City will surely mean his minutes are managed. It's not as if Liverpool don't have other attacking options.

      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Cheers, mate. I might risk it! Got a decent lead in mini-league and differential might help push me up the OR - been languishing around the 350k mark for a while.

  4. HD7
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    What is your expectation when it comes to the teams of:
    1) Burnley
    2) Newcastle
    3) Leicester

    upt to the end of the season?

  5. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    "Cherry picked selection" is correct. We have sample sizes of the whole season, this calendar year, and the last 6 games here. Manipulating sample sizes to suit arguments is always something readers should be aware of.

  6. marcos11
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Activate WC or postpone a week? Still have BB and FH.

    DDG
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger White
    Son Maddison Raph Kulu
    Watkins Laca
    3.9 Jimenez Sanchez Gilmour

    WC Draft:
    Ramsdale Foster
    Robbo Cancelo James Fofana Dalot
    Salah Havertz Maddison Kulu Martinelli
    Kane Weghorst Mateta

  7. The Darkest Knight
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Key Wild Card decisions.... will be thankful for any opinions...

    A. Saka vs Martineli (Yes, Saka is better pick but money saved on Martinelli can be useful while BB in GW36)

    B. Havertz vs Mount (Don't know if anyone from Chelsea is nailed because of their CL/Cup fixtures like Real madrid etc.)

    1. HD7
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      How is your BB36 projection looking?

    2. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      A. Tempting to go for Martinelli (unfortunately I did for the ARS double). But he's flying back from South America (admittedly the ARS game is not until Monday) and Smith Rowe when fully fit will share minutes with him. So depends on your punt tolerance.

      B. Luckily I had Mount for his recent points, and have been burned by Havertz before. But neither look like to set the world on fire. For England, Mount looks like a passenger. Lukaku back now and trying to force his way back into the team. Plus CL games and rotation. For 2x CHE I would go Rudiger + Mendy on a wc personally, if you want security of starts,

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      Saka + Havertz

    4. The Darkest Knight
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      thanks guys!

  8. Malinwa
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    A) Doherty+Coutinho > Son+Kilman (-4)
    B) Lloris+Laca > Sanchez+Kane ? (-4)
    C) WC ? (still have FH and BB)

    Lloris
    White-Rudiger-Doherty - Coady
    Raphina - Salah - Coutinho - Kulu - Saka
    Laca

    Foster - TAA* - Adams - Dennis

  9. tibollom
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    if ever rams is still injured, should I keep him and sell Bach for a playing GK or sell Rams? If so, who for? (WC, FH BB LEFT)

    Already used my FT to do Son to Salah.. so would be for a hit.

    Rams Bach
    TAA Cancelo Cash Coady White
    Salah Saka Kulu Foden Barnes
    Kane Dennis Dobbin

    Open Controls
    1. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I thought you're talking classical music composers for a moment...

      Why not go Ramsdale + Leno?

      1. tibollom
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        thanks, issue is rams will be back when he is fit.. would scheimchel or pope be a better solution?

  10. HD7
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    The projection is that Villa have their postponed Burnley match in 35.
    Do you think Villa will play with Burnley midweek in 35 and then after a few days agains with Burnley in 36?

    It would be a funny situation if it happens

  11. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Would love some tips on next move(s)

    I don’t really want to BB in 36 and I like the flexibility of FH’ing that week especially if I want to jump off Spurs or other fixtures landing that week.
    I also don’t have the current squad for BB in 33.
    With that being said, should I:

    A) wildcard in 31 even if Trent misses this week (might not be back for city either) and BB33
    B) delay wc til 34/35 then just BB in 36 (not my preferred option)

    Main reasons for A is not owning Kane now and a rather shitty bench.

    Is it crazy to go without Trent and go Robbo + Matip instead. Doubt I would buy Trent back at 8.4m

    Ramsdale Steer
    Trent Robbo White Doherty Livra
    Salah Son Saka Raph Kulu
    Watkins Dennis Toney

  12. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Is TAA definitely out against Watford? If yes, the bench order becomes important. is it set up ok?

    Pope
    TAA Matip Cancelo Tierney
    Salah Son Saka Raph
    Kane Weghorst

    Lewis Gelhardt Ramsey Davies

    Thanks!

    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Not ruled out

      If Davies is fit, I would put him ahead of Gelhardt

      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Ok. With Bamford out I thought Gelhardt will get good minutes. Playing Southampton who have been poor defensively in recent games.

        1. Boly Would
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          I thought that, as a Leeds fan, and brought him in for the Norwich game. He didn't replace Bamford at HT and instead got 5mins once Norwich had equalised. Then against Wolves I was surprised to see Greenwood replace Bamford after 20mins instead, Gelhardt unused sub.

          I like Gelhardt, but seemingly still not assured of minutes even with Bamford out.

  13. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    If TAA is out for Watford.

    Worth a -8;

    TAA > Cancelo
    Saiss > James
    Jimenez > Weghorst

    Cheers.

    1. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Jimi to Weggy

  14. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    I have Kane but thinking Son to Kulu to raise cash for my W/C this week - anyone else considering this?

    1. HD7
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Yeah. I had Kane and Son in my team. But downgrading Son to Kulu to have a better BB33 team

  15. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Worth rolling the FT this week? Played both FHs so I'll be building towards DGW33.

    £2.1m ITB.

    Ramsdale

    Rudiger - Matip - TAA - Doherty

    Salah (c) - Saka - Raphinha - Kulusevski

    Kane (vc) - Adams

    Subs: Dubravka - White - Broja - Willock

  16. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Currently have the Sa/Dubravka combo but is it worth selling one to Pope?

    A) GW31/32: Sa (AVL/new), GW33/34: Dubravka (LEI/CRY/nor), GW35: Sa (BHA)

    B) Pope GW31-35 (MCI/EVE/nor/whu/SOU/WOL/wat) - avl also likely in there

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'm not sold on Pope.

      I think that's 3 fixtures with a potential clean sheet out of those 7.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Make that two.

        Everton and Norwich.

        I expect Watford can score too, so relying on save points.

  17. Kodap
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Hi guys, any ideas on what I can do here? Have 0.9m in the bank and 1FT.

    DDG
    Cancelo - Robbo - James
    Kulu - Son - Salah - Saka - Raphina
    Weghourst - Maupay

    Ramsdale - Broja - Taa - Ait Nouri

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Raphinha to Saka?

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Scrub that

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Maupay and/or Broja change?

  18. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    How does the W/c draft look? Exact money today

    Foster – Guaita
    Cancelo - Robertson – Matip – (B Johnson – Amartey)
    Sakha – Fernandez – Salah – Kulu – Havertz
    Kane - (Denis – Geldhardt)

    Views appreciated

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      i would strengthen your bench for the inevitable rotation caused by 7 games in 22 days for some of your players

      1. The Reptile
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        38 mins ago

        How about Sancho instead of Bruno?

        Open Controls
          • 6 Years
          32 mins ago

          i can see Havertz missing out in the League, so while I would love to have him and believe that he will start, I just can’t commit to buying him. Maybe swap him out ?

  19. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Better option till GW33 only?

    A) Laporte & Sancho
    B) Cancelo & Foden

    Appreciate your thoughts! 🙂

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      B

    2. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      A

    3. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 mins ago

      B

  20. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    Here's an interesting idea.

    What if FPL implemented an interest system? Let's say every 2m you have in the bank at the start of the week, the next week you get 0.1m in team value in interest so basically that 2m ITB becomes 2.1m for the next week.

    Would that change how you played at all? I wonder if that would make the game more interesting or not. Would you be incentivized to plan one week where you just 'gain team value' and have like 10m ITB to hoover up 0.5m in team value. There would have to be a cap probably at like 0.5m or else some teams would just go cheap for 4 weeks and then have unlimited funds for the rest of the season.

    I think it'd make the game more interesting. You get interesting hokey cokey choices such as sell Salah for Gordon this week to get a bunch of TV and a DGW.

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      it’s Fantasy Football not Fantasy Value … let’s keep it simple and not more complicated

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        Then scrap team value entirely. They've opened that door. This is a fairly simple extension of it.

        1. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 6 Years
          28 mins ago

          the game is complicated enough, especially the value and price rise side … the last thing we need is more complication … imho

  21. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    https://theathletic.com/news/trent-alexander-arnold-in-race-to-be-fit-for-liverpools-trip-to-manchester-city/6zVXJaVqL9Dz/

    Sounds like TAA will definitely not be available for the Watford game.

    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      cool, wonder who will start. Tsimikas or Milner

      1. Tinfoil Deathstar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        22 mins ago

        Sounds like it's likely to be Gomez deputising for TAA

      2. bench boost for every gamew…
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Sounds like Gomez, but i suspect Milner might play the Watford game. The best replacement in the squad if you compare the qualities in common and if they had done practice for a while, would be Ox.
        He is relatively quick, he's got a decent cross, ability to create spaces with dribblings.
        But he went to Liverpool exactly for this reason, not to play as a fullback or wb.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      That's going to shake it up.

      Most won't want to sacrifice £0.5m but that might be the better play.

      1. bench boost for every gamew…
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Difficult imo, i already have a Liverpool defender already and in 32 i am not sure i would play more than 1 vs City anyway. So it depends if you have 1 or 2 liv def already or not. And i am bb in 33 which also does not make me want more than 1 liv def. And he will be ready for that gw anyway.

    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      if that is the case I will sell him for Robbo or VVD… two free hits means i can get him in 33 & 36 if needs be any way

    4. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      And possibly not the City game either, potentially injury that decides the title race if so. With Gomez you get better in some parts of the game, but it will make Pep having one less thing to focus on and that will be an huge advantage. It might make Klopp more cautious in approach.

  22. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    What would you do with this team? Have FH, WC and BB to play.(Thinking FH33, WC34 and BB36)

    Ramsdale Foster
    TAA Targett RAN Saiss Doherty
    Salah Kulusevski Maddison Saka Bowen
    Kane Lacazette Nacho

    1.8itb and 1FT.

    1. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Yeah looks like a good plan. Defence is looking a bit suspect this week with Trent injury but if you can move someone like Saiss to James/Rudiger/Cancelo (assuming you don't want to lose value in
      Trent) then you should have enough to avoid WC'ing until 34.

  23. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Best moves for this lot? 1FT and £1.6 ITB.

    A) Kilman -> James
    B) Coutinho + Kilman -> Cornet + Cancelo (-4)

    Ramsdale*
    Robertson - Doherty - TAA*
    Raphinha - Coutinho - Kulu - Saka - Salah (c)
    Kane - Hwang

    Subs: Dubravka; White, Broja, Kilman

