FPL Gameweek 31 preview: Key player and team stats

Our Big Numbers piece looks at the key player and team statistics ahead of Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

4.4 points per start for Nick Pope (£5.4m) in this calendar year. That has gone up from 3.1 points per start before that. Burnley have the joint-most number of games and Double Gameweeks left out of all the clubs in the league. Only two starting ‘keepers have more points than Pope this calendar year, with the Burnley custodian’s six bonus points in this period bettered only by Alisson (£6.0m).

+4.50 is the xG prevented (xGP) by Kasper Schmeichel (£4.8m) in 2022. While Leicester aren’t exactly known for their defensive ability, they have two clean sheets in the last four matches and have key defenders like Wesley Fofana (£4.3m), Jonny Evans (£5.4m), Timothy Castagne (£5.3m) and James Justin (£4.9m) coming back to fitness. Leicester have the most number of games pending in the league (along with Burnley and Everton) but are also placed 10th in the league, so not having much to play for will invariably prioritise their European tie against PSV.

73 points for Andrew Robertson (£7.3m) in the calendar year, the most of any FPL defender. He averages a staggering 9.1 points per start, the highest rate amongst all Premier League players. He’s second only to Harry Kane (£12.5m) for total points in 2022 and the England striker has played 360 minutes more in this period.

60 shots for Joao Cancelo (£6.9m) in 2021/22, which is 19 more than the second-best defender. He’s also ranked 13th amongst all outfielders for goal attempts and is second only to Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) for bonus points this season, having registered 26 of fthem. If you sold him in the Gameweek 26-30 period, like me, I’d look to prioritise him as a transfer in.

8 returns for Joel Matip (£4.9m) in the last six matches, which includes one goal, two assists and five clean sheets. Are we overlooking him as a value option in that Liverpool defence? The state of the title race also means that he should start more often than not in the run-in.

