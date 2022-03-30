Compete for real prizes in the free-to-play Sorare Academy this weekend

Sponsored by Sorare

Guest writer MDJ returns to give their tips on ‘big hitters’ in the Sorare Academy game.

Remember, there are now 15 chances to win a real Sorare card every week with this free-to-play game – don’t miss the 11am Friday deadline for your latest opportunity!

The Sorare Academy took a breather over the international break but is back this weekend with another chance for you to win one of 15 Sorare card prizes.

Last gameweek

Our last outing was a record-breaking one, with 5,328 managers vying for the top prizes. The winner of this ultra-competitive Gameweek was manager Roninho17, whose Bayern Munich and Rennes stack blew everyone else away.

Rather appropriately, the prize for this performance was a Bayern player: a Leroy Sane Limited card, which is worth around £400 on Sorare at the moment.

The big-hitters

It’s not unusual to see Bayern players in the winning line-up. The scoring system rewards the reliable ‘big-hitters’ in the game, which generally means players from teams that dominate their leagues.

Here are a few of those players:

The goalkeeper position is rarely as high-scoring as the outfield players but finding someone with consistency is key. Alisson is a big-hitter in those terms and currently has the highest points average of any goalkeeper in the game. The playing style of Liverpool is ideal: they are highly likely to keep a clean sheet but with a loose enough defence that the Brazilian is usually called into action at some point during each game.

Liverpool are up against Watford next weekend so Alisson looks primed for another good performance, and you may want to stack a few Liverpool players in your team, given how poor Watford have looked in recent games.

Jordi Alba is one of the best defenders in the game (and in real life) with an average of 77 points over the last five matches. Like Alisson, Alba is likely to benefit from clean sheets at Barcelona, which adds an extra 10 points to his score each time. He’s also very involved in the all-around play, meaning he tends to rack up points for defensive actions like interceptions and tackles but also attacking play like attempted assists and final third passes.

Barcelona are next at home to Sevilla, who are currently just above them in the league, so that could be a tough one but if Alba is involved in all areas of play, he could still post a big score this weekend.

Joshua Kimmich has the highest current average of the Bayern team, with 78. This includes scores of 87 and 100 in the last five games, demonstrating that he can hit the high scores needed to win this game, as well as being generally consistent. He’s hitting these scores due to his involvement all over the pitch – with his passes, interceptions and attacking play giving him solid all-around scores. Add in an assist (he’s had eight this season so far) and he’s almost certain to hit a score of 80 or more.

Bayern have a tricky tie away to SC Freiburg next weekend but that doesn’t necessarily mean that Kimmich is a bad option. Bayern will need to work harder to break through the Freiburg defence, which could mean more involvement in the game from our midfield maestro.

Kylian Mbappe is one of the GOATs of the game and barely needs an introduction. Playing for PSG, the runaway leaders of Ligue 1, he’s always in with a chance of hitting decisive points. Mbappe doesn’t tend to score so well for his all-around play but he has 25 goals and assists so far this season – the highest in the league – which goes a long way towards explaining his average score of 71 points.

PSG have a juicy-looking tie at home to strugglers Lorient this weekend, so Mbappe should stand a good chance of adding to his goal and assist tally. Expect to see him feature in many teams!

And finally, an honorable mention goes to Benjamin Bourigeaud, one of the unsung heroes of this game, whose score of 100 in his last outing pushed this average up to 75. His stats for the season are impressive – 10 goals and six assists, 3.4 key passes per game and a big chance created every other game at least – plus he’s Rennes’ main free-kick taker! This gives him a high potential for decisive points, as well as a good underlying base of all-around scoring.

How many big-hitters will you put in your teams this weekend? Don’t forget to enter before the 11am on Friday deadline – and good luck!

