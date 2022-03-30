82
SoRare March 30

Compete for real prizes in the free-to-play Sorare Academy this weekend

82 Comments
Sponsored by Sorare

Guest writer MDJ returns to give their tips on ‘big hitters’ in the Sorare Academy game.

Remember, there are now 15 chances to win a real Sorare card every week with this free-to-play game – don’t miss the 11am Friday deadline for your latest opportunity!

ENTER FOR FREE HERE

The Sorare Academy took a breather over the international break but is back this weekend with another chance for you to win one of 15 Sorare card prizes.

Last gameweek

Our last outing was a record-breaking one, with 5,328 managers vying for the top prizes. The winner of this ultra-competitive Gameweek was manager Roninho17, whose Bayern Munich and Rennes stack blew everyone else away. 

Rather appropriately, the prize for this performance was a Bayern player: a Leroy Sane Limited card, which is worth around £400 on Sorare at the moment. 

The big-hitters

It’s not unusual to see Bayern players in the winning line-up. The scoring system rewards the reliable ‘big-hitters’ in the game, which generally means players from teams that dominate their leagues. 

Here are a few of those players:

The goalkeeper position is rarely as high-scoring as the outfield players but finding someone with consistency is key. Alisson is a big-hitter in those terms and currently has the highest points average of any goalkeeper in the game. The playing style of Liverpool is ideal: they are highly likely to keep a clean sheet but with a loose enough defence that the Brazilian is usually called into action at some point during each game. 

Liverpool are up against Watford next weekend so Alisson looks primed for another good performance, and you may want to stack a few Liverpool players in your team, given how poor Watford have looked in recent games.

Jordi Alba is one of the best defenders in the game (and in real life) with an average of 77 points over the last five matches. Like Alisson, Alba is likely to benefit from clean sheets at Barcelona, which adds an extra 10 points to his score each time. He’s also very involved in the all-around play, meaning he tends to rack up points for defensive actions like interceptions and tackles but also attacking play like attempted assists and final third passes. 

Barcelona are next at home to Sevilla, who are currently just above them in the league, so that could be a tough one but if Alba is involved in all areas of play, he could still post a big score this weekend. 

Joshua Kimmich has the highest current average of the Bayern team, with 78. This includes scores of 87 and 100 in the last five games, demonstrating that he can hit the high scores needed to win this game, as well as being generally consistent. He’s hitting these scores due to his involvement all over the pitch – with his passes, interceptions and attacking play giving him solid all-around scores. Add in an assist (he’s had eight this season so far) and he’s almost certain to hit a score of 80 or more.

Bayern have a tricky tie away to SC Freiburg next weekend but that doesn’t necessarily mean that Kimmich is a bad option. Bayern will need to work harder to break through the Freiburg defence, which could mean more involvement in the game from our midfield maestro.

Kylian Mbappe is one of the GOATs of the game and barely needs an introduction. Playing for PSG, the runaway leaders of Ligue 1, he’s always in with a chance of hitting decisive points. Mbappe doesn’t tend to score so well for his all-around play but he has 25 goals and assists so far this season – the highest in the league – which goes a long way towards explaining his average score of 71 points. 

PSG have a juicy-looking tie at home to strugglers Lorient this weekend, so Mbappe should stand a good chance of adding to his goal and assist tally. Expect to see him feature in many teams!

And finally, an honorable mention goes to Benjamin Bourigeaud, one of the unsung heroes of this game, whose score of 100 in his last outing pushed this average up to 75. His stats for the season are impressive – 10 goals and six assists, 3.4 key passes per game and a big chance created every other game at least – plus he’s Rennes’ main free-kick taker! This gives him a high potential for decisive points, as well as a good underlying base of all-around scoring. 

How many big-hitters will you put in your teams this weekend? Don’t forget to enter before the 11am on Friday deadline – and good luck!

ENTER FOR FREE HERE

82 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SKENG
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Can I get your thoughts on this team please? 1 FT, 0.8m ITB, no chips left

    Ramsdale (Schmeichel)
    TAA Doherty Silva (Digne Coady)
    Salah Son Kulusevski Saka Raphinha
    Lacazette Broja (Jimenez)

    A) Save FT
    B) Ramsdale > Pope
    C) Silva, Coady & Jimenez > Cancelo, Robertson, 4.5fwd (-8 pts)
    D) smth else???

    Strongly considering C, I feel like big at the back could be the play until the end of the season and this week looks like a good one to make this switch.

    Open Controls
    1. SonnyPikey
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        TAA is out of Watford game

        Open Controls
      • Skogen89
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Taa > robbo and jimi > richarlison

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Do you keep or sell TAA?

      The answer really depends on what chips you have left and how you intend to play the run-in, the priorities of your squad and whether you need the money.

      I think selling him makes a lot of sense for managers that:
      - Have a really good squad and no other priority players to remove
      - Need the money to fund players like Kane or Salah
      - Have WC in hand to get him back in say GW34
      - Struggling to get 3 good defenders out and don't have at least 1 of Cancelo, James, Robertson.
      - Are on WC31

      Keep if:
      - You have higher priority other moves to make like getting rid of Jimenez
      - You can bench him this week and still field a strong XI and a solid plan for next week as well in case he's not ready
      - Are dead set on keeping him for the run-in and have team value invested in him

      I'm most likely gonna sell for Robertson this week. I don't have huge other priorities and benching him this week hurts my starting XI. Also, I'm not deadset on TAA even after WC. I think Robertson can keep up. I also have a strong squad that would probably bench TAA in 32 and then DGW33 is here and if I don't BB I would probably bench him there too.

      Would you really want to haul TAA around for 2 maybe 3 of the next 8 weeks if he doesn't start? At least for me, that's what it would cost to keep him so I'm prepared to let him go.

      Open Controls
      1. Black Knights
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        I'm coming round to the idea of selling. I have just a FH left and no Kane yet.

        He won't play in 31, he'll likely concede in 32, could be benched behind DGWers in 33, then you have 5 GWs of a little rotation risk. I'll likely be using my FH in the GW that he doubles, so can get him back for that. That leaves 4 GWs to worry about, which isn't too terrifying.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Aye. Same thinking.

          If I don't play him in 2/8 weeks maybe 3 that's more than a quarter of the remaining games of the season. He's done his job this season. Not a bad time to move off.

          Open Controls
      2. M00N
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        I got rid last week to get Kane in, I'm not sure I'm getting him back. Robertson, Cancelo and James will probably be my WC defence.

        Open Controls
      3. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        TAA + Robbo here. But his injury adds another good reason for me to WC31 apart from getting Salah and Cancelo back, buy a Chelsea defender (Rudi/James), ditch Jimmy and Ait-Nouri, also my 2 AVL, plus uncertainty with Ramsdale and chance to replace Tierney with White (better value perhaps). This is despite me owning the mighty Weghorst already.

        Will buy him back if needs be.

        Open Controls
      4. The Mantis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        50 mins ago

        For me, reluctantly makes sense to sell for this GW. I've had him all season so done well, but the obvious move to Robertson I'm just not sure about, mainly because of the City fixture.
        I've already got Cancelo. Do I really want Robertson + Cancelo playing each other that GW? Especially as replacing TAA for me this week would mean -4

        Open Controls
      5. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        47 mins ago

        Yes this is my dliemmna

        I think I will sell

        Have Cancelo, VVD, Doherty and Teirney

        With a WC in 34, I think I may sell to a Chelsea defender (hopefully James)

        Trouble is I have Jiminez but to get a good BB in 36 I will have to downgrade to Robertson anyway.

        Will save my FH for 37 in case Man City gets moved there.

        0.2 of a KDB, Salah, Kane WC, but I plummeted 40k to 130k in GW28 when I should have really WC'd then (easy in hindsight).

        I think Werghort or even ASM for GW32/33 might be a better hold and sell Jiminez next week.

        Still unsure though.

        Great summary Camzy

        Open Controls
      6. FredrikH
        • 9 Years
        28 mins ago

        Selling and hoping for some upside with James over the next two. Thinking FH33WC34BB36. Will lose 0.4 value but he's probably dropping more if he doesnt feature vs Watford.

        Open Controls
      7. Crazy Train
        • 10 Years
        26 mins ago

        Nicely summarised Camzy...thinking with with Broja, Ramsey and Toney on my bench that I can ride it this week.

        What to do with Bowen is more of a priority for me this week!

        Open Controls
    3. Smokey_Lowkey
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Ramsdale, Jimenez, Saiss- > Pope, DCL, Cancelo/James (-4) a decent move?

      Cancelo or James is tricky, plus banking on some DCL form (bit of a punt. Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Similar dilemna but most on here would say cancelo becuase of the security of more likely starting and completing 60/90, followed by future starts short term. Can’t argue with that.

        Maybe Weghorst instead of DCL?! 5 fixtures in 3 weeks with Norwich as the single one.

        Open Controls
    4. McSauce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      1 of 2 Salahs will turn up against Watford.

      1. Fire in the belly hattrick salah

      or

      2. Down in the dumps 60 mins salah

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 3 Years
        53 mins ago

        Or 3. Didn’t start and gets a 20 minute run out Salah

        Open Controls
        1. FredrikH
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          He'll start. Title race and stuff.

          Open Controls
    5. Skogen89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Raphinha > gordon
      Or
      Jimi > wout

      Or save and play saiss intead of jimi

      Open Controls
      1. Skogen89
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Jiminez > richarlison is also an option

        Open Controls
      2. sully29
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Jimi > Wout, easily.

        Open Controls
        1. Skogen89
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Been burned before, burnley in really bad form and not scoring goals. Not that easy

          Open Controls
          1. Skogen89
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            10 games and 1 goal 1 assist for weghorst.

            Open Controls
          2. SonnyPikey
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Burnley will step up in the relegation scrap imo. They have nice fixtures after City.

              Open Controls
        2. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          I'd be in favour of keeping Raph for the next two. Easy transfer to Barnes or Maddy from there...

          Open Controls
          1. Skogen89
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            True, its what im leaning towords

            Open Controls
      3. sully29
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        A) Toney > Weghorst, save 2nd FT.

        B) Toney + Thomas > 4.5fwd + Cancelo

        Won't be FHing in GW33, so A would give me a doubler that week too but that doubler would still be a Burnley striker.

        Open Controls
      4. No Kane No Gain
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Coady to Cancelo or R James -4 this week?!

        Open Controls
        1. Skogen89
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          James plays in cl 3 days later.. huge risk

          Open Controls
          1. Big_Andy_GAWA
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            I don't reckon James starts this GW. Could be wrong, but I'm thinking 15 or 20 mins off the bench for him.

            Open Controls
      5. M00N
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Would you swap Son to Salah?

        Open Controls
        1. SonnyPikey
            48 mins ago

            no

            Open Controls
          • MHG
            • 4 Years
            46 mins ago

            Mo 70% captain choice
            Son 1% captain choice

            Open Controls
          • M00N
            • 7 Years
            45 mins ago

            Maybe Mane over Salah? Will be FH 33 and WC 34

            Open Controls
            1. SonnyPikey
                44 mins ago

                Are you getting Salah out now?

                Open Controls
                1. M00N
                  • 7 Years
                  43 mins ago

                  I took him out last week to get Kane, debating whether to get him back or go differential for a couple of weeks.

                  Open Controls
                  1. DavidBadWillie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    2 mins ago

                    Get Bruno instead.

                    Open Controls
            2. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 9 Years
              40 mins ago

              Yes

              Open Controls
            3. Shineonme
              • 5 Years
              16 mins ago

              No

              Open Controls
          • thepancakeman123
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Would you say this team is good enough to just keep Trent on the bench for a couple of weeks or would you sell him for Cancelo?

            Sa
            Robertson, Rudiger, James, Coady
            Salah, Son, Mount, Saka, Kulusevski
            Weghorst

            Dubravka, Broja, Gelhardt, Trent

            Open Controls
          • gart888
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            WC this team? Still have WC, FH, BB. Would be looking to remove Jimenez, Ramsdale, TAA, Bowen (?), Dennis (?), and bring in some spurs and leicester coverage.

            Ramsdale Foster
            Trent Robertson Cancelo James Livramento
            Salah Foden Saka Bowen Raphinha
            Jimenez Weghorst Dennis

            Open Controls
            1. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              22 mins ago

              I think I would TBH

              Open Controls
            2. Shineonme
              • 5 Years
              15 mins ago

              You need Kane

              Open Controls
              1. gart888
                • 7 Years
                4 mins ago

                I can get him by taking a -4 and going TAA, Jimenez to Amartey Kane

                Then field a pretty reasonable

                Ramsdale
                Cancelo Robertson James
                Salah Foden Saka Bowen Raphinha
                Kane Weghorst

                Open Controls
          • abcdef3
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            What's the better transfer?

            A) Sa > Pope
            B) Dennis > Weghorst

            Open Controls
            1. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 9 Years
              18 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            2. mdm
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
          • NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Hypothetically speaking, which one is a better BB play?

            A. GW33 - Schmeichel (new,eve), Schar (LEI, CRY), Gordon (LEI), Cucho (BRE)

            B. GW37 - Schmeichel & Fofana (wat, NOR), Gordon (BRE, wat), Cucho (LEI, EVE)

            Fwiw the other keeper is Pope (GW33 whu SOU, GW37 tot)

            Open Controls
            1. jason_ni
              • 6 Years
              19 mins ago

              Are 37 fixtures set in stone?

              I'd go with 37 from those options.

              Open Controls
              1. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 9 Years
                4 mins ago

                Not yet, but those are predicted ones

                Open Controls
            2. M00N
              • 7 Years
              17 mins ago

              Option B

              Open Controls
            3. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              What are the chances of Man City moving into GW37 (double)?

              if that happens has to be GW37

              Open Controls
          • jason_ni
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            I've had nice week or so off since a rather forgettable GW30.
            Hows it looking for 31?

            Ramsdale
            TAA - Cancelo - Doherty
            Salah(C) - Kulu - Saka - Martinelli
            Broja - Weghorst - Kane
            (DDG - Saiss - Digne - Luiz)

            Have 5m itb and 1FT, will be FHing in 33.
            A) Digne to R James and drop Broja to bench
            B) Luiz to Havertz
            C) Something else

            Open Controls
            1. M00N
              • 7 Years
              24 mins ago

              Looks decent, although Trent might not play so James would be the option I'd got with.

              Open Controls
            2. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 9 Years
              24 mins ago

              TAA to Robbo

              Open Controls
              1. jason_ni
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                I have good bit of value built up in trent, and not sure I see the value in Robbo over James factoring in the next 2 games.

                Could be completely wrong though!

                Open Controls
            3. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              6 mins ago

              If no WC then TAA to Robertson or to a Chelsea punt Defender and get Robertson back in GW34.

              Or A and hold TAA for a couple of week on the bench and do A but you will have to play Broja

              Open Controls
              1. jason_ni
                • 6 Years
                just now

                I have most of the chips, WC, BB and 2 FHs.

                Plan was/is FH 33, WC 34/35 for BB in 36 and FH 37.

                The 33 double was a bit of a let down though!

                Open Controls
          • M00N
            • 7 Years
            55 mins ago

            How about Son to Salah/Mane this week then next week Salah/Mane to Bruno, then FH, WC?

            Open Controls
          • Catastrophe
            • 11 Years
            54 mins ago

            Advice appreciated chaps - 1FT, 1.5 ITB, just BB left.

            Ramsdale*
            TAA*, Robertson, Doherty, White
            Salah, Havertz, Kulusevski, Saka, Ramsey
            Kane

            (Foster, Saiss, Broja, Watkins)

            Thinking TAA* -> Cancelo and/or Ramsdale* -> Pope?

            Cheers

            Open Controls
          • Fuddled FC
            • 10 Years
            50 mins ago

            What are the chances of Alonso starting games most games?

            If there's low chance I'll probably go Alonso > Cancelo

            Open Controls
            1. M00N
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              Just get Cancelo, Alonso is not worth keeping

              Open Controls
          • Bury94
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            48 mins ago

            Using the FH in GW33, then Wildcarding in GW34, so I'm effectively dead-ending my team over the next 2 GW's. Getting rid of Jimenez this week, who's a good option to replace him for the next 2? Don't really like Weghorst, is it bad that I'm looking at Pukki!?

            Open Controls
            1. HashAttack
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              Can't you dead-end to gw33 and save the FH?

              Open Controls
          • mdm
            • 10 Years
            47 mins ago

            Start one:

            A. Dier (NEW)
            B. Coady (AVL)

            Open Controls
            1. vova
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
          • mdm
            • 10 Years
            46 mins ago

            Who to captain:

            A. Salah
            B. Kane

            Open Controls
            1. DavidBadWillie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              I'll probably be going Kane out of those two.

              Open Controls
          • DavidBadWillie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            45 mins ago

            Leno played in a behind close doors friendly.

            https://www.arsenal.com/news/gallery-laca-hits-three-brentford-b-friendly?fbclid=IwAR007GAov17G0ahf-ojYcF-7Er2a0T8zu6FFA1ww5aZboOEKYJySwwZJr6Q

            Surely Ramsdale is fit to play or they wouldn't have risked Leno in this game.

            Open Controls
            1. M00N
              • 7 Years
              43 mins ago

              Hopefully, but it could just be to give him game time seeing as he's not played regularly.

              Open Controls
              1. DavidBadWillie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                I've seen Arsenal do some stupid things in the past but this would take the biscuit if he got injured.

                Open Controls
            2. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              30 mins ago

              Lacazette played too. Does that mean he's not gonna play? Doubt it means a damn thing.

              Open Controls
            3. AC/DC AFC
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              More likely he played in a competitive match to get into the zone and that means Ramsdale is out.

              Unless Leno also had international games too? I'm not tracking him closely.

              Open Controls
          • Henryyy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            36 mins ago

            Any ideas with this team?

            Ramsdale*
            TAA* Robbo Doherty
            Saka Raph Kulu Salah
            Laca Kane Jimenez*

            Foster - Saiss Kilman Mendy

            1FT 0.0 ITB

            Thanks lads!

            Open Controls
            1. FredrikH
              • 9 Years
              23 mins ago

              Cancelo

              Open Controls
            2. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Jimi > 4.5
              Kilman > Cancelo

              Does that math work?

              Open Controls
          • wulfrunian
            • 5 Years
            26 mins ago

            Foden or Havertz?

            Open Controls
            1. antis0cial
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              Havertz

              Open Controls
          • vova
            • 11 Years
            18 mins ago

            A) TAA > Cancelo
            B) Jimenez > Weghorst
            C) Both -4 (Broja starts otherwise)

            Open Controls
            1. antis0cial
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              A

              Open Controls
          • antis0cial
            • 5 Years
            17 mins ago

            1ft 0itb, 2xFH and BB left.

            TAA to James my best move here?

            Ramsdsle*
            Robbo TAA* Cancelo Doherty
            Salah Son Saka Kulu Barnes
            Watkins

            De Gea Broja Digne Toney

            Open Controls
          • RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            9 mins ago

            As this long break goes on I'm more and more keen for a big hit to restructure and have fun. I have only 1 FH left.

            Thinking the following (-12);

            TAA > Cancelo
            Ait-Nouri > James
            Kulusevski > KDB
            Watkins > Gelhardt

            Sa
            Cancelo, Robertson, James, Alonso, Tierney
            Salah, KDB, Saka, Martinelli
            Kane

            Foster, Broja, Ramsey, Gelhardt

            Thoughts?

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Do you need the Watkins part to afford KDB?

              If so, go for it!

              Open Controls

