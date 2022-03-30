101
News March 30

FPL Daily: Lengthy run-outs for Mane and Salah, Zaha injury, Covid latest

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily, a series that services weekdays where there is no press conference round-up or Premier League match.

We’re extending our scope back a little further to the events of Tuesday night here, as there were multiple Premier League players in action for their countries for the final time this season.

SALAH AND MANE GO THE DISTANCE

Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) and Sadio Mane (£11.7m) faced off for the second time in five days (and the third instance in two months) as Senegal and Egypt battled for a place in this winter’s World Cup.

Senegal once more came out on top, as they did in the AFCON final in February, but the tie went down to the wire as a penalty shootout was again required to separate the two nations.

Salah and Mane both lasted 120 minutes, less than four days before Liverpool take on Watford in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

That perhaps slightly increases the risk of minute-management of some variety in Gameweek 31 but then again, teammates Luiz Diaz (£8.1m) and Diogo Jota (£8.3m) also got run-outs for their respective countries on the same evening – the former not finishing Colombia’s match against Venezuela until the early hours of Wednesday morning.

ZAHA INJURY CONCERN

Already sweating on the fitness of Michael Olise (£5.4m) after the young winger pulled out of the France under-21 squad with foot inflammation, Crystal Palace have another new injury concern in the form of Wilfried Zaha (£6.9m).

Zaha picked up a hamstring strain during Ivory Coast’s friendly match against France on Friday so was unable to face England last night.

“After the first game, he felt something painful behind the hamstring. Because we flew [to England] the following day after the game against France, when we arrived, as he [Zaha] is from here, it was quite easy for us to get an X-ray – and he had a grade one/two on the hamstring.

“He was sad, me as well, because, for me, he should have played this game. For him, it was a dream to play England. This is football, and I have to understand as well that players have a busy schedule, and we can’t take any risks.

“With hamstrings, if it is bad, then it’s six weeks or maybe two months – we could not take any risks.” – Ivory Coast head coach Patrice Beaumelle 

Any absence for Zaha and Olise on Monday would boost Arsenal’s prospects of a clean sheet, you’d think, as the pair have either scored or assisted seven of Palace’s 12 goals between them this calendar year.

LACAZETTE HAT-TRICK

Alexandre Lacazette (£8.4m) has been on a good run of FPL form from Gameweek 16 onwards but most of his points have arrived from assists. In fact, no Premier League player has ‘underachieved’ more/been more wasteful than the Frenchman over this period: his actual goals tally is three (two of which were penalties), while his expected goals (xG) count is 7.89.

Lacazette at least goes into Gameweek 31 with a confidence-boosting treble to his name, as he bagged three of Arsenal’s four goals in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Brentford ‘B’ on Wednesday. “He’s found his level” will be the understandable reaction from some wags, of course.

Incidentally, there was no Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m) or Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.6m) involved in this match. Both players remain concerns for the trip to Palace, then.

JAMES BACK IN TRAINING

Something you may have missed from Tuesday is the return to training of Reece James (£6.2m).

The defender and fellow injury victim Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m) were among the non-internationals back in training at Chelsea’s Cobham training base.

James has not featured since the first half of Gameweek 28, when he racked up an 18-point haul against Burnley.

COVID LATEST

Covid-19 has already had a massive say on the FPL landscape this season and, after a bit of a quiet period, the virus has reared its head again in recent weeks, with the likes of Bukayo Saka (£6.7m), Raphinha (£6.5m), Gabriel Martinelli (£5.3m) and Lucas Digne (£5.1m) affected.

Cases in the UK in general have mostly been on the rise throughout March, while the latest figures released from the Premier League are worth noting.

Its most recent update revealed that 22 positive tests were returned from 1,388 players and club staff from March 21-27. The previous week saw 21 positives returned – but from 2,655 tests, almost twice as many.

The shortage of tests in the week just gone is presumably to do with the international break, so it’ll be worth monitoring the numbers this week to see just where the land lies for the run-in.

Isolation periods aren’t as long as they were but, as we’ve seen with the aforementioned players, coronavirus can still cause absences on any given matchday.

Strong-ish benches may be still needed in FPL, then, to allow for surprise no-shows in the final eight Gameweeks.

  • 3 Jan-9 Jan 12,973 tests; 72 positive
  • 10 Jan-16 Jan 13,625 tests; 33 positive
  • 17 Jan-23 Jan 6,221 tests; 16 positive
  • 24 Jan-30 Jan 1,947 tests; 11 positive
  • 31 Jan-6 Feb 6,685 tests; 22 positive
  • 7 Feb-13 Feb 6,299 tests; 14 positive
  • 14 Feb-20 Feb 2,958 tests; nine positive
  • 21 Feb-27 Feb 3,016 tests; 13 positive
  • 28 Feb-6 Mar 3,147 tests; eight positive
  • 7 Mar-13 Mar 2,998 tests; 23 positive
  • 14 Mar-20 Mar 2,655 tests; 21 positive
  • 21 Mar-27 Mar 1,388 tests; 22 positive

  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Play up FFS!

    Open Controls
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    You simply can't beat a Neale article

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      How long will a grade one/two hamstring injury keep Zaha out? That should be in the article. It could make Mateta more nailed.

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Grade 1: 1-2 weeks
        Grade 2: 4-6 weeks

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Cheers Harry.

          Open Controls
  3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Worth a hit?

    Trent, Rudiger, Raphinha ->
    Robertson, Cancelo, Benrahma

    Open Controls
    1. Speedu
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      TAA confirmed out?
      For how long?

      Open Controls
      1. tempest
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Don’t think anyone knows

        Open Controls
      2. gart888
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Seems like he's out this week, and a maybe for City, which isn't a strong fixture anyway. So probably wont' be useful until GW33. For those of us looking to FH33 and WC34/35, he's a pretty clear sell.

        Open Controls
    2. Stimps
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Just Trent to Robbo

      Open Controls
  4. dshv
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Ddg foster
    Taa rudiger cancelo white cash
    Salah son saka kuku jwp
    Lacazette weghorst jimenez

    32 - jimenez to wood
    33- kulu to maddison or son to bruno
    Wc34
    Bb36
    Fh37 or 38

    How is this plan??

    Open Controls
  5. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    A or B ?

    A) TAA + Jimenez > Cancelo + Weghorst

    B) Saiss + Jimenez > James + Weghorst

    Option B allows me keep TAA but obviously go without Cancelo. I currently own Robertson.

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      If TAA for free weeks go A

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Sorry meant to say it TAA out for a few weeks go a)

        Open Controls
    2. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A easy choice out of the two

      Open Controls
  6. Danstoke82
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Evening all, Hardly a blockbuster question but which budget striker to go alongside Kane & Broja?

    A) Cucho
    B) Mateta
    C) Another? £5.5 max

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Inter Me Gran
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      B but I’m also on Kane A and B

      Open Controls
      1. Danstoke82
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Thanks both. Is Mateta nailed?

        Open Controls
        1. Inter Me Gran
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          With recent Palace injuries it seems positive but never for sure. He may have a double later in the season and at that price is a good enabler

          Open Controls
          1. Danstoke82
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            Great feedback many thanks!

            Open Controls
  7. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Captain salah or Kane ? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Danstoke82
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      I’m going towards Mo

      Open Controls
    2. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Definitely Mo for me

      Open Controls
  8. winchester
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    what could be done here? 1ft 2.4m itb. gtg and roll?

    ramsdale*
    taa* rudiger doherty white
    salah saka barnes mount
    kane broja

    (dubravka ramsey targett jimenez

    Open Controls
    1. Inter Me Gran
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      First up would be getting rid of Jimi, you’ve a lot of options with that cash ITB. Maybe TAA out depending on injury but defo not a priority with that back line

      Open Controls
  9. Aksekladden
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    I really need some sound advice, as i am a bit torne about what to do.

    .1 itb, 2 ft
    Sa
    Taa Robbo Gabriel
    Son Saka Salah Kulu
    Broja Laca Kane

    3.9 Ramsey Johnson Amartey

    I got 3 x Ars, spurs and Liv. And not much else. Been thinking about it the whole IB, and these a my options.

    A) ship Laca to weg or 4.5, even though he got nice fixtures and a double coming up. Use the extra money to bring in Cancelo, Chelsea def or che/city mid.
    B) Loose Son to che/city mid or Sanco and upgrade defense.
    C) Sa and Ramsey to Pope and Gordon. Pope with 5 game next 3 gws, Sa online got two with the gw33 blank. Gordon might Come good this gw.
    D) Something i havent considered.

    I only got BB lett, something to keeper in mind. That bench is unbenchboostable.

    Thank you so much in advance.

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Sa -> Pope

      Open Controls
      1. Aksekladden
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        I would, but cant afford without doing another ft.

        Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      1. Use spell check
      2. Don't smoke in bed

      Open Controls
      1. Aksekladden
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        1. Yeah, my bad. Hard on a Phone with Norwegians autocorrect.
        2. I smoke where i am;)

        Open Controls
    3. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Can you afford TAA & Johnson to James & Cancelo?

      Open Controls
      1. Aksekladden
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        No, not even close. Would be peachy transfers. Im eyeing chaloba tough.

        Open Controls
  10. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Better option up till GW33 only?

    A) Laporte & Sancho
    B) Cancelo & Foden

    Will be using WC in GW34.

    Open Controls
    1. Jässi
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      B - more up

      Open Controls
    3. tempest
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  11. Jässi
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Which is the best bench fodder option as 3rd striker for the rest of this season (will use him mainly just for BB on 36 or 37):

    A) Gelhardt
    B) Greenwood
    C) Cucho but 0.5 less to use elsewher

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Perhaps Gelhardt of Riviera now that Patto Bamford is out.

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        But wouldn't Rodrigo of Minas Tirith still be first choice though?

        Open Controls
  12. Chemical76
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60926124

    Reports suggest 5 subs will be adopted by Premier League.

    Thoughts?

    A positive twist to FPL or a negative game changer?

    1 pointers ahoy!

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Bout time we aligned with the rest of Europe

      Open Controls
    2. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Its good for the players, and less injuries hopefully. For Fpl its awful for some, but for some it would be good, depends on how you play the game.

      Open Controls
    3. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Awful if you’re a betting man. I hope the player odds will reflect these new rules.

      Bigger gap between top 6 too, as they have better squads.

      Open Controls
    4. tempest
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Very surprised other clubs have voted to give the top 6 even more strength

      Open Controls
    5. noquarternt
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Gonna be great on here. People love it when rotation risks are increased.

      Open Controls
  13. BrockLanders
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    DDG
    TAA, Robbo, Tierney, Doherty
    Salah, Saka, Raphina, Son
    Broja, Richarlson

    Ramsdale, Ramsey, Bavies, Jimmy

    FH, WC, BB left

    1/ Roll FT
    2/ Jimmy to Weghorst
    3/ Jimmy & Doherty to Weghourst & Rudgier -4

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      2 probably good, especially if Trent out

      Open Controls
  14. boombaba
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Replace Cout for Kai for free or keep?

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Bit sideways this GW. I'm not personally 100% convinced on Havertz

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Wolves, Spurs, Blank, Leicester - not exactly prime fixtures for any Villa. Good time to get rid imo

        Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Think that's my move

      Open Controls
  15. tempest
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Would anyone take Wood or Broja out for Weg on a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
  16. Drumandbaines123
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Any love for CR7 this week? Off the back of a 17 pointer and a very nice differential captain choice this week at home to leaky Leicester. Another captainable fixture against Everton to follow next GW then arguably the best captain for GW33. For those like me continuining to go without Salah I think he's a great shout.

    Open Controls
    1. YuvalFPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Still don’t trust United. Average attack.

      Open Controls
    2. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      I’m yet to own Ronnie and looking to keep it that way the whole season

      Open Controls
      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        LOL...smart fella

        Open Controls
    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I have a hunch that Salah has been affected by AFCON and now World Cup qualifiers and teams will make ground with the likes of KDB, Bruno and CR7 (maybe even Lukaku). I’m loathe to go back to CR7 after he did nothing for weeks on end and he requires some major transfer surgery but will have him on FH33

      Open Controls
  17. YuvalFPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Evening all,

    the ginger lad from Citeh is causing me headaches…

    I’m on a wildcard and I want him as my captain. Is KDB worth the sacrifices needed to get him in?

    Open Controls
  18. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Is Foster & Willock > Pope and Gordon worth a -4?

    Current team:

    Ramsdale*
    TAA* Robbo Cancelo James Doherty
    Salah Son Foden Saka
    Weghorst

    Foster Willock Broja Dennis

    Gordon would come in for TAA who's probably out.

    Open Controls
  19. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Here me out and yes I’m trying to convince myself it works

    If Matip (5.0m) averages 5ppg and has up to 9 matches left barring rotation, he’s on track to score ~45 more points. Trent (8.4m, selling value 7.9m) averages 7ppg but may have up to 7 games left.

    Even if they score similar the rest of the way, surely that extra 2.9m goes a long way to getting a better team…

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      50 mins ago

      Is Matip going to start every game though?

      Open Controls
      1. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        As many as TAA, both first choice

        Open Controls
        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yeah but there are a lot more alternatives in Matip's position and with Champions League coming up I expect to see some rotation in Matip's spot as he's injury prone

          Open Controls
          1. HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            I’d gamble that the extra 2.9n compensates the chance they score same points rest of the way

            Open Controls
    2. gart888
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      But those 2 games where Trent doesn't play, you'll have someone else play in his place...

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Have Livramento to come in but looking to wildcard this week and don’t own Cancelo either

        Open Controls
    3. Calculated Risks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      I was trying to work out on wildcard where to save money I.e. Laporte/Cancelo, James/Thiago/Chalobah, Trent/Robbo/Matip and based on PPG and amount you save, Matip seems to be the best sacrifice whilst holding Cancelo and James

      Open Controls
    4. FCSB
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      if Matip starts every game you have a chance

      Open Controls
    5. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I think it is worth it. You are only risking 7 games vs the whole season.

      Open Controls
  20. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Cheers for this Neale. Is the "Thursday" in the article (regarding the Arsenal friendly) referring to last week or was it meant to be Wednesday (today)?

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      My bad, Natedog! Fixed now. I'm all over the shop with it being the international break...

      Open Controls
  21. gart888
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    When should we expect to hear about 36 and 37 doubles?

    Open Controls
  22. tommo1989
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Are there any Premier League press conferences tomorrow?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      There will be. Neale will update on Scout tweets once known which ones

      Open Controls
  23. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    With Coutinho getting back late today after the Brazil game, that gives him two days to train before Saturday.

    Is he likely to start against Wolves or come off bench/not in squad like Raphinha against Southampton away last time in similar circumstances.

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I would think he starts - only played 54 minutes and no doubt came back on private jet. But cannot see him necessarily returning v Wolves

      Open Controls
  24. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Rudiger Doherty
    Saka Coutinho Raphinha Son
    Lacazette Broja Kane

    Dubravka Barnes Saiss Kilman

    1FT, 1.7itb

    Best option, bit of a mess but hoping for some help from you guys:

    1. Coutinho Son Saiss >> Salah Brownhill (or Gordon) Cancelo (-8)
    2. Coutinho Son >> Salah Kulusevski (-4) [play Saiss over TAA if out]
    3. Coutinho Son TAA >> Salah Kulusevski Robertson (-8)
    4. Coutinho Son TAA >> Salah Mount Cancelo (-8)
    5. Coutinho Kane Saiss >> Salah Weghorst Laporte (-8)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      You may have issue with keepers if neither recovered so keep eye on press conferences. Coutinho Saïss are ones I would move on for Laporte and Havertz or Mount
      (think budget may be .2 short of going to Cancelo if you get Mount but James another option if fit)

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        * clearly no Salah a risk but with City in 32 and possibly restricted minutes in 31 think you can wait to get him back

        Open Controls
    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Lol why get rid of coutinho ?! A few tricky gameweeks but has a very good end with 2 future doubles and potential to haul in most matches.

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        My plan would be to get back after blank 33

        Open Controls
        1. No Kane No Gain
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Not worth involving him in a -8 to get him back in another transfer whey he can haul in 31 or 32 imo

          Open Controls
  25. The Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    44 mins ago

    Do we think Chalobah will play this week?

    Thinking a -4 for Jimi Son Kilman to Kane Martinelli Chalobah

    Rest of def is TAA Robbo Cancelo Doherty.

    Open Controls
    1. A-L
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hard to say about this week. But I do think with UCL and FA cup matches coming up that he will get more league minutes overall

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah thinking the same, just wanted some Chelsea action this week as I can't get to James this week.

        Open Controls
  26. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    If TAA Ramsdale miss out this is how would line up. But got 2 free transfers- would you make following 3 moves for -4

    TAA to Cancelo (and play over Doherty )
    Saïss to James ( Laporte if not fit)
    Coutinho to Havertz


    Doherty Saïss Robertson
    Salah Kulusevski Saka Coutinho Gordon
    Kane Lacazette

    Ramsdale Broja Digne TAA

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      yep. I like the Cancelo/James moves. Not so sure on Havertz move, I am contemplating getting him as well, but feel I would want Cout back from GW34 with their good fixtures.

      Open Controls
    2. A-L
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      First 2 sound good but I don't think the hit is worth it for 3rd move

      Open Controls
  27. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Best Striker to get if u have Both Kane & Laca (Jiménez)
    Jiménez >

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Jiménez to Weghorst popular or go down to Cucho or Gelhardt and invest in midfield or defence

      Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Cucho or Gelhardt, free cash up from the useless forwards

      Open Controls
    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      if you have BB then Cucho/Broja.

      if you don't have BB then 4.5

      Open Controls
  28. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Would you rather own Weg or Havertz?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Havertz

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Havertz

      Open Controls
  29. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which 1 player would you start from

    A Broja (lee)
    B Coutinho (wol)
    C Doherty (NEW)

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  30. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Evening..which option looks best here please? 2fts. 1 free hit left for 36

    A....laca and saiss to weghorst and cancelo

    B.....laca saiss and vvd to cucho cancelo and robbo - 4

    Thanks

    Sa (Dubravka)
    Taa vvd rudiger doherty (saiss)
    Salah Coutinho kulusevski saka (ramsey)
    Kane laca (broja

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A - don’t think worth-4 to move VVD to Robbo.

      Open Controls

