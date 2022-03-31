Become a founding club owner with Fantasy game, CLUB

Sponsored by CLUB

The last few weeks have seen the new mobile Fantasy game CLUB pique the interest of football fans around the world.

With a modern user interface, the ability to select players from Europe’s top five leagues and the ‘tycoon’ feature allowing Club Owners (COs) to upgrade and customise their team, it’s a game that is already attracting a significant userbase of football supporters.

To recap on some of the key features of CLUB:

Select players from Europe’s top five leagues . With a bigger pool of players to choose from, there should be a sizeable reduction in ‘template’ teams to help negate the effective ownership factor that a lot of us have come to hate in FPL.

. With a bigger pool of players to choose from, there should be a sizeable reduction in ‘template’ teams to help negate the effective ownership factor that a lot of us have come to hate in FPL. Play players in their real positions. Players will have their designated positions based on their historical performances for their team, so you will need to buy and select individuals who are able to play in your side’s formation. This adds to the authentic experience: you can’t, for example, have four left-backs in your defence.

Players will have their designated positions based on their historical performances for their team, so you will need to buy and select individuals who are able to play in your side’s formation. This adds to the authentic experience: you can’t, for example, have four left-backs in your defence. Live transfer market with player prices moving 24/7 . Forget staying up until 2.30am in the morning and biting your nails to see if Antonio Rudiger rises in price – a dynamic transfer market will see player prices fluctuate with regularity.

. Forget staying up until 2.30am in the morning and biting your nails to see if Antonio Rudiger rises in price – a dynamic transfer market will see player prices fluctuate with regularity. Choose your Club name, badge and club owner avatar . We all love a funny team name, don’t we? Bayern Badonde and Bilbao Baggins FC are two of the best that we’ve seen so far, with CLUB allowing you to name your own team.

. We all love a funny team name, don’t we? Bayern Badonde and Bilbao Baggins FC are two of the best that we’ve seen so far, with CLUB allowing you to name your own team. Select your kit, sponsor and upgrade your club infrastructure. Take off your Mikel Arteta hat and don your Stan Kroenke cap as you make upgrades and sort deals at boardroom level.

CLUB has now opened up its Founding Clubs and an exclusive group of 20,000 users will become lifetime VIPs as Founding Club Owners.

A Gold Founding Club gives users a number of perks and rewards, many of which may be of interest to Fantasy Football fans. These include:

In-game Founding Club status

Limited edition kit in-game

A low Club number

Invite to early access beta to test

+ more



There are also 10,000 Meta Founding Clubs for those who wish to actually own and trade their Clubs. Once they’re gone, however, they are gone. Many Founding Club owners have already created their own social presence which you can see by searching #ClubGame on social media platforms.

To become a Founding Club Owner today, head over to www.clubgame.app, create an account and purchase your Founding Club.

Then feel free to share your club name with #ClubGame and start your journey as a Football Club Owner.

CLUB will also be available for free for those users who do not want a Founding Club and the rewards that brings.

