Become a founding club owner with Fantasy game, CLUB

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.

129 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hutchiniho
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    TAA coming out for me. Happy for him to miss City and United

    Most points through to end GW33?

    Laporte
    Foden
    James
    Havertz
    AN Other?

    City - Burnley, Liv, BHA
    Chelsea - Bre, Sot, Ars.

    Rotation needs to be considered obvs

    Open Controls
    1. KieranKA
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        James > Laporte > Foden > Havertz, but all good options

        Open Controls
    2. Cali
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      Thoughts on Kilman, Jimenez, Coutinho to Cancelo, Kulu, Weghorst for a -4?

      Would set me up for a BB in GW33. Current team:

      Ramsdale, Dubravka
      TAA, Doherty, Rudiger, White, Kilman
      Salah, Coutinho, Saka, Raphinha, Willock
      Kane, Weghorst, Broja

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        Y

        Open Controls
      2. KieranKA
          4 hours, 1 min ago

          All good moves

          Open Controls
      3. KieranKA
          4 hours, 2 mins ago

          Real headache over Trent situation this week.

          Current team (1.4 ITB, 1 FT)
          Sánchez // Foster
          Trent** Cancelo Rüdiger Aït-Nouri // Livramento
          Salah(C) Son(VC) Saka** Raphinha Martinelli
          Broja // King Jiménez**

          A: Jiménez --> Weghorst
          B: Trent, Jiménez --> James, Weghorst (–4)
          C: Trent, Jiménez --> Robertson, Weghorst (–4)
          D: Trent, Jiménez --> Davies, Kane (–4)
          E: Trent, Aït-Nouri, Jiménez --> Robertson, James, Weghorst (–8)

          Reposting from previous page.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 hours ago

            You could downgrade Jimenez to Cucho and upgrade RAN or Livra to James?

            Open Controls
            1. KieranKA
                3 hours, 58 mins ago

                I can afford Aït-Nouri and Jiménez to James and Weghorst

                Open Controls
                1. THFC4LIFE
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 57 mins ago

                  Do that

                  Open Controls
                  1. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    3 hours, 54 mins ago

                    This^

                    Open Controls
          2. THFC4LIFE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 1 min ago

            Evening all, need some advice on this lot please

            Sa
            TAA Tierney Doherty Rudiger
            Salah Son Coutinho Saka
            Lacazette Broja

            Dubravka Jimenez Ramsey Amartey

            1.4itb 1ft

            A. Jimenez to Weghorst
            B. TAA to Dalot and Jimenez to Kane(c) -4
            C. TAA to Cancelo and A -4

            Cheers

            Open Controls
            1. KieranKA
                3 hours, 35 mins ago

                Leaning C, but I'm in a similar dilemma

                Open Controls
                1. THFC4LIFE
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 34 mins ago

                  Leaning B myself

                  Open Controls
              • Shineonme
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 32 mins ago

                B for me

                Open Controls
              • Hutchiniho
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 28 mins ago

                You especially have to have Kane as a Spurs fan!

                Open Controls
            2. AC/DC AFC
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 1 min ago

              Imagine the surprise when Trent starts and Salah is benched on Saturday afternoon!!

              Open Controls
              1. lilmessipran
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 59 mins ago

                Wouldn't surprise me if both are on the bench tbh

                Open Controls
              2. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 58 mins ago

                Won't happen 😉 But do start Trent if you fear it.

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours, 30 mins ago

                  I've traded him in.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Gooner Kebab
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    3 hours, 11 mins ago

                    Cancelo?

                    Open Controls
              3. Shineonme
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 57 mins ago

                I can't see Trent starting. I also can see Salah on the bench but will come on late on

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours, 53 mins ago

                  Yeah, even if Liverpool are a few up Salah can come on for a loosener.

                  I know Watford have some threat and Liverpool need to win every match more or less, but Klopp has to trust his squad too.

                  I know he likes to start Salah every game but he needs to let him have some time for the run in.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    3 hours, 42 mins ago

                    There is one player in that Liverpool who recovers fast and basically never gets injured without violent conduct and is willing and able to start every match... You should know his name by now. Don't base your decisions on hope. Others are only humans and have played a lot, they need rest more.

                    Open Controls
                    1. lilmessipran
                      • 9 Years
                      3 hours, 12 mins ago

                      Nothing hopeful about it, would be a logical/rational decision to not start him or manage his mins

                      Open Controls
            3. DAZZ
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 59 mins ago

              Considering Digne blanks in GW33, im looking at selling. With Weghorst having 2x DGW’s, is Lacazette + Digne > Weghorst + Cancelo -4 a good move long term?

              Open Controls
              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 56 mins ago

                Blank in 33 but dgw 34 or 35? I am trying to keep Cash for his double(s) and transfer Coutinho also in.

                Open Controls
              2. Kun Tozser
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 54 mins ago

                Ditching Coutinho for Benrahma for 3 weeks then will grab him back

                Open Controls
            4. AzzaroMax99
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 46 mins ago

              How is this wc team looking?
              Any suggestions?

              Pope*
              Robbo Laporte Rudiger
              Salah Mahrez Mount Maddy Saka
              Kame Weghorst*

              Foster White Amartey Gelhard

              0.2 IDB

              Open Controls
              1. FredrikH
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 16 mins ago

                Id go Cancelo over Weg on a WC. Nice mid/attack.

                Open Controls
                1. AzzaroMax99
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 13 mins ago

                  Could do Laporte to Cancelo if downgrade Rudiger to Chalobah?

                  Open Controls
              2. popey
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 14 mins ago

                Can't see Amartey keeping his place now Evans Justin and Fofana are back fit

                Amartey & Mount > Martinelli/Gordon & Cancelo

                Open Controls
            5. popey
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 41 mins ago

              Few injury worries so does it make sense to begrudgingly sacrifice Son for the good of the team?

              2ft 0.1m in bank

              Rams* (Forster)
              TAA*, Rudiger, Alonso, Davies*, (Kilman)
              Salah, Son, Saka, Raph (Ramsey)
              Kane, Broja (Gelhardt)

              Son, Alonso, Ramsey >> Foden/Sancho, Cancelo, Martinelli for -4

              Open Controls
              1. Meechoo115
                  2 hours, 45 mins ago

                  What’s the chip plan?

                  Open Controls
              2. Fpl_Ludwig
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                3 hours, 40 mins ago

                Better long term option out of Foden and Mahrez?

                Open Controls
                1. Gooner Kebab
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 10 mins ago

                  Mahrez for me

                  Open Controls
              3. TimoTime
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 39 mins ago

                Play saiss or Broja?

                Open Controls
                1. Meechoo115
                    2 hours, 46 mins ago

                    As boring as it sounds … Saiss

                    Open Controls
                  • Finding Timo
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 6 mins ago

                    Saiss

                    Open Controls
                2. Meechoo115
                    3 hours, 10 mins ago

                    Would you sell Digne to James/Rudi/Cancelo/Tierney for a hit for next 3 weeks?

                    Can do next week too for free

                    If so. Who?

                    Open Controls
                    1. BeWater
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 10 mins ago

                      Who would you be playing if you don't take a hit?

                      Open Controls

