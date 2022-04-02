337
Dugout Discussion April 2

Man Utd v Leicester team news: Ronaldo ill, Evans and Fofana start

337 Comments
The seventh and final Premier League match of the day sees Manchester United play host to Leicester City.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 5.30pm.

Interest in this one is limited from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, with only four players on show having an ‘effective ownership (EO)‘ of more than 1% in the top 10k:

Both sides are missing their (very) senior strikers tonight, with Edinson Cavani and Jamie Vardy absent as expected through injury and Cristiano Ronaldo a relatively late withdrawal due to illness.

“Unfortunately, he had some ‘flu-like symptoms, which he showed yesterday. Obviously, he should and would have played in the starting XI but he didn’t feel well and couldn’t train.

“Then the doctor went to see him at his house this morning to check again but he didn’t feel any better and that’s why, unfortunately, that’s why he hasn’t been able to play.

“We will play our normal formation that we always play, with Bruno as a striker at a times, but also maybe as a midfielder. Paul Pogba is one of the two offensive midfield players and this is how I have decided to play.” – Ralf Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo is one of three changes to Ralf Rangnick’s starting XI compared to the 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur three weeks ago.

Alex Telles and Nemanja Matic are benched, so in come Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga.

As for the visitors, centre-backs Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana are back together in a Foxes starting line-up after long spells on the sidelines. Daniel Amartey and Caglar Soyuncu drop to the bench as a result.

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes both start, the latter having recovered from an ankle knock over the international break.

GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Shaw, Maguire, Varane, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Elanga, Sancho, Fernandes

Subs: Henderson, Lindelof, Jones, Mata, Rashford, Lingard, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Matic

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Fofana, Evans, Castagne, Mendy, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Barnes, Iheanacho

Subs: Jakupovic, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Perez, Amartey, Choudhury, Pereira, Daka, Lookman.

