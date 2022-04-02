1124
Tips April 2

The complete guide to FPL Gameweek 31: Tips, captains, team news and best players

Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, so we’ve rounded up all of our key articles and videos for the week under one roof here.

Today’s FPL deadline is at 11:00 BST.

CHIP STRATEGY

CHIP STRATEGY: When should I play the Free Hit, Wildcard, Triple Captain and Bench Boost?

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 31?

SCOUT PICKS – FINAL SELECTION: Three pricy attackers offset by budget buys

SCOUT SQUAD: The Scout Squad panel debate the best FPL players for Double Gameweek 31

SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL: In-form Sancho set for favourable fixture run

THE WATCHLIST: The FPL players to consider for the medium term

GAMEWEEK 31 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

TEAM NEWS: Injury updates from Friday’s pre-match press conferences

TEAM NEWS: Injury updates from Thursday’s pre-match press conferences

SUSPENSIONS: Who is nearing a two-match ban?

ROTATION RISKS: Which FPL Gameweeks could be affected by European rotation?

For more information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 31?

CAPTAIN SENSIBLE: Who are the best captaincy options for FPL Gameweek 31?

GAMEWEEK 31 WILDCARD: BEST PLAYERS BY POSITION

GAMEWEEK 31 WILDCARD: Best goalkeepers

GAMEWEEK 31 WILDCARD: Best defenders

GAMEWEEK 31 WILDCARD: Best midfielders

GAMEWEEK 31 WILDCARD: Best forwards

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

FPL POINTS PROJECTIONS: How many points is your FPL team predicted to score in Gameweek 31?

RATE MY TEAM SURGERY: Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman answers your questions

EXPERT OPINION AND HOT TOPICS

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD: Keep or sell?

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 31: The Burnley/Everton options to consider

CHIP ANALYSIS: Gameweek 26 Wildcard v Gameweek 28 Wildcard v the rest

THE EYE TEST: The Leicester defenders who impressed in FPL Gameweek 30

SIMON MARCH: Why taking a break can help improve your FPL rank

BIG NUMBERS: Key player and team stats for Gameweek 31

FPL Q&A: Alexander-Arnold, De Bruyne, Havertz, chip strategy and more

TEAM REVEALS + MANAGER INTERVIEWS

INTERVIEW: FPL world number three talks strategy, transfer targets and more

TOM FREEMAN: How I plan to recover from a bad few Gameweeks in FPL

BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK AND FIXTURE LATEST

FPL BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS: What we know so far and when the other ‘doubles’ could be

FRISKING THE FIXTURES: Who has the best fixtures from Gameweek 31 onwards?

WHO IS ON INTERNATIONAL DUTY AND WHEN

MARCH INTERNATIONALS: Which FPL players are on international duty and who has time off?

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

TOP 10K: Chip usage, template squads and Gameweek stats

GREAT AND THE GOOD: Learning from some of the world’s best FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 31

LIVE HALL OF FAME UPDATE: Who ranks as the best FPL manager?

GAMEWEEK 31: MORE VIDEO CONTENT

Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.

GAMEWEEK 30 SCOUT NOTES

USEFUL FPL TOOLS

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

1

