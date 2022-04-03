Spurs v Newcastle team news: Reguilon misses out

In the final Premier League match of the day, Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United in north London.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

Antonio Conte makes one enforced change from the side that beat West Ham United 3-1 in Gameweek 30, with Emerson Royal coming in for Sergio Reguilon, who misses out after failing a late fitness test.

That suggests Matt Doherty will switch flanks and operate down Spurs’ left-side in their usual 3-4-2-1 formation.

Eddie Howe, meanwhile, makes three changes with Javier Manquillo, Jonjo Shelvey and Allan Saint-Maximin replacing Emil Krafth, Bruno Guimaraes and Miguel Almiron.

The latter is not even in the squad – he travelled back from Paraguay in midweek – while Guimaraes is a substitute.

GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Doherty, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Sanchez, Winks, Rodon, Gollini, Bergwijn, Moura, White, Scarlett, Bowden

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Subs: Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Murphy, Darlow, Gayle, Longstaff, Guimaraes

