Dugout Discussion April 3

Spurs v Newcastle team news: Reguilon misses out

In the final Premier League match of the day, Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United in north London.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

Antonio Conte makes one enforced change from the side that beat West Ham United 3-1 in Gameweek 30, with Emerson Royal coming in for Sergio Reguilon, who misses out after failing a late fitness test.

That suggests Matt Doherty will switch flanks and operate down Spurs’ left-side in their usual 3-4-2-1 formation.

Eddie Howe, meanwhile, makes three changes with Javier Manquillo, Jonjo Shelvey and Allan Saint-Maximin replacing Emil Krafth, Bruno Guimaraes and Miguel Almiron.

The latter is not even in the squad – he travelled back from Paraguay in midweek – while Guimaraes is a substitute.

GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Doherty, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Sanchez, Winks, Rodon, Gollini, Bergwijn, Moura, White, Scarlett, Bowden

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Subs: Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Murphy, Darlow, Gayle, Longstaff, Guimaraes

  1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Son, Davies, Kulu. Rank change none. How the hell do you move up in this game?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      Doherty

      1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah fair play

    2. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      Sending chocolates and flowers at Mark's place should do the trick

    3. Baron Penguin (FKA Hadebayo…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      Forget to change your captain from Son to Salah 😉

      1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Actually did forget my team this week. Must have done my bus team thing tho.

    4. Paulo67
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      I’m wondering the same! I’d davies, Kane and kulu and actually stood still! Unless you pick off the wall picks that luckily come up I can’t see myself making any further progress so frustrating

      1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Maddison (robbed btw), Davies and Dunk who are all owned by literally noone have returned for me this week and it's still not enough for a decent green arrow. Maybe 11 differentials is the answer.

        1. Paulo67
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Yea I agree. Chances of Davies scoring and still not moving on rank but probably due to doc and son. Really think the only way to make any progress for next few weeks is going against salah and picking someone who outscores him. Who that is I don’t know. Sterling? KDB maybe due to better fixtures

    5. No Need
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Son destroys me year after year yet I never have him for long spells

      1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        My favourite player when I own him, despise him when I don't.

  2. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    Captain Son at home and kane away

    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Think there was a similar notion about Salah and Mane last season or the season before last. Think it was debunked later over a larger sample of games.

  3. Lord of Ings
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Tierney Doherty James Cancelo
    Barnes Saka Raphinha Son
    Kane (c) weghorst
    Dubravka Rudiger Coutinho Broja
    Should I roll the FT?*
    Anyone?

