Chip Strategy April 4

FPL chip strategy: Which Gameweek should I use my Free Hit?

I still have a single Free Hit chip left and, with this article, am going to selfishly write down the pros and cons of using it at different times whilst hoping that it helps you along the way. I’m not going to consider just the popular Gameweek 33 and 36 options but will look at various other options as well.

Gameweek 32

The reason I’m including Gameweek 32 in this list is because Manchester City are about to host Liverpool and there is an opportunity to avoid that fixture completely and target other fixtures. That being said, we have seen many goals in this tie previously.

On average, we’ve seen 3.5 goals a game during the last seven times these teams have met. You would think that the match could be cagey but history says otherwise. Therefore you wouldn’t mind fielding attackers from either team and even their defenders have a substantial attacking threat.

If we do want to ignore this fixture, which others stand out to me from an attacking perspective?

  • Everton vs Manchester United
  • Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Southampton vs Chelsea
  • Watford vs Leeds United
  • Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

No fixtures jump out to me except the Manchester United tie and they aren’t exactly reliable. A lot of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers already own Arsenal and Spurs assets – both with decent fixtures on paper – and Chelsea’s match at Southampton is sandwiched between both legs of their Champions League tie against Real Madrid, which could mean a lot of rotation. Keeping these factors in mind, a Gameweek 32 Free Hit doesn’t appeal too much to me.

Gameweek 33

We already know this is a fairly big Double Gameweek. The fixture pairs you’d normally pick players from are from the following teams:

  • Manchester United (NOR, liv)
  • Leicester City (new, eve)
  • Newcastle United (LEI, CRY)
  • Arsenal (sou, che)
  • Burnley (whu, SOU)

Now, whilst I previously thought that this isn’t a very convincing set of fixtures, getting attackers from Manchester United and Newcastle United – whose sole focus is going to be on the league – could be a decent bet. The problem with the Magpies is that there aren’t many good attackers to target.

Their defensive stats have improved a lot (let’s chalk Sunday’s defeat down to a bad day at the office for now) but the opposition they face do like to score goals. That said, the chances for a Newcastle clean sheet against Crystal Palace are fairly decent, so you could go there. Sprinkle an Arsenal attacker and defender alongside some Leicester City punts and you could field a solid team who most of the field doesn’t own.

However, Leicester play this game after their second European leg against PSV Eindhoven and the result of that tie might decide how much they prioritise the league. The problem is what the rest of the field does own.

A lot of FPL managers are likely to already have a healthy component of Arsenal assets and a player or two from Burnley and/or Leicester. In addition, you’d expect the rest to own players from these four fixtures:

  • Tottenham vs Brighton
  • Liverpool vs Manchester United
  • Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion

On paper, Spurs, Liverpool and Manchester City have good-looking single matches. Because of this, I personally have no qualms fielding players from these teams, despite them having no double, and you might opt for a few of these players on a Gameweek 33 Free Hit anyway.

That said, I do think using a Free Hit here is a decent option and, if one or two of the doublers do find some form in the next two Gameweeks, I’d be more open to it than previously. My current thinking is to have a fluid approach towards this chip but, right now, I’m more likely to not Free Hit in Gameweek 33.

Before we look any further, I just want to put this chart here from Legomane, which predicts the rounds beyond Gameweek 34. Please note that this is just a prediction and things could easily change.

Gameweek 34

Let’s quickly look at a Free Hit in Gameweek 34 because there is a small chance that Leeds v Chelsea and/or Burnley v Aston Villa could get added to either Gameweek 34 or 35.

If it’s the first option, this is what we’re looking at in terms of potential doubles:

  • Chelsea (WHU, lee)
  • Leeds United (cpl, CHE)
  • Aston Villa (lei, BUR)
  • Burnley (WOL, avl)

They do look fairly enticing if all four fall this way and there is a solid temptation to go heavy on Chelsea if they get this – especially as a double would mean they are out of the Champions League. Given Leeds United’s recent results, I wouldn’t mind getting an attacker or two from them and, despite Aston Villa’s dip in form, I’d still probably go there. A lot of that team’s balance is dependent on Marvelous Nakamba (£4.4m), who is expected to be fit very soon.

  • Norwich City vs Newcastle United
  • Liverpool vs Everton
  • Manchester City vs Watford
  • Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle assets could be highly-owned if people buy them for Double Gameweek 33. Ideally, you would already have several Liverpool and Manchester City players heading into Gameweek 36 but these prime home games where we can cherry-pick their players based on rotation predictions might be worth a go.

You’ll probably have players from Spurs anyway, whilst even Arsenal’s home game against Manchester United isn’t a particularly tough fixture these days.

I would not rule out a Free Hit if the two fixtures get added to Gameweek 34 but my thinking is that it’s also a good week to take a few hits and load up on assets from City, Chelsea and Liverpool. Those who will Free Hit in Gameweek 36 don’t need to go heavy on hits.

Gameweek 35

Those two aforementioned fixtures could fall into Gameweek 35 instead. This would lead to the following doubles:

  • Chelsea (eve, lee)
  • Leeds United (MCI, CHE)
  • Aston Villa (NOR, BUR)
  • Burnley (wat, avl)

Leeds become a no-go with this pair but the fixtures for the other three look very positive. If this does happen, I’d very strongly consider a Free Hit in this week given the above double-headers. The problem is that you’d want to use transfers to build a good Gameweek 36 team as well, given that a lot of big teams will likely play twice. So, depending on your own team (I know, I know), you should make the call – but these potential doubles look like an exciting prospect.

  • Manchester United vs Brentford
  • Leeds United vs Manchester City
  • Tottenham vs Leicester City
  • West Ham vs Arsenal
  • Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Out of the non-highly owned assets, Manchester United do have an interesting home game but, again, the players from popular teams also have good fixtures. I still reiterate that cherry-picking assets from these clubs due to expected rotation is still important. I quite like the look of a Free Hit in Gameweek 35 with these two added fixtures

Gameweek 36

This is where I presume I’m going to be using my Free Hit chip. The predicted doubles are below:

Some key pointers in Gameweek 36 are that we will know the status of the title race, the fight for fourth and relegation. Based on how these pan out, we can make decisions based on expected motivation levels. There could be a situation where a big team will prioritise Europe over the league.

The argument is that we are all probably building towards a Gameweek 36 team anyway, since the best teams and FPL assets – namely from Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal – all look set to have a Double Gameweek 36.

Even if it leads to you having just three or four players different from your original team, the calibre of players is such that if you catch hauls from even one of two of these premium players, it could be worth 30-40 points alone. The Spurs factor is also pretty big, since most of us are heavy on the Lilywhites and they have the least attractive potential double.

Removing money from expensive Spurs assets and investing that cash into Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea might be worth its weight in gold here. Crystal Palace also have a very attractive double and they have a lot of budget enablers that could help build a solid Free Hit team.

A lot of managers who will Wildcard in Gameweek 34 are likely going to Bench Boost in Gameweek 36. It might be worth having a strong chip to counter the potential gains made by this. One other factor is that, by not having to worry about this round, you are probably taking fewer hits in the run-up to Gameweek 36.

The argument against Free Hit in Gameweek 36 is mainly that we are buying players from these good teams with our free transfers anyway and might just be three or four players short from an ideal team but, in my opinion, it will still be worth it if those players are high-impact picks. It remains my favourite week to Free Hit, despite having a ‘fluid’ attitude towards the chip.

Gameweek 37

There is a small chance Manchester City have their double in Gameweek 37 rather than Gameweek 36. Furthermore, there are other fixtures that may create a Double Gameweek 37. This is how potential doubles look:

  • Manchester City (wol, whu)
  • Leicester City (wat, NOR)
  • Everton (BRE, wat)
  • Wolves (NOR, MCI)
  • Norwich (wol, lei)
  • Watford (LEI, EVE)

This is a so-so double because my presumption is you’re likely already going to own Man City and Leicester players and the other teams just aren’t very reliable.

That said, if you have reached Gameweek 36 with a very strong team in place, you could consider a Free Hit in Gameweek 37. If Everton and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m) do find some form by the time this arrives, it might be worth going there. Yet it still all looks just a little unconvincing.

  • Southampton vs Liverpool
  • Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley
  • Newcastle United vs Arsenal
  • Manchester United vs Chelsea

It is worth noting that the other popular FPL teams do have good fixtures in Gameweek 37, so it should be easily manageable.

Gameweek 38

The final day of the season is a fun time to play the Free Hit chip, as all games kick off simultaneously and FPL managers have the ability to judge the ‘xBEACH’ status of teams. We historically see a lot of goals in Gameweek 38 and it’s something I’m always open to as a ‘last hurrah’. We could even have some ‘ITK’ news if you’re engaged in the Twitter community but it’s a poisoned chalice, as panic will be caused by the mix of reliable and not so reliable information.

  • Norwich vs Tottenham Hotspur
  • Arsenal vs Everton
  • Chelsea vs Watford
  • Brentford vs Leeds United
  • Leicester City vs Southampton
  • Manchester City vs Aston Villa
  • Liverpool vs Wolves

There are a lot of ‘fun’ games here, which might justify the chip. That said, all the five ‘good’ teams have nice-looking fixtures in Gameweek 38 so it might come down to which teams do and don’t have something to play for.

The idea of this article is to just scan through all the Free Hit opportunities and do a thought-dump, of sorts. I really enjoyed penning it and it’s actually given me a clear view of the fixtures to target for the run-in, plus the Gameweeks to consider for a Free Hit. I hope you enjoyed reading it as much as I enjoyed writing it.

I will have invariably missed out on a few pointers, so please do let me know. One thing I have learned while penning this article is that no matter what you do, it is always going to be a good idea to add Manchester City, Liverpool, Spurs and Arsenal players to your team. If Chelsea and Leicester exit European competition, they also become sides to target for the final stretch of the season.

Good luck in Gameweek 32. Until next time!

209 Comments Post a Comment
  1. JBG
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Pope-Dubravka
    TAA-Cancelo-Doherty-Nouri-Cash
    Raphinha-Salah-Havertz-Kulu-Barnes
    Kane-Broja-Hwang

    1.3 itb

    A) Start Pope(noe) or Dubravka(WOL)
    B) Save FT or any transfer tips

    ?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      B until all games including Europe are played.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Yeah my thoughts as well, but any players that jump pit immediately that should be transferred out? Considering Nouri to White.

        And also Pope v Nor(away) or Dubravka v Wolves(home)?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Would you play White in 32?
          See how many Burnley leak vs Everton.
          You have Pope for a reason.

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Well yeah, over Cash. My current bus team is:

            Pope
            Cash-TAA-Cancelo-Doherty
            Mid5
            Kane(C)

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              Fair enough, think Havertz is a big risk in 32 with Europe but he should have hauled last game.

              Open Controls
              1. JBG
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                I stupidly brought him in for DGW 33... Not knowing that Chelsea lost its.(could've sweared they had one during IB).

                Open Controls
                1. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  Only had one if they lost FA Cup.

                  Open Controls
                  1. JBG
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 4 mins ago

                    Yeah for once I didn't pay any real attention.

                    Open Controls
                  2. JBG
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 2 mins ago

                    I want him for other DGWs anyways and will FH DGW33 now.

                    Open Controls
    2. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Pope and I'd be looking to make a transfer as Broja can't play and Ait Nouri and Hwang may have lost their spots and blank next week regardless. I would wait for games to finish before making any moves though

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    3. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Pope all day

      Open Controls
  2. ElliotJHP
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Good read and really summarises the 33v36 debate.

    Think I'll fall the side of the 33. The way things are at the moment, don't think Chels rotation is worth the FH over Kane/Son/Doh & as LR stated, I'll have the numbers from City/Pool/Arsenal for the other fixtures too.

    Open Controls
  3. Crazy Train
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Who are we thinking is the best budget forward for the run in? Need to burn a FT this gw so an opportunity to offload Broja.

    Open Controls
    1. ElliotJHP
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Any of the 4.5 ones, I'd max the savings

      Open Controls
      1. TN
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        I'd keep Broja personally, double upcoming with some alright fixtures and he is quite cheap.

        If not mateta seems to be favoured by fpl experts

        Open Controls
      2. Crazy Train
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Yes, was looking at Greenwood as an enabler to bring in KDB & Jota for Salah & Ramsey GW34 (providing I don't get out priced ofcourse)

        Open Controls
        1. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Gelhardt is surely worth the extra 0.1 if you can find a way

          Open Controls
  4. TN
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Is it time to sell Salah (for Jota) to fund a move for a 'big defense template'?

    I have the following team:

    Sa Ramsdale
    Doherty RAN Livra TAA Robbo
    Salah Kulu Saka Maddison Ramsey
    Kane Weghorst Broja

    It would allow me to do RAN and Livra to Cancelo/James/Rudiger/Tierney

    And if I went for Tierney I could upgrade Ramsey too potentially

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Jota probably won't start vs City if Pool go the big 3 including Firmino route.

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        I think Jota is nailed for Pool right now. Salah is not at the races and Mane is hardly prolific. Jota is their main goal threat and will start imo.

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      It would allow for a lot more than that. Do you have WC available to redistribute the funds?

      Open Controls
      1. TN
        • 1 Year
        36 mins ago

        I do I'm thinking of playing it 33/34 and then BB36 most likely

        Obviously salah has a tough game vs city but I feel he's likely to contribute an attacking return despite recent blanks due to the importance of the game

        What areas of my team should I improve in the mean time other than the defense?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          22 mins ago

          I'm mainly looking at Ramsey. But you'd have so many options, you could also find your way to KDB/Son/Vardy, anyone really

          Open Controls
        2. No Kane No Gain
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          Against Senegal 3 times in the last month or 2 were big games too and salah didn’t get a return

          Open Controls
          1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
            • 6 Years
            just now

            He was playing in a surge of a team and was still the one who made the one goal they did score happen, his shot leading to the og.

            Open Controls
            1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Auto correct surge should be dirge!

              Open Controls
  5. Bertonian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours ago

    What are people’s thoughts on benching Liverpool or City defenders this week as I don’t see either team getting a CS?

    Open Controls
    1. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      I wouldn’t bench Trent, Cancelo or Robbo

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Depends on your other defenders tbh. Will be playing my 3 most likely.

      Open Controls
      1. Silecro
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        I have Robbo, Trent, Salah, Cancelo and Foden. Should I play all 5?

        Alternative is to play Dennis instead of 1 of them (and use a ft for another)

        Open Controls
        1. Jambot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Don't play Dennis over any of them

          Open Controls
        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Really depends on midweek but the ceilings are so much more vs Dennis who didn't even start but has a great game vs Leeds at home.

          Open Controls
        3. Mozumbus
            just now

            Yes play all 5

            Open Controls
      2. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        I wouldnt bench them . they are all capable of attacking returns even if clean sheets disappear

        Open Controls
      3. JabbaWookiee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Remember you don't own them just for clean sheets, you own them for their attacking potential as well. So if you're convinced both sides will score but it's going to be a low-scoring game and your other players stand to gain more points, play them instead.

        Open Controls
      4. bench boost for every gamew…
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        Its not wise to bench Trent when he goes ballistic and gets 14 points!

        Open Controls
      5. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        I have Cancelo, TAA and Matip. I will bench Matip because I don't see a clean sheet.

        Open Controls
    3. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      How would you prioritize on a WC:

      A) Salah
      B)Kane
      C) KDB

      Open Controls
      1. JabbaWookiee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        B, A, C

        Open Controls
      2. Jambot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour ago

        I'd still have Salah and Kane on WC

        Open Controls
      3. CABAYE4
        • 10 Years
        53 mins ago

        BAC

        Open Controls
      4. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        B
        C
        A

        Open Controls
    4. JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Really liking Spurs assets for the run-in. Got Kane and got Son, third is currently Kulu. How much better an asset is Doherty? Worth a -4 to swap them out? My other defenders are Robertson, Rudiger, White and Schar.

      A) Kulu to Doherty for a hit
      B) Keep Kulu

      Open Controls
      1. Jambot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. JBG
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. CABAYE4
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    5. CABAYE4
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      When are we expecting more fixtures to be confirmed?

      If I’m going to FH33 and BB36/37 which was the plan, I really need to spend my GW32 making a transfer which benefits me in 34-37 as well.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Leicester or Arsenal player works.
        After GW33 probably.

        Open Controls
        1. CABAYE4
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Martinelli might be the one for me.

          Picking who to sell is trickier!

          Salah, Son, Kulu or Raph? I’m reluctant to sell Spurs or Raph given their fixtures but not sure I’m brave enough to sell Salah.

          Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        Sounds like stuff will come through shortly:

        https://twitter.com/ElBobble/status/1510972861510520837
        Everton’s rearranged fixture against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park, has been provisionally scheduled for Thursday 19th May. Both clubs now await confirmation from the FA, along with broadcasting partner rights

        Open Controls
    6. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Will play Tierney & Doherty & bench Digne

      So the choice is to play

      A TAA Cancelo Coutinho
      B TAA Cancelo ASM
      C TAA Coutinho ASM
      D Cancelo Coutinho ASM

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. Bertonian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Numpty reply fail to own post above!

        Open Controls
    7. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Still have FH, WC, BB. Pretty sure I'll WC34 or 35 and BB36.

      If I go DCL -> Laca this week, and Raph -> Maddison next week then I'd get the following GW33 team. Good enough to save my FH for 37 or 38?

      Ramsdale*
      Livramento* Cancelo TAA
      Saka* Maddison* Salah Foden Bowen
      Lacazette* Weghorst*

      James Robertson Dennis

      Is 6 doublers enough to save a FH for later?

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        I'm in same situation as you and only have 6 doublers although I'm not even starting Broja and I wouldn't start Liv over James or Robertson

        Open Controls
        1. gart888
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Probably also start the other of James or Robertson over Foden too.

          Open Controls
    8. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      My FH33 will have:

      Kane
      Son
      Salah

      Which seems a bit counter intuitive as i already have them!

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        34 mins ago

        So don't use it perhaps

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Considering BB instead

          Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        32 mins ago

        And TAA, Cancelo, Doherty and Saka + ars def? I’m really struggling to see where to use 2 FHs and BB, really regretting not spending at least a FH earlier. Most can build a strong BB/DGW team for DGW 33, same for DGW 33

        Open Controls
        1. Salan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          I am planning GW34 FH GW36 BB GW37 FH.

          Open Controls
      3. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Can't decide whether to use it or not either as have most of the players I'd want

        Open Controls
    9. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Play Willock (WOL) or JWP (CHE)?

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        26 mins ago

        Willock

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers

          Open Controls
    10. rozzo
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Maddison to transfer in with the extra games or Bowen?

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Maddi

        Open Controls
    11. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      57 mins ago

      Any love for nacho or too risky? Not sure when Vardy back ?

      Open Controls
      1. Paulo67
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        It’s a risk keep an eye and see when vardy is due back sounds like he’s a fortnight out reading between the lines

        Open Controls
    12. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      55 mins ago

      Selling Salah sounds to right, but feels so wrong.

      Open Controls
    13. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      Bench a) robbo (city) or b) Ramsey (TOT)?

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        Seriously....
        B

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          32 mins ago

          Already got TAA though so wast sure but cheers

          Open Controls
          1. Mozumbus
              1 min ago

              B still

              Open Controls
      2. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        47 mins ago

        Should I FH in 33 with this team? Still have WC and BB.

        Pope
        Robbo Cancelo Tierney Doherty
        Salah Son Maddison Saka Kulu
        Weghorst
        Foster Broja Antonio Digne

        Open Controls
        1. wulfrunian
          • 5 Years
          35 mins ago

          No for me.

          Open Controls
        2. wulfrunian
          • 5 Years
          33 mins ago

          You could use your BB.Antonio->Nacho.Foster->Dubravka.

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Digne too though, not worth hits

            Open Controls
        3. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          22 mins ago

          If 2 FH left then yes. As you have WC BB even if 1 FH I would consider FH seriously.

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            20 mins ago

            How many players would you change from that team?

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              6 mins ago

              Many, if wanting really differentials

              Open Controls
            2. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Pope
              Schar Castagne Gabriel
              Maddison KDB Saka Sancho Fraser
              Kane Ronaldo

              Dubravka White cheap cheap

              Open Controls
      3. wulfrunian
        • 5 Years
        41 mins ago

        Son owners, is it time to sell him for Kane(c)?

        Open Controls
        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          You basically need both at this point given they are scoring or assisting each other and both have pretty high EO
          Selling one for another in a -4 doesn't sound particularly compelling

          Open Controls
          1. wulfrunian
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I think it depends on your rank.If your rank is high i think you should go safe with Kane.Their ownership's difference is big at this point.

            Open Controls
        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Got Kane atm and trying to find way to fund him in fyi

          Open Controls
      4. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        28 mins ago

        Need some ideas folks! Will FH33 so need to use FT with only 0.6 ITB.

        Sa (Dubravka)
        TAA Robbo James Doherty (White)
        Salah Saka Raph Martinelli (Ramsey)
        Kane Weghorst (Broja)

        A. Play White bench Robbo (crazy)
        B. Salah > Maddison (crazy)
        C. Anything non-crazy movement? 😛

        Open Controls
        1. wulfrunian
          • 5 Years
          14 mins ago

          Martinelli+Broja->Kulu+4.5?

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Maddison rather than Kulu what d ya think?

            Open Controls
          2. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Ahh Maddison is not that cheap ...

            Open Controls
        2. Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Raph to Maddison

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Ta, I like this

            Open Controls
      5. dabber7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        28 mins ago

        Hey chaps ...

        Ramsdale
        TAA, Robertson, Cancello, Doherty
        Salah, Martinelli, Saka, .........., ............
        Kane

        Which pair would you add to the midfield?

        A) Son & Maddison
        B) KDB & Kulu

        Many thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          25 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. PascalCygan
          • 4 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      6. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        KdB or Son for Coutinho? 5.6itb
        Other Mids are Saka Martinelli Raph Salah

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Son

          Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Mm what a delicious problem to have... cant really go wrong with either. Maybe KDB if you have Kane but no City mids

          Open Controls
      7. Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        Can get this team for GW33 (-4 if Foster to Dubravka)

        Ramsdale*
        Targett* Justin* James
        Saka* Bruno* Maddison* Bowen
        Weghorst* Lacazette* Kane

        BB: Dubravka* Kulusevski Robertson Doherty

        A) FH
        B) Save FH
        C) BB

        Have BB, WC, FH to play.

        Open Controls
        1. dabber7
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          BB

          Open Controls
      8. richarlison2348
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        19 mins ago

        Will Ronaldo be back for next week?

        Open Controls
      9. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        Ramsdale
        James Rudiger Doherty Robertson Cancelo
        Salah Odegaard Saka Maddison
        Kane

        Sa Coutinho Dennis Broja

        Gtg?

        Open Controls
        1. PascalCygan
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          G2g

          Open Controls
        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yeah nice one!

          Open Controls
      10. PascalCygan
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Have 2FTs this week, 1 FH and BB left.

        Loose plan has been to FH33 and BB36, mainly as I still have no Leicester or Man Utd. Does that strategy work with this squad?

        Or shall I use FTs for 33 and FH37?

        2FT 2.0ITB
        Ramsdale (Dubravka)
        TAA Rudiger Doherty White (Robbo)
        Salah Saka Kulu Raphinha (Ramsey)
        Kane Weghorst (Broja)

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
      11. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        How do I squeeze Son & Maddison in here?

        Laca & Ramsey > Cucho & Maddison, no idea how to get Son.

        Probably not & get Laporte instead.

        Pope
        Doch, Thiago, #Trent, Cancelo
        Saka, Kulu, Raphinha, Salah,
        Kane, Laca

        #Ramsdale, Ramsey, Kilman, Toney,

        .2

        Open Controls

