Dugout Discussion April 4

Palace v Arsenal team news: Ramsdale returns, Tierney injured

Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues at Selhurst Park this evening, with Crystal Palace hosting Arsenal at 20:00 GMT.

For the visitors, Aaron Ramsdale returns in goal, but Kieran Tierney (knee) and Nicolas Pepe (illness) miss out.

“He came back from international duty and felt something wrong in his knee. There is some damage there. We will hopefully know more on Tuesday but it’s not looking good.” – Mikel Arteta on Kieran Tierney

That means Nuno Tavares starts at left-back, while further forward on that side, Emile Smith Rowe keeps his place ahead of Gabriel Martinelli, who features as a substitute.

On the right, Bukayo Saka starts despite withdrawing from England duty through illness, but Takehiro Tomiyasu remains out because of his ongoing calf issue.

Patrick Vieira, meanwhile, makes just one change from the goalless draw with Manchester City, with Jordan Ayew coming in for the injured Michael Olise.

Wilfried Zaha was also injured while on international duty but is fit to start, and lines-up alongside Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta in attack.

GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate, Gallagher, Schlupp, Ayew, Zaha, Mateta

Subs: Butland, Ward, Tomkins, Milivojevic, McArthur, Hughes, Eze, Edouard, Benteke

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lacazette

Subs: Leno, Holding, Ogungbo, Swanson, Lokonga, Elneny, Martinelli, Flores, Nketiah

  1. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Coutinho owners. What's the plan?

    Keeping for spurs home as a final farewell?

    Alternatove is selling for madison (Palace home)

    Could save Ft and doctors gw33....thanks

    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Prob sell for Mad.

    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      probably keeping, has good fixtures from GW34.

      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        I'm defo getting rid due to his blank in 33.

        Just whether or not he gets that spurs ge or not

        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          I am FHing in GW33 & GW36/37

    3. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Doubles look good. Might keep and FH33.

  2. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Imagine needing weghorst to do something .

    1. Fantabulous KdB
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Need 10 points from him but already prepared for disappointment

    2. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Dyche is that you?

    3. fedolefan
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Imagine needing Pickford to do something.

  3. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Best to save FT? 2.1 mib 1FT ... Will more than need it next week. Or something that I am missing? - Thanks guys!

    Ramsdale
    Rudiger - TAA - Cancelo - Doherty - White
    Saka - KDB - Salah - Kulusevski
    Kane
    Bench: Mateta - Adams - Dewsbury-Hall - Dubravka

    Play Mateta instead of White?

  4. Lord of Ings
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Doherty Cancelo Rudiger James
    Raphinha Son Saka Barnes
    Kane Weghorst
    Dubravka Coutinho Tierney* Broja*
    2.5M ITB, 1 FT.
    would you roll this lot? Or would you:-
    A)Coutinho—>Sancho/Maddison
    B)Tierney—->Leceister Defender/White
    Which one looks better? Any other suggestions?*
    Anyone?

  5. CABAYE4
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Is abandoning the 3rd striker spot and planning a 14 man BB crazy?

    Struggling to see how I end up with 15 good players any GW the way the fixtures have fallen.

    1. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Cheapest non playing forward is 4.5, surely Mateta for 0.7/0.8 more is doable with the team value built up over the season?

      Open Controls
      1. CABAYE4
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Only way I could get there is by selling Son or Kane I think.

        Maybe injuries will make things easier at the time.

        Mateta could easily end up with 1-3 points.

  6. POTATO
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    GW33 6 DGW before transfers. May transfer Tierney* to a SGW player so probably still only 6 DGW after transfers.
    GW36 10 DGW before transfers

    With just the one FH chip left, what will be the optimal time to play it. Still GW33?

    1. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Or FH GW37 when I have only 4 DGW?

  7. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Did say Palace could spring a surprise. 😀

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/04/04/fixtures-for-fpl-double-gameweeks-36-and-37-announced/?hc_page=2&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_24867711

  8. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Welp, this has been a week of contrasts...

    Last-minute Tierney >> Chalobah. Whoops, no Chalobah. Huh...Chelsea ship four, plus Toney 2nd on bench coming in after TAA no-show. And now Tierney is also injured. And Arsenal are hammered.

    Coady/Sa CS wiped out late with no involvement from Coutinho/Ramsey.

    (K)ane doesn't quite work out, but Davies somehow does (to say nothing of Son).

    Bowen third on bench after Moyes's presser. That...that one really stings.

    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Still somehow heading for a small green arrow provided nothing crazy happens tomorrow and the average doesn't rise by my bench points (7) plus the safety delta (1).

  9. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Those with 1 free hit left - when do u plan to use?

    I seem nicely sorted for dgw36. So likely to use dgw37 ....or small chance dgw33

    Thanks

    1. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Similar, as per my previous post. Can't easily target GW37 with transfers as GW36 looks sorted. So it means having 2FT available beforehand if I want to target dgw37 or use FH - but some dgw teams will be on the beach and prone to rotation in GW37...

      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Yeah. Harder than expected call

        Will have to get the pen and paper out

        Plus point of doing it in 33 means I can have bruno and Ronaldo v Norwich.....but think I'd rather save it

  10. Lord of Ings
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Doherty Cancelo Rudiger James
    Raphinha Son Saka Barnes
    Kane Weghorst
    Dubravka Coutinho Tierney* Broja*
    2.5M ITB, 1 FT.
    would you:-
    A)Coutinho—>Sancho/Maddison(FT)
    B)Tierney—->White.(FT)
    C)Roll FT.
    Which one looks better? Anyone?

