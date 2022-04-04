Palace v Arsenal team news: Ramsdale returns, Tierney injured

Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues at Selhurst Park this evening, with Crystal Palace hosting Arsenal at 20:00 GMT.

For the visitors, Aaron Ramsdale returns in goal, but Kieran Tierney (knee) and Nicolas Pepe (illness) miss out.

“He came back from international duty and felt something wrong in his knee. There is some damage there. We will hopefully know more on Tuesday but it’s not looking good.” – Mikel Arteta on Kieran Tierney

That means Nuno Tavares starts at left-back, while further forward on that side, Emile Smith Rowe keeps his place ahead of Gabriel Martinelli, who features as a substitute.

On the right, Bukayo Saka starts despite withdrawing from England duty through illness, but Takehiro Tomiyasu remains out because of his ongoing calf issue.

Patrick Vieira, meanwhile, makes just one change from the goalless draw with Manchester City, with Jordan Ayew coming in for the injured Michael Olise.

Wilfried Zaha was also injured while on international duty but is fit to start, and lines-up alongside Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta in attack.

GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate, Gallagher, Schlupp, Ayew, Zaha, Mateta

Subs: Butland, Ward, Tomkins, Milivojevic, McArthur, Hughes, Eze, Edouard, Benteke

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lacazette

Subs: Leno, Holding, Ogungbo, Swanson, Lokonga, Elneny, Martinelli, Flores, Nketiah

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT