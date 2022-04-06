545
Dugout Discussion April 6

Burnley v Everton team news: Gordon back in visitors’ starting XI

545 Comments
Share

Gameweek 31 concludes at Turf Moor this evening, as Burnley face Everton in a proverbial ‘six-pointer’ at the bottom of the Premier League.

The two sides are 19th and 17th respectively in the English top flight, with four points separating them. The pressure might actually be more on Everton here because, as we discussed in this afternoon’s Frisking the Fixtures, their run-in looks quite a bit trickier than that of Burnley’s.

Kick-off in Lancashire tonight is at 7.30pm BST.

This match would ordinarily be a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) footnote but the Clarets and the Toffees were the only two teams to ‘double’ in Gameweek 31, so there is a bit of heightened interest.

Wout Weghorst is owned by over half of the top 10,000 FPL managers, for instance, while Anthony Gordon has a double-digit ownership among this elite group and Nick Pope is not far off the 10% mark.

After a surprise benching at West Ham United, Gordon returns to Frank Lampard’s starting XI tonight.

He is one of two changes to the visitors’ line-up, replacing the benched Demarai Gray. Jarrad Branthwaite deputises for the suspended Michael Keane at centre-half, meanwhile.

As for Burnley, Sean Dyche makes three alterations to the side which lost to Manchester City on Saturday.

Nathan Collins – now free of suspension – comes in for Kevin Long at the back, while Jay Rodriguez and Maxwel Cornet replace Jack Cork and Dwight McNeil as their manager moves back to a more attacking 4-4-2.

GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, Lennon, Westwood, Cornet, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Weghorst.

Subs: Lowton, Cork, Barnes, McNeil, Hennessey, Stephens, Vydra, Long, Thomas.

Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Branthwaite Godfrey, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Holgate, Iwobi, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Subs: Delph, Gray, Begovic, Coleman, Rondon, El Ghazi, Alli, Price, Welch.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO GAMEWEEK 32

INJURY AND TEAM NEWS
SCOUT PICKS
DIFFERENTIALS
CAPTAINCY DISCUSSION
TEAM REVEALS
EXPERT OPINION
RMT/POINTS PROJECTIONS
TOP 10K ANALYSIS
VIDEO CONTENT

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

545 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPLShaqiri
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    I have 2FTs, 2.0 ITB. Best move here to replace Saiss with a Leicester def and roll the other transfer? Justin a good pick for next couple of GWs?

    Ramsdale
    Doch, Saiss, Trent
    Saka, Son, Raphinha, Salah,
    Weghorst, Laca,Toney

    Dubravka, VVD, Ramsey, Kilman

    Open Controls
  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW31 (179 teams)

    Safety score = 44
    Top score = 69 of course.
    LMS average = 50.55 (-1.43) = 49.12

    46 teams to be removed, 133 teams through to GW32.
    Up to 30% or minimum 40 out next GW.
    Congrats to the final 132 & me 🙂

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
  3. Well you know, Triffic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Wacky theory but does anyone else think Salah may get benched v City?

    Diaz Jota Mane may suit that game better.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      don't think Klopp would do that. If it helps maybe 5% for that game the ramifications of dropping him could be it hurts more for future games (and getting him to re-sign).

      Open Controls
    3. PastaConcerto
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Salah will start. No doubt.

      Open Controls
    4. NorCal Villan
        2 mins ago

        Extremely unlikely

        Open Controls
    5. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      bottomed -

      alright - terrible gameweek. 103k > 152k.

      next week for fun.
      only 1x FH left.

      Sa
      TAA, Robbo, James, Alonso
      Salah, Martinelli, Saka, Kulusevski, Sancho
      Kane

      Foster, Tierney, Broja, Greenwood.
      1ft, 0.4itb

      a/ Alonso & Tierney > Cancelo & 3.9 (-4)
      b/ Alonso & Tierney > Laporte & Doherty/Schar (-4)
      c/ Tierney > Castagne

      Basically need to fix those 2 defensive slots - deciding whether to get 2 decent, 1 decent and 1 playing, or Cancelo and a dud.
      Don't need a bench but worried about rotation, injuries etc.

      Open Controls
    6. klopptimusprime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Best 1 week punt (as I'm FH33, WC34)

      a) Jonny to White
      b) Jim to ASM/Toney/Kelechi
      c) Kulu to Raph
      d) Roll (in case I don't FH next week)

      Ramsdale
      Robertson Cancelo James Doherty Jonny
      Salah Saka Kulu
      Kane Watkins

      Pope Jimenez* Brownhill Ramsey 0.4m, 1FT

      Chips: WC, FH, BB

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        B to Toney as Brentford v tired W ham

        Open Controls
        1. klopptimusprime
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          and they're looking great at the moment, cheers!

          Open Controls
          1. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            Yeh I am actually going nacho as Leicester have the DGW33

            Open Controls
    7. wowo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      so if Chelsea don't reach UCL SF, what are the double week scenario if they beat/ lost to palace?

      Open Controls
      1. CostaCoffee
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        If they beat Palace, I would assume the United game in 37 moves to 34/35

        Open Controls
        1. CostaCoffee
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Else will stay as is

          Open Controls
    8. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      @mods you can probably slip Weghorst out of the bus team scout picks before anyone notices. People pay for this site you know.

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Replace with Toney

        Open Controls
    9. Goooo Rickie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Play Richarlison (MANU) or Kulu (ast)?

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Kulu

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Yeh agree as trust more

          Open Controls
    10. rozzo
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ramsdale Sa
      TAA Cancelo Laporte Robertson James
      Son Kulu Raphina Saka Ramsey
      Kane Broja Dennis

      1ft
      2.0 itb
      2 free hits
      24k

      No idea when im free hitting. Ramsey to Bowen or Maddison sound ok? Leave me with a benching headache but could cover the James rotation

      Cheers

      Open Controls
    11. Flynny
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hi.....any view on what to do here with 0 cash please? Using free hit in 36/7

      A.....save ft
      B....cout to maddison
      C...something else

      Sa (dubravska)
      Taa cancelo rudiger Doherty (vvd)
      Salah saka kulu coutinho (Ramsey)
      Kane weghorst (broja)

      Thanks

      Open Controls
    12. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Is that a real pub in the photo above?! 😮 😆

      Open Controls
    13. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I've just about to ditch Salah and board the Bruno Bus before his possible price drop in a few hours and I'd like to invite you all to join me. A blind man can see that Salah's form has edged off recently and a 2 pointer is very much on the cards for him this weekend. Bruno on the other hand could quite conceivably haul against either of the two worst teams in the league in his next couple of games before they go head to head in just under a fortnight. After that game we should have a better idea if Salah's returning to form and is worth re-employing or whether KDB takes his place for the run in.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.