Burnley v Everton team news: Gordon back in visitors’ starting XI

Gameweek 31 concludes at Turf Moor this evening, as Burnley face Everton in a proverbial ‘six-pointer’ at the bottom of the Premier League.

The two sides are 19th and 17th respectively in the English top flight, with four points separating them. The pressure might actually be more on Everton here because, as we discussed in this afternoon’s Frisking the Fixtures, their run-in looks quite a bit trickier than that of Burnley’s.

Kick-off in Lancashire tonight is at 7.30pm BST.

This match would ordinarily be a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) footnote but the Clarets and the Toffees were the only two teams to ‘double’ in Gameweek 31, so there is a bit of heightened interest.

Wout Weghorst is owned by over half of the top 10,000 FPL managers, for instance, while Anthony Gordon has a double-digit ownership among this elite group and Nick Pope is not far off the 10% mark.

After a surprise benching at West Ham United, Gordon returns to Frank Lampard’s starting XI tonight.

He is one of two changes to the visitors’ line-up, replacing the benched Demarai Gray. Jarrad Branthwaite deputises for the suspended Michael Keane at centre-half, meanwhile.

As for Burnley, Sean Dyche makes three alterations to the side which lost to Manchester City on Saturday.

Nathan Collins – now free of suspension – comes in for Kevin Long at the back, while Jay Rodriguez and Maxwel Cornet replace Jack Cork and Dwight McNeil as their manager moves back to a more attacking 4-4-2.

GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, Lennon, Westwood, Cornet, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Weghorst.

Subs: Lowton, Cork, Barnes, McNeil, Hennessey, Stephens, Vydra, Long, Thomas.

Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Branthwaite Godfrey, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Holgate, Iwobi, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Subs: Delph, Gray, Begovic, Coleman, Rondon, El Ghazi, Alli, Price, Welch.

