Newcastle v Wolves team news: Saiss benched again, Willock injured

Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway this evening as Newcastle United host Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Eddie Howe makes two changes to the side that lost 5-1 at Tottenham Hotspur last time out, with Emil Krafth and Bruno Guimaraes replacing Javier Manquillo and Joe Willock, who has failed to recover from an ongoing knee issue.

Chris Wood leads the line as expected and is flanked by Ryan Fraser and Allan Saint-Maximin in the Magpies’ 4-3-3 formation.

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson remain on the injury list.

As for the visitors, they also make two changes.

The first arrives in the engine room, with youngster Lee Cundle coming in for Leander Dendoncker (illness), while Hwang Hee-chan slots in further forward in place of Daniel Podence, who misses out with a foot injury.

That means Fabio Silva continues up front, with Raul Jimenez serving the second of a two-match ban.

Ki-Jana Hoever and Ruben Neves remain long-term absentees.

GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Jonny, Cundle, Moutinho, Marcal, Trincao, Hwang, Silva

Subs: Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Neto, Mosquera, Chiquinho, Semedo, Toti, Saiss, Campbell

