Dugout Discussion April 8

Newcastle v Wolves team news: Saiss benched again, Willock injured

Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway this evening as Newcastle United host Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Eddie Howe makes two changes to the side that lost 5-1 at Tottenham Hotspur last time out, with Emil Krafth and Bruno Guimaraes replacing Javier Manquillo and Joe Willock, who has failed to recover from an ongoing knee issue.

Chris Wood leads the line as expected and is flanked by Ryan Fraser and Allan Saint-Maximin in the Magpies’ 4-3-3 formation.

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson remain on the injury list.

As for the visitors, they also make two changes.

The first arrives in the engine room, with youngster Lee Cundle coming in for Leander Dendoncker (illness), while Hwang Hee-chan slots in further forward in place of Daniel Podence, who misses out with a foot injury.

That means Fabio Silva continues up front, with Raul Jimenez serving the second of a two-match ban.

Ki-Jana Hoever and Ruben Neves remain long-term absentees.

GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Jonny, Cundle, Moutinho, Marcal, Trincao, Hwang, Silva

Subs: Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Neto, Mosquera, Chiquinho, Semedo, Toti, Saiss, Campbell

  1. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Who busted the Wolves clean sheet?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Wood it seems has risen again

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
        • 9 Years
        just now

        And it's gone

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Here you see it...

          Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Deflated

      Delete key!!!???

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sa owners not going to lose their CS and 3bonus that easily 😉

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I suspect they won't manage to hold on for it for too long.

        Open Controls
  2. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Wood. Get In!!!!!!!!!!

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Get out!

      Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I was saying Boo Urns 🙁

      Open Controls
  3. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Cheating

    Open Controls
  4. Milkman Bruno
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Milkman Bruno
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Sa and Jonny owner. Cancelo bencher. At least it wasn't the 90th minute and I was out out of my misery early

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Wiped

      Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Ruled offside

      Open Controls
    3. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Reprieve!

      Open Controls
    4. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Ah you tease. Just stringing me along.

      Open Controls
  5. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Those who had must be deflated

    Open Controls
    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Dammit, ruined my own lame joke!

      * Those who had Wood must be deflated

      Open Controls
  6. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Offside

    Open Controls
  7. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Wood doesn’t bust after all

    Open Controls
  8. Custard Gannet
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Offside

    Open Controls
  9. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Yeah this… this is just a joke now. 35 points on WC last week, losing Tierney, and now Fraser has bloody gone down injured as well.

    Ffs 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Rotten luck.

      Who you bringing in next week?

      Open Controls
      1. Top Lad Dakes.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Haven’t a bloody clue 🙁 at least saved FT this week but was planning to BB next, team’s in a state. 0.0 ITB

        Pope (Foster)
        Robertson Cancelo James(?) (Tierney** Livramento)
        Salah Saka Foden Martinelli Fraser**
        Kane Cucho (Weghorst)

        Open Controls
    2. Bunk Moreland
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Sucks, but they are both very injury prone.

      Open Controls
  10. Bunk Moreland
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Welcome to my free hit 33 team, Chris.

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Because he scored an offside goal?

      Open Controls
    2. Bunk Moreland
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Au revoir, Chris.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        :mrgreen:

        Open Controls
    3. Stimps
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      You spelt Almiron wrong 🙂

      Open Controls
  11. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Wood result wiped

    False alarm one could say

    Open Controls
    1. Josh.E
        4 mins ago

        who assisted that offside goal, St. Maximan?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          No one.
          In effect.

          Open Controls
        2. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Bruno I think

          Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Makes you wonder how a side so boring and mediocre as Wolves are so high up the table.

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        NateDog
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        To be fair they're missing Neves who's been fantastic this season. Even Semedo who's been out for a while was playing quite well

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Not sure if I have owned any of their players at any point this season.

          Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Starting to feel like benching Burn will end up being a mistake

      Open Controls
      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        you could get Burned

        Open Controls
    4. I am 42
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Those FHing in DGW33, care to share your team?

      I went triple LEI & MUN, double NEW & BUR

      Sch Barnes Mad
      Dalot Burno Ron

      Schar ASM
      Tarko Cornet

      Plus CAdams

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        I have no idea yet who the heck I'm getting in yet.

        Open Controls
      2. tommo1989
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Would you be tempted to keep Kane & Son on free hit even though they have one game?

        Open Controls

