992
Spot the Differential April 8

Three FPL differentials to consider for Gameweek 32 and beyond

992 Comments
Share

Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Watford, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

ISMAILA SARR

Is £4.0m FPL goalkeeper Foster the new Watford number one?
  • FPL ownership: 2.7%
  • Price: £5.7m
  • GW32-36 fixtures: LEE | BRE | mci | BUR | cry + EVE

Ismaila Sarr (£5.7m) has arguably been Watford’s best player since joining the club from French side Rennes back in 2019.

And despite enduring a stop-start campaign, mainly due to injuries and AFCON, his return to fitness could be key to the Hornets’ survival hopes.

The influential winger scored five goals in 12 Premier League appearances before a knee injury in November, and up until that point, ranked joint-third amongst all midfielders for shots in the box, with his tally of 21 only bettered by Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) and Sadio Mane (£11.7m).

Now, he is back up to speed, having been in action for Senegal during the international break, scoring a penalty in the shoot-out win over Egypt to help secure his country’s place in Qatar, while he also featured for 90 minutes at Anfield in Gameweek 31.

The Senegalese will now look to build on those displays against a Leeds United side that haven’t kept a clean sheet since Gameweek 14. There is a kind run of home fixtures to follow, too, which includes Brentford, Burnley, Everton in Double Gameweek 36 and Leicester City.

Sarr looks the safest route into the Watford attack as five players battle for three spots, and with a kind schedule to close the season, is an exciting midfield differential.

WILFRIED ZAHA

Who are the best Crystal Palace players to own in FPL ahead of Gameweek 12?
  • FPL ownership: 5.0%
  • Price: £6.8m
  • GW32-36 fixtures: lei | new | LEE | sou | WAT

Wilfried Zaha (£6.8m) has played every minute of Premier League action since his return from AFCON and has been a standout performer in Patrick Vieira’s new-look Crystal Palace side.

The Ivory Coast international missed a month earlier this year due to his involvement with the Elephants, but since his return in Gameweek 24, has racked up five goals in eight Premier League matches. In that time, he is averaging 5.9 points per match, and leads the way among team-mates for goal attempts, shots in the box, efforts on target, big chances, penalty box touches and created chances.

That suggests if the Eagles do continue performing at their current level, Zaha will continue to be involved in the goals.

For Palace, after their impressive showing against Arsenal in Gameweek 31, their fixtures now ease, with an appealing match against Leicester up next, who may have one eye on Thursday’s finely poised Europa Conference League second-leg against PSV Eindhoven. That’s followed by Newcastle United, Leeds, Southampton and Watford, while there is also a Double Gameweek on the horizon, too.

Now, against easier opposition, you’d expect Palace to step up, and with Zaha also on spot-kick duties, he could be a shrewd differential pick against the more popular Conor Gallagher (£6.1m).

MATT TARGETT

Barnes offering differential potential between now and end of FPL season 2
  • FPL ownership: 2.4%
  • Price: £4.7m
  • GW32-36 fixtures: WOL | LEI + CRY | nor | LIV | mci

Matt Targett (£4.7m) has been in fine form for Newcastle United after he joined on loan from Aston Villa in January.

The 26-year-old has produced 13 created chances, 14 successful crosses and 145 final-third touches in eight Premier League appearances since making his Magpies debut, totals which are only beaten by Ryan Fraser (£5.3m) among team-mates.

He also shares corner-taking duties with the winger, and fares well in most of the key defensive metrics, including tackles, interceptions and clearances.

As a result, he has played a key role in a defence that has shown real improvements under Eddie Howe.

Newcastle’s heavy defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last time out was hopefully just a blip, with their rearguard looking solid up until Gameweek 31: they had conceded just eight goals in the previous 11 outings.

Now, they are back on home soil after a long string of games on the road, with successive St James’ Park clashes against Wolves, plus Leicester and Palace in Double Gameweek 33. Notably, they have won their last three Premier League home matches, while Manchester City are the only team to take all three points from Tyneside since Howe took charge.

A product of the Southampton academy, Targett is priced at just £4.7m, and could be a solid defensive option to capitalise on this appealing run of matches.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

992 Comments Post a Comment
  1. D.Glynn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Best Man U differential for DGW 33. One week only. If I want Sancho I have to go Martinelle over Saka
    A. Sancho
    B. Pogba

    Open Controls
    1. Aubamazette
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Sancho

      Open Controls
    2. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Fred as likely to score as those two at the moment. Seriously

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah, Fred.

        Or punt on Pogba perhaps?

        Wouldn't go Sancho. Ronaldo more likely.

        Open Controls
      2. D.Glynn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeah I suppose

        Open Controls
    3. luke the lokonga enthusiast
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Ronaldo?

      Open Controls
      1. D.Glynn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Too many transfer

        Open Controls
  2. Aubamazette
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Mount -> Maddison or wait until next week

    Open Controls
    1. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Def wait. Tough fixture for Mad

      Open Controls
    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      wait

      Open Controls
  3. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Repost

    Start one of these legends

    A: Foster
    B: Sa

    Open Controls
    1. luke the lokonga enthusiast
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Foster I think

      Open Controls
    2. Lloyds of London
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      who are they playing?

      What do you think about my options?

      A or B
      a.) de Gea v. (eve)
      b.) Ramsdale v. (BHA)

      Thanks

      Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sa

      Open Controls
  4. luke the lokonga enthusiast
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Pick one combo please

    A. Cancelo, Ramsey, Dennis, dubravka

    B) Laporte, Bowen, raya, cucho

    Thanx

    Open Controls
    1. Lloyds of London
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      B.

      what do you think about my keeper options?
      A or B
      a.) de Gea v. (eve)
      b.) Ramsdale v. (BHA)

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. luke the lokonga enthusiast
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Sharon Ramsdale for sure !!

        Open Controls
  5. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who to bench here?

    A) Barnes
    B Cou
    C) Martinelli

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Probably Barnes

      Open Controls
  6. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Start White, Rudiger or TAA (just one)...thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rudiger

      Open Controls
    2. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      rudi

      Open Controls
    3. mdm
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rudi

      Open Controls
    4. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Thanks guys

      Open Controls
  7. tinear
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Just open my team today and its the last hour to go

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger Dier
    Salah Kulu Saka Maddison
    Kane Laca

    Dubravka Kilman Ramsey Gelhardt
    2 FT 0.3 itb

    What should I do here?
    A. Salah to Bruno
    B. Kilman to Schar
    C. Sah to KdB
    D. Burn a FT
    E. Anything else?

    Open Controls
    1. luke the lokonga enthusiast
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Laca and Ramsey to mateta and Bowen?

      Open Controls
    2. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Dier to Regulion or Doherty?

      Open Controls
      1. Lloyds of London
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        doherty

        Open Controls
  8. Heiro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who to Captain out of this lot?

    DDG
    TAA/Rudiger/Doherty
    Jota/Salah/Saka/Kulu/Barnes
    Dennis/Laca

    1FT if you can see a better transfer.

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Salah

      Open Controls
  9. lilmessipran
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Start one -

    A Maddison
    B Ben Davies

    Open Controls
    1. luke the lokonga enthusiast
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      maddy

      Open Controls
    2. Lloyds of London
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      i might go B. Hearing Maddy might sit.

      Open Controls
  10. BS03
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    hi all bench one:

    a) toney
    b) schar
    c) cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  11. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 mins ago

    Salah-free til 33!

    Open Controls
  12. storr84
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Stuck, running out of time, please help :/

    Sa (Dubravka)
    Robbo TAA Doherty (Johnson, Kilman)
    Saka Ramsey Raphinha Salah Kulusevski
    Kane Jimenez* Broja*

    2x FTs 1.0 itb

    A, Jimmy to Mateta or Iheanacho, bench Broja (DGW in GW34) - Save FT
    B, Something else?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. storr84
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Mateta or Iheanacho in your opinion?

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Mateta

      Open Controls
      1. storr84
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  13. northernmuppet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Robbo to James
    Gordon to Zaha
    Weg to Mateta

    For -8... Crazy?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Go for it!

      Open Controls
  14. Danstoke82
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Do I ignore the fact he’s got Norwich and do;

    Weghorst > Saint Max/Wood -4

    ready for DGW33 or give him this final GW? I’m planning Raph > Maddison next week so would have to do a -4 anyway to bring in a Newcastle player

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Don't think it's worth a -4
      Kind of need a goal to breakeven

      Open Controls
    2. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Cant take him out vs norwich mate

      Open Controls
  15. Bod
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Play Schmeichel or Dubravka?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not Schmeichel

      Open Controls
    2. mdm
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Dub

      Open Controls
  16. Bruno Commando
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Best Tierney replacement? Going WC 34 so thinking short-term here.

    A) White
    B) Gabriel
    C) Schar
    D) Castagne
    E) Amartey
    F) Tarkowski

    Open Controls
    1. Chrispy
        2 mins ago

        Be aware Luke Thomas was back on the bench tother night. Castagne prime for a resting. Amartey not first choice, but will Fofana and Evans both play 3 times within a week? I'm having a Leicester defender dilemma if you can't tell!

        Open Controls
        1. Bruno Commando
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Feels like Leicester assets are potential traps at the moment!

          Open Controls
      • AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        A probably

        Open Controls
        1. Bruno Commando
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Safe and reliable =)

          Open Controls
    2. WibblesTeam
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Feel like I might've made an error in getting Havertz to avoid Mad/Bowen rotation :/

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Kai is a great pick

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Bowen is a good pick.

        Open Controls
    3. Werner Bros
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Any suggested use of the FT with the below team? Will FH in 33, and BB/FH in 36/37 not sure which way around yet.

      Sa
      TAA Rudiger Doherty
      Salah Saka Raph Kulu
      Kane Toney Weghorst

      Foster White Ramsey Liv

      1FT 2.0ITB

      Open Controls
      1. Heiro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Probably just take the goalie out.

        Youd be guessing big time taking the rest out.

        Open Controls
    4. TheBigDogg
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Quick one.

      Got 1 FT so Cucurella to Doherty

      Have got Ramsdale already so would then swap White to Doherty?

      a)Yes do it
      b) No just roll

      Thanks in advance.

      Open Controls
      1. Heiro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Rolling if you have to take white out. Should be odds on for a clearn sheet home to brighton. Villa have been known to turn up at home.

        Open Controls
    5. Chrispy
        5 mins ago

        Best Leicester Defender? Need him to double in GW36 for my BB too. FHing in 33 and 37.

        Open Controls
        1. mdm
          • 10 Years
          just now

          No such, but Fofana if you must

          Open Controls
      • Heiro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Guys,

        Captain choice here?

        A: Salah
        B: Jota
        C: Kulu
        D: Banres
        E: Doherty
        F: Rudiger
        G: Laca
        H: Saka

        DDG
        TAA/Rudiger/Doherty
        Jota/Salah/Saka/Kulu/Barnes
        Dennis/Laca

        1FT if you can see a better transfer

        Open Controls
        1. Chrispy
            just now

            A - good record against City

            Open Controls
        2. Echoes
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Score predictions:

          Newcastle vs Wolves
          Watford vs Leeds

          Open Controls
          1. mdm
            • 10 Years
            just now

            0-1
            2-2

            Open Controls
        3. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Think I might play my WC today.
          Should have done it last night to save 0.3m (+ have Schmeichel), but thoughts?

          Guaita
          TAA Robertson James Doherty
          Salah Son Maddison
          Kane Mateta Cucho
          // Foster Laporte Gordon Ramsey

          I'll be BB36, with FH33.

          Laporte will be playing in a back five most weeks with only one of Mateta/Cucho/Ramsey/Gordon starting. They'll cover any random benchings.

          Open Controls
        4. LLoris
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Tierney out for
          A) Which LEI defender
          B) Tarkowski
          C) White

          Open Controls
          1. Chrispy
              just now

              I reckon Thomas, Justin and Amartey may all play this weekend. But the question is who will play both games in GW36! From the PSV game first choice backline appears to be Castagne, Evans, Fofana, Perreira

              Open Controls
          2. Gazwaz80
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            FPL Statistics going CRAZY! player price predictions have got Salah and Trent on -107 and -100.5 respectively :0

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.