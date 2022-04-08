Three FPL differentials to consider for Gameweek 32 and beyond

Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Watford, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

ISMAILA SARR

FPL ownership : 2.7%

: 2.7% Price : £5.7m

: £5.7m GW32-36 fixtures: LEE | BRE | mci | BUR | cry + EVE

Ismaila Sarr (£5.7m) has arguably been Watford’s best player since joining the club from French side Rennes back in 2019.

And despite enduring a stop-start campaign, mainly due to injuries and AFCON, his return to fitness could be key to the Hornets’ survival hopes.

The influential winger scored five goals in 12 Premier League appearances before a knee injury in November, and up until that point, ranked joint-third amongst all midfielders for shots in the box, with his tally of 21 only bettered by Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) and Sadio Mane (£11.7m).

Now, he is back up to speed, having been in action for Senegal during the international break, scoring a penalty in the shoot-out win over Egypt to help secure his country’s place in Qatar, while he also featured for 90 minutes at Anfield in Gameweek 31.

The Senegalese will now look to build on those displays against a Leeds United side that haven’t kept a clean sheet since Gameweek 14. There is a kind run of home fixtures to follow, too, which includes Brentford, Burnley, Everton in Double Gameweek 36 and Leicester City.

Sarr looks the safest route into the Watford attack as five players battle for three spots, and with a kind schedule to close the season, is an exciting midfield differential.

WILFRIED ZAHA

FPL ownership : 5.0%

: 5.0% Price : £6.8m

: £6.8m GW32-36 fixtures: lei | new | LEE | sou | WAT

Wilfried Zaha (£6.8m) has played every minute of Premier League action since his return from AFCON and has been a standout performer in Patrick Vieira’s new-look Crystal Palace side.

The Ivory Coast international missed a month earlier this year due to his involvement with the Elephants, but since his return in Gameweek 24, has racked up five goals in eight Premier League matches. In that time, he is averaging 5.9 points per match, and leads the way among team-mates for goal attempts, shots in the box, efforts on target, big chances, penalty box touches and created chances.

That suggests if the Eagles do continue performing at their current level, Zaha will continue to be involved in the goals.

For Palace, after their impressive showing against Arsenal in Gameweek 31, their fixtures now ease, with an appealing match against Leicester up next, who may have one eye on Thursday’s finely poised Europa Conference League second-leg against PSV Eindhoven. That’s followed by Newcastle United, Leeds, Southampton and Watford, while there is also a Double Gameweek on the horizon, too.

Now, against easier opposition, you’d expect Palace to step up, and with Zaha also on spot-kick duties, he could be a shrewd differential pick against the more popular Conor Gallagher (£6.1m).

MATT TARGETT

FPL ownership : 2.4%

: 2.4% Price : £4.7m

: £4.7m GW32-36 fixtures: WOL | LEI + CRY | nor | LIV | mci

Matt Targett (£4.7m) has been in fine form for Newcastle United after he joined on loan from Aston Villa in January.

The 26-year-old has produced 13 created chances, 14 successful crosses and 145 final-third touches in eight Premier League appearances since making his Magpies debut, totals which are only beaten by Ryan Fraser (£5.3m) among team-mates.

He also shares corner-taking duties with the winger, and fares well in most of the key defensive metrics, including tackles, interceptions and clearances.

As a result, he has played a key role in a defence that has shown real improvements under Eddie Howe.

Newcastle’s heavy defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last time out was hopefully just a blip, with their rearguard looking solid up until Gameweek 31: they had conceded just eight goals in the previous 11 outings.

Now, they are back on home soil after a long string of games on the road, with successive St James’ Park clashes against Wolves, plus Leicester and Palace in Double Gameweek 33. Notably, they have won their last three Premier League home matches, while Manchester City are the only team to take all three points from Tyneside since Howe took charge.

A product of the Southampton academy, Targett is priced at just £4.7m, and could be a solid defensive option to capitalise on this appealing run of matches.

