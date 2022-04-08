Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 32

Sponsored by Fantasy5

Even if your Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 32 transfer or captaincy decisions go Weghorst-levels wrong, winning a cool £10,000 will be some consolation come Sunday evening.

This is all possible thanks to the free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game, where there are various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot.

Fantasy5 has now migrated over to BoyleSports for UK/Irish users but the prizes remain as plentiful as ever and it’s still free to enter.

HOW TO PLAY

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 32 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money:

Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Southampton vs Chelsea

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot.

We have selected our own picks for this Gameweek, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday 9 April.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 32 PICKS

Three forwards and two defenders have been selected this week, following a Gameweek 31 where five of the seven players to beat their points target play at the back.

Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace made the race for fouth place slightly more interesting and Alexandre Lacazette (6.5) is backed to get Mikel Arteta’s men back to winning ways against Brighton and Hove Albion. The Seagulls have just one point and one goal from their last seven matches.

Monday’s match brought Palace their fourth successive clean sheet in all competitions and a 15-point haul for centre-back Joachim Andersen (6.5). It’s the second time this season where the Dane has provided two assists. Sunday opponents Leicester City will be in-between two Europa Conference League quarter-finals versus PSV Eindhoven.

Also sandwiching a league game between continental clashes is Chelsea, so it’s hard to predict Thomas Tuchel’s line-up for the trip to Southampton. As Romelu Lukaku hasn’t started many games of late, he just might get the nod this time. He has been set a points target of 6.5.

With FPL hauls of 18, 14 and 14 amongst his six successive starts, Matt Doherty is in magnificent form. Filling in for Sergio Reguilon at left wing-back didn’t stop him getting forward and delivering a goal and assist versus Newcastle, so a 7.5 target here is very fair.

Finally, Sunday’s title showdown between Manchester City and Liverpool. There’ll be no danger of weakened sides here, it’s just easier to name Jurgen Klopp’s best XI than Pep Guardiola’s. Gabriel Jesus (6.5) did not start in midweek and has three goals and two assists from seven meetings with Liverpool that total just 354 minutes.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

