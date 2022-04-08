114
Fantasy5 April 8

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 32

Even if your Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 32 transfer or captaincy decisions go Weghorst-levels wrong, winning a cool £10,000 will be some consolation come Sunday evening.

This is all possible thanks to the free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game, where there are various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot.

Fantasy5 has now migrated over to BoyleSports for UK/Irish users but the prizes remain as plentiful as ever and it’s still free to enter.

Image

HOW TO PLAY

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 32 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money:

  • Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Southampton vs Chelsea
  • Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur
  • Leicester City vs Crystal Palace
  • Manchester City vs Liverpool

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot.

We have selected our own picks for this Gameweek, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday 9 April.

ENTER YOUR FANTASY5 TEAM HERE

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 32 PICKS

Three forwards and two defenders have been selected this week, following a Gameweek 31 where five of the seven players to beat their points target play at the back.

Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace made the race for fouth place slightly more interesting and Alexandre Lacazette (6.5) is backed to get Mikel Arteta’s men back to winning ways against Brighton and Hove Albion. The Seagulls have just one point and one goal from their last seven matches.

Monday’s match brought Palace their fourth successive clean sheet in all competitions and a 15-point haul for centre-back Joachim Andersen (6.5). It’s the second time this season where the Dane has provided two assists. Sunday opponents Leicester City will be in-between two Europa Conference League quarter-finals versus PSV Eindhoven.

Also sandwiching a league game between continental clashes is Chelsea, so it’s hard to predict Thomas Tuchel’s line-up for the trip to Southampton. As Romelu Lukaku hasn’t started many games of late, he just might get the nod this time. He has been set a points target of 6.5.

With FPL hauls of 18, 14 and 14 amongst his six successive starts, Matt Doherty is in magnificent form. Filling in for Sergio Reguilon at left wing-back didn’t stop him getting forward and delivering a goal and assist versus Newcastle, so a 7.5 target here is very fair.

Finally, Sunday’s title showdown between Manchester City and Liverpool. There’ll be no danger of weakened sides here, it’s just easier to name Jurgen Klopp’s best XI than Pep Guardiola’s. Gabriel Jesus (6.5) did not start in midweek and has three goals and two assists from seven meetings with Liverpool that total just 354 minutes.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Image

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

  1. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    59 mins ago

    Good luck everyone!

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      41 mins ago

      Cheers TM, GL to you.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        18 mins ago

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
  2. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    With this team atm, do I need a transfer here?

    Ramsdale
    TAA Robbo Doherty White
    Barnes Kulu Salah Saka Raph
    Kane

    Foster Gelhardt RAN Broja

    I can do RAN to James for free and bench White, but not sure if that’s worth the FT this team when I could just roll and play White

    Open Controls
    1. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Good to roll imo

      Open Controls
    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      As James got price rise last night and White has good CS chance, no need to buy now.

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Not concerned with price rises at the end of the season tbh, so not like I’m making transfers to build value

        Just wanted to hold off transfers for more information not too fussed about the 0.1, but I guess worried about no tierney and partey for arsenals defence

        Open Controls
  3. Fpl_Ludwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    58 mins ago

    Best defender between 4.3 and 4.9?
    Schär, Justin or someone else?
    Already own doherty

    Open Controls
    1. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Jonny for me

      Open Controls
      1. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Or Schar yes

        Open Controls
    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Justin is interesting. I’d buy only if Leicester is out of European game.

      Open Controls
      1. Fpl_Ludwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        Yeah, that’s the only negative i see with Justin. The rotation risk.

        My plans was getting Schär for RAN this week and Justin for Thomas next week but not too sure

        Open Controls
    3. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Fofana been getting a lot of good looks on corners lately

      Open Controls
  4. PompeyUpNorth!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    Looking for some inspiration please folks. 2 FH’s left. 1.6 ITB, 1 FT. Thinking FH 33/36, so target doublers playing 37? But who? Possibly Marti to Barnes?

    Ramsdale

    James Rudi Bavies

    Salah Maddi Saka Marti Son

    Weg Kane C

    (Dub Bedna Broja Holgate)

    Open Controls
    1. klipp klopp
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Nice team. I’d get rid of martinelii as he’s not nailed

      Open Controls
    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Weg & Holgate are top for my selling list. Marti to Barnes sounds good though.

      Open Controls
    3. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Broja and martinelli to fodder and foden/havertz?

      Open Controls
    4. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Broja to Mateta

      Open Controls
      1. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        24 mins ago

        Quality, thank you for your replies. Am Around 100k with 2 FH’s, so hoping to have a strong finish

        Open Controls
        1. GK
            1 min ago

            When do you plan on using your FH’s?

            Open Controls
    5. klipp klopp
      • 3 Years
      53 mins ago

      Suggestions please?

      Foster
      Taa robbo James
      Salah saka raph martinelli
      Kane adams watkins

      De gea cash Ramsey valery

      Have 2ft

      1) cash to Doherty
      2) watkins and Ramsey to maddison and mateta
      3) cash watkins to cancelo mateta
      4) de gea to pope

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 3 Years
        just now

        3, although you may want villa back later

        Open Controls
    6. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      This is my defense. Who do I add? 4.6 ITB

      Pope
      TAA Matip Cancelo Davies 4.6

      Open Controls
      1. klipp klopp
        • 3 Years
        42 mins ago

        Fodder right , your not going to play 5 at the back

        Open Controls
        1. Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          38 mins ago

          Fofana or Justin?

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            Will they play regularly? Still involved in Europe. An Arsenal defender?

            Open Controls
            1. Scholes Out For Summer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              With that defence you won’t need them to play every week right?

              Open Controls
              1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                No. BB still left. Plan to us it in 36.

                Open Controls
        2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          37 mins ago

          BB still left

          Open Controls
        3. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Rotation could play a big part in the run in.

          Open Controls
      2. sunzip14
        • 5 Years
        40 mins ago

        Depends, BB used or still left?

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          BB left. A def who plays regularly. Thinking White.

          Open Controls
          1. sunzip14
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            White is right!

            Open Controls
      3. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        Depending on when you are planning to BB

        White, Mitchell, Schar

        Open Controls
    7. sunzip14
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Have 2FTs, 1.0 itb and will FH33, WC34. Any suggestion for best punts for only GW32? Willing to take a -4 and do 3 moves if required.

      DDG
      Cancelo, Rudiger, Doherty
      Kulu, Salah, Coutinho, Saka
      Kane, Adams, Laca

      Foster, White, Livra, Luiz

      Open Controls
      1. klipp klopp
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Coutinho out for lecicester mid or havertz if you can afford

        Open Controls
        1. sunzip14
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Thank you. Can afford as I have 1.0 itb.
          Any other recommendation for best 2 or 3 punts for GW32?

          Open Controls
      2. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Laca to fodder and play White
        Coutinho to Bruno

        Open Controls
    8. BAMBAA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      Söyüncü not even in the squad yesterday, must sell then I guess? I thought he was the nailed one just a couple of weeks ago.. :/

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        47 mins ago

        Scout tweet

        Open Controls
        1. BAMBAA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks, morning eyes missed that.

          Open Controls
      2. Cornholi0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        47 mins ago

        Illnes. Is most likely ready for the weekend and I think he could play!

        Open Controls
      3. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        45 mins ago

        Probably rested. He’s not nailed though.

        Open Controls
        1. BAMBAA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yeah the main problem is that he is still in the team only for the doubles and if he doesnt play both games he is a sell for me.

          Open Controls
    9. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      How TF did James go up in price last night when he was nowhere near dropping?

      Shock Salah didn't drop AGAIN despite being on below -100 all week!

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        40 mins ago

        yay!

        Open Controls
      2. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        FPL towers human interference.

        Open Controls
      3. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        35 mins ago

        Players normally go up when they are nowhere near dropping.

        Open Controls
    10. ratski
      • 11 Years
      46 mins ago

      Hi all
      Think I have to lose coutinho.
      To...
      A. Maddison
      B..Barnes
      c. someone else max £7.6

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 11 Years
        33 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Max City
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        It has to be A, doesn't it?

        Open Controls
      3. ratski
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        Or am I better off downgrading robbo to get enough cash for cout to havertz?

        Open Controls
      4. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        Minutes vs class?

        Open Controls
      5. EmreCan Hustle
        • 9 Years
        28 mins ago

        Havertz or Maddison

        Open Controls
      6. GK
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      7. waldo666
        • 11 Years
        45 mins ago

        1 FT and 1.4 ITB

        FH next week and really unsure as to what transfer to make this week.

        Any suggestions more than welcome.

        Ramsdale
        TAA Cancelo Rudiger
        Salah Raphinha Saka Eriksen Kulusevski
        Kane Weghorst

        (Dubravka Coady Livramento Broja*)

        Open Controls
        1. EmreCan Hustle
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          May not be an exciting transfer, but Coady to Palace or Leicester defender?

          Open Controls
          1. waldo666
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Could do.

            Open Controls
        2. Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          Can you do Eriksen to Maddison?

          Open Controls
          1. waldo666
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Exact change as it happens! Was pretty keen to play Eriksen as since I have got him in he missed out sick and then I had him benched for his goal!! Still though, might be the move, cheers.

            Open Controls
        3. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Roll maybe

          Open Controls
          1. waldo666
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            FH next week so pretty keen to use my FT. If I wasn't then I would definitely roll.

            Open Controls
            1. CAVEAT KING
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              My bad. I should learn to read properly. Weg a waste of space against Norwich so hard between Erik and him.

              Open Controls
      8. EmreCan Hustle
        • 9 Years
        42 mins ago

        Keane+Martinelli+DCL >>> Cancelo+Zaha+Cucho(-4)?

        Open Controls
        1. Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          Yeah that looks nice

          Might hold off until 34 though, cancelo has Liverpool and martinelli has Brighton at home

          Open Controls
          1. CAVEAT KING
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            This. A FH in GW33 will put emphasis on your choices. Leave it a week if you can and just do Cucho/Mateta.

            Open Controls
            1. Scholes Out For Summer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              I’d do those moves in stages tbh

              Dcl to cucho gw32
              Keane to cancelo 33
              Martinelli to zaha 34

              Open Controls
              1. CAVEAT KING
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                Something like that

                Open Controls
              2. EmreCan Hustle
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Cheers

                Open Controls
          2. EmreCan Hustle
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Cheers. Removing Martinelli is not an easy decision. But I have Saka and just think Zaha has more explosive potential.
            I agree about Cancelo. I thought about James, but have Thiago, Chelsea have been out of form and rotation is always likely.

            Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          decent moves

          Open Controls
          1. EmreCan Hustle
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
      9. KneejerkJoe
        • 7 Years
        35 mins ago

        Anyone else got no chips left!? How do you fit in United players?

        I might go with no United, just get Maddison next week and C one of Maddison/Saka/Salah.
        Or Salah -> Bruno (C) for one week? But then I have to take a hit to also get Maddison.

        Toughts?

        Dubravka
        TAA Cancelo Doherty James
        Salah Mount Kulu Saka
        Laca Kane
        ... Pickford Fofana Gordon Gelhard

        Open Controls
        1. Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          32 mins ago

          I’m going no united. It’s basically a single gameweek with Norwich. Would you go out of your way to transfer in if it was just Norwich?

          Open Controls
        2. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I have 2FH and am going without ManUtd, doing Salah to KDB for the remainder of the season and I don't think I want any ManUtd for next week, just too inconsistent and knowing them they'll struggle against Everton and Norwich (Everton are much better at home anyway, think they've only conceded 3 in 6 at home)

          Open Controls
      10. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        31 mins ago

        Repost

        Which seems better?

        *have Kane+Kulu

        A: Salah+Digne -> Bruno+Doherty (2.1 itb)
        B: Salah+Havertz -> Son+Maddison(3.7 itb)
        C: Salah+Havertz -> Son+Sancho(1.6 itb)

        Open Controls
        1. aapoman
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          A.

          Open Controls
          1. Echoes
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
      11. aapoman
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        1ft and 0.7itb

        Pope
        TAA Robbo Cancelo Doherty
        Salah Foden Raphinha Kulusevski JWP
        Weghorst

        Foster; Adams, Livramento, Jimenez

        A. Jimenez -> ASM/Wood
        B. Jimenez -> Ihenacho
        C. Bank ft

        Open Controls
        1. The Count of Monte Cristo
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Bank this GW and reassess next week. See if Leicester are still in Europe too

          Open Controls
      12. sunzip14
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        Please choose two out of the below three for only GW32.

        A) Havertz
        B) Bowen
        C) Maddison

        Open Controls
        1. The Count of Monte Cristo
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          B and C as think A will get fewer minutes perhaps

          Open Controls
        2. Cojones of Destiny
          • 4 Years
          just now

          BC

          Open Controls
      13. fplgaruda
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        23 mins ago

        Who to sell, need it to raise team fund.
        A. Salah
        B. Kane
        C. Son

        Open Controls
        1. iL PiStOlErO
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          A or B

          Open Controls
        2. sunzip14
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        3. waldo666
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        4. Cojones of Destiny
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          AB

          Open Controls
        5. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          B to stay due to some funds in attack if needed.

          Open Controls
      14. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        Pope Dubravka
        Dier Cash TAA James Kilman
        Saka Raph Kulu Salah Ramsey
        Kane Laca Broja

        2 FTs 0.2 ITB. BB and FH left. Probably FH 33, not sure

        A) Kilman > Schar, roll the other
        B) Raph > Barnes, roll the other

        Any other moves?

        Open Controls
        1. The Count of Monte Cristo
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Similar issue below. Probably B will be your longer term move anyway but if you fancy Raphinha to score well this GW then go with A

          Open Controls
          1. gellinmagellan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Yeah, Raphinha plays Watford which seems like a bad gw to remove him

            Open Controls
      15. iL PiStOlErO
        • 2 Years
        21 mins ago

        GTG?

        Mendy
        TAA Cancelo White Kilman
        Salah Saka Martinelli Maddison
        Kane(C) Adams

        Dubravka Gordon T.Silva Greenwood

        Open Controls
        1. Stram Dunk
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yes

          Open Controls
      16. Cojones of Destiny
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        Captain choices:
        a. Bruno
        b. Kane
        c. Saka

        Open Controls
        1. waldo666
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          a

          Open Controls
        2. Disturbed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          a

          Open Controls
        3. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Kane. good away record. maybe Newcastle fell off a cliff. Solid spurs performance last week but partly due to inept Newcastle performance. Bruno playing bad but Everton; Everton are better at home though.

          Open Controls
      17. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Coutinho to Maddison for free or roll and do it next GW?

        Open Controls
        1. Disturbed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Roll

          Open Controls
        2. Cojones of Destiny
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          next gw

          Open Controls
        3. The Count of Monte Cristo
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Next week

          Open Controls
        4. theplayer
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Maddison could easily be rested for the 2nd leg of the PSV game so save

          Open Controls
      18. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Start Tark or Weg?

        Open Controls
        1. Stram Dunk
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Weg last chance

          Open Controls
          1. Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Will he even start? Won't be surprised if he's benched for Vydra.

            Open Controls
        2. Cojones of Destiny
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          weg

          Open Controls
      19. Stram Dunk
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        Morning. Gtg?

        DDG
        James(c) TAA Cancelo Doherty
        Salah Sancho Barnes Saka Son
        Weghorst

        Sanchez Richarlison RAN Broja

        Open Controls
      20. The Count of Monte Cristo
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        2FT - Unsure whether I’ll FH33, but thinking this GW best to do either
        A) Saiss —> Schar
        B) King —> Cucho

        Ramsdale
        TAA — Cancelo — Rudiger — Doherty
        Salah — Raphinha — Saka — Maddison — Kulusevski
        Kane

        DDG - Saiss - King - Gelhardt [2FT + 0.5m ITB]

        Open Controls
        1. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          King to Cucho or Mateta

          Open Controls
      21. Silecro
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Morning fellas. Since I have 9 players from 2 games this week and I want to avoid that bloodbath, is it madness to FH to this team?

        Ramsdale
        James, Doherty, Schar, White
        Salah, Son, Bruno, Havertz, KDB
        Cucho,

        Foster, Mateta, Amartey, Greenwood
        0.0 itb

        I would be much happier with my 5x pol&mci for next week and triple tot vs bha.
        WC in 35

        Open Controls
      22. Neo-Viper
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Laca Gordan out for who?

        1) Mateta Bowen
        2) Mateta Madds
        3) Mateta Barnes

        or any other combo?

        Open Controls
      23. winchester
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        What could be done here? 1ft and 3.5m itb. FH&BB left. BB36 right? Save ft?

        ramsdale
        taa rudiger doherty white
        salah saka barnes mount
        kane weghorst

        (dubravka targett ramsey broja)

        a) Mount -> Son a sideway move?
        b) broja -> cucho/mateta
        c) save

        Open Controls
      24. Pep Roulette
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Torn between Schar & Fofana! What to do?

        Open Controls

