586
Dugout Discussion April 9

Everton v Man Utd team news: Ronaldo returns to United starting XI

586 Comments
Share

Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues with five more matches on Saturday, the first of which is Everton v Manchester United.

Kick-off at Goodison Park is at 12:30 BST.

Immediate interest in this fixture is limited from a Fantasy perspective, although United players will be auditioning for many of our teams ahead of their Double Gameweek 33.

Bruno Fernandes will be towards the top of some of our shopping lists heading into next weekend and, looking at ownership figures among the top 10,000 Fantasy managers, he’s the most-played asset in this lunchtime fixture.

The Portuguese midfielder is owned by 5.82% of these leading bosses, with not far off half of these managers captaining him – so he could be a bit of an explosive differential at Goodison, where he racked up 17 points last season.

Many of the other players on show today have been benched by their owners, however.

No-one else has an ‘effective ownership’ (ownership that factors in captaincy and benchings) of greater than 3% in the top 10k, with the likes of Jordan Pickford, Anthony Gordon and David de Gea all consigned to substitute duty by huge swathes of their owners.

As for the team news, Frank Lampard has made four changes from the 3-2 midweek defeat at fellow strugglers Burnley.

Michael Keane, Allan, Seamus Coleman and Fabian Delph are all back in the line-up after suspension, illness or injury, with Jonjoe Kenny, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Jarrad Branthwaite and Mason Holgate dropping to the bench.

There are even more changes for the visitors, meanwhile.

Ralf Rangnick has overhauled over half of his team, with Cristiano Ronaldo – who is back from illness – one of the six players to get a recall.

Nemanja Matic and Marcus Rashford are also promoted to the starting line-up, while Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all brought into the defence.

Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw miss out with minor injuries, while Diogo Dalot, Paul Pogba and Anthony Elanga are benched.

GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Allan, Delph, Iwobi, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Branthwaite, Doucoure, Gomes, Alli, Gray, Rondon.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles, Matic, Fred, Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo.

Subs: Heaton, Henderson, Jones, Dalot, Mejbri, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Elanga.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

586 Comments Post a Comment
  1. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Pickford & Gordon YCs takes a bit of the shine off though grrr

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      19 points from double Everton. You can't complain.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        59 mins ago

        True, now my other differential ESR to do the business!

        Open Controls
      2. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 5 Years
        57 mins ago

        It's sickening

        Open Controls
  2. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Could readily be a Jota hattrick next week guys ...

    Open Controls
  3. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Utd fan with Gordon first sub! 🙁

    Open Controls
  4. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    United need to throw the season and finish 8. Would be a blessing for the new manager not having to worry about Thursday night games.

    It happened for Klopp and was the best thing possible to allow him lay his base for success.

    Open Controls
    1. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      Agreed.

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      Yeah why not, give it a go

      Open Controls
    3. ToffeePot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      been good for Arsenal too this season
      They look settled in Arteta's style now

      Open Controls
    4. ZimZalabim
      • 5 Years
      just now

      would help in the clear out as well because their deluded players will want moves because they'll think they deserve Champions League football

      Open Controls
  5. Milkman Bruno
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Just make it stop please…

    Open Controls
    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Only 7 more games of torture to go 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        United are years from a proper fix...

        🙂

        Open Controls
      2. Milkman Bruno
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I don’t expect us to come close to winning any silverware for years but can I at least hope for us to play with some sort of a plan and excitement? Need a complete overhaul and clear out. Go back to the youth squads too instead of splashing millions on players in the last 2-3 years of their careers. Just fed up

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
          • 9 Years
          28 mins ago

          Need to tie Matic and Mata to long term contracts.

          Open Controls
          1. fedolefan
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            lol

            Open Controls
        2. Qaiss
          • 6 Years
          23 mins ago

          I remember seeing Man Utd fans say the exact same things as what you’ve just said, 3 years ago. Nothing has changed.

          Open Controls
          1. Josh.E
              8 mins ago

              haha remember moyes' rebuild?

              Open Controls
              1. Hits from the Bong
                • 3 Years
                6 mins ago

                They should have given him a proper chance, they'd be miles better off

                Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Watford in a must win match against Leeds now to drag them back into the relegation battle

      Open Controls
    3. FantasyClub
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I fell asleep before I could make the Salah to Bruno transfer...phew am I lucky

      Open Controls
      1. Cammick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        A snooze saved the day

        Open Controls
    4. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Read that wrong. Was expecting an absolute mauling. Everton were quality to a man.

      Open Controls
    5. Drumandbaines123
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      So many in my Mini Leagues with Gordon 2nd/3rd on bench with next to no chance of getting on. Lovely stuff

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        50 mins ago

        So many will get him for James

        Open Controls
        1. SouthCoastSaint
          • 10 Years
          47 mins ago

          No way James doesn’t come on

          Open Controls
    6. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I don’t even want Bruno for the double now

      Open Controls
    7. Ruinenlust
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Bruno will haul in double now that no one wants him no more

      Open Controls
      1. Dammit_182
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        He gets the double then he’s gone.

        Open Controls
    8. Dammit_182
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      According to Ian Brown Manchester ‘has got everything except a beach’. Well, United have found one and they are well and truly on it.

      Open Controls
    9. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Need arsenal and especially Martinelli to run riot today.

      Open Controls
      1. Josh.E
          just now

          rival captained him, as an arsenal fan, I need the win but also a martinelli blank

          Open Controls
      2. ZEZIMA
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Excited for Salah's haul tomorrow. Non Salah owners will plummet in the ranks. Could be a season ender for them

        Open Controls
        1. Dammit_182
          • 1 Year
          46 mins ago

          Got no citeh or pool for tomorrow. Was pinning my hows on Bruno. I will be plummeting…

          Open Controls
        2. SouthCoastSaint
          • 10 Years
          46 mins ago

          Selling for Maddison a few weeks back has gone fine thanks

          Open Controls
        3. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          42 mins ago

          Is it confirmed ?

          Open Controls
        4. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          37 mins ago

          Plummet maybe, but my season ends at exactly the same time as yours I think.

          Open Controls
        5. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          33 mins ago

          They've already reaped the rewards for a long time and whose to say the players they have won't match Salah even if Salah hauls

          Open Controls
      3. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Lampard in the interview v us saying how our 4-0 win was with lots of "fluke" goals, looking forward to hearing what he says about their win!

        Open Controls
      4. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Also Manchester United shocking!!

        Open Controls
      5. dshv
        • 4 Years
        1 hour ago

        Salah to Bruno. NEVER!

        Open Controls
      6. hueycho
        • 3 Years
        1 hour ago

        united looked like a championship team once again

        Open Controls
      7. Kane Lane
        • 7 Years
        59 mins ago

        I cannot believe I done Pope Kulu Trent put just to fund Fernández I feel getting rid even with the double. Manchester United players joke to own

        Open Controls
        1. Kane Lane
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Fail

          Open Controls
      8. AutoFill 2021
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        56 mins ago

        United are horrendous - that is the worse performance I can remember. Last 20 was shocking!

        Open Controls
        1. Pinturicchio10
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Time to draft in a few players from the women's team.

          Open Controls
      9. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        55 mins ago

        Great start to me game week.

        Brought in Bruno
        Rival has Gordon lol

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          18 mins ago

          Lol

          Open Controls
        2. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Lol

          Open Controls
      10. Garp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        53 mins ago

        I've got Reece James captain, and Gordon first on my bench!! What are the odds in James coming on for the last five minutes to ruin everything?!

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          He will get game time for sure

          Open Controls
          1. Garp
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            not sure if that's good or bad...!

            Open Controls
        2. Hits from the Bong
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          99%

          Open Controls
        3. Aksekladden
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Why cap a player who obvioulsy was a big doubt for starting XI?

          Open Controls
          1. Garp
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            because i forgot to change him. i am an idiot.

            Open Controls
            1. Garp
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              he was also my highest rated player on Rate my Team so I am blaming that lol

              Open Controls
      11. Aksekladden
        • 5 Years
        53 mins ago

        God damn, i miss Ole at the wheel!

        Open Controls
      12. fedolefan
        • 7 Years
        51 mins ago

        Rip benched Pickford to play Sa.

        Open Controls
        1. ZimZalabim
          • 5 Years
          just now

          it was a good decision at the time

          Open Controls
      13. 180
        • 3 Years
        51 mins ago

        Tough place to get a point, Goodison.

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          It was 10 years ago.

          Open Controls
      14. DandyDon
        • 3 Years
        45 mins ago

        Benched Pickford and Gordon of course after their poor 9 points over two games last week. Should have seen it coming!

        Open Controls
      15. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        42 mins ago

        Everton game BAPS final?

        Open Controls
        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          31 mins ago

          Pickford (EVE) (3)
          Gordon (EVE) (3)
          Mykolenko (EVE) (3)

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 5 Years
            16 mins ago

            Nice one cheers

            Open Controls
        2. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          28 mins ago

          Are you going to outscore Son tonight?

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 5 Years
            17 mins ago

            Yes

            Open Controls
      16. Tic Tacs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        32 mins ago

        Brought in James and Chalobah last week for 2 prime fixtures...

        Open Controls
      17. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
        • 9 Years
        30 mins ago

        Werner shocking

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.