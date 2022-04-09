Everton v Man Utd team news: Ronaldo returns to United starting XI

Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues with five more matches on Saturday, the first of which is Everton v Manchester United.

Kick-off at Goodison Park is at 12:30 BST.

Immediate interest in this fixture is limited from a Fantasy perspective, although United players will be auditioning for many of our teams ahead of their Double Gameweek 33.

Bruno Fernandes will be towards the top of some of our shopping lists heading into next weekend and, looking at ownership figures among the top 10,000 Fantasy managers, he’s the most-played asset in this lunchtime fixture.

The Portuguese midfielder is owned by 5.82% of these leading bosses, with not far off half of these managers captaining him – so he could be a bit of an explosive differential at Goodison, where he racked up 17 points last season.

Many of the other players on show today have been benched by their owners, however.

No-one else has an ‘effective ownership’ (ownership that factors in captaincy and benchings) of greater than 3% in the top 10k, with the likes of Jordan Pickford, Anthony Gordon and David de Gea all consigned to substitute duty by huge swathes of their owners.

As for the team news, Frank Lampard has made four changes from the 3-2 midweek defeat at fellow strugglers Burnley.

Michael Keane, Allan, Seamus Coleman and Fabian Delph are all back in the line-up after suspension, illness or injury, with Jonjoe Kenny, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Jarrad Branthwaite and Mason Holgate dropping to the bench.

There are even more changes for the visitors, meanwhile.

Ralf Rangnick has overhauled over half of his team, with Cristiano Ronaldo – who is back from illness – one of the six players to get a recall.

Nemanja Matic and Marcus Rashford are also promoted to the starting line-up, while Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all brought into the defence.

Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw miss out with minor injuries, while Diogo Dalot, Paul Pogba and Anthony Elanga are benched.

GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Allan, Delph, Iwobi, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Branthwaite, Doucoure, Gomes, Alli, Gray, Rondon.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles, Matic, Fred, Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo.

Subs: Heaton, Henderson, Jones, Dalot, Mejbri, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Elanga.

