Villa v Spurs team news: Royal preferred over Reguilon and Sessegnon, Ings returns

Most Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will be hoping that Tottenham Hotspur can emulate the away-day successes of Chelsea, Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion in the final Gameweek 32 match of the day.

Spurs are at Aston Villa this evening, with kick-off in the Midlands at 17:30 BST.

Antonio Conte has favoured a settled side for many weeks now and he’s again named an unchanged side at Villa Park, resisting the urge the bring back the fit-again Sergio Reguilon or Ryan Sessegnon at Emerson Royal’s expense.

Matt Doherty starts again at left wing-back, as a consequence.

Steven Gerrard promised to make changes for this fixture but, having made noises about rotating misfiring players in the past without really delivering, there are predictably only two alterations.

And it’s no surprise that it’s Morgan Sanson and Leon Bailey who drop out, as Danny Ings and Douglas Luiz return.

Marvelous Nakamba is back among Villa’s substitutes after four months out with a knee injury.

Spurs are the most-owned team among the top 10,000 FPL managers, with an average of 2.6 Lilywhites players in each of these squads.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane account for over 85% of the captains within the top 10k.

GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Young, Nakamba, Chukwuemeka, Sanson, Bailey, Traore, Buendia.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Doherty, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Gollini, Reguilon, Sanchez, Rodon, Sessegnon, Winks, White, Moura, Bergwijn.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT