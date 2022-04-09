855
Dugout Discussion April 9

Villa v Spurs team news: Royal preferred over Reguilon and Sessegnon, Ings returns

855 Comments
Most Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will be hoping that Tottenham Hotspur can emulate the away-day successes of Chelsea, Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion in the final Gameweek 32 match of the day.

Spurs are at Aston Villa this evening, with kick-off in the Midlands at 17:30 BST.

Antonio Conte has favoured a settled side for many weeks now and he’s again named an unchanged side at Villa Park, resisting the urge the bring back the fit-again Sergio Reguilon or Ryan Sessegnon at Emerson Royal’s expense.

Matt Doherty starts again at left wing-back, as a consequence.

Steven Gerrard promised to make changes for this fixture but, having made noises about rotating misfiring players in the past without really delivering, there are predictably only two alterations.

And it’s no surprise that it’s Morgan Sanson and Leon Bailey who drop out, as Danny Ings and Douglas Luiz return.

Marvelous Nakamba is back among Villa’s substitutes after four months out with a knee injury.

Spurs are the most-owned team among the top 10,000 FPL managers, with an average of 2.6 Lilywhites players in each of these squads.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane account for over 85% of the captains within the top 10k.

GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Young, Nakamba, Chukwuemeka, Sanson, Bailey, Traore, Buendia.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Doherty, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Gollini, Reguilon, Sanchez, Rodon, Sessegnon, Winks, White, Moura, Bergwijn.

  1. threeputt
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is there any game Young doesn't get a yc? seems like every game

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yet Romero can hack, slide through the back of players and bodycheck and the ref doesn’t blink an eyelid.

      Open Controls
  2. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Need to redo my transfers. Uh, hi Mark, what's up homie..

    Open Controls
  3. HonestBlatter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Ashley Young is biggest RAT I have ever seen.

    Open Controls
    1. NorCal Villan
        just now

        Men named Ashley are not to be trusted

        Open Controls
    2. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      With Kane Salah Robbo Cancelo James, + a bunch of mid priced dross like Foden, Saka, Martinelli, I have no idea how to get Son 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. Kellz86
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Time of the premium back 3 is over imo, I got off that train on WC and Kane/Son has been covering

        Open Controls
    3. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Fu Ashley Young

      Open Controls
    4. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Horrible tackle on Kane. Now can see why Son was withdrawn.

      Open Controls
    5. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      kulu off

      Open Controls
    6. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Tackle Ashley

      Open Controls
      1. Milkman Bruno
        • 1 Year
        just now

        To stop the attack, never to see someone injured of course.

        Open Controls
    7. adstomko
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      So I guess I'm stupid for selecting Salah as (C) over Son

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Against City??? Yes pretty brave but we’ll see …

        Open Controls
    8. Free Hat
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      If you complain for that yc, there is something wrong

      Open Controls
    9. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      He just won't go off, FFS 😆

      Open Controls
    10. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Kulukulu off

      Open Controls
    11. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Time for a Villa goal now that Kulu is coming off...

      Open Controls
    12. sminkypinky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      An understandable but dispicable foul from Young. A hurt Kane messes up Spurs. Glad to see he’s ok.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        It was juvenile

        They've lost

        Open Controls
        1. sminkypinky
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Still can’t give away easy goals though.

          Open Controls
    13. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Kane gets 90, Kulu subbed.

      Score Villa.

      Open Controls
    14. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      What a cynical tackle from Ashley Young

      Pathetic

      Open Controls
    15. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Kane up to 2 bapss

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nice

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Certainly is.

          Open Controls
      2. Milkman Bruno
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Eww

        Open Controls
    16. ZEZIMA
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Already on a monster 70 points. Disaster gameweek of 1 pointers turned into a huge green arrow

      Open Controls
    17. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Close for 2 bonus here

      Open Controls
    18. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Kane on 2 baps

      Open Controls
    19. Bishopool
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      “Nice” to see how an english player (Young) takes dangerously down other english player (Kane). Southgate will be happy.

      Open Controls
    20. JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      What’s the site that shows overall ownership of a combination of players? Is it part of the FFS members area?

      Open Controls
    21. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      A Reguillon goal would be the cherry on top

      Open Controls
    22. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kane on 2 bonus. Lloris caught save though... 😥

      Open Controls
    23. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Villa has made 3 or 4 takles for straight red cards. English refereeing at its best. This game is NOT rugby FFS

      Open Controls
    24. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      With my desire to lose Digne at any cost, sold him for Doherty, who took up the third spurs spot. As a result, I went Bruno over Son for my Salah replacement.

      I blame Digne.

      Open Controls
    25. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I can do a whole lot with the 2.1m saved by doing Salah to Son…

      But is it worth the risk? No WC left to fix it

      Open Controls
      1. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        No

        Open Controls
      2. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I think don't do it now. Salah has the better fixtures from now on

        Open Controls
    26. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Kane

      GW's 26-29 (2 DGW's): 7 goals, 1 assist
      GW's 30-32: 0 goals, 7 assists

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Complete forward

        Open Controls
    27. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Not ideal dropping Son on WC this week of all weeks, but Kulu & Havertz softening the blow for sure.

      Son has a knack of punishing me for selling, did it for his 4 goals before too 😆

      Open Controls
    28. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Lloris gets -1BPS for that?? Mendy did last week

      Open Controls

