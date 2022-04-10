2pm team news: Weghorst starts, Roberts and Barnes benched

Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues this Sunday lunchtime, with Brentford v West Ham United, Leicester City v Crystal Palace and Norwich City v Burnley kicking off at 14:00 GMT.

The big team news comes from Carrow Road, where Wout Weghorst retains his place up front alongside Jay Rodriguez.

Connor Roberts, however, drops to the bench, with Matthew Lowton preferred at right-back in Sean Dyche’s 4-4-2 formation.

For the hosts, Dean Smith makes one change from the goalless draw at Brighton last weekend, with Kieran Dowell coming in for Billy Gilmour, who is not involved due to illness.

Leicester make a whopping seven changes from Thursday’s Europa Conference League starting XI, with Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne, Marc Albrighton, Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho dropping out.

That means only Kasper Schmeichel, Youri Tielemans, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and James Maddison keep their places.

Opponents Crystal Palace stick with the same XI that beat Arsenal so convincingly in Gameweek 31.

Brentford, meanwhile, make two changes from the 4-1 win at Stamford Bridge: Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen and Yoane Wissa both start, as Pontus Jansson misses out with a non-Covid related illness and Mads Roerslev drops to the bench.

For the visitors, David Moyes resists the urge to heavily rotate despite facing Lyon again on Thursday.

Vladimir Coufal comes in for Ryan Fredericks, while Manuel Lanzini starts in place of Said Benrahma.

GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Zanka, Pinnock, Henry, Norgaard, Eriksen, Janelt, Wissa, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Fernandez, Canos, Jensen, Ghoddos, Jeanvier, Fosu, Baptiste, Bech, Roerslev

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Diop, Kral, Vlasic, Benrahma, Yarmolenko

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Mendy, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Lookman, Daka

Subs: Jakupovic, Pereira, Fofana, Vestergaard, Castagne, Choudhury, Albrighton, Barnes, Iheanacho

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher, Ayew, Zaha, Mateta

Subs: Butland, Ward, Kelly, Tomkins, Milivojevic, McArthur, Eze, Benteke, Edouard

Norwich City XI: Krul, Byram, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, Normann, McLean, Lees-Melou, Dowell, Rashica, Pukki

Subs: Aarons, Zimmermann, Rupp, Tzolis, Sorensen, Williams, Gunn, Springett, Rowe

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, Cornet, Rodriguez, Weghorst

Subs: Cork, Barnes, McNeil, Hennessey, Roberts, Stephens, Vydra, Long, Thomas

