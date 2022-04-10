35
Dugout Discussion April 10

2pm team news: Weghorst starts, Roberts and Barnes benched

35 Comments
Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues this Sunday lunchtime, with Brentford v West Ham United, Leicester City v Crystal Palace and Norwich City v Burnley kicking off at 14:00 GMT.

The big team news comes from Carrow Road, where Wout Weghorst retains his place up front alongside Jay Rodriguez.

Connor Roberts, however, drops to the bench, with Matthew Lowton preferred at right-back in Sean Dyche’s 4-4-2 formation.

For the hosts, Dean Smith makes one change from the goalless draw at Brighton last weekend, with Kieran Dowell coming in for Billy Gilmour, who is not involved due to illness.

Leicester make a whopping seven changes from Thursday’s Europa Conference League starting XI, with Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne, Marc Albrighton, Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho dropping out.

That means only Kasper Schmeichel, Youri Tielemans, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and James Maddison keep their places.

Opponents Crystal Palace stick with the same XI that beat Arsenal so convincingly in Gameweek 31.

Brentford, meanwhile, make two changes from the 4-1 win at Stamford Bridge: Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen and Yoane Wissa both start, as Pontus Jansson misses out with a non-Covid related illness and Mads Roerslev drops to the bench.

For the visitors, David Moyes resists the urge to heavily rotate despite facing Lyon again on Thursday.

Vladimir Coufal comes in for Ryan Fredericks, while Manuel Lanzini starts in place of Said Benrahma.

GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Zanka, Pinnock, Henry, Norgaard, Eriksen, Janelt, Wissa, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Fernandez, Canos, Jensen, Ghoddos, Jeanvier, Fosu, Baptiste, Bech, Roerslev

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Diop, Kral, Vlasic, Benrahma, Yarmolenko

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Mendy, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Lookman, Daka

Subs: Jakupovic, Pereira, Fofana, Vestergaard, Castagne, Choudhury, Albrighton, Barnes, Iheanacho

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher, Ayew, Zaha, Mateta

Subs: Butland, Ward, Kelly, Tomkins, Milivojevic, McArthur, Eze, Benteke, Edouard

Norwich City XI: Krul, Byram, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, Normann, McLean, Lees-Melou, Dowell, Rashica, Pukki

Subs: Aarons, Zimmermann, Rupp, Tzolis, Sorensen, Williams, Gunn, Springett, Rowe

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, Cornet, Rodriguez, Weghorst

Subs: Cork, Barnes, McNeil, Hennessey, Roberts, Stephens, Vydra, Long, Thomas

  1. yousunkmybattleship
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    Weggy it’s your time to shine!

    Open Controls
    1. Ooh Ah Cantona
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      It's the biggest game of the season, a real season defining game today and why we FF mangers excitedly play this game.

      Yes I'm talking about Norwich V Burnley

      Cmon Weg!

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bratwurst is a trap\flop\fools gold.

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
          just now

          A perfectly designed 6ft 6in Dutch trap

          Open Controls
    3. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Who would you get in this week?

      A NEW def
      B James -4

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. iL PiStOlErO
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        A.

        Open Controls
    4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Vestergaard has played 90 minutes twice this season. I remember him as pretty decent at Soton. Are Evans, Soy and Amartey that much better or injury?

      Open Controls
      1. iL PiStOlErO
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Tbh they are all mediocre which tells a lot about him atm.

        Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        He's been extremely poor really, I think he was made to look better than he is at times at Southampton. He's been kept out of the team by other underperforming players like Soyuncu so says enough about it

        Open Controls
      3. diesel001
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Vestergaard isn't that good IMO. But neither are the rest. I would say Leicester's best team, based on what I have seen this season is:

        Schmeichel
        Fofana Evans Soyuncu
        Justin Tielemans Ndidi Castagne
        Maddison
        Vardy Barnes

        And their backups:

        Ward
        Amartey Vestergaard Thomas
        Pereira Dewsbury-Hall Soumare Bertrand
        Iheanacho
        Daka Lookman

        Open Controls
    5. Gudjohnsen
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Weghorst pont prediction?

      I say yc and subbed of at 58th minute for a total of 0 points.

      Open Controls
      1. Stimps
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Goal.... then a peno miss, then a red card

        Open Controls
      2. iL PiStOlErO
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        +1

        Open Controls
    6. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Have TC and FH chip still left. Should I use FH this week or just do some -4 and use money form the bank?

      Dubravka
      TAA Cancelo White
      Salah Saka Martinelli Maddison Gordon
      Kane Adams

      Mendy T.Silva Greenwod Kilman

      1ft, 1.4m itb

      Open Controls
    7. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      C'mon you Irons !

      Open Controls
      1. iL PiStOlErO
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Iron you c'mons.

        Open Controls
      2. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        COYI!

        Open Controls
    8. PartyTime
        11 mins ago

        Nothing but a Toney hat trick will do!

        Open Controls
        1. iL PiStOlErO
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Nothing then yes.

          Open Controls
      • CR7 is Home
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Any idea why Castagne isn't in the squad?

        He was my transfer in this GW 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          He is.

          If you mean XI, their priority is Europa.

          Open Controls
          1. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Rodgers said there would be changes, especially for those coming back from injuries.

            Open Controls
            1. PartyTime
                just now

                Never trust a word from a midget

                Open Controls
            2. CR7 is Home
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Thnx mate, I Shud have asked here before making the transfer

              Open Controls
        2. SKENG
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          A bit early but does this look like an easy save for DGW33? Got 1 FT, 1.2m ITB.

          Schmeichel (Ramsdale)
          TAA Cancelo Doherty (Silva Digne*)
          Salah Son Kulusevski Saka Maddison
          Lacazette Broja (Gelhardt*)

          Open Controls
          1. iL PiStOlErO
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Pretty much yes. Gtg

            Open Controls
          2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Doherty might be out

            Open Controls
        3. Oggle22
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Time to add Barnes to my lost of fpl trolls with mahrez and Co? 2ft Barnes and Saka out?

          Ramsdale
          TAA White James Rudi Doherty
          Salaha Saka Kulu Havertz
          Kane

          Sa Barnes Cucho Richardson

          Open Controls
        4. Original Sin
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Not having Son basically ruined all the rank jumps achieved over last couple of weeks. KDB, SALAH, CANCELO, ROBBO and NACHO to play today. Any hope of gaining the lost ranks with these lot?

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            Think KdB is still around 2% EO so maybe. Not so much with the others

            Open Controls
        5. Tommy J
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          This game is so frustrating at times- seemed a good idea to swap TAA to James before gw31, 1 point later naturally really regretting that change….

          Open Controls
        6. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Doesn't get much bigger than this game.

          Open Controls
          1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Agree. I think Norwich will batter Burnley.

            Open Controls
          2. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            I can't believe Kingdom Hearts IV was announced either, made my day

            Open Controls
        7. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Bench boost this

          De gea - Norwich and Liverpool
          James - arsenal
          Broja - burnley and arsenal
          Amartey - Newcastle and Everton

          I’m thinking after the hammering broja comes back and amartey hopefully gets 1 start out of the 2

          Open Controls
        8. PartyTime
            just now

            Toney goooaaall.

            Get in there!

            (Just warming up) fingers crossed!

            Open Controls
          • JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Surely get Barnes over Maddison now that he’s rested for next week

            Open Controls

