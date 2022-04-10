184
Metrics April 10

FPL top 10k: How many Gameweek 33 ‘doublers’ does the average manager own?

184 Comments
Using LiveFPL’s vast array of tools, we look at the squad make-ups and chip usage of the world’s leading Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Gameweek 33.

We will examine the 1,000 names in LiveFPL’s ‘Legendary Managers’ list – the historic cream of the crop, much like our own Hall of Fame – but chiefly those in the top 10k in the current overall rankings.

Between the two groups (where there will of course be some overlap), these are the managers who can offer us a better gauge of FPL ownership and chip strategy, as opposed to the overall figures that are skewed by the vast numbers of untouched ‘ghost teams’.

There is heaps of useful information beyond overall and top 10k figures on the LiveFPL site, of course, such as ownership stats for different rank tiers.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: GAMEWEEK 32 CAPTAINCY

Above: Gameweek 32 captaincy stats for the all-time greats (right) and the top 10k (left)

Over 80% of the top 10k managers backed a premium Spurs attacker with the armband in Gameweek 32, so a certain Egyptian has much to do on Sunday if he is to even match the scores of that in-form duo.

TOP 10K: CHIP USAGE

Chip deployment was negligible in Gameweek 32, with the most-used being the Wildcard – and even then, there were fewer than 0.5% of the top 10,000 managers who activated it.

One in 10 FPL managers in the top 10,000 still have three or more chips to use, whilst well over half (59.5%) have either maxed out their allocation or have only one chip remaining.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: TEMPLATE SQUAD FOR GAMEWEEK 32

After several weeks of upheaval, calm descended on the ‘template’ top 10k team in Gameweek 32.

There was only one change to the most-owned XV of Gameweek 31, with Antonio Rudiger (£6.2m) replacing Reece James (£6.3m) at the back.

Mohamed Salah’s (£13.2m) ownership only took a slight tumble, down to 90% – for all the talk about whether he’s dispensable or not, he’s still the most-owned player in the top 10k.

Selections being split across Tottenham Hotspur’s front three means that four Spurs assets feature in the most-owned list above.

OWNERSHIP STATS FOR THE 1,000 ‘LEGENDARY MANAGERS’ IN GAMEWEEK 32

TOP 10K: TEMPLATE WILDCARD SQUAD

Big at the back and light up top has been the approach of many an FPL manager for a while now, and there’s no change in that approach looking at the ‘template’ Wildcard squad above. Three of the four most-owned players, indeed, are attack-minded defenders, with James not far behind them.

Gameweek 33 Wildcarders were less convinced about Salah’s merits without deserting him altogether.

AVERAGE NUMBER OF PLAYERS OWNED FOR BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33

The average top 10k manager owns just short of 5.5 players who have two fixtures in Double Gameweek 33, with Arsenal assets making up a big chunk of this figure.

United players like Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.2m) are differentials at 5.82% and 0.87%.

These leading squads contain just under two (1.993) players who blank in Gameweek 33, meanwhile, ie Leeds, Aston Villa and Wolves assets.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

  1. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    James Laporte Doherty
    Bruno Sancho Saka Kulu Raph*
    Kane Laca

    (Sa Broja Livra Digne)
    1 FT & 1.5m

    Raphinha to Leicester mid for free?

    WC for GW34 and FH between GW35-38.

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      53 mins ago

      yes, most will get Leic midf

      Open Controls
      1. circusmonkey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I'll wait until 36 for them.

        Open Controls
    2. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      51 mins ago

      Yeah, sounds good

      Open Controls
  2. Totti
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    any news about leicester line-up?
    hope that barnes castagne won't be rested to save my gameweek 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      find out in a few minutes, i brought Castagne in for a hit this week so he better be playing, Wood too though so the hit is already paid for 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Totti
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        🙂
        good luck mate 🙂 enjoy the 9 points

        Open Controls
        1. lugs
          • 4 Years
          just now

          cheers, just as well for the 9pts Castagne benched along with Barnes, Doh, Castagne better not come on now, i've got Laporte first sub

          Open Controls
  3. Hits from the Bong
    • 3 Years
    56 mins ago

    Is Sa to Dubravka worth a hit? Anything else worth doing?

    Foster
    TAA Robertson Doherty Schar
    Salah Son Saka Maddison Martinelli
    Kane

    Sa Broja Mateta Coady

    Open Controls
  4. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    55 mins ago

    Weghorst starts

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Starts what?

      Open Controls
    2. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      starts scoring?

      Open Controls
  5. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Weghorst starts (Rockstar)

    Open Controls
  6. Il Capitano
    • 1 Year
    55 mins ago

    Grout Dreghorst starts! 2 points inbound!

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      I'd happily see him sent off so I don't end up holding him for the DGW

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Haha

        Open Controls
    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Better than normal then?

      Open Controls
      1. Il Capitano
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I'm a glass half full type

        Open Controls
  7. rozzo
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Laporte Robertson James
    Son Kulu Raphina Saka Ramsey
    Kane Broja Dennis

    2ft
    2.0itb
    2 free hits
    17k

    A). Free hit
    B). Raphina to Maddison
    C). James to Schar (Ramsey to Mount after who seems more nailed)
    D). B and C
    E). Anything else

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 9 Years
      just now

      D

      Open Controls
  8. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    52 mins ago

    Weghorst will score

    Everyone bookmark this

    Open Controls
    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      In our dreams.

      Open Controls
    2. *Reformed-Character*
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      Bookmark this? Your suggesting a striker playing against Norwich scores - it’s hardly a mystery Meg moment now is it?!

      Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      https://images.app.goo.gl/NTBFNpMakvCiAJ2B8

      Open Controls
  9. Ribus
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    One pulled the button for the Fh, it is irrevocable, right?

    Open Controls
    1. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
    2. Cammick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      Think so; I will pull the trigger after Leicester game

      Open Controls
    3. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      Correct

      Open Controls
    4. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      Press it again and see

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Don't cheat people that way! It is well known fact, that you cannot play your both FH's in two consecutive weeks, but there is no mention that you can't use both during same gw.

        Open Controls
  10. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    Maddison getting his rest in DGW33 so, Barnes essential?

    Open Controls
    1. *Reformed-Character*
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      Stop

      Open Controls
    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      Depends somewhat on their result on Thursday I'd say.

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Might triple up if you go out.

        Open Controls
  11. fantasyfog
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    Ok, skint so can't afford sky, 1 too many ankle biters around so can't go to the pub
    So
    Is it possible to pay for one game, Man city Vs Liverpool on any platform, I have a firestick...

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Now TV does a sky sports day pass for a tenner I believe

      Open Controls
    2. *Reformed-Character*
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      Now TV will ally you to buy a day pass

      Open Controls
    3. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Not sure, if you google soccer24hd or cricfree you might find one

      Open Controls
    4. fantasyfog
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      Lovely, thanks chaps

      Open Controls
  12. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Leicester team news
    Leicester: Schmeichel, Justin, Soyuncu, Tielemans, Maddison, Amartey, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Daka, Thomas, Lookman.
    Subs: Jakupovic, Fofana, Barnes, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Choudhury, Pereira, Vestergaard, Castagne.

    Crystal Palace team news
    Crystal Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Guehi, Kouyate, Ayew, Zaha, Mateta, Schlupp, Andersen, Clyne, Gallagher.
    Subs: Butland, Ward, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Eze, McArthur, Benteke, Edouard, Kelly.

    Norwich team news
    Team to play Burnley: Krul, Byram, Gibson, Hanley (c), Dowell, Normann, Rashica, Lees-Melou, Pukki, McLean, Giannoulis
    Subs: Gunn, Aarons, Zimmermann, Rupp, Tzolis, Sorensen, Williams, Springett, Rowe

    Burnley team news
    Team to play Norwich: Pope, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski (c), Brownhill, Weghorst, Lennon, Westwood, Rodriguez, Cornet, Collins
    Subs: Hennessey, Cork, Barnes, McNeil, Roberts, Stephens, Vydra, Long, Thomas

    Brentford team news
    Starting XI: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Zanka, Ajer, Norgaard, Eriksen, Janelt, Wissa, Mbeumo, Toney.
    Subs: Fernandez, Canos, Jensen, Ghoddos, Jeanvier, Fosu-Henry, Baptiste, Sorensen, Roerslev.

    West Ham team news
    Starting XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio.
    Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Benrahma, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral.

    Open Controls
    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Thank goodness. Don't fancy Doherty off the bench

      Open Controls
    2. Forza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Of course Roberts starts 12 in a row then gets benched against Norwich.

      Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Lowton back in time for more DGW scenes!

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Shame, I had him in their last DGW lol

        Open Controls
    4. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      COYP! Glad we keeping same line up as V Arsenal, just hope Olise will be back before next Sundays FA Cup semi v Chelsea.

      Open Controls
  13. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    44 mins ago

    Bringing in Barnes and James has been a compete at utter s*** show

    One of my little rules is to try as much as possible to avoid rotation risk players as I only get annoyed when this kind of things happen

    Note to self for the start of next season!

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      Unavoidable

      Good news is barnes may play twice now

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        35 mins ago

        Hopefully mate

        But it is avoidable, I could have Brought rudiger in and be at least 10 points better off

        But I wanted the ‘upside’

        Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      One of my actual rules is to avoid Barnes. I'd recommend adopting that one.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        That is lesson learned too well by choosing him gw1 over Raphinha.

        Open Controls
  14. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    40 mins ago

    terrible buy barnes has been

    Open Controls
  15. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Watch weghorst score now when I bench him.

    Open Controls
  16. tbos83
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    Is Nacho likely to come on? Could do with him staying benched

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      If Leicester need a goal, which they might do vs a good Palace side after making 7 changes.

      Open Controls
      1. Hits from the Bong
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        7 changes from the league game, or Europe?

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Europa on Thursday night.

          Open Controls
  17. Well you know, Triffic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    If Weghorst has even one goal attempt today, it will be progress

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      If he can get himself involved in celebrations as well

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      1 shot, 1 YC, 1 point.

      Open Controls
  18. Vlad Tepes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    So I brought in Castange and Iheanacho...

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      they will both sub on imo

      Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Ouch

      Open Controls
  19. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    It’s TONEY TIME

    Open Controls
    1. mrelpea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      This!

      Open Controls
  20. Lingard’s Shin Guards
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    iheanacho getting benched is really annoying. hopefully he stays off and I get odegaard pts but its unlikely

    Open Controls
  21. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    KDH nailed & cheap?

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Yes and yes

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        🙂

        Plenty of doubles

        Open Controls
        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Plenty of blanks too

          Open Controls
    2. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      KDH?

      Open Controls
    3. Stimps
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Kevin De Hector?

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Kieran Dewsbury-Hall... I was asking two days ago if he was Kevin de Hruyne 😉

        Open Controls
  22. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    If Salah blanks could we witness the largest sell off ever?

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Shouldn't do because he will tear Man United to pieces. Have a feeling he will score today.

      Open Controls
    3. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      No way, 2 plumb fixtures in the next 2 games

      Open Controls
    4. Gerd Mueller’s thighs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Double back line and either Jota or Diaz is a good option, which allows for MC options down the stretch…..?

      Open Controls
  23. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Oh the regret of going Barnes over Maddison in GW30 is real

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yeah, same.

      Hopefully they get dumped out of Europe so I can safely double up next week.

      Open Controls
    2. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      I was 0.1 off maddison, classic

      Open Controls
  24. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Wout, Wout, let it all out,
    Score a goal or you're getting kicked out,
    Come on, an assist or two, come on!

    Open Controls
  25. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    What was the situation with Doherty going off last night?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Sore knee.

      Left stadium in a knee brace, hopefully precautionary but the collision looked like ligament damage was possible.

      Open Controls
      1. Rival Sons Blackberry Smoke
        • 7 Years
        25 mins ago

        Cheers
        Makes me reassess whether to sell him this week with my 1 transfer rather coutinho

        Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Having done ligament damage myself there’s no way he’d have been considered or could continue.
        Just a sore one I think

        Open Controls
      3. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        We just don't know yet. I can't see him being risked anytime soon though, Spurs were quite able to score without him.

        Open Controls
  26. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    This isn't a BB, right? -8
    Sanchez James Broja Mateta

    Open Controls
  27. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Interesting that Barnes is rested today

    Does this mean he is the better option for dgw33, with maddison potentially rested for 1 game?

    I'm in the market for a Leicester mid

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Gw33 is after the European match, with semi's in 2 weeks, so it's rather unrelated I'd say.

      Open Controls
    2. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      dont think so, maddison more important I would say

      Open Controls
    3. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Puts me off both of them. Maybe Dewsbury-Hall!

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I guess let's see what happens in Europe

        Don't see kdh as an option!

        Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Have to see mins v PSV on Thursday first. Could potentially go to extra time even

      Open Controls
  28. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Gutted nacho benched but hopefully comes on 2nd half

    Open Controls
    1. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Same but not sure if I want a cameo or not

      Open Controls
  29. Norco
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Was looking at bringing in Barnes/Nacho next week... This stuff plays mind games with me

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      wouldnt bother

      Open Controls

