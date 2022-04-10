FPL top 10k: How many Gameweek 33 ‘doublers’ does the average manager own?

Using LiveFPL’s vast array of tools, we look at the squad make-ups and chip usage of the world’s leading Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Gameweek 33.

We will examine the 1,000 names in LiveFPL’s ‘Legendary Managers’ list – the historic cream of the crop, much like our own Hall of Fame – but chiefly those in the top 10k in the current overall rankings.

Between the two groups (where there will of course be some overlap), these are the managers who can offer us a better gauge of FPL ownership and chip strategy, as opposed to the overall figures that are skewed by the vast numbers of untouched ‘ghost teams’.

There is heaps of useful information beyond overall and top 10k figures on the LiveFPL site, of course, such as ownership stats for different rank tiers.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: GAMEWEEK 32 CAPTAINCY

Above: Gameweek 32 captaincy stats for the all-time greats (right) and the top 10k (left)

Over 80% of the top 10k managers backed a premium Spurs attacker with the armband in Gameweek 32, so a certain Egyptian has much to do on Sunday if he is to even match the scores of that in-form duo.

TOP 10K: CHIP USAGE

Chip deployment was negligible in Gameweek 32, with the most-used being the Wildcard – and even then, there were fewer than 0.5% of the top 10,000 managers who activated it.

One in 10 FPL managers in the top 10,000 still have three or more chips to use, whilst well over half (59.5%) have either maxed out their allocation or have only one chip remaining.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: TEMPLATE SQUAD FOR GAMEWEEK 32

After several weeks of upheaval, calm descended on the ‘template’ top 10k team in Gameweek 32.

There was only one change to the most-owned XV of Gameweek 31, with Antonio Rudiger (£6.2m) replacing Reece James (£6.3m) at the back.

Mohamed Salah’s (£13.2m) ownership only took a slight tumble, down to 90% – for all the talk about whether he’s dispensable or not, he’s still the most-owned player in the top 10k.

Selections being split across Tottenham Hotspur’s front three means that four Spurs assets feature in the most-owned list above.

OWNERSHIP STATS FOR THE 1,000 ‘LEGENDARY MANAGERS’ IN GAMEWEEK 32

TOP 10K: TEMPLATE WILDCARD SQUAD

Big at the back and light up top has been the approach of many an FPL manager for a while now, and there’s no change in that approach looking at the ‘template’ Wildcard squad above. Three of the four most-owned players, indeed, are attack-minded defenders, with James not far behind them.

Gameweek 33 Wildcarders were less convinced about Salah’s merits without deserting him altogether.

AVERAGE NUMBER OF PLAYERS OWNED FOR BLANK/DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33

The average top 10k manager owns just short of 5.5 players who have two fixtures in Double Gameweek 33, with Arsenal assets making up a big chunk of this figure.

United players like Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.2m) are differentials at 5.82% and 0.87%.

These leading squads contain just under two (1.993) players who blank in Gameweek 33, meanwhile, ie Leeds, Aston Villa and Wolves assets.

