Dugout Discussion April 10

Man City v Liverpool team news: Jota in for Diaz

Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes at the Etihad this afternoon, as Manchester City host Liverpool in a mouthwatering clash at the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola makes three changes from Tuesday’s Champions League win over Atletico Madrid.

Kyle Walker replaces Nathan Ake at the back, while further forward, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden start alongside Raheem Sterling, with Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez dropping to the bench.

Ruben Dias and Cole Palmer remain sidelined by injuries.

As for the visitors, Diogo Jota leads the line as Luis Diaz drops out.

Elsewhere, Joel Matip starts ahead of Ibrahima Konate and Jordan Henderson replaces Naby Keita.

The Reds are targeting an 11th straight league win, and victory would take them above City in the table.

GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling, Foden

Subs: Ake, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Steffen, Fernandinho, Mahrez, McAtee, Lavia

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Konate, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Tsimikas, Diaz, Kelleher

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

  1. Well you know, Triffic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    To FH33 or not to FH33, that is the question!

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      I would be scared to do it. Selling Spurs players and Salah for MU assets for example. What could possibly go wrong?!?

    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      If you are FHing to get United, no.

    3. Stram Dunk
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      FH in 37 for me

    4. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sitting at 1.5k with FH and WC left - really difficult decisions to make.
      Can't see great upside to FH33 at the moment.

      On other side WC seems like a most powerful chip and the longer I leave it the more I reduce potential benefit from playing it.

      Decisions, decisions...

  2. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Dropped from 16,711 this week to 22,796 with a weak 55 score. Any other ideas/recommendations please?

    Schmeichel*
    Trent, Robbo, James, Rudi, Doherty
    Salah, Maddi*, Saka*, Bowen
    Kane (c)

    Foster, Broja, Ramsey^, Gelhardt^

    * = DGW
    ^ = BGW
    1FT & 0.9M ITB.

    Current team means only Broja & Bowen don't have a DGW in 36 which is when I plan on dropping the BB!
    If CHE get eliminated from UCL this week I'm tempted to do James > Cancelo as I've regretted losing him (he funded Kane) but means I lose a fixture too.

  3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Raph to Maddison on FT the correct call for next week? Or Barnes?

  4. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Who to move Weg to? Thinking of Mateta but Palace aren't great away from home, tempted by Toney with Brentford's decent attacking form since Eriksen has gotten into the first XI, ASM too with 2 fixtures next week and 2 at home but historically I haven't done too well with him.

  5. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    I didn't see the game so not sure what even happened, but Doherty holders are you keeping or selling?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends on the injury.

    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Let's see what the news is. He left the stadium with a knee brace, if it looks like he might only miss one week then it's fine and I'll hold, any longer and I may move on

  6. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    82 pts all out.

    1275 -> 706. First time in top 1k finally

