Man City v Liverpool team news: Jota in for Diaz

Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes at the Etihad this afternoon, as Manchester City host Liverpool in a mouthwatering clash at the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola makes three changes from Tuesday’s Champions League win over Atletico Madrid.

Kyle Walker replaces Nathan Ake at the back, while further forward, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden start alongside Raheem Sterling, with Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez dropping to the bench.

Ruben Dias and Cole Palmer remain sidelined by injuries.

As for the visitors, Diogo Jota leads the line as Luis Diaz drops out.

Elsewhere, Joel Matip starts ahead of Ibrahima Konate and Jordan Henderson replaces Naby Keita.

The Reds are targeting an 11th straight league win, and victory would take them above City in the table.

GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling, Foden

Subs: Ake, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Steffen, Fernandinho, Mahrez, McAtee, Lavia

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Konate, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Tsimikas, Diaz, Kelleher

