News April 12

FPL Daily: Doherty set to miss rest of season, Dias back in training

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily, a series that services weekdays where there is no press conference round-up or Premier League match.

DOHERTY ‘OUT FOR 12 WEEKS’

The confirmation has yet to come from Tottenham Hotspur but Matt Doherty (£4.9m) looks set to miss the rest of the season with the knee injury that he picked up in Saturday’s win over Aston Villa.

The Athletic were among the media outlets to suggest that Doherty’s injury will keep him out for up to 12 weeks.

Spurs’ last Premier League fixture comes at Norwich City in six weeks’ time.

DIAS BACK IN TRAINING

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have been handed a major fitness boost for their trophy fight on multiple fronts as Ruben Dias (£6.1m) is now back in full training with the first-team squad.

Dias has been out for over a month with a hamstring strain.

It’s not yet known whether the centre-half will play a part against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday or Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final at the weekend, but Pep Guardiola may tell us more when he faces the press on Tuesday afternoon. 

LUKAKU STILL OUT

Thomas Tuchel confirmed on Monday that Cesar Azpilicueta will be part of the Chelsea squad to face Real Madrid on Tuesday evening but Romelu Lukaku (Achilles) will not travel.

Both players missed Gameweek 32 but Azpilicueta returns to the squad following several negative tests for Covid-19.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles/back) and Ben Chilwell (knee) remain on the injury list, while Ross Barkley is ill.

  1. Henryyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Would you FH with this team?

    Ramsdale
    Schar Robbo TAA Cancelo
    Salah Maddison Saka Kulu
    Laca Kane

    Foster - Saiss Gelhardt Mendy

    If not, who would you C?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      maddison, saka, kane

      Open Controls
      1. Henryyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks Holmes

        Open Controls
    2. Invincibles
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Kane.

      Open Controls
      1. Henryyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers mate

        Open Controls
    3. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      No,
      Captain Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Henryyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks Tomasjj

        Open Controls
  2. Invincibles
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Doherty Replacement up to 6.2?

    A) Walker
    B) Laporte
    C) Telles

    Open Controls
    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Invincibles
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Cheers, Robbo to Cancelo next week for the double up?

        Open Controls
        1. Henryyy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Prefer Robbo but its close for sure

          Open Controls
          1. Invincibles
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Think I'll do it to cover as my rival is 60 pts behind.

            Open Controls
    2. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. dshv
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Ddg
    Trent cancelo white
    Jwp salah son saka
    Laca wood asm

    Foster kulu rudiger cash

    Can I chalange the FH team? Want to secure my lead in ml’s before wc34?

    Open Controls
  4. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Start Rudiger (ARS) or Broja (ARS, bur)? Will start Adams already

    Open Controls
  5. FraseyB
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Would anyone recommend this swap (also with a view to later game weeks)

    Havertz/Coady>Kulu/Dias -4

    Or even Just havertz >kulu now?

    Trying to build up a slightly dodgy team but no wc left.

    Open Controls
  6. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    Team for gw 33

    Ramsdale
    TAA VVD James
    Maddison Barnes Son Saka
    Kane Lacazette weghorst

    Sa coady Doherty Ramsey

    A. Weghorst and Doherty > Wood and schär -8
    B. Weghorst and Doherty > Mateta and Laporte -8
    C. Sig tight

    Open Controls
    1. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      I like the Laporte move.
      Would not take a double hit.

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Just feel both hits could be worth it, Doherty out for the season and weghorst have nothing to offer. A a bit more shortsighted and B is more Long term

        Open Controls
    2. redsallstars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Can you do just weg to wood or not enough cash? Think that’s a good move this week. Wood should outscore weg by 4 points. Who would you bench though if you did A or B?

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah have zero itb. Would probably bench VVD if I do A and between mateta and VVD if I do B

        Open Controls
    3. redsallstars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Ah ok makes sense. In that case A is good, you can get 3 games out of the newcastle pair before moving them on

      Open Controls
  7. KeanosMagic
      13 mins ago

      Missed the price rise, but assuming no injuries midweek, kulu to Maddison?

      Open Controls
      1. Dr. Jepsen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Kulu is a keeper in my opinion. Maddison has had 1 shot in the box i 6 games.

        Open Controls
    • Dr. Jepsen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ramsdale
      Cancelo, TAA, Targett, Schär
      Jota, Bruno (c), Kulu, Saka
      Broja, Kane (v)

      DGea, Weghorst, Mee, Ramsey

      Looking to BB and WC 34. 3 mio in the bank. Ramsey out for? Maddison is the easy choice bur open for suggestions for a 1 week punt. Guimaraes maybe? Suggestions?

      Open Controls

