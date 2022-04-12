FPL Daily: Doherty set to miss rest of season, Dias back in training

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily, a series that services weekdays where there is no press conference round-up or Premier League match.

DOHERTY ‘OUT FOR 12 WEEKS’

The confirmation has yet to come from Tottenham Hotspur but Matt Doherty (£4.9m) looks set to miss the rest of the season with the knee injury that he picked up in Saturday’s win over Aston Villa.

The Athletic were among the media outlets to suggest that Doherty’s injury will keep him out for up to 12 weeks.

Spurs’ last Premier League fixture comes at Norwich City in six weeks’ time.

DIAS BACK IN TRAINING

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have been handed a major fitness boost for their trophy fight on multiple fronts as Ruben Dias (£6.1m) is now back in full training with the first-team squad.

Dias has been out for over a month with a hamstring strain.

It’s not yet known whether the centre-half will play a part against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday or Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final at the weekend, but Pep Guardiola may tell us more when he faces the press on Tuesday afternoon.

LUKAKU STILL OUT

Thomas Tuchel confirmed on Monday that Cesar Azpilicueta will be part of the Chelsea squad to face Real Madrid on Tuesday evening but Romelu Lukaku (Achilles) will not travel.

Both players missed Gameweek 32 but Azpilicueta returns to the squad following several negative tests for Covid-19.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles/back) and Ben Chilwell (knee) remain on the injury list, while Ross Barkley is ill.

