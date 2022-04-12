245
Learning from ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 33

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead continues with his series of articles analysing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this year are the Scouts Joe LepperNeale RiggGeoff Dance, and Tom Freeman, FPL Wire’s Zophar, from the Hall of Fame Fabio BorgesFPLMatthewYavuz Kabuk and Tom Stephenson, Blackbox’s Az and Mark Sutherns, FPL “celebrities” LTFPL AndyMagnus Carlsen and FPL General plus last year’s mini-league winner Les Caldwell.

“Walking on Son-shine!”

Fabio Borges and all those who captained Son Heung-Min (£11.1m) were walking on sunshine this week as the Spurs striker scored a hat-trick, helping the Portuguese Hall of Famer to a stellar score of 99 points.

After falling behind to Az in recent weeks Fabio must have been beaming as he roared back to top spot, making up a 34-point deficit to overtake the Blackbox host.

While Fabio was doing Fabio things, the rest of us were still puzzling over when to use our Free Hits. The courage levels of those ready to hit the button in Gameweek 33 were tested again this week as Man United and Arsenal players failed to sparkle. Perhaps investment in another United, Newcastle, is a better option.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Unsurprisingly, Fabio was the top scorer this week thanks to his Son captaincy, Ivan Toney (£6.9m) doing what he was meant to do at the start of the season and Raphinha (£6.5m) finally scoring a double-digit return, just before many managers plan to sell him.

The rest of the Son armband army also did well, Magnus moved up to his highest rank of the season at 15k and Andy totalled 86 points with Dejan Kulusevski (£6.3m) continuing to show unbelievable value for him.

However, Andy faces a defensive injury crisis due to Lucas Digne (£5.0m), Kieran Tierney (£5.0m) and Matt Doherty (£4.9m) all being flagged. With the Spurs man causing many of us to look for alternatives, I suspect Fabian Schar (£4.4m) will be a popular choice because of his home double against a couple of potentially fatigued teams.

I do expect the table to change over the coming weeks with Tom Freeman, Neale Rigg, FPL Matthew, and Magnus still to activate their Wildcards.

TRANSFERS

This is a summary of the transfers for this week:

  • Az – No transfer
  • LTFPL Andy – No transfer
  • Fabio Borges – No transfer
  • Joe Lepper – Dewsbury-Hall (Ramsey)
  • Geoff Dance – James (Tierney)
  • FPL General – Doherty (Tierney)
  • Les Caldwell – Fernandes (Salah)
  • Magnus Carlsen – No transfer
  • Mark Sutherns – Schar (Tierney)
  • FPL Matthew – No transfer
  • Neale Rigg – No transfer
  • Tom Freeman – Fernandes (Salah)
  • Tom Stephenson – No transfer
  • Yavuz Kabuk – Doherty (Davies)
  • Zophar – No transfer

Some big calls were made this week, with Tom Freeman and Les Caldwell selling Mohamed Salah (£13.2m) for Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m). Unfortunately, he failed his audition and it was a particularly bitter blow for Tom, who put the armband on him.

Geoff Dance was another to gamble as he signed Reece James (£6.3m) and handed him the captaincy – in another week it would’ve paid off but this time all he got was splinters.

Kieran Dewsbury-Hall’s (£4.4m) refined brace will no doubt give Joe hope of things to come even if he did bench him this time around, whilst FPL General and Yavuz picked the wrong week to transfer in Doherty.

TEMPLATE

The template for ‘The Great and The Good’ is as follows, with the number in brackets showing how many teams in which they appear:

Ramsdale (8), Sa (2)

Doherty (13), Alexander-Arnold (13), Robertson (6), Rudiger (6), James (6)

Saka (13), Raphinha (13), Salah (11), Kulusevski (8), Son (5)

Kane (12), Weghorst (9), Lacazette (6)

The template remains rock solid but even a casual glance suggests change is on the way, with Son on the rise whilst Doherty and Wout Weghorst’s (£6.4m) days are probably numbered.

BUDGET SPREAD

With the continuing decline in the forward options, I thought it would be interesting to see where ‘The Great and The Good’ are spending their money. The percentages below show the comparison against the top 10k, all courtesy of LiveFPL.net

This shows the variety in approaches currently being adopted by ‘The Great and The Good’.

Led by Az, the majority have gone for investment up front with Harry Kane (£12.6m) the big-ticket item. Yet he is not a pre-requisite for success, as Fabio and LTFPL Andy have seen more green of late with most of their spend in midfield.

Elsewhere, FPL General has gone all-in on at the back with Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m), Andrew Robertson (£7.3m), Joao Cancelo (£7.0m) and Reece James, although it’s worth noting that this backline bravado is made easier by his lack of Bench Boost allowing him to invest in a cut-price set of forwards.

It’s an FPL cliche but never before has ‘play your own game’ been so appropriate, with so many different chip strategies and team set ups in play.

THE NEXT GREAT AND THE GOOD

Before we close, let’s check in on the contenders for next year’s magical mini-league.

What a competitive league it is, with the top five all in the top 400! Current leader Tanveer Singh is the India number one, with a 23-point gap, but be aware that Suvansh Sing has a Bench Boost and Wildcard in hand.

All I know is that Mark Sutherns should be looking nervously over his shoulder.

CONCLUSION

This season is proving to have one of the most intriguing finishes to date with chips chasers, multiple heavy-hitter combinations, plus risk and reward being at its most extreme when it comes to deciding which week to double-down on in the final weeks.

Don’t be sure of your rank just yet, as so much can and probably will change over the coming weeks. Prepare for extreme bouts of sunshine and maybe a little bit of stormy weather ahead.

Anyway, that’s all from me for and remember don’t have nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Greyhead19

245 Comments
  1. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    59 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA James Cancelo Schar
    Saka Maddison Salah Son Kulu
    Broja

    Lewis DCL Kilman Watkins

    Can get this team with a -4, 5 DGW players, Use FH or save for GW37?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      55 mins ago

      Save it

      Open Controls
  2. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    56 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Start one:

    A: Broja
    B: Weghorst

    Open Controls
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Broja. Better players around him and who actually pass the ball to him, unlike Burnley and their players...

      Open Controls
    2. manu4life99
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Neither but A if pushed as Burnley are so bad

      Open Controls
    3. manu4life99
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm having to start both and would be surprised to even get 4pts a piece

      Open Controls
  3. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    James Laporte Livra
    Bruno Sancho Saka Kulu Raph*
    Kane Laca

    (Sa* Broja Doherty* Digne*)
    1 FT & 1.5m

    Raphinha to Leicester mid this week or something else?

    Will be using WC for GW34 and FH between 35-38.

    Open Controls
  4. PartyTime
      55 mins ago

      Bruno or Kdb on fh?

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        Bruno. KDB could even be benched.

        Open Controls
    • Prinzhorn
      • 1 Year
      54 mins ago

      Salah - Havertz - Saka - Kulu - Gordon
      0.0 ITB , 2 FT

      Target

      A) Son, Maddison
      B) KDB, Maddison

      Who out?

      C) Saka, Salah
      D) Havertz, Salah

      or something else?

      Open Controls
    • Malkmus
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      A'noon all. Any thoughts on this FH team?

      Dubravka
      Robbo - Cancelo - Schar
      KDB - Son - Bruno - Dewsbury-Hall - Martinelli
      Kane - ASM

      Subs - Veltman, holgate, Gelhardt

      Previous draft had no bruno and was more balanced. Schmeichel, TTA for Robbo, Maddison for DH and Foden for Bruno.

      Ta!

      Open Controls
    • southernrocker1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      Is Amartey a nailed starter?

      Additionally, excluding Arsenal, Leicester & Arsenal defenders, who would be your best £4.5 or under defender pick from this week onwards?

      Open Controls
      1. McSauce
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        31 mins ago

        schar

        Open Controls
        1. southernrocker1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Sorry, I meant excluding Arsenal, Newcastle & Leicester!

          Have Schar already.

          Open Controls
      2. Rassi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        The only nailed Leicester player is Schmeichel.

        Livramento. Double and nice fixtures. Schär has better double but Newcastle's fixtures turn sour soon.

        Open Controls
        1. Slouch87
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          Have you not seen how many goals Southampton have conceded recently? Livramento not the greatest pick imo.

          Open Controls
          1. Rassi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            Of course I have but there are not too many nailed

            Open Controls
            1. Rassi
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              8 mins ago

              ...4.5 or under defenders.

              Still, I will change my answer to Emerson Royal. Forgot him.

              Open Controls
    • OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      Doherty & Ramsey >
      Schär & Maddison
      But should do it before price rises again 🙁 so what to do wait after midweek matches ?

      Open Controls
    • HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      How is this team setup compared to the FHers and BBers?
      I have 2 freebies and if I don’t move a premium I’ll likely move Weg to Pukki which helps BB36 (plus he has better fixtures) and roll the other FT

      Any obvious moves you can see? Don’t think I have the bench for BB this week

      Schmeichel
      Robbo Laporte Rudiger Matip
      Salah Saka Kulu Havertz Maddison
      Kane
      Foster White Cucho Weg

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        39 mins ago

        It's a red arrow team imo. But you have to pick your battles especially if you don't have many chips left.

        I'd play White over Rudiger for sure for the extra game.

        Open Controls
        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          36 mins ago

          Thanks Camzy.
          Any suggestions to limit the damage?
          I could easily go for a NEW player but not so keen to use another transfer to move them out after 34

          Leaning towards BB36 FH37

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            15 mins ago

            Check on Cucho injury. If he's out Cucho > Mateta looks good.

            Open Controls
            1. HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              12 mins ago

              That was going to be my next move just not this week with fa cup semi on. Effectively Foster Pukki Mateta bench and BB

              Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          31 mins ago

          Respectfully disagree with Camzy. Dont see how Newcastle / Man Utd assets, or Leicester triple ups give anyone much advantage over solid SGW options like these. You actually have a better set of doublers than I do (Sanchez, Saka, Martinelli). Feeling more & more nonplussed by this week's doublers tbh

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            28 mins ago

            You may be right. Maybe I'm biased though. Because I'm looking at a monstrous week with 11 doublers plus Kane, Kulu, Cancelo and Salah on a BB.

            A team with just 4 doublers vs FHs and BBs will struggle imo.

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              24 mins ago

              I do acknowledge it'll be hard to compete with BBers, but I'm feeling quietly confident vs FH template.

              Open Controls
            2. HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              24 mins ago

              I’m more worried about NEW double clean sheet than anything else.
              United aren’t delivering and don’t see Ronaldo starting both.
              Many FH teams are betting against the highest scoring team this week

              Open Controls
              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                17 mins ago

                I think theres a decent chance of 1 CS, but dont see 2 personally against these opposition. Leicester have only failed to score in 2 of their last 17 league games. Palace obviously a bit more hit & miss, especially away, but no pushovers

                Open Controls
      2. artvandelay316
        • 1 Year
        29 mins ago

        Mine is similar (Exact same midfield and Kane up front). Personally I feel like it's solid. I don't rate the DGW fixtures enough to want to change the team around for one week.

        Open Controls
        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Thanks buddy. Need to wait it out after midweek games

          Open Controls
    • Flynny
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      Hi....Will use my last free hit in 37......2fts....0 cash....thoughts on:

      Doherty coutinho weghorst to schar barnes and toney - 4?

      Prefer maddison to barnes, but likely to be priced out by Friday....

      Dubravka (sa)
      Taa cancelo rudiger (vvd Doherty)
      Salah saka kulu coutinho (Ramsey)
      Kane weghorst broja

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        Are you going to want Coutinho back for their doubles or will you just stick to Ramsey?
        Barnes a risk due to Midweek europe
        I would start vvd over Weg

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Think I'm happy to lose cout whose impact seems to have lessened on villa

          Not sure I want to start 2 lpool defenders v United....you ra9se good points tho

          Open Controls
    • manu4life99
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      Can't believe I'm asking this but is Salah to Son worth a 4pt hit for 1 week only? (Wildcarding in 34)

      Open Controls
      1. Rassi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
      2. artvandelay316
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Not for one week.

        Open Controls
    • manu4life99
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      Any of these transfers worth a 4pt in isolation for 1 week only (WC34)?

      A) Weg to Wood/ASM (-4)
      B) Salah to Son (-4)
      C) Salah to KDB (-4)
      D) Broja to Wood/ASM (-4)

      Open Controls
      1. artvandelay316
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Not for one week only, no.

        Open Controls
      2. Rassi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I might consider A

        Open Controls
    • artvandelay316
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      Opinions on best option of these two please...

      A
      Dubravka (Ramsdale)
      MATIP, Trent, Cancelo, Rudiger (Andersen)
      DEWSBERRY HALL, SON, Salah, Saka, Kulu
      Kane (Broja, Hwang)

      or

      B
      Dubravka (Ramsdale)
      LAPORTE, Trent, Cancelo, Rudiger (Andersen)
      MADDISON, HAVERTZ, Salah, Saka, Kulu
      Kane (Broja, Hwang)

      Cheers.

      Open Controls
    • bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Has anybody else out together a WC34, BB36, FH37 squad ? I'm currently on this 15 DGWer squad, that all gives me strong starting 11's for GWs 34, 35 & 38 as well.

      Schmeichel, Foster
      TAA, Robbo, Rudiger, White, Cash
      Salah, Son, Kulu, Maddion, Saka
      Watkins, Pukki, Cucho

      I'd obviously love to squeeze in Kane, but it would drastically weaken me as elsewhere, and I've got Son, Kulu.

      Open Controls
    • STONEROSES
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Best DEF for rest of season?

      Money no object, already got TAA Cancelo James

      Open Controls
      1. artvandelay316
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Robbo or Laporte

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.