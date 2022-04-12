21
Champions League April 12

UEFA Champions League Fantasy quarter-finals second-leg preview

21 Comments
While last week’s Tuesday matchups delivered predictable results, Wednesday’s matches provided two surprises.

This week, the UCL nights are reversed. On Tuesday, Chelsea attempt to overturn a 3-1 deficit at the Bernabeu, while Bayern will hope to combine their strong home form this season with a higher attacking efficiency when Villarreal comes to visit the Allianz Arena.

Then, on Wednesday, Liverpool will be hoping their 3-1 first-leg lead combined with the power of the crowd makes for an easier evening at Anfield. Meanwhile, Manchester City will look to finish the job in what will likely be a fiery second leg tie at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Tuesday Captains

Havertz shines again as Arsenal impress in FPL Double Gameweek 29 opener 6

Top Pick: Karim Benzema

While Chelsea will have to chase the game, looking to get the minimum two goals required to force extra time, Real Madrid could punish them on the counter – especially down the wings. This makes Karim Benzema a fantastic pick. The Frenchman is on another level this season and failed to score for the first time in eight games when Real hosted Getafe at the weekend. Back-to-back UCL hat tricks against Chelsea and PSG should be enough justification for why he is Tuesday’s top captain pick.

Differential Pick: Kai Havertz

While the uphill task is huge, Kai Havertz has been key to Chelsea’s attacking success in recent weeks, scoring their only goal in the 3-1 first-leg defeat and once again in a 45-minute appearance at Southampton on Saturday. With Romelu Lukaku declared unfit for this game, Havertz will be relied on to lead the attack in what would be a historic comeback.

Wednesday Captains

1

Top Pick: Mohamed Salah

Though his form has left much to be desired (just one goal for club and country since the start of March), Mohamed Salah needs one goal to overtake Steven Gerrard as Liverpool’s top UCL scorer at Anfield. Therefore, you can bet he will be doing everything in his power to get that record and break his drought, with his team mates likely looking to help him reach that goal.

Differential Pick: Luis Diaz

Having been benched against Manchester City at the weekend, Luis Diaz will be hoping to start again after his man-of-the-match first leg performance. In that game, he showcased all his talents and, by playing against a Benfica side that will have to open up if they are to get anything from the tie, Diaz looks like the perfect differential captain.

Spot the Differential

A selection of players with small ownership that can give your team a boost up the rankings.

  • Marcos Alonso: A clean sheet seems unlikely but Alonso is capable of contributing at both ends of the pitch, as showcased in the 6-0 rout of Southampton at the weekend. There aren’t many defenders with a higher upside than him.
  • Kai Havertz: As mentioned earlier, Havertz has finally found his scoring boots and can be a useful addition to your team in an area where UCL fantasy options often struggle for points. He is owned by just 3%.
  • Kingsley Coman or Serge Gnabry: We will discover the Bayern lineup ahead of the deadline therefore, should one of these start, they could be a nice differential. Both are equally capable of high scores and Bayern will need all their attackers playing at their top level.
  • Dani Parejo: The assist in the first leg took his tally to one goal, three assists and three man-of-the-match awards in the UCL this season. Rested at the weekend, Parejo will be once again relied upon to pull the strings for Villarreal and unlock the Bayern midfield, as the Yellow Submarines look to cause one of the biggest upsets of the competition.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.