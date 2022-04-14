Mini Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 32

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after GW32, a very good one for Son-captainers.

We report on the two main FFScout Leagues, the Mods & Cons and FFS Family mini-leagues, Last Man Standing, the FFS Members Cup, the Head-to-Head Leagues and a selection of other community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Niall O’Connor is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code gsnskx) as long-time leader Srecko Kurtovic dropped to sixth. Niall has risen to 22nd overall and is seventh in our FFS Live Hall of Fame, having come 143rd in 2008/09 and with another four top 10k finishes since then. In 13 seasons he has only finished outside the top 20k on three occasions.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Håkon Mangersnes tops the Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for a fourth week. This League is also open to all, and the league code is visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in – but only those with a registered FFS account (paid or free) will be eligible for prizes.

Fantasy Football Scout Members is still the third best league in FPL, based on the average scores of the top five teams in each league. Our own top five are all in the overall top 34.

Håkon is also number one in the world for a second week.

MODS & CONS

Chaz Phillips (Az) tops the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league for a 19th week and is now 1,638th overall, but Seb is catching up fast.

FFS FAMILY

Obay Eid (FPL_Milanista) tops the FFS Family mini-league for a 29th week and has risen to 27th overall.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 32 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (see https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/26234/standings/c and https://torresmagic.webs.com/lmsupdate.htm) was 60, with 41 teams out and 92 left.

The joint top scorers were Aris Drossinos Sancho and Mac Gunner with 91. Aris came 5,993rd in 2016/17, while Mac came 4,536th in 2016/17 and 477th in 2018/19 and is 292nd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 32 was the second round of the latest FFS Members Cup. Previous winner Mohd Rodzi and the highest ranked manager (A.J.,197th) are both through to round 3. The joint top scorers were Sleepylabeef and K3lvN with 89. K3lvN (Kelvin Travers) finished 2nd in FPL in 2012/13.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Justin Spiegel still leads Martin Stubbs by two points at the top of League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues.

Viktor Torkelsson in League 9 Division 72 is still the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues, with 88 points out of a possible 96, and is now 7,401st overall.

TOPS AND VETS

James Ingram has regained the lead from Uroš Lorbek in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code kgmryk) and is now 146th overall. He previously led after Gameweeks 24, 26 and 27 and is 283rd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame

Carl Evans tops my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 03t1fd), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes, for a tenth week and is now 345th overall.

Tony Yorath (A.J.) tops PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code 01ef8y) for a fifth week and has risen to 197th overall.

Jonathan Tan tops Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code pztxjt) for a 12th week and is now 5,327th overall.

2018/19 FPL champion Adam Levy tops Simon March’s FPL Champions League for a 14th week and is now 5,688th overall.

Finn Sollie tops Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code 1zpaad) for a second week and has risen to 35th overall.

Gerry Kerley has regained the lead from Callum Croal in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (league code hz9bz2), his 14th week on top. He is now 5,939th overall, and 957th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Chris Costa is the new leader of my January to May League (league code fy0acw), having risen from 69k after Gameweek 20 to 2,622nd now. His best previous finish was 5,208th in 2013/14.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league FOR WHICH YOU ARE ELIGIBLE, simply enter the League code in the ‘Join private league’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or comment below this article.