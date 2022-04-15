204
Rate My Team April 15

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

204 Comments
The next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline is less than 24 hours away, so there are transfer decisions to be made for millions of us ahead of Blank/Double Gameweek 33.

The questions on player purchases, Matt Doherty (£4.9m) replacements, Free Hit sides and chip strategy are coming thick and fast in the comments section, with yesterday’s Double Gameweek 34/35 announcement presenting another challenge to our medium-term planning.

And so we’ve again asked five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, to answer some of your posers over the next 60 minutes.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

As ever, you can chip in with your own opinions on the raft of RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, feel free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    I took -8 to move Digne Lacazette Gordon and Doherty out for Cancelo Justin Maddison and Mateta . Now with Leicester still in Europe, less attractive doubles in 37 I am wondering if I should undo and play FH? Only 4 double week players * but probably good going forward and would get players back in 34 who will then need to move but possibly to different players.

    Schmeichel*
    Justin* Laporte Robertson Cancelo
    Salah Kulusveski Havertz Saka* Maddison*
    Kane (c)

    Ramsdale* Broja* James Mateta

    1. tibollom
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      dont think you need to FH

    2. Ian & Zen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours ago

      you now have 15 players who will play, so why not use BB?

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Used it unfortunately

  2. In a Rush
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    On Fh

    Maddison & Adams
    Or
    Jwp & nacho

    1. tibollom
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      a

      1. In a Rush
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Cheers

        1. tibollom
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          care to have a look at mine a bit below?

  3. TeddiPonza
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    It’s down to this two option. Which would you prefer?

    A. Doherty to Telles and Raphinha to Maddison
    B. Coutinho to Sancho and Raphinha to Martinelli

    Thanks

    1. tibollom
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      a

    2. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      A

  4. tibollom
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    2 FT 0 ITB (FH, WC, BB left)...

    thinking of Coady + Dennis for Target/Schar + Broja...which would give me;

    Pope
    Taa cancelo white target/schar
    salah saka kulu barnes foden
    kane

    bach broja cash dobbin

    1. In a Rush
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      If you’re just going to use transfers I would just do the coady ➡️ Schar move and roll the 2nd

      1. tibollom
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        my bad forgot to say ill be WC in 34 so i'll lose a FT if I just do 1

  5. AYLD28
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Is this team worth the free hit?

    Debravka
    Laporte TAA Shar Cancelo
    Salah Maddison Saka
    Broja Kane Weghorst

    Ramsdale Kulu James Raphina

    This is a -4. No idea who my captain would be.

    Free hit would be:

    Schmeichel
    Cancelo Schar Burn
    Fernandes Cornet Saka/Martinelli Son
    Wood Kane CR7 (c)

    Asking for a friend. That friend is me.

    1. tibollom
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      no wouldnt FH mate...captain Kane..

  6. zolapower
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    One week punt:

    A) Willock and Schar

    Vs

    B) Barnes and Ben Davies

    Have Maddison and no Newcastle defense

    1. Dog and Fox
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Its about time for that barnes haul

    2. tibollom
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      B

  7. Dog and Fox
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    On a tight budget. Best def at 4.3.

    Cedric, tavaras, amartey, Justin?? Others… thanks

    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Justin

    2. tibollom
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      justin

    3. Gandalf
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Justin is 4.9

      1. Dog and Fox
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Ment Thomas, or fofana…. Or anyone at 4.3 or lower

  8. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    How’s this for a -4 for this team

    Doherty & Weghorst > Cancelo & Wood

    Ramsdale Dubravka

    Rudiger White Keane Castagne xxxxxxx

    Saka Salah Kulveski Barnes Ramsey

    Kane Dennis xxxxxxx

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    FH & BB left 1 FT

    1. tibollom
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      decent team, not sure about Dennis tho

  9. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Can't afford James
    T Silva a decent option?

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Wouldn't buy James this week. Can wait until next.

    2. Danstoke82
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Personally would find a way to get James in within the next few weeks

  10. Gandalf
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    A. Saka + Burn
    B. Cornet + Telles

    1. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Saka telles

  11. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Brighton are solid, conceded 32 goals in 32 matches, cant see goal fest there.

    I think utd might surprise everyone. Not saying they will win against pool but they might score a few

    1. Not again Shirley
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      That’s why in the back of my mind I am thinking Kane to Ronnie for a week. Bound to be a mistake.

      I have Sancho too but would rather Bruno.

  12. Fpl_Ludwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Thoughts on a punt on either Tarkowski or B.Mee?
    New manager bounce?

    1. tibollom
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      tark maybe..

  13. wonkeydonkey
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    I can get to this team with a -4. Is it worth a FH instead? Plan to WC in 34/35, use BB in 36, so it's whether FH is worth holding back for GW37 or not...

    Ramsdale
    TAA, James, Telles/Schar
    Bruno, Saka, Martinelli, Kulu
    Kane, Wood, Weghorst

    FH would be:
    Schmiechel
    Schar, Target, Telles
    Bruno, Salah, Son, Saka
    Ronaldo, Wood, Adams

    1. tibollom
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      hold the FH i reckon, im doing that

  14. tibollom
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    anyone want to help me out guys?

    2 FT 0 ITB (FH, WC, BB left)...

    Coady + Dennis for Target/Schar + Broja...which would give me;

    Pope
    Taa cancelo white target/schar
    salah saka kulu barnes foden
    kane

    bach broja cash dobbin

  15. TeddiPonza
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Is captaining Sancho too maverick?

    1. Danstoke82
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Yes too many better options even SGW ones like Salah, Son and Kane imo

  16. Danstoke82
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Might ignore lei midfielders this week as cannot afford Maddison, how about these moves instead? Not fussed on holding weghorst and a lot of people banging the Schar drum;

    Weghorst + White > Wood + Schar -8

    Yay or Nay?

    1. Shineonme
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      2 double players for 2 double players. Madness especially for a -8 the two you are swapping could easily outscore the ones you intend to bring in.

      1. Danstoke82
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Weghorst to our score Wood?

        1. Shineonme
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Possible yes.

      2. Danstoke82
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Thank you for your feedback btw! Much appreciated

        1. Shineonme
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          I certainly wouldn't be doing a -8 for those players

    2. greenybne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours ago

      Ney for -8

  17. King Didier
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Schmeichel Dubravka
    Doherty Rudiger Trent Cancelo C.Roberts
    Salah Saka Son Raph Gordon
    Lacazette Adams Cucho
    BB this week
    1FT 0.6 in the bank
    Thinking Doherty, Raph, Cucho to Telles, Barnes,J. Rod
    Thoughts?

  18. mr messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    How's this FH team

    Schmeichel
    Schar White Telles
    Saka Barnes Maddison Son Bruno
    Kane Ronaldo

    No bench (Greenwood, Tsimakis, Manquillo)

    1. greenybne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Feel like everyone has very high expectations of Maddison. I’d be worried about minutes given their schedule. Ralph or all in on Spurs with Kulu is an alternative

  19. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    I’m all out of sync because it’s Easter, when’s deadline?

  20. greenybne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Bench boost this lot?

    Still have FH and WC left for the upcoming big doubles

    Foster (BRE), Rudiger (ARS), Broja (ARS, bur), Pukki (man)

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes.

      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        People overthink that BB should be on huge dgw. Decent sgw playing bench is ok since quite rarely you have 15 dgw players, especially that all those really play both games.

  21. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    5.4 for fifth defender (bb this week)? No wc left, 2FH.

    Taa Robbo Rudi Schar xxx

