FA Cup semis included in FanTeam’s Gameweek 33 ‘Weekly Monster’



Sponsored by FanTeam

The Premier League meets the FA Cup semi-finals in FanTeam‘s latest Weekly Monster!

This is a mash-up Fantasy tournament in which managers can turn a £1.68 entry fee into an £840 prize.

All you have to do is build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for the league and cup matches listed below – and you’ve got right up to 15:00 BST on Saturday to do it, so you can enter even after the teamsheets for the four mid-afternoon kick-offs are released.

There is a kitty of £5,880 to play for, with prizes awarded down to 604th place.

Head to the FanTeam lobby and look for the ‘€30K Weekly Monster – Special Edition [FA Cup included]’ link (seen above) to choose your level of entry.

WEEKLY MONSTER FIXTURES

JOSH AND AZ’S TIPS

GAMEWEEK 38 SEASON FINALE EVENT

There’s another big-money event coming soon in FanTeam: their Gameweek 38 Premier League Season Finale.

Ignore the €100 entry fee – you can win a ticket to this event by entering the much-cheaper ‘satellite’ tournaments in the run-up to May 22.

One of these satellites can be found under “WM Satellite to THE €100K GW38 EPL FINALE [6 seats GTD]” in the FanTeam lobby.

You can even enter the same team you’ve built for the Gameweek 33 Weekly Monster we mentioned earlier in this piece.

More details on the Season Finale can be read here.

18+. Please gamble responsibly. http://begambleaware.org. #ad

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT