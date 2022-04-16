544
FA Cup semis included in FanTeam’s Gameweek 33 ‘Weekly Monster’

The Premier League meets the FA Cup semi-finals in FanTeam‘s latest Weekly Monster!

This is a mash-up Fantasy tournament in which managers can turn a £1.68 entry fee into an £840 prize.

All you have to do is build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for the league and cup matches listed below – and you’ve got right up to 15:00 BST on Saturday to do it, so you can enter even after the teamsheets for the four mid-afternoon kick-offs are released.

There is a kitty of £5,880 to play for, with prizes awarded down to 604th place.

Head to the FanTeam lobby and look for the ‘€30K Weekly Monster – Special Edition [FA Cup included]’ link (seen above) to choose your level of entry.

ENTER YOUR TEAM FOR GAMEWEEK 33 HERE

WEEKLY MONSTER FIXTURES

JOSH AND AZ’S TIPS

GAMEWEEK 38 SEASON FINALE EVENT

There’s another big-money event coming soon in FanTeam: their Gameweek 38 Premier League Season Finale.

Ignore the €100 entry fee – you can win a ticket to this event by entering the much-cheaper ‘satellite’ tournaments in the run-up to May 22.

One of these satellites can be found under “WM Satellite to THE €100K GW38 EPL FINALE [6 seats GTD]” in the FanTeam lobby.

You can even enter the same team you’ve built for the Gameweek 33 Weekly Monster we mentioned earlier in this piece.

More details on the Season Finale can be read here.

18+. Please gamble responsibly. http://begambleaware.org. #ad

  manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    1 gw only

    Weg or Maddison(-4)

    Open Controls
  niaz1982
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Current squad, any helpful ideas on whether to make a couple of transfers or go with FH?

    Kasper
    Rudiger TAA Cancelo
    Salah Kulu Saka Maddison
    Kane Broja Weghorst

    Subs: Dubravka Kilman Cash Ramsey

    Open Controls
  Fpl_Ludwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 mins ago

    Who to captain out of these 3?

    A) Fernandes
    B) Martinelli
    C) Kane

    Open Controls
    Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  Spurrsy
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Any changes? Still have FH, BB, WC but think it's good enough for this week with 8 doubles.

    Ramsdale,
    Shar, Robertson, Liv,
    Bruno(C), Cornet, saka, kulu
    Adams, kane, Nacho

    Open Controls
  Mata of opinion
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this FH team? Thanks!

    Ramsdale
    White TAA Schar
    Saka Maddison Bruno Kulu
    Ronaldo Kane Wood
    Foster Amartey 4.5 4.5

    Open Controls
    Calculated Risks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not sure about double arsenal defence on free hit

      Open Controls
    The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Pretty good. Close to mine.

      Open Controls
  winchester
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Hey guys. Not really sure what to do.. 2ft and 3.5m itb. FH&BB left. Play rams or dubr? Am I missing any vital players?

    ramsdale*
    taa targett* white*
    salah saka* barnes* mount
    kane weghorst* broja*

    (dubravka* rudiger doherty ramsey)

    A) doherty+saka/barnes/mount -> cancelo/james+kulu
    B) doherty -> cancelo or james (roll other ft)
    C) something else?

    Open Controls
    Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      B all day

      Open Controls
  Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which combo this week?
    A. Cancelo Salah Kulu
    B. Robbo Bruno Maddison

    Open Controls
    tempest
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B for me

      Open Controls
  Krupinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Taken -4
    Out: Weghorst, Raphinha & Doherty out
    In: Wood, Maddison & Schar

    Pope
    Schar Cancelo TAA White
    Salah Barnes Maddison Saka
    Kane (c) Wood

    Foster Rudiger Kulu Broga

    Above team worth using BB this week?
    Torn between Kane or Wood for captain

    Got WC & FH left to use

    Ta

    Open Controls
  King Kohli
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit to improve this BB?

    Pope*
    TAA Cancelo James Schar*
    Salah Havertz Saka* Martinelli*
    Kane Wood*
    Sanchez* Gordon Gabriel* Broja*
    0.6 ITB, 1 FH left

    Open Controls
    AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Gordon and Broja quite possibly but it's harder to justify for a hit for a BB use.

      Open Controls
  daitheboot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Worth a bench boost? Who to skipper

    Dubravka (Pope)
    Robertson, Cancelo, White (James, Schar)
    Salah, Saka, Kulu, Martinelli, Maddison
    Kane, Broja (Weghorst)

    Open Controls
  BlzE_94
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Captain Son or Saka?

    Open Controls
    Kryten
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
    AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Son is more consistent and Chelsea normally beat Arsenal.

      Open Controls
  The Tinkerman
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Fofana
    B) Broja
    C) Weghorst
    D) Laca

    Currently on B, Arteta made me me optimistic Laca will start

    Open Controls
    AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      What's the thinking on Lacazette?

      Thought he'd been ruled out?

      Open Controls
      RichRover
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheaper players can get you 2points

        Open Controls
        The Tinkerman
          • 6 Years
          just now

          We yes, but I’m not selling for a hit when he has a DGW. He’s out next week.

          Open Controls
      The Tinkerman
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Arteta said he wasn’t training because of personal reasons and said it was likely he’d be available to play

        Open Controls
  ididnt
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Willock > Tielemans/Martinelli for free?

    Open Controls
    tempest
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Martin

      Open Controls
  jaywills
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    A) play Rudiger vs Arsenal
    B) Tierney to Laporte (-4)
    C) Tierney to Schar (-4)
    D) Tierney to Emerson Royal (-4)
    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    tempest
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  tempest
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Anyway to improve this FH team?

    Kasper
    Telles/ Schar/ Targett
    Salah/ Bruno/ Saka/ JWP
    Kane/ Wood/ CR7 (c)

    KDH/ Taylor/ Tsimikas

    Open Controls
  Pointless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Captain Son/Kane or Wood?! I’ve been on Son all week but I’m now thinking Wood though he’s blanked most weeks.

    Open Controls
    tempest
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Wood for me

      Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Son

      Open Controls
  tommo-uk-
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    My gut is telling me Kane (C).

    Who’s with me?

    Open Controls
    ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      /

      Open Controls
    Prinzhorn
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Definitely with you here

      Open Controls
    Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Aye

      Open Controls
  Taegugk Warrior
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Martinelli will play both game..?

    Open Controls
    Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Very likely to play in both, yes

      Open Controls
  Prinzhorn
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Bench 2 out of

    Robbo - Havertz - Kulu - Gordon - Weghorst

    Open Controls
    Tigger_7
        just now

        Gordon & weg

        Open Controls
        Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          This

          Open Controls
    Najj
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      With new look Burnley..do you think weghorst will get more minute?

      Open Controls
    Tigger_7
        1 min ago

        Would you bench boost?
        Ddg
        Robertson Schar burn cancelo
        Salah JWP saka kulu
        Toney Kane
        Subs: Ramsdale Castagne richarlison Gordon

        Open Controls
      as33
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Which 3 u would pick?:
        a)Cancelo
        b) Robertson
        c) Davies
        d) Livra
        e)Dalot

        Open Controls
      Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Why is Kane better option than Maddison for (C)?

        Open Controls

