Spurs v Brighton team news: Reguilon in for injured Doherty

A quieter-than-usual Saturday of Premier League football begins with Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion.

Kick-off in north London is at 12:30 BST.

Antonio Conte makes one change from the Lilywhites’ 4-0 win at Aston Villa, and it’s an enforced one at that.

Matt Doherty is out for the season with a knee injury, so Sergio Reguilon comes in at left wing-back.

There is only one change made by Graham Potter after Brighton’s impressive victory over Arsenal last weekend.

Danny Welbeck drops to the bench, with Tariq Lamptey taking his place.

With Neal Maupay only a substitute again, Leandro Trossard presumably moves into a central striking role.

GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

Spurs XI: Lloris, Emerson, Romero, Dier, Davies, Reguilón, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Sanchez, Winks, Rodon, Sessegnon, Gollini, Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, White, Lavinier

Brighton XI: Sánchez, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, Lamptey, Mwepu, Bissouma, Caicedo, Gross, Trossard, Mac Allister

Subs: Webster, Maupay, Lallana, Welbeck, March, Steele, Offiah, Ferguson, Sarmiento

