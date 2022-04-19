762
Dugout Discussion April 19

Liverpool v Man Utd team news: Jones makes rare start, Telles and Sancho benched

762 Comments
Double Gameweek 33 continues this evening and there is plenty of interest in both sides from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

Liverpool v Manchester United gets underway at Anfield at 20:00 GMT.

For the visitors, Ralf Rangnick opts for a back-five system with Phil Jones handed a surprise start alongside Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire.

Diogo Dalot is preferred to Alex Telles on the left, while further forward, Anthony Elanga and Marcus Rashford line up through the middle.

That means Jadon Sancho has to settle for a place on the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature due to the tragic death of his baby boy.

Jurgen Klopp makes two changes from Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City, with Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson replacing Ibrahima Konate and Naby Keita, both of whom are substitutes.

Roberto Firmino, meanwhile, misses out with a minor foot injury.

GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Diaz, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Jones, Maguire, Dalot, Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Elanga, Rashford

Subs: Henderson, Telles, Bailly, Hannibal, Lingard, Mata, McTominay, Garnacho, Sancho

  1. dshv
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Wc, choose

    1. Laporte Matip/Cash
    2. Robbo Davies

    1. Oooo Matron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tough one, B but only just. Think Matip is great value

  2. Giggs Boson
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    It gets worse when you look at the bench 😯
    https://twitter.com/niyexx/status/1516519486072971266/photo/1

  3. mr. inconspicuous
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Thought on my wildcard, think I’m pretty much set on it, will BB in 36.

    Guiata/Foster
    Cancelo/TAA/James/Alonso/Laporte
    Saka/Mount/Foden/Salah/KDH
    Puki/Kane/Mateta

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Great

      1. mr. inconspicuous
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thanks, trying to get a good balance of Liverpool, City and Chelsea players in there

    2. Cammick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      What’s your TV, that’s crazy to afford a team like that

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Very good. I thought my TV was good but 1.7 m short of this team

  4. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Is Foden > Havertz worth a -4?

    1. southernpacific
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Ye

    2. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      no

    3. mr. inconspicuous
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      Depends what other Chelsea you have, taking Foden out for their easiest game of the season could prove costly though

    4. Oooo Matron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yeah because Foden simply doesn't get enough points

    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Could punish given City's opponent this GW

    6. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      With City about to face Watford there's no chance I'd be ditching Foden for a hit, I'd be hesitant to make that move with a ft tbh despite the Chelsea double. If I owned Phil he'd likely be a hold for the remainder of the season.

  5. southernpacific
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Saka, odegard, saint max > mount, havertz, mateta

    Or

    Doherty, saint max, odegard > alonso, mount, mateta

    1. Oooo Matron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

  6. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    The timing in FPL is hopelessly unpredictable. I guess that’s why you just stick with your premiums.

    Son over Salah since GW30 (Liverpool blank) seemed clever as anything. Now that point gap has just about evened out.

    With KDB, Salah, Kane, Son all good options, a red arrow is bound to happen some weeks. Just can’t own them all

    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      This... Impossible to have 4 and really hard to even get to 3 with TAA Cancelo Robbo James etc

    2. PartyTime
        22 mins ago

        Absolutely

      • Cilly Bonnolly
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        Salah has scored 27 points since gameweek 30. Son has scored 51.

        1. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          That’s fair. I actually took Salah out for Kane, as I’d been a Son owner and Kane was flying

    3. Cilly Bonnolly
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      On wildcard. Foden and Jorginho or Havertz and Ramsey plus a million to spend?

      1. JT11fc
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        The latter

        1. Cilly Bonnolly
          • 10 Years
          just now

          That’s what I was hoping you’d say.

      2. Oooo Matron
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        B 100%

    4. dshv
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      On wildcard 5th mid spot

      1. Foden
      2. Kulusevski
      3. Maddison

      1. Oooo Matron
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Kulusevski most nailed for me

      2. Bushwhacker
        • 2 Years
        just now

        With Leicester still in Europe Maddison is a risk for sure.

    5. Nightf0x
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Bottomed

      schmichel
      schar taa cancelo rudi (taylor)
      cornet madds mount salah son
      mateta (toney greenwood)

      which?

      a) schar to laporte/james/alonso
      b) cornet to mahrez
      c) son grenwod -4 to mahrez werner
      d) son schar -4 to james/alonso mahrez
      e) cornet schar -4 to foden alonso (or) mahrez christensen

      1. Oooo Matron
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        A for now

    6. Neevesy
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Toney and Saka out

      Mount and Mateta in

      -4 worth it? Chasing.

      1. Oooo Matron
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeqh if you captain Mount

    7. Oooo Matron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      WC Draft sorted? Exact money...

      Schmeichel Foster
      Cancelo Robertson Matip Cash James
      Salah Saka Mount Havertz Gordon
      Kane Watkins Pukki

    8. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Diaz worth it as a FPL option or too much rotation? Latest WC draft (no BB, FH37):

      Dubravka Foster
      TAA Cancelo Laporte James Alonso
      Salah Havertz Kulusevski Diaz Martinelli
      Kane Mateta Gelhardt

