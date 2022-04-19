Liverpool v Man Utd team news: Jones makes rare start, Telles and Sancho benched

Double Gameweek 33 continues this evening and there is plenty of interest in both sides from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

Liverpool v Manchester United gets underway at Anfield at 20:00 GMT.

For the visitors, Ralf Rangnick opts for a back-five system with Phil Jones handed a surprise start alongside Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire.

Diogo Dalot is preferred to Alex Telles on the left, while further forward, Anthony Elanga and Marcus Rashford line up through the middle.

That means Jadon Sancho has to settle for a place on the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature due to the tragic death of his baby boy.

Jurgen Klopp makes two changes from Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City, with Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson replacing Ibrahima Konate and Naby Keita, both of whom are substitutes.

Roberto Firmino, meanwhile, misses out with a minor foot injury.

GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Diaz, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Jones, Maguire, Dalot, Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Elanga, Rashford

Subs: Henderson, Telles, Bailly, Hannibal, Lingard, Mata, McTominay, Garnacho, Sancho

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT